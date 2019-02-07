Galentine's Day parties, V-Day deals, and other sweet treats at local shops this week

You can eat all the candy you want, buy flowers, drink champagne, get dressed up and go on a date, or decide to stay in and celebrate with your friends instead. It’s less about being in a relationship and more about letting the people you care about know you love them. And it’s about candy. And maybe presents.

So whether you’re single and doing the Galentine’s Day thing or exchanging gifts over dinner with your SO, here’s a Valentine’s Day gift guide for you.

Arlee Park hosts a lingerie popup by Tandem Vintage. Tandem Vintage

Galentine’s Day at Arlee Park

This event is totally sweet, and not to be missed if you or your Valentine is a vintage and thrifting fanatic. Stop by Minneapolis housewares/clothing shop Arlee Park for a lingerie pop-up by Tandem Vintage, tarot readings for $15 from Big Mouth Tarot, and other treats. You’ll find pretty, colorful lingerie and loungewear for February 14and beyond, and you may just discover your fair share of treasures from the sisters behind Arlee Park, as they’ve got a great eye for throwback pieces that look modern yet timeless. (Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, February 9. 3000 E. 50th St., Minneapolis)

Hazel & Rose hosts happenings this weekend. L-R: Daughters and Suns, There There Collective

Valentine’s Day at Hazel & Rose

Another local shop in the mood for love is Hazel & Rose. Stop by through the weekend for some V-Day shopping, including a pop-up with local jewelry designers There There Collective. Daughters & Suns will be in-store on Saturday doing mini portrait sessions, a perfect Valentine gift. Plus, if you haven’t checked out Hazel & Rose’s new digs in the North Loop, this is the perfect time to stop by. (Friday, Feb. 8-Sunday, Feb. 11, hours vary. 117 N. Eighth Ave., Minneapolis)

L-R: Blackblue, Flirt, MilkweedBooks

Where to shop local for Valentine’s Day

For yourself: Flirt boutique.



As if you needed an excuse to treat yourself to some flirty, fancy lingerie. Head over to Flirt for the best of the best, from matching sets to stockings to chic, luxe loungewear. (117 N. Snelling Ave., St. Paul)

For a bookworm: Milkweed Books.



The way to a bookworm’s heart is with a pile of new books, especially if you sneak a few of your favorites in there. Milkweed has such a great selection of books from local authors and national bestsellers, so you’ll find something unique to give your Valentine. (1011 S. Washington Ave., Minneapolis)

For your boyfriend:

If he’s into fancy stuff, hit up Martinpatrick3 (212 Third Ave. N., Minneapolis) for everything from grooming products to expensive socks. If he’s more outdoorsy, then always opt for Blackblue (614 Selby Ave., St. Paul and 4751 Grand Ave., Minneapolis).

For your BFF:



I’m loving the adorable pastel socks at Parc (212 N. Second St., Minneapolis). Socks are a great gift once you’re past the age of 25. Also cute: their French-y barrettes and gold earrings from Wolf Circus. If you’re in the mood to drive out to Excelsior, the Golden Rule Collective (350 Water St., Excelsior) is a one-stop shop for every Galentine you know.