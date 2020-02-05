Galentine's Day parties, Oscar viewings, and giant women at CO Exhibitions: A-List 2.5-11

WEDNESDAY 2.5

Pete Lee

Acme Comedy Co.

Wisconsin native Pete Lee is glad he wasn’t accepted by the big university in his home state. He ended up at the University of Minnesota, where he discovered standup comedy. “I’m so lucky I didn’t wind up at the University of Wisconsin. I would have gotten drunk every night and flunked out.” Instead, he found Acme Comedy Co. “I remember going with some friends to see Nick Swardson, who was a young phenom,” Lee recalls. “I saw a show where he emceed, Mitch Hedberg featured, and Doug Stanhope headlined. It was such a cool show to see in college. Soon after, I signed up for my first open mic.” It went well, as he had been writing jokes for some time in preparation. “I went to my college guidance counselor the next day,” Lee adds. A pre-med student, he asked what degree he could switch to in order to graduate quickly. Journalism was the answer. “I didn’t want to be a doctor anymore; I wanted to do comedy.” It was a drastic move to make after just one open mic—especially in a business that’s not known for its job security—but things worked out. “I remember when I first started doing comedy,” Lee says. “My dad said, ‘You need a steady job.’ There was a point where my dad lost his job, both my brothers lost their jobs, and then there was me, a comedian, the only one who had income. I told you so, Dad!” 18+. 8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday; 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. $15-$20. 708 N. First St., Minneapolis; 612-338-6393. Through Saturday —P.F. Wilson

THURSDAY 2.6

Josh Wolf

Rick Bronson’s House of Comedy

Comedian Josh Wolf has written and appeared in several sitcoms, was a popular panelist on Chelsea Lately, and has been part of the comedy scene in Boston, Seattle, and Los Angeles. These days, he doesn’t have to look beyond his own household for material. Married for 15 years, and a father of three, Wolf has found an endless source of inspiration in his family. “I got an iPad as a gift,” he explains to an audience, “and I didn’t know how to set it up, so I gave it to my son to do.” His son handed it back, ready to go, and told his father, “It’s connected to the cloud, so all of our devices are connected to your iPad.” The elder Wolf was scrolling through pictures one night, looking for something to post on social media. “When you’re sitting in your own bed, looking at your own iPad, looking at your pictures, this is a sentence you never want to leave your mouth: ‘Well, that’s not my dick.’” At first, Wolf thought someone was sending his wife dick pics. Then he looked closer, and saw a desk in the backroom; the one he’d built for his son. That’s when he figured it out. “I had built that desk, and that dick!” 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 9:45 p.m. Friday; 7 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday. $16. 408 E. Broadway, Mall of America, Bloomington; 952-858-8558. Through Saturday —P.F. Wilson

'Daddy Long Legs' at James J Hill house Joe Hendren

FRIDAY 2.7

Daddy Long Legs

James J. Hill House

Uniquely immersive experiences can be created by staging work in nontraditional but thematically fitting venues. Minneapolis Musical Theatre demonstrated this with their wildly popular production of High Fidelity at the Electric Fetus. This time, the company mounts chamber musical Daddy Long Legs at the James J. Hill House. Set in early 20th-century New England, this romantic period piece follows an orphaned girl named Jerusha Abbott as she toils away at her daily routine without any future aspirations. This bleak outlook is challenged, however, when an enigmatic benefactor offers to pay for Jerusha’s college education, provided she pursue a career in writing and keep him updated via letters. As Jerusha’s correspondence continues, however, her smitten benefactor finds it increasingly difficult to maintain anonymity. Adapting a 1912 novel by Jean Webster, lyricist/composer Paul Gordon and playwright John Caird have crafted a charming musical that should make for an antidote to these frigid winter days. For tickets go to aboutmmt.org. 7:30 p.m. Fridays through Sundays, plus Thursday, February 13. $28-$36. 240 Summit Ave., St. Paul; 651-297-2555. Through February 29 —Brad Richason

Open Skate at Sociable

Sociable Cider Werks

Sociable Cider Werks’ parking lot is a total ice rink, and that’s a good thing. Now through March, folks can do a little free skate before warming up in the taproom. Broomball leagues and other fun will be scheduled throughout the season, too, so check in with Sociable if you’re interested. Bring your own skates if you have them, otherwise they’ll have pairs to rent on hand. All proceeds for admission and rentals will be donated to SACA Food Shelf & Thrift Store. 4 to 11:30 p.m. Friday; noon to 11:30 p.m. Saturday; noon to 8 p.m. Sunday. $2 skating wristband; $3 skate rentals. 1500 Fillmore St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-758-0105. Through March 1 —Jessica Armbruster

"Stand-Ins" at Rosalux Terrence Payne, 'We Sent Out A Search Party and All They Found was You'

SATURDAY 2.8

Stand Ins

Rosalux Gallery

Symbolism, wordplay, and facades are all elements at work in Rosalux Gallery’s latest exhibition, “Stand Ins.” Despite the bright colors and playful animals, Terrence Payne’s large-scale pastels are daunting and even ominous at times. In his latest series he examines power structures, privilege, and the violence that can erupt when these systems are challenged. “We’ll be having a ball as long as the fruit continues to fall,” one inscription says under a painting featuring a group of monkeys feasting on pears. “You can bury your secrets, but you can’t hide all the shovels,” another announces under a collection of bones. Meanwhile, Jim Hittinger plays with the everyday and the supernatural in a series of works that often hide their wit in their titles. (His gravesite painting, A Hill to Die On, is both literal and snarky.) These two artists should pair well together. See their latest collections at Rosalux’s opening reception from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, February 8. Free. 1400 Van Buren St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-747-3942. Through February 29 —Jessica Armbruster

Superman Becomes Lois Lane

History Theatre

Autobiographical drama Superman Becomes Lois Lane tells the trailblazing true story of Susan Kimberly. Making its world premiere at the History Theatre, the Laura Leffler-directed staging follows a prominent St. Paul City Council member as she comes to acknowledge her painfully repressed yearning to be a woman, and sets out to make a formal transition in 1983. Refusing to be shamed by the narrow-minded and intolerant people around her, Kimberly persevered in her new identity, setting an example as the first transgender woman to serve as a deputy mayor of a major U.S. city. Having first been workshopped as part of History Theatre’s Raw Stages in 2019, this fully realized debut stars Freya Richman, and celebrates the bravery of anyone faced with reconciling the person they’ve been with the person they hope to someday become. 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays. $15-$48. 30 E. 10th St., St. Paul; 651-292-4323. Through March 1 —Brad Richason

Interior Violence

CO Exhibitions

The women featured in Meg Lionel Murphy’s paintings are huge, commanding, and powerful. But they didn’t start that way. In “Interior Violence,” Murphy imagines a world where women suddenly find themselves becoming giants after surviving trauma. Although their past has some dark moments, they have entered a new era filled with pink floating flowers, giant velvet couches, wild cats, station wagons, and cell phone chargers. Murphy’s first solo show, hosted at CO Exhibitions, will feature 22 paintings and a variety of installation items to pull you further into her world. The inspiration for the show is tied to Murphy’s personal growth as a survivor of domestic violence and PTSD. “It is in the context of PTSD that I ask for my work to be viewed in the tradition of war paintings; except the battle here is in the home,” says Murphy. These are women who may continue to battle, but they’ve already won the war. There will be an opening party on Saturday, February 8, from 7 to 10 p.m. 1101 Stinson Blvd., Minneapolis. Through February 28 —Jessica Armbruster

"Cartography of Desire" L-R: Mika Negishi Laidlaw; Nirmal Raja and Lois Bielefeld Miller

Cartography of Desire

Catherine G. Murphy Gallery

“Cartography of Desire” has had quite a journey. It all began in 2016 with another show, “Transplant Eyes,” at the now-closed Instinct Art Gallery in Minneapolis. The exhibition featured nine foreign-born, U.S.-based artists. Each person was making work about identity while grappling with living in a new country. Since then, the show has had a number of iterations, evolving as it moves to different institutions, including the Walker’s Point Center for the Arts in Milwaukee and the South Dakota Art Museum. This new installment features 12 artists from 10 different geo-political locations taking on global issues such as environmentalism, border violence, political iconoclasm, identity, and human rights. Here they’re rewriting a map of sorts for a future that is intimate, heartfelt, and human. There will be an opening reception on Saturday, February 8, from 5 to 7 p.m. Free. 2004 Randolph Ave., St. Catherine University, St. Paul; 651-690-6644. Through March 20 —Sheila Regan

Twelfth Night

Guthrie Theater

Among the most revered of the Bard’s romantic comedies, Twelfth Night exemplifies the narratively intertwined tropes of mistaken identities and amorous mishaps, beginning with a shipwreck that leaves twins Viola and Sebastian separated on a foreign shore. Believing her brother drowned, Viola disguises herself as Cesario, a young man seeking employment with Orsino, a nobleman who is busy pining for the unresponsive Lady Olivia. Soon Viola is crushing on Orsino, who is oblivious thanks to his fixation on Olivia. Meanwhile, Olivia has grown smitten with Viola (disguised as Cesario). Complicating matters even further, Sebastian reemerges, confused by the inexplicable behavior of those who have mistaken him for his sister. A delightfully silly romp, Twelfth Night features an ensemble of Twin Cities acting luminaries, including Sarah Jane Agnew, Nate Cheeseman, Sun Mee Chomet, Joy Dolo, Tyson Forbes, Luverne Seifert, and Sally Wingert. This remarkable cast is sure to provide chemistry to spare for the homecoming production of Tom Quaintance, a nationally acclaimed director making his much-anticipated Guthrie debut. The show is in previews through February 13. 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays; 7 p.m. Sundays. $25-$79. 818 S. Second St., Minneapolis; 612-377-2224. Through March 22 —Brad Richason

Academy Awards 2020 L-R: 'Little Women,' 'The Joker,' 'JoJo Rabbit,' 'Parasite'

SUNDAY 2.9

Oscar Night Viewing Parties

LUSH/The Saloon

Let’s be real. A lot of the Oscars is boring as hell. Like any awards show, it’s best enjoyed with a few drinks and snarky friends. This Sunday, find out who wears what, who wins what, and who looks kinda drunk at one of two screening parties in town. Over at LUSH, they’ll be watching the show live, filling downtime with trivia, giveaways, a photobooth, and other glam shenanigans. (Be sure to call to reserve a seat.) Meanwhile, the Saloon gets right to the point: all day two-for-ones. They’ll be firing up the TV for your viewing pleasure around 7 p.m. Both parties are 18+, start at 7 p.m., and are free. LUSH: 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-208-0358. The Saloon: 830 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-332-0835. —Jessica Armbruster

Galentine's Day features delicious beer and doughnuts. Sisyphus Brewing

TUESDAY 2.11



Galentine’s Day Celebrations

Sisyphus Brewing/Lawless Distilling

Forget Festivus, May the Fourth, and International Talk Like a Pirate Day. Galentine’s Day is the holiday that should have been an established thing long ago. After all, your friends see you through dark shit and push you to be a better person in ways that George Constanza, Luke Skywalker, and Captain Jack never will. So celebrate your friendships, with people of any gender, at Galentine’s Day, the least stressful holiday in existence. If you’re looking to make an evening of it, Sisyphus’s happening will have doughnuts, a special menu of beer-based cocktails, a makers’ market featuring local artists, and Blingo with drag queen extraordinaire B. Louise. Meanwhile, Lawless is hosting its own party, where folks from the nonprofit And Now She Rises will play guest bartenders. They’ll also be taking new bedding and sleepwear donations at this event, which will go to survivors of domestic violence. Prizes for donations include a cocktail-making class with Bittercube. Both events run from 6 to 10 p.m., and are free. Sisyphus Brewing: 712 Ontario Ave. W., Ste. 100, Minneapolis; 612-444-8674. Lawless Distilling: 2619 28th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-276-1000. —Jessica Armbruster