FRIDAY:

Emerging Talent Showcase

Featuring recent graduates of MCAD. May 5, 1-4 p.m. Free. MCAD, 2501 Stevens Ave., Minneapolis; 612-874-3775.

Kinky Friday

BDSM party hosted by Sweetpea and Mistress Mara. May 5, 9 p.m. Free. Gay 90's, 408 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-333-7755.



Zenith Waves (CD Release Show)

With A Dream Set Fire and Shirazad. May 5, 9 p.m. Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

Nato Coles & the Blue Diamond Band

With the Right Here, Partial Traces, and Corey Call. May 5, 10 p.m. Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.

Janelle Gramling

Collected ceramics work. Opening reception 7-9 p.m. Fri., May 5. Daily from May 5-June 20. Free. Light Grey Art Lab, 118 E. 26th St., Minneapolis; 612-239-2047.

The New North: Contemporary Art from the Upper Midwest

Group show curated by Mary Jo Hoffman. Opening reception 7-9 p.m. Fri., May 5. Daily from May 5-June 20. Free. Light Grey Art Lab, 118 E. 26th St., Minneapolis; 612-239-2047.

Cinco de Mayo Celebration

Celebrate outside. With live music, special beer and soda from Bad Weather Brewery, family entertainment, tacos, pig and lamb roasts. 3 to 9 p.m. Pajarito STP, 605 Seventh St. W., St. Paul; 651-340-9545.

The Suicide Commandos (Listening Party and Record Signing)

May 5, 7 p.m. Free. Clown Lounge At The Turf Club, 1601 University Ave. W., St Paul; 651-647-0486.



Hotel

with Jonathan Ackerman Every 1st Fri., 9 p.m. Free. Kitty Cat Klub, 315 14th Ave. SE, Minneapolis; 612-331-9800.





Jim Denomie: Oz, the Emergence

Mural-sized painting. Opening reception 6-8 p.m. Fri., May 5. Every Wed., Thu., Fri., and Sat. from May 5-June 10, 12-5 p.m. Free. Bockley Gallery, 2123 W. 21st St., Minneapolis; 612-377-4669.

The '90s Party Monster Friday

Featuring pop, alternative, hip hop, and dance hits from the '90s, with 2 for 1 drink specials and free cover if in costume. 21+. 10 p.m.-2 a.m. $5; free if in costume. Ground Zero Nightclub, 15 4th St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-378-5115.



The Comedy Corner Open Mic Night

10 p.m. Free. The Corner Bar, 1501 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-339-4333.

AFA Music Student Performance

Featuring NHCC student performances, with reception following the concert. Daily from May 5-6, 7:30 p.m. Free. North Hennepin Community College, 7411 85th Ave. N., Brooklyn Park; 763-488-0391.



ArtOpener: The St. Croix Valley Studio Tour

Featuring art throughout the studios and galleries along the St. Croix River. For more info visit www.artopener.com. May 5, 4-8 p.m. Daily from May 6-7, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. Seasons On St Croix Gallery, 401 2nd St., Hudson, WI; 715-381-2906.





Art of Weird Collage

Create pocket collages using Sarah Stone's vintage Friday and Saturday from photos, retro ads, old books, and recycled record jackets. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., St. Paul; 651-925-2261.

Cynthia Manick

Poet reads from her new collection, 'Blue Hallelujahs.' May 5, 7 p.m. Free. SubText: a bookstore, 165 Western Ave. N., St. Paul; 612-387-8803.



First Fridays with the Wibesmen

Every 1st Fri., 8-10 p.m. Free. Golden's Cafe and Deli, 275 E. 4th St., 1st floor, St. Paul; 651-224-8888.

Jazz in the Lobby Bar

Featuring JoAnn Funk on piano with Jeff Brueske on bass. Every Fri. and Sat. from Nov. 4, 7-11 p.m. Free. St. Paul Hotel, 350 Market St., St. Paul; 800-292-9292.



Kristen Radtke

Author presents her new book, 'Imagine Wanting Only This,' in conversation with Angela Pelster-Weibe. May 5, 6:30 p.m. Free. Open Book, 1011 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-215-2600.





Lowertown First Fridays

Gallery hop through Lowertown. With opening receptions, happy hours, demonstrations, and more. For more info, visit lowertownfirstfridays.org. Every 1st Fri., 6-9 p.m. Free. Lowertown, 5th St. E. & Sibley St., St Paul.



Message Pending

Group exhibition of Bachelor of Fine Arts students from the U of M. Opening reception 6-8 p.m. Fri., May 5. Every Tue., Wed., Thu., Fri., and Sat. from May 2-13, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Free. Katherine E. Nash Gallery, 405 21st Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-624-6518.



Motionpoems

Premiere of five films by Minneapolis spoken word artists and filmmakers. May 5, 5:30-7 p.m. Free. IFP MN Center For Media Arts, 550 Vandalia St., Ste. 120, St. Paul; 651-644-1912.



Mystic Lake Cinco de Mayo Celebration Featuring Los Lobos

With world taco eating championship, bead and sombrero giveaways, food specials, Las Palmeros Mariachis, and Lucha Libre Wrestling. May 5, 6 p.m. Free. Mystic Lake Casino Hotel, 2400 Mystic Lake Blvd., Prior Lake; 800-262-7799.



Taco-Eating Contest Featuring Joey Chesnut

May 5, 7 p.m. Free. Mystic Lake Casino Hotel, 2400 Mystic Lake Blvd., Prior Lake; 800-262-7799.



World's Most Dangerous Polka Band

Every Fri. from Feb. 10, 7-10 p.m. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.

SATURDAY:



Fulton Gran Fondo 2017

Featuring beer; live music from rap artist Dem Atlas, garage-rocker Monica LaPlante, and the kid-friendly Koo Koo Kanga Roo; a summer beer release and the High Plains Grifter Beer Cocktail by Bittercube; food from Red Table Meats, Get Sauced Food Truck, Natedogs, Nice Cream, Lowry Hill Meats. All ages. For more info, visit www.fultongranfondo.com. May 6, 1-9 p.m. Free; $1 for wristband to drink (bring cash). Fulton Brewery, 2540 2nd St. NE, Minneapolis.



Drop In: Skate Deck Art and Live Music Show

Presented by Rogue Citizen and Cal Surf, featuring the work of 30+ artists on skateboard decks displayed and on sale, with live deck painting, t-shirt printing, and live music from Lutheran Heat, Haphduzn, and the Blind Shake. May 6, 4-10 p.m. Free. Modist Brewing Co., 505 N. 3rd St., Minneapolis; 612-454-0258.





The Herkimer Downs & Kentucky Derby Party

Benefit for Sundown Horse Shelter, featuring prizes, races, drink specials, and screening of the horse race. May 6, 2-6 p.m. Free. Herkimer Pub & Brewery, 2922 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-821-0101.

Dark Horse Derby Party and Pride Fundraiser

Featuring viewing of the horse race, mint julep specials, hat contest, and music from DJ Shannon Blowtorch. May 6, 12-7 p.m. Free. Dark Horse Bar & Eatery, 250 E. Seventh St., St. Paul; 651-313-7960.

Deterioration

With Nak'ay, Inviousus, Cokskar, and Maggot. May 6, 9 p.m. Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

Deleter

With Double Grave and Degenerate Era. May 6, 9 p.m. Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.



Cinco de Mayo West Side St. Paul Celebration

This Saturday, head over to the West Side for a Cinco de Mayo-themed day of entertainment, delicious eats, and family activities. The parade kicks things off in the morning with a 10 a.m. march along Cesar Chavez from Wabasha to Ada. After that, the beer garden opens, and three stages of fun start up. The lowrider car, truck, and bike show is a must-see happening, as entrants will park their flashy wheels for all to gawk at. Past vehicles have included flourishes like red velvet car seats, Buicks that can bounce high off the ground, and bikes with pimped out handle bars. If you like things spicy, sign up for the jalapeno eating contest and see if you can take the heat. Food trucks, traditional music, and children’s activities round out the day. If you’d like to keep the party going all weekend, on Sunday stop by East Lake Street between 27th and 29th Avenues, where there will be food, dance, kids’ activities, and more for free from noon to 8 p.m. For more info, visit cincodemayosaintpaul.com. May 6, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Free. West Side St. Paul, 176 Cesar Chavez St., St. Paul; 651-223-7403.



Opening Day Food Truck Fest

Featuring eight local food trucks, live music, local food and art, and blood drive. May 6, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Free. Midtown Farmers' Market, 2225 Lake St. E., Minneapolis; 612-724-7457.



Derby Party

Live TV viewing, with Jim Beam Double Oaked Mint Juleps, contests for best dressed and best hat. 3 p.m. to 1 a.m. Volstead House Whiskey Bar & Speakeasy, 1278 Lone Oak Rd., Eagan; 651-340-7175.

Five Watt's 3rd Birthday Party

Coffee, food, beer. Saturday 7 to 10 p.m. Five Watt Coffee, 3745 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-259-7519.





Copa Art Crawl

May Day weekend is going to be a busy one for the Powderhorn neighborhood. It’s teaming up with the Corcoran neighborhood for one mega-weekend of activities. The COPA (Cocorcan and Powderhorn Artists) Art Crawl will take place on Saturday, the same day that the Midtown Farmers Market kicks off its 15th anniversary season. During the event, studios, galleries, and artists’ homes will open up for a self-guided tour of the area. Expect to see a variety of casual receptions, art openings, sales, demonstrations, and more showcasing what the two neighborhoods have to offer. The colorful and ever-popular MayDay Parade and Festival will be celebrated the following day at Powderhorn Park. Maps and guides are available at copa-artcrawl.com. May 6, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. Corcoran Park Neighborhood Center, 3332 20th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-370-4919.

Brit's Annual Kentucky Derby Party

Featuring five outdoor screens showing the horse race, with live music from Bluegrass Fiasco, cigar roller, photo wall, and mint julep and Salmon Creek brut specials. May 6, 1 p.m. Free. Brit's Pub & Eating Establishment, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis; 612-332-3908.



Charlie Lawson

Monthly residency with a different featured artist each month. Every last Sat., 9 p.m.-12 a.m. Free. Dubliner Pub, 2162 University Ave. W., St. Paul; 651-646-5551.



Derby Day at the Turf

Featuring screening of the race on big screen TV, and prizes for biggest hat, best hat, and ugliest hat. May 6, 2 p.m. Free. Turf Club, 1601 University Ave. W., St. Paul; 651-647-0486.



Foundlore 2

Work by Matt Flueger, Kristoffer West Johnson, Sharon Miller Thompson, and Jonathan, Ryan and Michael Sweere. Opening reception 6-9 p.m. Sat., May 6. Every Thu. from May 6-25, 5:30-6:45 p.m. Every Sat. from May 6-25, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. Vine Arts Center, 2637 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-728-5745.



Free First Saturdays

Featuring fun activities, art tours, film screenings, and more the first Saturday of each month. Every 1st Sat., 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Free. Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis; 612-375-7600.





Northern Grade Spring Marketplace

Each year, Northern Grade visits the Twin Cities to offer a variety of items not typically found in stores. The ever-popular event, which takes place over two days this year, will be moving to St. Paul’s Red River Kitchen at City House space. Shop for Mother’s or Father’s Day, buy stuff for spring cleaning, or pick up gifts for friends. There will be plenty to check out, including delicious-smelling candles, handmade soaps, leather items for men and women, and clothing. Brands at the event are all American-made, and include Winsome, Mill City Fineries, Urban Undercover, and Leather Works MN. For a complete list, visit www.northerngrade.com. May 6, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. May 7, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. Red River Kitchen at City House, 258 Mill St., St. Paul.



The North Loop Spring Fashion Crawl

North Loop shopping experience featuring a passport card with chances to win prizes, food trucks, flash mob, complimentary fitness classes by Alchemy365, open house at DharmaCycle Yoga, and discount cards. More info here. May 6, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Free. Pacifier, 219 N. 2nd St., #102, Minneapolis; 612-623-8123.

Golden Rule Turns Two

Featuring pop-ups from Neal, Winsome, Ashley Mary, Green Bee Juicery, Jenny Lemons, Kindred Blooms, and more on Saturday; Coffee Cart on Sunday; new work from Ashley Mary, Atelier, Missy Monson, and Rachel Andrzejewski on view; plus bubbly, eats, freebies, and more. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Golden Rule, 350 Water St., Excelsior; 612-598-2098.

Celebrating 9 Years

With treats, discounts, giveaways, more. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Parc, 320 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-353-4966.

Symone Smash It

Do you know what "intentional electronic moon-core music" is? Well, that is what you will find here tonight. 10 p.m. to midnight. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., St. Paul; 651-925-2261.

Family Day: Community Rose Garden

Help create flower-themed digital art. Noon to 4 p.m. Better World Museum, 40 S. Seventh St., Minneapolis; 612-801-2642.

2017 MFA Thesis Exhibition

Group show featuring graduating Master of Fine Arts candidates. May 6, 12-5 p.m. May 12, 6-9 p.m. May 13, 12-5 p.m. Free. MCAD - MFA Building, 2201 First Avenue S., Minneapolis; 612-874-3700.



6th Annual Derby for a Cure

Diabetes research benefit, featuring viewing party for Kentucky Derby. May 6, 2-6 p.m. Free. 508 Bar & Restaurant, 508 1st Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-339-0036.



ACLU Benefit Concert Featuring Billy McLaughlin and Elis

With Tim Cheesebrow and guest speaker State Representative Jamie Becker-Finn. May 6, 7-10 p.m. Free. White Bear Unitarian Universalist Church, 328 Maple St., White Bear Lake; 651-426-2369.



Boom Room Jazz

Monthly jazz series featuring variety of acts. Every last Sat., 7 p.m. Free. Boom Island Brewing Company, 2014 Washington Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-227-9635.

Heads Talk with Jesse Jarnow and Michaelangelo Matos

Presentation and discussion between the two authors, in conjunction with the exhibit 'Steal Your Face: Keith Harring in St. Paul, May 1977.' May 6, 12-2 p.m. Free. Workhorse Coffee Bar, 2399 University Ave. W., St. Paul; 651-348-7561.



MSP Music Expo

Featuring dealers from the Midwest selling vintage and new albums, 45's, and music memorabilia. For more info, visit www.mspmusicexpo.com. May 6, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. Wold-Chamberlain American Legion Post 99, 5600 S. 34th Ave., Minneapolis; 612-724-9909.



MacPhail Free Family Music Series: World-Sing-Along

With sample lessons for kids and adults, and music-themed art project. May 6, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Free. MacPhail Center for Music, 501 2nd St. S., Minneapolis; 612-321-0100.





Minnesota Public Radio 50th Anniversary Open House

Featuring meet and greets with radio and newsroom personalities, guided tours, musical activities with Classical MPR and the Current, letterpress activities, community ping-pong, and 50th anniversary merchandise. May 6, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Free. Minnesota Public Radio Building, 480 Cedar St., St. Paul; 651-290-1212.



On Set: The Photography of Wilson Webb

Opening reception 5-8 p.m. Sat., May 6. Daily from May 6-July 28. Free. IFP MN Center For Media Arts, 550 Vandalia St., Ste. 120, St. Paul; 651-644-1912.

La Follies Burlesk

Classic burlesque and neo draglesque presented by Sweet Soiree. May 6, 9:30 p.m. Free. Gay 90's, 408 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-333-7755.



Love Somalia Rally

Featuring Somali Dance Troupe, mobile culture show, kids activities, and presentations, benefiting Feed My Starving Children. May 6, 9-11:30 a.m. Free. Columbia Heights City Offices, 530 Mill St., Columbia Heights; 763-706-3730.



Lyme Disease Awareness Day

Featuring a walk, resource fair, and book signing with Ally Hilfiger. May 6, 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Free. Mall of America Best Buy Rotunda, 365 N. Garden, Bloomington; 952-883-8800.







Spring Open Studio at Traffic Zone

Featuring work from 30+ artists. Proceeds from art sales donated to civil rights organizations. May 6, 5:30-9:30 p.m. Free. Traffic Zone Center for Visual Art, 250 3rd Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-247-1244.

Plymouth Concert Band: Saxophonia

Featuring the Ancia Saxophone Quartet. May 6, 7:30 p.m. Free. Wayzata High School, 4995 Peony Lane N., Plymouth; 763-745-6600.



Train Day

Featuring model railroads, historic railcars, educational presentations, photographs, movie showings, family activities, and more. May 6, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. Union Depot, 214 E. 4th St., St. Paul; 651-202-2700.



SUNDAY:



MayDay Parade and Festival

Now in its 43rd year, the MayDay Parade and Festival is one of the most riotous signs of spring. Revelers both young and old will march down Bloomington from 25th to 34th Streets. As they make their way, you’ll be able to spot crust-punk rockers on stilts, children dressed as fairies, giant puppets that take whole crews to maneuver, and friendly hipsters riding steampunk floats made of metal. There will be hippies, families, artists, and neighbors sharing in the joys of the spectacle and (hopefully) great weather. Festivities will then take over Powderhorn Park, where the Tree of Life Ceremony will usher in the new season. The party will also include food vendors, live music, theater, and info from local organizations. For details, visit hobt.org/mayday/parade. May 7, 12 p.m. Free. Powderhorn Park, 3400 15th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-823-1141.

Cinco de Mayo Festival

Featuring food, live entertainment, beer garden, mariachi, dancing, kids events, and live music. Held on East Lake St., between 27th Ave. and 29th Ave. May 7, 12-8 p.m. Free. El Nuevo Rodeo Restaurante, 2709 E. Lake St., Minneapolis; 612-721-6601.



Comedy Open Mic

Featuring local and visiting stand up comedians, hosted by Trish Cook. Sign up begins at 6 p.m. In the Poco Loco Lounge. Every Sun. from Feb. 12, 7 p.m. Free. Pepitos Tex-Mex Bar & Grill, 4820 Chicago Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-822-2104.



Dogs of MSP Bark & Brew

Dogs of MSP May meet-up, featuring food trucks, beer, dog treats, and pint glasses. May 7, 1-3:30 p.m. Free. Inbound BrewCo, 701 N. 5th St., Minneapolis; 612-615-8243.







RPG Day

Role playing games. All levels of experience welcome. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. United Geeks of Gaming, 1121 Jackson St., Suite 106, Minneapolis.

Ales for Tails

Dog friendly benefit for Senior Dog Rescue. May 7, 1-3 p.m. Free. Lakes & Legends Brewing Company, 1368 LaSalle Ave, Minneapolis; 612-999-6020.



Boy Kisses Comedy Showcase

7:30 p.m. Free. Universe Games, 711 W. Lake St., Minneapolis; 612-825-4066.





SHH at Up-Down: Minneapolis' Arcade Bar

All token proceeds benefit Secondhand Hounds today. Games cost $.25. 1 to 5 p.m. Up-Down Minneapolis, 3012 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-823-3487.

Monthly series explores short stories and the real life of F. Scott Fitzgerald. Every 1st Sun., 4 p.m. Free. The University Club of Saint Paul, 420 Summit Ave., St. Paul; 651-222-1751.



Joyce Sutphen

Poet reads from her new collection, 'The Green House.' May 7, 4 p.m. Free. Common Good Books, 38 S. Snelling Ave., St. Paul; 651-225-8989.



Kill It! Comedy Open Mic

Every last Sun., 7 p.m. Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.



Shannon Hale

Author presents her new book, 'Real Friends.' May 7, 3 p.m. Free. Red Balloon Bookshop, 891 Grand Ave., St. Paul; 651-224-8320.





Springstep Collective Pop-Up Gallery

Featuring work by local artists, wine, and drawing for an original painting. May 7, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. Springstep Collective, 16609 Blenheim Way, Minnetonka.



Sweet Science Free Ice Cream Tasting

Featuring a variety of flavors to sample with pint purchases available. May 7, 2-5 p.m. Free. Urban Growler Brewing Company, 2325 Endicott St., St. Paul; 612-501-1128.



Burn Fetish

With Omega Defender, Shovels, and New Primals. May 7, 9 p.m. Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.