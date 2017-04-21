(Image via FB)



FRIDAY:

Prince Series by Linda Clayton

Paintings inspired by Prince, with headphones by each work playing the song that inspired the painting. In Studio 390. Opening reception 6-10 p.m. Fri., Apr. 21. April 21, 6-10 p.m. Every Sat. from April 21-May 31, 12-4 p.m. Free. Northrup King Studios, 1500 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-363-5612.

God Came From Space

With Gorgatron, TicToc, Ghost Hook, and Moloch. April 21, 9 p.m. Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.



The Beer Dabbler Store Spring Tent Sale

Celebration of Bad Weather Brewing's fourth anniversary, featuring beer gear on sale, free arcade games, food trucks, live music, and outdoor beer service. April 21, 5-10 p.m. April 22, 12-10 p.m. April 23, 12-5 p.m. Free. Bad Weather Brewing Company, 414 7th St. W., St. Paul; 651-207-6627.

Purple Love Prince Tribute

April 21, 7 p.m. Free. Minnesota Music Cafe, 501 Payne Ave., St. Paul; 651-776-4699.

(Image via FB)

Rise Above Vegan Croissant Pop Up

April 21, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Free. Herbivorous Butcher, 507 1st Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-208-0992.

Annie and the Bang Bang

With Kiss the Tiger and Jason Presley. April 21, 10 p.m. Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.



Bikes & Beers with Farmstead

Casual bike ride to nearby tap rooms every Friday night in April to celebrate 30 Days of Biking. Every Fri. from April 1-30, 7 p.m. Free. Farmstead Bike Shop, 4001 Bryant Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-824-9300.



1 in 4

Informational graphics and textile art raising awareness regarding sexual violence on college campuses. Public reception 5:30 to 7 p.m. Fri, Apr. 21. Daily from April 10-26. Free. Christensen Center, Augsburg College, 2211 Riverside Ave., Minneapolis; 612-330-1524.

(Muna Abdirahman, 'The Goldenrod Woman')



Color Anthropology

Group exhibition of 60 artists. Opening reception 7-10 p.m. Fri., Apr. 21. Daily from April 21-May 20. Free. Light Grey Art Lab, 118 E. 26th St., Minneapolis; 612-239-2047.

Also at Light Grey Art Lab:

Explorer: Plein Air Paintings by Bill Robinson

Opening reception 7-10 p.m. Fri., Apr. 21. Daily from April 21-May 20. Free. Light Grey Art Lab, 118 E. 26th St., Minneapolis; 612-239-2047.

MUDRA

Dance concert and art exhibition by Mesma Belsaré. RSVP at [email protected] April 21, 7-8 p.m. Free; RSVP required. A-Mill Artist Loft Building, 315 SE Main St., Minneapolis; 612-339-1034.



Northern Woods Exhibition

Presented by the Minnesota Woodworkers Guild, featuring woodworking by local artisans, with furniture, decor, and accessories made from wood. Daily from April 20-22, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. April 23, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Free. Eden Prairie Center, 8251 Flying Cloud Drive, Eden Prairie; 952-941-7650.



Party Monster Friday: Always A Bridesmaid

Dance party featuring bridesmaid dresses, with 2 for 1 drink specials and free cover if in costume. 21+. April 21, 10 p.m.-2 a.m. $5; free if in costume. Ground Zero Nightclub, 15 4th St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-378-5115.



Prince Display

Display honoring the first anniversary of the passing of Prince, featuring Purple Rain suit, handwritten lyrics, photos, and other artifacts. Daily from April 18-23, 4 p.m. Free. Minnesota Historical Society, 345 Kellogg Blvd. W., St. Paul; 651-259-3000.



(Image via FB)

Edie Overturf: Tales of the Absolute & Preposterous

7-10 p.m. Friday. Red Garage Studio, 3640 Garfield Ave. S., Minneapolis.

The Comedy Corner Open Mic Night

Every Fri. 10 p.m. Free. The Corner Bar, 1501 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-339-4333.



The Tommy Bentz Band

April 21, 9 p.m. Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.



Williamsburg Vinyl Club

All vinyl nights with variety of DJs. Every Thu., Fri., and Sat. from March 9, 9:30 p.m. Free. The Lexington, 1096 Grand Ave., St. Paul; 651-222-5878.



World's Most Dangerous Polka Band

Every Fri. from Feb. 10, 7-10 p.m. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.







Commemorating His Purple Reign: A Textural Tribute to Prince

Every Mon., Tue., Wed., Thu., Fri., and Sat. from March 9-April 29. Free. Textile Center, 3000 University Ave., Minneapolis; 612-436-0464.



John Vezner and Musicians of NHCC

In the Fine Arts Center Theatre. April 21, 7:30 p.m. Free. North Hennepin Community College, 7411 85th Ave. N., Brooklyn Park; 763-488-0391.



Katie Donovan and James Lenfestey

Conversation between the Irish poet and local writer. April 21, 7:30 p.m. Free. University Of St. Thomas Roach Center For The Liberal Arts, 2115 Summit Ave., St. Paul; 651-292-0196.



Lyle Daggett, Wang Ping, and Morgan Grayce Willow

Poets read from the new collection, 'Resist Much, Obey Little: Inaugural Poems to the Resistance.' April 21, 7 p.m. Free. Magers & Quinn Booksellers, 3038 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-822-4611.



(Image via FB)

SATURDAY:

HeadFlyer Brewing Grand Opening

Featuring family-friendly events from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; bouncy house; live music with No Tent, Frogleg Duo, Nate Case and the Projects; beer; O'Cheeze Food Truck. Saturday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. HeadFlyer Brewing, 861 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

We're turning 1!

Featuring a family-friendly bike ride leaving at 11 a.m., followed by food, music, and more. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Seven Spokes Bike Shop, 1044 Cleveland Ave. S., St. Paul; 651-698-2453.

Memorial Street Party

Outdoors dance party honoring the life and legacy of Prince. All ages. RSVP online. April 22, 5 p.m. Free; RSVP required. First Avenue, 701 1st Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-338-8388.



Mill City Winter Market

Indoor marketplace featuring local food, ceramics, jewelry, art, music, and home products. More info at millcityfarmersmarket.org/visit/winter-market. Every Sat. Free. Mill City Museum, 704 S. 2nd St., Minneapolis; 612-341-7555.



Minneapolis Craft Market X Fashion Week MN

Featuring looks by local designers from this spring's Fashion Week MN lineup. More info at fashionweekmn.com. April 22, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. Modist Brewing Co., 505 N. 3rd St., Minneapolis; 612-454-0258.



Indeed It's Open! Dark Horse Patio Launch

Enjoy ourdoor seating and $4 Shenanigans infusions: Arnold Palmer Shenanigans, Hibicus Shenanigans, Mimosa Shenanigans. 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. Dark Horse Bar & Eatery, 250 E. Seventh St., St. Paul.



(Image via FB)

1 Year of Beer at Inbound BrewCo

Featuring free brewery tours, local vendors, food trucks, and live music from Alex Rossi and DJ Adatrak. April 22, 11 a.m.-11:59 p.m. Free. Inbound BrewCo, 701 N. 5th St., Minneapolis; 612-615-8243.



Eoin McKiernan Library Opening Event

Featuring live music, tours, food, and beverages. April 22, 6-9 p.m. Free. The Celtic Junction, 836 Prior Ave. N., St. Paul; 612-722-7000.



Fresh Spring Pop-Up Art Sale

Featuring work for sale by graduates of MCAD, with free treats and prize drawings. April 22, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. April 23, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Free. Modus Locus, 3500 Bloomington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-382-9477.



Iric Nathanson

Author presents his new book, 'World War I Minnesota.' April 22, 1 p.m. Free. Lawshe Memorial Museum, 130 Third Ave N, South St. Paul; 651-552-7548.



Machinery Hill

April 22, 9 p.m. Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.



(Image via FB)

March for Science: Minnesota

Considering how partisan positions have come to influence virtually every aspect of policymaking in the U.S. government, it’s easy to forget that scientific findings were once regarded as relatively neutral ground. While past generations of politicians might have argued over the weight of scientific findings, the outright dismissal of research as a de facto partisan stance is a lamentably modern development that prioritizes party allegiance over realitiy. The scientific community is rising up in support of rhetoric-free research and addressing issues vital to the health of our planet. This Earth Day, cities across the globe will be participating in the March for Science, demonstrating against forces that would denigrate scientifically derived evidence as just another nebulous political position. The Twin Cities march will begin at Cathedral Hill and proceed to the Minnesota State Capitol where a rally featuring a variety of guest speakers is planned. Afterward, nearby Tin Whiskers Brewery (founded by three electrical engineers) will welcome thirsty marchers and donate a portion of beer sales to the cause. Check marchforsciencemn.com for more info here. April 22, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Free. Cathedral of St. Paul, 239 Selby Ave., St. Paul; 651-228-1766.

Re:Fresh Pop-Up Art Sale

Paintings, drawings, prints, photographs, housewares, and more. With free doughnuts from A Baker's Wife Bakery and treats from May Day Cafe on Saturday. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday. Modus Locus, 3500 Bloomington Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Earth Day at Harriet Alexander Nature Center

Featuring tree plantings, parade, tours, crafts, live music, displays, and an Earth Day birthday cake, with first 200 guests receiving a 2017 Chinook Book. April 22, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. Harriet Alexander Nature Center, 2520 N. Dale St., Roseville; 651-765-4262.



Earth Day

New fiber art by Deborah Foutch, with guest artists Susan Farnham and Steven Bailey. In the 3rd floor gallery. April 22, 5-9 p.m. Free. Casket Arts Carriage House, 1720 Madison St. NE, #203, Minneapolis; 612-270-9953.

(Image via FB)

Pastry Ride

Family-friendly rides every Saturday in April to celebrate 30 Days of Biking. Every Sat. from April 1-30, 9 a.m. Perennial Cycle, 3342 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-827-8000.



Pavel Jany's Talking Strings

Every Sat. from Feb. 7, 6 p.m. Free. Loring Pasta Bar, 327 14th Ave. SE, Minneapolis; 612-378-4849.



Porcupine

With Valet and In Corridors. April 22, 10 p.m. Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.



Radical Fun Time

With The RI and Death Blossom. April 22, 9 p.m. Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.





(Image via FB)

Record Store Day at Road Runner Records

Featuring special sales, beer and grilling outside, live music, and more from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Roadrunner Records, 4304 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis; 612-822-0613.

Hymie's Record Store Day Block Party

Featuring the Blind Shake, Black Market Brass, Charlie Parr, Farewell Milwaukee, Southside Aces, Ben Weaver, Reina del Cid, Dingus, Mike Munson, and Sabyre Rae. All ages. April 22, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Free. Hymie's Vintage Records, 3820 E. Lake St., Minneapolis; 612-729-8890.



Record Store Day 2017 at Barely Brothers Records

Featuring exclusive RSD releases, 20-percent off used music, and live performances by the Suburbs, Buffalo Sleeper, Lucid VanGuard, the 99ers, Winona Forever, Adam J Kiesling, and Miss Becky Kapell and the Fat 6. April 22, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Free. Barely Brothers Records, 783 Raymond Ave., Saint Paul; 651-340-5128.



Record Store Day Ride & Spinning Party

Casual bike ride around town, followed by a record spinning party at 3 p.m. April 22, 11 a.m. Free. Farmstead Bike Shop, 4001 Bryant Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-824-9300.



Record Store Day Weekend at Flashlight Vinyl

Featuring exclusive RSD releases, doughnuts, giveaways, and music by Mark Butcher, Egypto Knuckles, Feel Free Hi Fi, Sam Gould, John Hardy, Marlon James, DJ Just Nine, Frank Lyon, Slamdunkapher, Tarik Thornton, Why Not Crew, and Nola Wick. April 22, 8 a.m. April 23, 12 a.m.-8 p.m. Free. Flashlight Vinyl, 1519 Central Ave NE, Minneapolis, Minnesota; 612-558-3838.



Record Store Day at Down in the Valley

Featuring exclusive RSD releases, with coffee and doughnuts in the morning, grab bags, giveaways, prizes, and live music from Flipp April 22, 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Free. Down In The Valley, 5582 W. Broadway Ave., Crystal; 763-533-9690.



Record Store Day at Eclipse Records

Featuring exclusive RSD releases, free beer cards for Surly Brewing, grab bags, screen prints, discounted local music, and live performance by Feven Gebrezgi. April 22, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Free. Eclipse Records, 381 Wabasha Street N., Saint Paul; 651-224-2500.



Record Store Day at Electric Fetus

Featuring exclusive RSD releases, prize giveaways, Glam Doll Donuts, Peace Coffee, Heggies pizza, food trucks, in-store specials, kids' craft area, and live music from Monica LaPlante, Flipp, Sims, Marah in the Mainsail, and DJ Jake Rudh. April 22, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Free. Electric Fetus, 2000 4th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-870-9300.



Record Store Day at Solid State

Featuring RSD exclusive vinyl, doughnuts from Rebel Donut Bar, and live performances by Falcon Arrow and the Drug Budget. April 22, 7 a.m.-9 p.m. Free. Solid State, 4022 E. 46th St., Minneapolis; 612-916-0990.

Record Store Day 2017

Sidewalk sale, local food, live music. 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Free. Caydence Records & Coffee, 900 Payne Ave., St. Paul; 651-207-6856.

Record Store Day @ Dead Media

Featuring exclusive releases, live music (Kitten Forever, Black Panties), Radio K, and more from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Dead Media, 3330 E. 25th St., Minneapolis; 612-222-1655.

(Image via FB)

Food Truck Rally

Food trucks include Everything Apple, Free Indeed Food, HomeTown Creamery, R Taco, Sweet Dreams Concessions, TOT BOSS, and more. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Maplewood Mall, 3001 White Bear Ave. N., Maplewood; 651-770-5020.

Rowan Glaser

Author/painter presents her new book, 'Motorcycles, Madness & Miracles - A Badass Journey to Empowerment.' April 22, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. April 27, 6-8:30 p.m. Free. Breakaway Arts and Cafe, 111 E. 3rd St., Hastings; 651-437-3779.



Saturday Beers and Beats with DJ Keith Millions

Weekly celebration of craft beers and cool tunes featuring DJ Keith Millions. Every Sat. from Feb. 24-April 29, 8 p.m.-12 a.m. Free. Clockwerks Brewing, 25 4th St. N., Minneapolis; 612-339-9375.





(Image via FB)

Scott Seekins

Solo show. Opening reception 6-9 p.m. Sat., Apr. 22. Daily from April 22-May 28. Free. Douglas Flanders & Associates, 818 W. Lake St., Minneapolis; 612-791-1285.



Twin Cities Men's Center Open House

Social gathering featuring light refreshments and special guest Allan Sveback. April 22, 1-4 p.m. Free. Twin Cities Men's Center, 3249 Hennepin Ave. S, Ste 55, Minneapolis; 612-822-5892.



What Tyrants

April residency featuring a variety of opening acts. Every Sat. from April 1-29, 10 p.m. Free. Grumpy's Bar & Grill Downtown, 1111 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-340-9738.



(Image via FB)



Now and Then: Charles Martin

A 60-year retrospect in art. Public reception 5-8 p.m. Sat., Apr. 22. Daily from April 15-May 13. Free. Banfill-Locke Center for the Arts, 6666 E. River Rd., Fridley; 763-574-1850.

World’s Largest Textile Garage Sale

Featuring work by local artists, students, and crafters. April 22, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. The ReUse Center, 2801 21st Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-724-2608.



Tramps Like Us (Springsteen Tribute Show)

With DJ Dan. 21+. 9:30 p.m. to 1:45 a.m. James Ballentine "Uptown" VFW - Post 246, 2916 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-823-6233.

(Photo by Northeast Collaborative)



SUNDAY:

Cliche's Crosswalk

Fashion show and in-store shopping event. Part of Fashion Week MN. More info at fashionweekmn.com. April 23, 2-5 p.m. Free. Cliche, 2403 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-870-0420.

83 Wolfpack

With Red Bush, Teenage Strangler, and Couch Potato Massacre. April 23, 9 p.m. Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.



St. George's Day

Featuring soccer-game screenings (8:15 a.m. Burnley vs. Manchester United, 9 a.m. Arsenal vs. Manchester City, 10.30 a.m. Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace, 1:45 p.m. Barcelona vs. Real Madrid), live music with Jimmy Rolling's Tones (3:30 p.m.), and $5 Fullers beer pints (London Pride, ESB, Bengal Lancer, and London Porter). 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Brit's Pub, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis; 612-332-3908.

Twin Cities Psychotronic Film Society April screening #2

A surprise weird movie featuring horror, coming-of-age, and revenge elements. Sunday, 8 to 10 p.m. The Parkway Theater, 4814 Chicago Ave., Minneapolis; 612-827-2928.

Queen Anna Grand Opening Party

Opening party for North Loop boutique with latest spring fashions, featuring champagne, cocktails, small bites, and DJ set. Part of Fashion Week MN. More info at fashionweekmn.com. April 23, 5:30-7 p.m. Free. Queen Anna Boutique, 109 N. 2nd St., Minneapolis; 612-888-5153.



Saint Paul Almanac: On a Collected Path

Featuring readings by Anita Dualeh, Beth Voigt, Christina Joyce, Deborah Costandine, Isadora Gruye, James Zimmerman, Jens Rothausen-Vange, Linda White, Michael E. Murphy, Michael Gause and Nell Morningstar Ubbelohde. Hosted by Linda White. April 23, 2 p.m. Free. SubText: a bookstore, 165 Western Ave. N., St. Paul; 612-387-8803.

Blues Jam

Every Sun. 7-11 p.m. Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.



Boy Kisses Comedy Showcase

Every Sun., 7:30 p.m. Free. Universe Games, 711 W. Lake St., Minneapolis; 612-825-4066.

(FB)



10 Year B-Day Party

Featuring a 10-percent discount, popcorn and cotton candy, drinks by Calvit's Shrubs, and more. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. i like you, 501 First Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Joy Ryde: A Toast to Springtime

Joy Ryde, made specially for Mississippi National River and Recreation Area, will be on tap with $1 from each beer sold to be donated in support of the national park. With Sasquatch Sandwiches food truck, guided hikes to the river, coloring contest, raffle, and national park-themed trivia. Noon to 8 p.m. Dangerous Man Brewing Co., 1300 Second St. NE, Minneapolis.

Bauhaus Prom: Enchantment Under the Sea Dance

A benefit for Operation Glass Slipper. Free admission with the donation of a dress, suit, or tux (it's $10 otherwise). April 23, 7-11 p.m. Bauhaus Brew Labs, 1315 Tyler St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-276-6911.



Children's Fair

Featuring dancing by O'Shea Irish Dance, music by the Center for Irish Music, art, games, snacks, storytime, and puppets. April 23, 3-5 p.m. Free. The Celtic Junction, 836 Prior Ave. N., St. Paul; 612-722-7000.



Comedy Open Mic

Featuring local and visiting stand up comedians, hosted by Trish Cook. Sign up begins at 6 p.m. In the Poco Loco Lounge. Every Sun. 7 p.m. Free. Pepitos Tex-Mex Bar & Grill, 4820 Chicago Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-822-2104.



Jacqueline Briggs Martin and Claudia McGehee

Author and illustrator present their new book, 'Creekfinding: A True Story.' April 23, 3 p.m. Free. Red Balloon Bookshop, 891 Grand Ave., St. Paul; 651-224-8320.



Open Mic Night

Every 4th Sun. Free. Banfill-Locke Center for the Arts, 6666 E. River Rd., Fridley; 763-574-1850.



Tunes Trivia at the Turf Club

Music-related team trivia competition hosted by Ryan Cameron of Let It Be Records with a variety of special guests and giveaways. March 5, 5-8 p.m. March 19, 5-8 p.m. April 2, 5-8 p.m. April 23, 5-8 p.m. Free. Turf Club, 1601 University Ave. W., St. Paul; 651-647-0486.



Vaddey Ratner

Author presents her new book, 'Music of the Ghosts.' April 23, 5 p.m. Free. Magers & Quinn Booksellers, 3038 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-822-4611.



Zacc Harris Trio

Every Sun. from Jan. 6, 7 p.m. Free. Riverview Cafe & Wine Bar, 3745 42nd Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4200.

William Linmark: Story-Telling

Solo painting exhibition. Artist reception 5-8 p.m. Sun., Apr. 23. Daily from April 5-July 3. Free. Nighthawks/Birdie, 3753 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-248-8111.