GalaxyCon, 'Uptown' VFW turns 100, Queer Soup Night at Modist: A-List 11.6-12

WEDNESDAY 11.6

Tom Rhodes

Acme Comedy Co.

Earlier this year, comedian Tom Rhodes released Around the World, a three-hour CD collection of his performances. There’s no lie in the title. “It’s 40 tracks, and was recorded in 24 cities around the world,” he says. “It starts in Paris and finishes in Jerusalem, and it’s mostly stories about each of those places.” Having done the international circuit steadily for over 20 years, he really doesn’t have a favorite city to perform in, though as a place to visit he notes Paris probably tops his list. “I like everywhere,” he says. “I like the challenge of going to different countries and having to figure out what works, what doesn’t work, and evolving jokes for those places, figuring out the best observations, and pointing out things they may not have noticed.” For the immediate future, he’s concentrating on performing in the U.S. For 10 years, he had most of his stuff in storage as he traveled the world. Now he’s settled in Los Angeles. His set has naturally changed over the years. “When I was younger, I tried to be edgy and dirty, and now, as I’ve gotten older, I’m trying to do the smartest material I can.” 18+. 8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday; 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. $15-$20. 708 N. First St., Minneapolis; 612-338-6393. Through Saturday —P.F. Wilson

'Heathers'

THURSDAY 11.7

Heathers

Parkway Theater

As iconic teen-clique comedies go, the ’00s had the silly Mean Girls, the ’90s had the gentle Clueless, and the ’80s had Heathers, easily the bitchiest and the darkest of the three. Winona Ryder plays the cynical Veronica, a high school student living in an affluent Ohio suburb. She runs with the popular crowd, which includes three Heathers, but she’s massively over it, and everything else. When new student/bad-boy J.D. (Christian Slater) shows up, Veronica finds herself attracted to him, but she isn’t as into his main kink: killing people and framing it as suicide. As the bodies pile up, real suicide attempts start trending. Throw in some casual bulimia, teens with guns, and a bomb in a school and, yeah, this movie would never be made today. But its biting wit and dark humor endure, as it continues to make film critics’ top comedy lists. Killer punk-rock group the Von Tramps will perform a set before the show. 6:30 p.m. $9/$11 at the door. 4814 Chicago Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-822-8080. —Jessica Armbruster

ARENA Dances: One Room

The Cowles Center for Dance & the Performing Arts

ARENA Dance’s One Room unites six women in a seamless glide of movement. A river runs through its ebb and flow, highlighting the strength and agility of the dancers, showcasing their individuality even as they speak in one communal voice. Choreographer Mathew Janczewski captures the suppleness and clarity of dance gesture as a language in itself, independent of any melodramatic overlay. Pure as a mountain stream carrying essential minerals, One Room brings to mind Trisha Brown’s unassuming complexity. The performance is set to original music by Nils Frahm. 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday; 2 p.m. Saturday. $15-$24. 528 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-206-3636.Through Saturday —Linda Shapiro

Samuel J. Comroe

Rick Bronson’s House of Comedy

Comedian Samuel J. Comroe is probably best known as a contestant on season 13 of America’s Got Talent, where he placed fourth. At the age of 6, he was diagnosed with Tourette’s Syndrome. “You don’t know what it’s like when a haircut becomes a life-or-death situation,” he tells an audience. His condition is exhibited by an occasional twitch. “Don’t hang out with children,” he warns. “They’re assholes. My 6-year-old nephew asked me, ‘Why does it look like a ghost is punching you in the face?’ It’s true. I started to cry, but even that was embarrassing, because my tears run sideways.” His set isn’t all, or even mostly, about his disability, though. After all, his comedy special is calledI’ve Got 99 Problems but a Twitch Ain’t One. 7 p.m. Thursday, Saturday, Sunday; 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. Friday; 9:30 p.m. Saturday. $26.95. 408 E. Broadway, Mall of America, Bloomington; 952-858-8558. Through Sunday —P.F. Wilson

"The Space Between" at Modus Locus

The Space In Between

Modus Locus

Fourteen years ago, photographer, filmmaker, and educator Ryan Stopera lost his sister Jessica to heroin addiction. For his new exhibition, he’s bringing her back. “The Space in Between” features photography and film work by both Ryan and his sister in a collaboration of sorts. Through the project, Stopera investigates how grief isn’t linear, but rather something that remains, lessens, returns, and morphs. Stopera’s sister was also an artist; together they shared a love of photography and film. Through this show, he hopes to spark conversation about addiction, death, and mourning. The opening reception on Thursday, November 7, between 7 and 10 p.m., will include music from DJ Serita Collette. 3500 Bloomington Ave., Minneapolis; 612-382-9477. Through November 14 —Sheila Regan

Cara Romero, 'Jackrabbit & Cottontail,' 2019 Image courtesy of the artist and Bockley Gallery

FRIDAY 11.8

Jackrabbit & Cottontail

Bockley Gallery

Cara Romero’s image of Santa Clara Pueblo potter Kaa Folwell demanded a particular sort of attention in the Minneapolis Institute of Art’s recent, revelatory exhibition, “Hearts of Our People: Native Women Artists.” Meta and mythic, yet wholly contemporary, the photo captured Folwell in mid-hair toss, her body painted with the textural design of a Mesa Verde clay pot. In her first solo exhibition in Minneapolis, Romero, a Chemehuevi artist, presents us with more of her singular images in which modern culture and Native American traditions meld in diverse and powerfully lived realities. There will be an artist’s talk at 7 p.m. on Thursday, November 7, and an opening reception on Friday, November 8, from 6 to 8 p.m. Free. 2123 W. 21st St., Minneapolis; 612-377-4669. Through December 28 —Camille LeFevre

Fast Company

Guthrie Theater

The widely acclaimed Theater Mu’s latest can be found at the Guthrie’s Dowling Studio, where playwright Carla Ching’s Fast Company follows the schemes of a dysfunctional family of grifters. The elaborate story centers on the Kwans, a shamelessly disreputable family led by Mable, an experienced con artist who plans to pass on her expertise to her son H and her daughter Francis. Much to Mable’s shock, however, her disregarded daughter, Blue, proves to be the most adept at carrying on the family business. When Blue lands a potential million-dollar score, unanticipated complications force her to recruit her crooked kin, each of whom brings their own shady motivations. Directed by Brian Balcom, this local premiere promises to be a comedic sure thing. The show on November 8 is a preview performance. 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays; 1 p.m. Sundays (plus Saturdays starting November 16). $9-$32. 818 S. Second St., Minneapolis; 612-377-2224. Through November 24 —Brad Richason

'Let the Crows Come,' featuring Ashwini Ramaswamy Ed Bock

Ashwini Ramaswamy: Let the Crows Come

The Lab Theater

Crows play a major role in Hinduism by giving the spirits of the past dynamic life. Ashwini Ramaswamy’s new trio, “Let the Crows Come,” revives the ancient Indian dance form of Bharatanatyam by filtering it through the bodies and artistry of dancers from wildly diverse traditions. Beginning with a classic Bharatanatyam solo for herself, Ramaswamy chose two remarkable performers to riff on it with her. The collaboration with Afro-Caribbean- and Ailey-trained Alanna Morris Van-Tassel amplifies the intricate gestural language of Bharatanatyam into full-bodied movement. With gaga-trained Berit Ahlgren, Ramaswamy takes inspiration from a slow-motion video of her solo played in reverse. Finally she weaves these solos together to live music that remixes Carnatic classical and Western forms. The show is commissioned and presented by the St. Paul Chamber Orchestra’s Liquid Music series. 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. $25. 700 First St. N., Minneapolis; 612-333-3377. Through Saturday —Linda Shapiro

GalaxyCon Minneapolis

Minneapolis Convention Center

This weekend, the Minneapolis Convention Center will turn into an epic nerd summit, with plenty to geek out to, no matter what your fandom may be. The celebrity lineup is heavy on Marvel and Dr. Who, with David Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxy, Avengers: Infinity War), Alex Kingston and David Tennant (Dr. Who), and Karen Gillan (Dr. Who... and Guardians of the Galaxy) scheduled. Oh yeah, and some dudes named George Takei and William Shatner. In addition to those big names, guests will have a chance to meet comic/graphic novel artists and writers who have worked on projects involving Batman, X-Men, American Vampire, and more. Cosplay contests, gaming, binge-watching sessions, workshops, and more round out the event. Visit minneapolis.galaxycon.com for tickets and more details. Noon to 1 a.m. Friday; 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. $20-$35; $50-$60 multi-day packs; $250 VIP passes. 1301 Second Ave. S., Minneapolis. Through Sunday —Jessica Armbruster

Richard Tsong-Taatarii/Star Tribune

SATURDAY 11.9

100th Birthday Celebration

James Ballentine “Uptown” VFW Post 246

The “Uptown” VFW is both a typical VFW and an extraordinary one. A 501k nonprofit, it provides important services and support for veterans. You’ll also find classic VFW amenities here: pull tabs, great karaoke nights, and cheap, unfussy drinks. But this VFW, which actually calls the trendy Lyn-Lake area home, is even more rad for a few other reasons: It serves tasty eats (try the fries or the bean quesadillas), hosts music and DJ nights featuring hot local talent, and is one of the most friendly, welcoming bars in the Twin Cities, regardless of age, race, or sexuality. When it spent $1 million renovating the place a few years ago, folks worried that the VFW would lose its dive-y charm. It didn’t; the polished front simply gave them more to work with. This Saturday, they’ll be celebrating their 100th anniversary. Yeah, this place opened in 1919. The party in the Main Room is for members and invited guests only, but the front bar and backroom (where you’ll find karaoke and random friendships) will be open to all. If you can’t make it Saturday, then try to stop by soon to toast to 100 years. Karaoke starts up around 9 p.m., and hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 2 a.m. 21+. Free. 2916 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-823-6233. —Jessica Armbruster

Chris D’Elia

Historic State Theatre

Chris D’Elia is self-aware enough to recognize his own shallow pettiness against the grander scope of worldwide malaise. Whether fixating on inescapable, inane conversations, the inherent creepiness of religious practices, or the pitfalls of complicated courtship rituals, his existential angst inflates to a ridiculous degree, transforming his diatribes into an absurd catharsis. D’Elia has become one of the most popular figures in contemporary standup, with a reliably dry wit, routinely selling out national tours and picking up numerous Netflix specials. The heightened profile has led to acting gigs (including a notable starring role on NBC’s Undateable), but such endeavors haven’t kept D’Elia from the road, as evidenced by his latest cross-country tour. 7 and 10 p.m. $39. 805 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-339-7007. —Brad Richason

The Barber of Seville

Ordway Center for the Performing Arts

“Figaro! Figaro! Figaro!” is probably the most iconic line in opera history, especially for those whose exposure is mostly limited to the great Warner Bros.’ cartoons. You might reasonably assume it’s sung in Mozart’s The Marriage of Figaro—but not so. That famous introduction, and its unforgettable musical accompaniment, come from Gioachino Rossini’s 1816 comic opera The Barber of Seville. Same Figaro, different day: Both operas originate from a triptych of late 18th-century plays about Figaro written by Pierre Beaumarchais. For its second production of the season, the Minnesota Opera will stage this classic of the comic repertory about our guy Figaro, in his bachelor days, plotting to help a young woman escape a doomed marriage to the wrong man, featuring Rodion Pogossov, Daniela Mack, and Alek Shrader, directed by Francesca Zambello, and conducted by Joseph Mechavich. 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Tuesday; 2 p.m. Sunday. $25-$215. 345 Washington St., St. Paul; 651-224-4222. Through November 16 —Bryan Miller

Yutaka Matsuzawa

Midway Contemporary Art

Yutaka Matsuzawa is considered by some to be the father of Japanese conceptual art. After witnessing the 1945 firebombing of Tokyo as a young man, he proclaimed that he would pursue an “architecture of invisibility.” Exploring the notion of disappearance, Matsuzawa, who died in 2006, incorporated philosophical concepts, as well as physics and math, into his work. His art rejected materialism, instead taking a minimalist approach focusing on text and performance. Yale Union, a gallery located in Portland, Oregon, exhibited the first U.S. solo exhibition of Matsuzawa’s work earlier this year, as well as republishing the artist’s Quantum Art Manifesto from 1988. The exhibition, curated by Alan Longino and Reiko Tomii, comes to Midway Contemporary Art this week. There will be an opening reception on Saturday, November 9, from 3 to 5 p.m. Free. 527 Second Ave. SE, Minneapolis; 612-605-4504. Through December 21 —Sheila Regan

SUNDAY 11.10

Queer Soup Night MPLS

Modist Brewing Company

Soup has the power to bring people together. That’s the idea behind Queer Soup Night, an event that began as a community builder in Brooklyn and now has its own chapter in Minnesota. At each installment, folks can enjoy a variety of soups made by local queer chefs, with funds raised during the event benefiting a Twin Cities charity. This Sunday’s party will showcase eats from Annette Colón (Red Hen Gastrolab, the Lynhall), Franny Bannen (the Wedge and Linden Hills Co-ops, Blue Collar Supper Club, the Pizza Farm), and Stephanie Hedrick of the Woman’s Club of Minneapolis. Fill your belly and warm your heart knowing that proceeds will benefit food justice/sustainability warriors Sisters Camelot. The gathering will also include another thing that brings people together: a dance floor. Be prepared to jam to tunes from DJ Beefcakes. Meanwhile, Nicole Mayefske of Big Mouth Tarot will be giving free readings the first hour of the event. 5:30 to 8 p.m. $10-$20 suggested donation. 505 N. Third St., Minneapolis; 612-454-0258. —Jessica Armbruster