Freeloader Friday: 75 free things to do this weekend

FRIDAY:

Sean Smuda: Universal Capital

The opening reception on Friday, December 9, from 6 to 8 p.m. will includes a dinner and performance featuring Smuda and Hijack (Arwen Wilder and Kristin Van Loon). Traffic Zone Center for Visual Art, 250 3rd Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-247-1244.

Coup d'Cabaret

Burlesque and drag presented by the Vigilantease Collective. Every 2nd Fri., 11 p.m.-2 a.m. Free. Coup D'Etat, 2923 Girard Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-354-3575.

Dan Newton

Dec. 9, 7:30 p.m. Free. Crooners Lounge & Supper Club, 6161 Hwy. 65 NE, Minneapolis; 763-571-9020.

Digital Homicide

With Infamous Memories, Kali Quotes, and Wicked By Design. Dec. 9, 9 p.m. Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

Machinery Hill

Every 2nd Fri., 8 p.m. Free. Black Dog Cafe, 308 Prince St., St. Paul; 651-228-9274.

Macy's 54th Annual Santaland

Featuring Santa's elves preparing for Christmas, with photo packages, holiday bakery, toy shop, and meeting with Santa. All donations go to a local Make-A-Wish chapter. Daily from Nov. 19-Dec. 24. Free. Macy's Downtown Minneapolis, 700 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis; 612-375-2200.

Mazinaakizige Exhibition: "Power(full)"

6 to 9 p.m. Two Rivers Gallery, 1530 E. Franklin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-879-1780.

Holidazzle 2016

Featuring local crafts, food and drink, fireworks, and family fun. For more info, visit www.holidazzle.com. Every Fri. from Nov. 25-Dec. 24, 5-10 p.m. Every Thu. from Dec. 1-23, 5-9 p.m. Every Sat. from Nov. 26-Dec. 23, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Every Sun. from Nov. 27-Dec. 23, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Free. Loring Park, 1382 Willow St., Minneapolis.

Jazz in the Lobby Bar

Featuring JoAnn Funk on piano with Jeff Brueske on bass. Every Fri. and Sat. from Nov. 4, 7-11 p.m. Free. St. Paul Hotel, 350 Market St., St. Paul; 800-292-9292.

Kristen Hersh

Reading, performance, and signing in support of her new book/CD, 'Wyatt at the Coyote Palace.' Dec. 9, 3 p.m. Free. Electric Fetus, 2000 4th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-870-9300.

Prints on Ice

6:30 to 9 p.m. Highpoint Center for Printmaking, 912 W. Lake St., Minneapolis; 612-871-1326.

Peace Coffee Ugly Sweater Open House

20th anniversary celebration, featuring tours, Ugly Sweater contest, giveaways, treats, pizza, and presentations by coffee experts. Dec. 9, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Free. Peace Coffee, 2801 21st Ave. S., (Ste. 130), Minneapolis; 612-870-3440.

Selected Works

Group show featuring 22 local artists. Opening reception 7 p.m.-midnight Fri., Dec. 9, with music by DJ Sarah White. Daily from Dec. 9-30. Free. Public Functionary, 1400 12th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-978-5566.

Story Night

With Second Class Spacemen (CD Release Show) and Driftwood Bones. Dec. 9, 10 p.m. Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.

5 Seconds Flat: New Work by Oakley Tapola

7-10 p.m. The White Page, 3400 Cedar Ave., Minneapolis; 413-478-0455.

Outdoor Ice Rink

Free ice skating during mall hours through February 19. Daily from Nov. 19-Feb. 19. Free. Southdale Center, 10 Southdale Center, Edina; 952-925-7874.

Pam Orren

Artist of the month at Palmer's, with artist available from 4:30-6 p.m. on Wed. and Thu. afternoons. Daily from Dec. 1-31. Free. Palmer's Bar, 500 S. Cedar Ave., Minneapolis; 612-333-7625.

The Comedy Corner Open Mic Night

10 p.m. Free. The Corner Bar, 1501 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-339-4333.

Wells Fargo Winter Skate

This season, downtown St. Paul is turning into a winter wonderland, full of simple pleasures like twinkling lights and a giant rink open to all. Now through the end of the Saint Paul Winter Carnival, Rice Park will be illuminated each night with a flurry of festive lights strung from tall trees. Meanwhile, over by the Landmark Center, guests will take to the ice, where the rink will welcome casual skaters and hockey teams who reserve a time. Take a date or your family. Bring your own skates, borrow them for free if you bank at Wells Fargo, or pay $4 to rent a pair. For more info, visit www.visitsaintpaul.com. Daily from Nov. 19-Feb. 28. Free. Landmark Center, 75 W. 5th St., St. Paul; 651-292-3293.

Eastlake's Second Anniversary

This Lake Street brewery is turning two and celebrating with a weeklong party. Every day a special release will be on tap for you to try. You'll also be able to order eats from Andy's Garage, Taco Cat, Hot Indian, and Manny's Tortas. Tallboy glasses go on sale on Thursday and score you $1 off on pints through 2016. Monday through Sunday. Daily from Dec. 5-11. Free. Eastlake Craft Brewery, 920 E. Lake St., Ste #123, Minneapolis; 612-224-9713.

Everett Smithson

Dec. 9, 9 p.m. Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.

Fall Chamber Music Gala Concert

Dec. 9, 7:30 p.m. Free. Lloyd Ultan Recital Hall, 2106 S. 4th St., Minneapolis; 612-626-8742.

Friday Night Jazz Series

Curated by Steve Kenny. Every Fri. from Nov. 13, 8:30 p.m. Free. The Nicollet, 1931 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis; 612-424-5513.

Holiday Music Festival

Featuring performances from a variety of groups, choirs, bands, and orchestras. For more info and schedule, visit www.mallofamerica.com/events/feature/holiday-music-festival. Daily from Nov. 27-Dec. 23. Free. Mall of America Best Buy Rotunda, 365 N. Garden, Bloomington; 952-883-8800.

MFA Open Studio Night

Visit artists and designers studios from MCAD's Master of Fine Arts program. Dec. 9, 6-9 p.m. Free. MCAD - MFA Building, 2201 First Avenue S., Minneapolis; 612-874-3700.

Margaret Hasse and Clarence White

Authors read from their recent work. Dec. 9, 7:30 p.m. Free. Banfill-Locke Center for the Arts, 6666 E. River Rd., Fridley; 763-574-1850.

Orchestra Concert

Dec. 9, 8 p.m. Free. Macalester College Janet Wallace Fine Arts Center, 1600 Grand Ave., St. Paul; 651-696-6000.

SATURDAY:



March Against Trump to Demand Human Rights at Home and Abroad!

1 to 4 p.m. Nicollet Avenue and Lake Street.

#NoDAPL: Dance to Benefit Standing Rock

All-vinyl dance night featuring DJs Cruise Control, CRZ, Moon, and special guests. Dec. 10, 5-9 p.m. Free. Clubhouse Jager, 923 Washington Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-332-2686.

24th Annual Women's Art Festival

Feauturing over 130 women artists selling their handmade wares, with music, drinks, and food. Dec. 10, 9:30-4:30 p.m. Free. Colin Powell Youth Leadership Center, 2924 4th Ave., Minneapolis; 612-638-1000.

4th Annual Santa Cycle Rampage MSP/Krampus Minneapolis Bike Ride 2016

Do you feel naughty or nice? If you are a winter biker, you have options this weekend. The Santa Cycle Rampage starts bright and early at 10 a.m. Folks will eat breakfast and pregame at Freehouse (701 N. Washington Ave., Minneapolis). From there, the festively dressed crew will ride to various brewpubs — including Surly, Dangerous Man, and Indeed — and eventually end the day at Fulton Brewery. Meanwhile, despite its name, the Krampus Minneapolis Bike Ride is really more nice than cruel. Cyclists will meet at 10 a.m. at One on One Bicycle Studio (117 Washington Ave. N., Minneapolis). From there, they’ll ride on to Kiddywampus to buy toys and then head over to the Wild Rumpus for book shopping. Next, Krampus and other creatures will cycle to People Serving People to drop off their purchases. At the after-party at Grumpy’s, generous demons will reward themselves with pints of beer and tater tots. To donate or to ride, visit www.krampusworldorder.com. Both events are free. Dec. 10, 10 a.m. Free. The Freehouse, 701 Washington Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-339-7011.

Daniel Corrigan and Danny Sigelman

Photographer/authors present their new book, 'Heyday: 35 Years of Music in Minneapolis.' Dec. 10, 11 a.m. Free. Barnes & Noble Galleria, 3225 W. 69th St., Edina; 952-920-0633.

Deep Ephemera: New Paintings by Kevan F. Willington

Opening reception 6-9 p.m. Sat., Dec. 10. Daily from Dec. 10-Jan. 15. Free. Douglas Flanders & Associates, 818 W. Lake St., Minneapolis; 612-791-1285.

Flasher

Dec. 10, 10 p.m. Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.

Herkimer 17th Anniversary Party

Featuring drink specials all day, and dance party from 9 p.m.-2 a.m. Dec. 10, 10-2 a.m. Free. Herkimer Pub & Brewery, 2922 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-821-0101.

Liquor Beats Winter

With Person Hurter and Low Forms. Dec. 10, 9 p.m. Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

Maurice Jacox Acoustic

Dec. 10, 7:30 p.m. Free. Crooners Lounge & Supper Club, 6161 Hwy. 65 NE, Minneapolis; 763-571-9020.

Midway's 9th Annual Monster Drawing Rally

Monster Drawing Rally is an unusual benefit party. This year, 75 artists will create pieces of art live in three one-hour sessions at Grain Belt. Watch them work, peruse the wall of fresh art, and enjoy drinks from the cash bar and edibles from Potter’s Pasties and Pies. See something you like? Take it home for a mere $35. Proceeds from the event benefit Minneapolis gallery Midway Contemporary Art. Dec. 10, 4-8 p.m. Free. Grain Belt Brewery Bottling House, 79 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-465-0234.

Minnesota Mormon Chorale: Prince of Peace Christmas Concert

Free tickets and more info at www.mnmormonchorale.org/events. Daily from Dec. 10-11, 7 p.m. Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 100 Silver Lake Rd. NW, New Brighton; 651-636-9137.

Old To The New

Featuring DJ Mike 2600 and DJ Nak. Every 2nd Sat., 10 p.m. Free. Ginger Hop, 201 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-746-0304.

Open Door Twelve

7-10 p.m. Free. Rosalux Gallery, 1400 Van Buren St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-747-3942.

St. Catherine University Women's Choir: 2016 Candlelight Christmas Concert

With the String Chamber Orchestra and Flute Ensemble. Dec. 10, 8 p.m. Free. Our Lady of Victory Chapel, 2004 Randolph Ave., (College Of St. Catherine), St. Paul; 651-690-6700.

Tumblin' Dice

Rolling Stones tribute. Dec. 10, 9 p.m. Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.

Twin Cities Jazz Sampler Release Party

Dec. 10, 7 p.m. Free. Black Dog Cafe, 308 Prince St., St. Paul; 651-228-9274.

Open Studio

Featuring guest artist Jennifer Davis, part of the California Building's second Saturday open studio crawl. Dec. 10, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. California Building, 2205 California St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-788-5551.

Winter Book Publication Celebration

Featuring a reading by Heid E. Erdrich from her new collection 'every-blest-thing-seeing-eye,' a book signing, and reception with light refreshments. Dec. 10, 7 p.m. Free. Minnesota Center for Book Arts, 1011 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-215-2520.

SUNDAY:

Blues Jam

Every Sun. from Jan. 11, 7-11 p.m. Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.

Boy Kisses Comedy Showcase

7:30 p.m. Free. Universe Games, 711 W. Lake St., Minneapolis; 612-825-4066.

Hot Black Funky

Every Sun. from April 6, 8:30 p.m. Free. Whiskey Junction, 901 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-338-9550.

Minnesota Mormon Chorale: Prince of Peace Christmas Concert

Free tickets and more info at www.mnmormonchorale.org/events. Dec. 11, 4 p.m. Free. Family of God Lutheran Church, 8625 Zane Ave. N., Brooklyn Park; 763-424-8625.

Nobodys

With Drones, Victor Shores, and Shot Memory. Dec. 11, 9 p.m. Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

Open Blues Jam with Moses Oakland

Every 2nd Sun., 7 p.m. Every 4th Sun., 7 p.m. Free. Famous Dave's BBQ & Blues Uptown, 3001 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-822-9900.

Zacc Harris Trio

Every Sun. from Jan. 6, 7 p.m. Free. Riverview Cafe & Wine Bar, 3745 42nd Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4200.

Holiday shopping:



FRIDAY and ONGOING:



Raging Art On 2016

Holiday shop featuring local artwork and handcrafted gifts for purchase, with DJs spinning music. Daily from Dec. 7-10, 1-10 p.m. Dec. 11, 1-5 p.m. Free. Gamut Gallery, 717 S. 10th St., Minneapolis; 612-367-4327.

2016 Holiday Gallery Shop

Featuring weekly artist demos and trunk shows, and StevenBe studio gallery takeover. Daily from Nov. 1-Dec. 24. Free. Textile Center, 3000 University Ave., Minneapolis; 612-436-0464.

5th Annual Holiday Group Show

Featuring original art from local artists for sale. Daily from Nov. 17-Jan. 8. Free. Covet Consign & Design, 3730 Chicago Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-822-2038.

European Christmas Market

Traditional Advent season holiday market feturing gifts and decorations from local vendors, mulled wine, and European-inspired food. Daily from Dec. 8-9, 4-9 p.m. Dec. 10, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Dec. 11, 12-6 p.m. Free. Union Depot, 214 E. 4th St., St. Paul; 651-202-2700.

Gifts in the Gallery

Boutique-style sale featuring original, one-of-a-kind gifts handcrafted by local artists. Daily from Dec. 7-21. Free. Artistry at Bloomington Center for the Arts, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Rd., Bloomington; 952-563-8575.

Holiday Art and Gift Sale

At the base of the Grand Staircase on the Coon Rapids Campus. Daily from Dec. 5-9. Free. Anoka-Ramsey Community College, 11200 Mississippi Blvd., Coon Rapids; 763-433-1100.

Holiday Gift Mart

Featuring handmade items from local artists. Daily from Dec. 1-17. Free; $5 for tea. Banfill-Locke Center for the Arts, 6666 E. River Rd., Fridley; 763-574-1850.

Holiday Gift Show

Featuring handmade work by local artists. Daily from Nov. 25-Jan. 8. Free. AZ Gallery, 308 Prince St.,St. Paul; 651-255-6624.

Northside Holiday Boutique

Pop-up shop with unique holiday gifts for purchase from Northside businesses and vendors. Located in the Skyway level. Every Mon., Tue., Wed., Thu., and Fri. from Nov. 25-Dec. 23, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. Gaviidae Common, 5th St. and Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis; 612-372-1222.

SooVAC Artists' Holiday Shop

Featuring holiday wares and gifts from local artists, with prints, paintings, jewelry, and sculpture. Every Wed. from Dec. 2-30, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Every Thu. and Fri. from Dec. 2-30, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Every Sat. and Sun. from Dec. 2-30, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. Soo Visual Arts Center, 2909 Bryant Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-871-2263.

The Artful Present

Featuring work by local artists, and handcrafted jewelry, blankets, and ceramics. Dec. 9, 5-7 p.m. Dec. 8, 11-5 p.m. Dec. 10, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Free. Veronique Wantz Gallery, 125 N. 1st St., Minneapolis; 612-254-2838.

Winter Market

Featuring fine art and crafts from local artists. Dec. 9, 1-4 p.m. Free. Spectrum ArtWorks Studio, 1825 Chicago Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-752-8242.

SATURDAY:



Holiday Makers Mart

10 to 5 p.m. Center For Lost Objects, Gallery & Showroom, 957 W. Seventh St., St. Paul; 651-504-2356.

Handmade Holiday Market

Featuring wares from local artists and makers, with gift wrapping station, live music, and Belgian-style beers. Every Sat. from Dec. 3-17, 12-5 p.m. Free. Lakes & Legends Brewing Company, 1368 LaSalle Ave, Minneapolis; 612-999-6020.

Holiday Bazaar

Unique gifts from local artists and artisans, with light refreshments and live music. Dec. 10, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. Artspace Jackson Flats, 901 18 1/2 Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-333-9012.

Holiday Marketplace

Feauring over 40 local artisans presenting their wares, with holiday gifts, food trucks, and live music. Dec. 10, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Free. Casket Arts Community, 681 17th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-788-5551.

Ladies and Lumberjacks Co-Ed Shopping Event

Noon to 3 p.m. Lularoe by Angie Camper, 4219 Queen Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-208-3443.

Niche’s Holiday Pop-Up Shop

Noon to 4 p.m. Niche MN, 2506 University Ave. W., St. Paul.

Procraftinate

Noon to 5 p.m. Lakes & Legends Brewing Company, 1368 Lasalle Ave., Minneapolis; 612-999-6020.

Winsome Goods Holiday Pop-Up

Saturday, December 10 through Sunday, December 11. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sixth St. SE, Minneapolis.

SUNDAY:

Linden Hills Holiday Market

Featuring over 50 different vendors selling local crafts, holiday gifts, artisan foods, and ready-to-eat meals. Every Sun. from Nov. 20-Dec. 18, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Free. Sunnyside Gardens, 3723 W. 44th St., Minneapolis; 612-926-2654.

Winter Market

Featuring holiday gift ideas from local artists and artisans, with cookies and local beer. Dec. 11, 12-5 p.m. Free. Sisyphus Brewing, 712 Ontario Avenue W., Minneapolis; 612-321-8324.