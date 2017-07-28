Freeloader Friday: 73 free things to do this weekend

FRIDAY:

2017 NE Dog Parade

Start off your weekend with some much-needed cuteness at the NE Dog Parade. At 6 p.m., people and their pups—many in costume—will march through the Northeast Riverfront District, making for some adorableness for revelers out on patios during happy hour. After, folks will make their way to the riverfront to hang out and compete for top dog honors in costume and trick contests. Do you have a canine who would enjoy this type of thing? Bring your fur baby and meet across from Wilde Café and Spirits at 5 p.m. to join in. July 28, 5-7 p.m. Free. Wilde Cafe & Spirits, 65 Main St. SE, Minneapolis; 612-331-4544.

Bartell (EP Release Show)

With Karate Chop, Silence, and Porch Nights. July 28, 10 p.m. Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.

Mutation

With Backwater Pornsite and Violence Condoned. July 28, 9 p.m. Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

12th Annual FLOW Northside Arts Crawl

For the past 12 years, FLOW has showcased creative talent and businesses on the North Side. During the three-day festival, hundreds of artists will share their work at street festivals, special receptions, and hands-on happenings. There will be large-scale creations, street parties with live music, delicious foods from local restaurants, and fun for kids. Stroll through the area, take in some free festival happenings, and meet your neighbors. For a complete schedule and for links to free bus passes to the event, visit www.northmpls.org. July 27, 6-10 p.m. July 28, 3-10 p.m. July 29, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Free. West Broadway, 2nd St N, Minneapolis.

Django Lifted! A celebration of hops

Django Hop Bier will be extra hopped into four varieties: African Queen, Citra, Denali, and Tahoma. Order them up in flights. 4-9 p.m. Boom Island Brewing Company, 2014 Washington Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-227-9635.

Movie: Top Gun

With music from the Federales. 7:30 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy., Minneapolis.

Man After My Own Boot. New work by Derek Ernster + QXIZ Editions

Book release party and exhibition. 7 p.m. The White Page, 3400 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis.

The Great Sweat Release

West Coast IPA. 2:30 p.m. to midnight. Bent Brewstillery, 1744 Terrace Dr., Roseville; 844-879-2368.

Jon Pemberton

July 28, 6:30 p.m. Free. Vieux Carre, 408 St. Peter St., St. Paul; 612-332-5299.



Open Eye Figure Theatre’s 15th Annual Driveway Tour

For the complete schedule, visit www.openeyetheatre.org. Daily from July 8-Aug. 11. Free. Open Eye Figure Theatre, 506 E. 24th St., Minneapolis; 612-874-6338.





Wish You Were Here!

Upcycled glam-trash canvases with Casey Fritz and Connie M. Beckers. 6-9 p.m. Ryder Gallery & Studio, 4400 Osseo Rd., Minneapolis; 612-327-0283.

A Night of Drake

Featuring mixes by DJ North Star and special guest DJs, with food and drink specials. July 28, 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Free. Ginger Hop, 201 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-746-0304.

The Comedy Corner Open Mic Night

10 p.m. Free. The Corner Bar, 1501 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-339-4333.



The Great Midwest Rib Fest

Featuring rib-cooking competition, an art fest, food and beverage vendors, and live music from Blind Melon, the Romantics, Ann Wilson, Little Texas, and Lonestar. July 28, 5-10 p.m. July 29, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. July 30, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. Mystic Lake Casino Hotel, 2400 Mystic Lake Blvd., Prior Lake; 800-262-7799.

Macalester Costume Sale

Shop for weird clothing items. After 2 p.m. on Saturday prices drop to $10 a bag. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, July 28-29. 130 Macalester St., St. Paul.

Blue Dog

July 28, 9 p.m. Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.

Commemoration of 10 Year Anniversary of 35W Bridge Collapse

Exhibit featuring artifacts, mementos, and remnants from the 35W bridge collapse. Through Aug. 30. Free (located in the commons area). Mill City Museum, 704 S. 2nd St., Minneapolis; 612-341-7555.

HOTTEA: Hot Lunch

Yarn installation by artist Eric Rieger. In the Atrium at the north entrance. Daily from July 23-Aug. 2. Free. Mall of America, 60 E. Broadway, Bloomington; 952-883-8800.

Scott County Fair

Schedule and more info at www.scottcountyfair.org. July 26, 12 p.m.-1 a.m. Daily from July 27-29, 10-1 a.m. July 30, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Free. Scott County Fairgrounds, 7151 W. 190th St., Jordan; 651-245-5758.



Steve Rushin

Author presents his new book, 'Sting-Ray Afternoons.' July 28, 7 p.m. Free. Magers & Quinn Booksellers, 3038 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-822-4611.



Vinyl Club

All vinyl nights with variety of DJs. Every Fri. and Sat. from March 9, 10:30 p.m. Free. The Lexington, 1096 Grand Ave., St. Paul; 651-222-5878.

(Joseph Kazer)

In Transit: 2017 Graphic Design Certificate Commencement Exhibition

Group show featuring student work. Opening reception 6-9 p.m. Fri., July 28. Through Aug. 13. Free. MCAD Gallery, 2501 Stevens Ave., Minneapolis; 612-874-3700.

Crossing the Line: Drawing Practices for and with the Older Adult

Opening reception 6-9 p.m. Fri., July 28. Through Aug. 13. Free. MCAD Gallery, 2501 Stevens Ave., Minneapolis; 612-874-3700.

Armin Hofmann: Farbe/Color

Graphic design and posters. Opening reception 6-9 p.m. Fri., July 28. Through Sept. 17. Free. MCAD Gallery, 2501 Stevens Ave., Minneapolis; 612-874-3700.



Linda Peterson

Daily from July 24-28, 5-7 p.m. Free. Crooners Lounge & Supper Club, 6161 Hwy. 65 NE, Minneapolis; 763-571-9020.

Bruce Henry

July 28, 7:30 p.m. Free. Crooners Lounge & Supper Club, 6161 Hwy. 65 NE, Minneapolis; 763-571-9020.



Jazz in the Lobby Bar

Featuring JoAnn Funk on piano with Jeff Brueske on bass. Every Fri. and Sat. from Nov. 4, 7-11 p.m. Free. St. Paul Hotel, 350 Market St., St. Paul; 800-292-9292.



West Broadway Farmers Market

Featuring locally sourced food and informational community presentations. More info here. Every Fri. from June 9-Oct. 6, 3-7 p.m. Free. West Broadway Farmers Market, 300 W Broadway, Minneapolis; 612-353-5178.



World's Most Dangerous Polka Band

Every Fri. from Feb. 10, 6-9 p.m. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.

SATURDAY:

Greenway Glow 2017

The main festival, which is free, includes more than two dozen art installations, performances by local artists, and a slow-roll seven-mile ride at 8 p.m. Registration and more info can be found at midtowngreenway.org. July 29, 7 p.m.-12 a.m. Freewheel Midtown Bike Center, 2834 10th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-238-4447.

Night Gallery in the Greenway Glow

Featuring outdoor and indoor art activities, bonfire and s'mores, drumming, dancing, live music, and food by Akshay Paatram. July 29, 7-11 p.m. Free. Vine Arts Center, 2637 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-728-5745.

Hey, That's My '90s Jam Dance Party

Featuring Hey There Handsome and Slow Moe. July 29, 10 p.m. Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.

2nd Annual Harry Potter Birthday Party

Hop on your Nimbus 2000 and head over to Northgate, where the Northeast brewery will be taking a page from Hogsmeade and welcoming wizards and magical creatures. During the day there will be games and hands-on fun for all ages, including a coloring station, a photobooth, and Quidditch beer pong (okay, that last one is just for adults). Try some sweets from Honeydukes, practice divination and potion making, and test your knowledge of the wizarding world during trivia. The Gryffindorks Greater Twin Cities of MN HPA Chapter will be in attendance, as will screen print artists and food trucks. A costume contest with prizes will be held at 8 p.m. Order up a pint of brew or a non-alcoholic Flying Cauldron Butterscotch Beer and feel the spell of the event take hold. July 29, 12-8 p.m. Free. Northgate Brewing, 783 Harding St NE, Minneapolis; 612-354-2858.

Red Shift

With Fire and Head+Room. July 29, 9 p.m. Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.



Rock The Block

Featuring live music from McNasty Brass Band, Monica LaPlante, Carnage the Executioner, and Slipmatt DJs, with food and drinks. July 29, 2-9 p.m. Free. Coup D'Etat, 2923 Girard Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-354-3575.



Squishy Mud

July 29, 9 p.m. Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.

Loring Park Art Festival

For years, the Loring Park Art Festival took place the same weekend as the Powderhorn and Uptown Art Fairs. In 2016, the happening struck out on its own, and still drew huge crowds. Now in its 18th year, the Loring Park Art Festival will return this weekend for two days of festivities on the edge of downtown. Over 140 artists working in a variety of mediums—including photography, pottery, painting, jewelry, and more—will be on hand. The event will also include live music, family activities, food, and plenty to explore. If you’re looking to bus for free to the event, check out www.loringparkartfestival.com to download a pass. July 29, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. July 30, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. Loring Park, 1382 Willow St., Minneapolis.

Totally Baked Donuts, PLNT BSD, and Root To Rise at Du Nord Craft Spirits

Vegan and gluten-free donuts, mini-bloodies, mac 'n' cheese egg rolls. Saturday noon to 2 p.m. Du Nord Craft Spirits, 2610 32nd St. E., Minneapolis; 612-799-9166.

HopCat MPLS Grand Opening

Featuring over 80 craft beers and ciders. The first 200 visitors at the grand opening score a card granting one free order of “Crack Fries” every week for the following year. 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. 435 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Rethinking Public Spaces: Juxtaposition

Unveiling of public mural created by teen art apprentices. Opening reception noon-7 p.m. Sat., July 29. Through Sept. 29. Free. Juxtaposition Arts, 2007 Emerson Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-588-1148.

Finding Dory

Sat., Jul. 29, 9 p.m. Dickman Park.

Trafficking Awareness Day + MY SISTER Store Anniversary

Featuring free iced coffee, photo ops, a new line of clothes, and more Saturday and Sunday. MY SISTER, 1616 W. Lake St., Minneapolis; 612-400-1194.

Abby Cooper

Author presents her new book, 'Bubbles.' July 29, 2 p.m. Free. Barnes & Noble HarMar Mall, 2100 Snelling Ave. N., Roseville; 651-639-9256.





Interference

Work by artist Liza Sylvestre on living with hearing loss. Opening reception 6-9 p.m. Sat., July 29. Through Aug. 26. Free. Soo Visual Arts Center, 2909 Bryant Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-871-2263.



EKPHRASTIC 2.0

A collaborative storytelling experiment facilitated by Megan Vossler. Opening reception 6-9 p.m. Sat., July 29. Through Aug. 27. Free. Soo Visual Arts Center, 2909 Bryant Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-871-2263.

Rim’s Edge: New Work by Christine Rebhuhn

Sculptural objects. Opening reception 6-9 p.m. Sat., July 29. Through Aug. 27. Free. Soo Visual Arts Center, 2909 Bryant Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-871-2263.



Lego Americana Roadshow: Building Across America

Featuring large scale Lego models of national landmarks, and free building activities for all ages. Every Mon., Tue., Wed., Thu., Fri., and Sat. from July 29-Aug. 13, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Every Sun. from July 29-Aug. 13, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Free. Ridgedale Shopping Center, 12401 Wayzata Blvd., Hopkins; 952-541-4864.

Get Pop Cultured

Featuring Harry Potter celebration with trivia and quidditch demonstration, manga mania event with giveaways, drawings, and recommendations, and cosplay discussion with Jenn Farmer featuring art making tips, giveaways, and costume contest. July 29, 2-5 p.m. Free. Barnes & Noble HarMar Mall, 2100 Snelling Ave. N., Roseville; 651-639-9256.



Goldfish Swim School Grand Opening

Featuring a family swim, face painting, balloon twisting, arts and crafts, snacks, and a photo booth. July 29, 2:30-5 p.m. Free. Goldfish Swim School, 7055 10th St. N., Oakdale; 651-236-9390.







Loaded

Work by Finnish artist Mari Mathlin. July 27, 6-8:30 p.m. Through Aug. 14. Free. Hair and Nails, 2222 1/2 E. 35th St., Minneapolis; 612-229-0585.



Mayyadda

July 29, 6:30 p.m. Free. Vieux Carre, 408 St. Peter St., St. Paul; 612-332-5299.

LiveWell Expo

Featuring free fitness classes, product booths, free samples, and giveaways. July 29, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Free. Mall of America Best Buy Rotunda, 365 N. Garden, Bloomington; 952-883-8800.







Open Eye Theatre's 5th Annual Ice Cream Social

Featuring free ice cream, puppet shows, carnival gaems, face-painting, and make and take puppet crafts. July 29, 12-3 p.m. Free. Open Eye Figure Theatre, 506 E. 24th St., Minneapolis; 612-874-6338.

Midtown Farmers Market

Featuring local produce, meats, and cheeses, with prepared foods, local artwork, and live entertainment. More info at midtownfarmersmarket.org. Every Sat. from May 6-Oct. 28, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Every Tue. from June 6-Oct. 31, 3-7 p.m. Free. Midtown Farmers' Market, 2225 Lake St. E., Minneapolis; 612-724-7457.



New Hope Community Farmers Market

Every Sat. from June 21, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Free. New Hope Farmers' Market, 4300 Xylon Avenue N., Minneapolis; 763-531-5196.



Northeast Minneapolis Farmers Market

Featuring locally grown produce, live music, children's activities, and food trucks. More info at www.northeastmarket.org. Every Sat. from May 20-Oct. 21, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Free. St. Boniface Catholic Church, 629 2nd St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-379-2761.



Owamni Falling Water Festival

Featuring live music, family activities, food, art, and more celebrating Native traditions. July 29, 1-5 p.m. Free. Father Hennepin Bluffs Park, 420 Main St. SE, Minneapolis; 612-230-6400.



Pavel Jany's Talking Strings

Every Sat. from Feb. 7, 6 p.m. Free. Loring Pasta Bar, 327 14th Ave. SE, Minneapolis; 612-378-4849.

Aitkin Farmers' Market

Featuring local baked good, organic produce, handmade soaps, jellies and jams, flowers, yarn and wool products, and live music. Every Sat. from May 27-Sept. 2, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Free. The Butler Building, 301 Minnesota Ave. N., Aitkin; 732-946-2711.



Collective Wisdom

Group show featuring work by BLCA visual arts educators. Opening reception 4-6 p.m. Sat., July 29. Through Aug. 26. Free. Banfill-Locke Center for the Arts, 6666 E. River Rd., Fridley; 763-574-1850.



Debbie Duncan

July 29, 7:30 p.m. Free. Crooners Lounge & Supper Club, 6161 Hwy. 65 NE, Minneapolis; 763-571-9020.

Ed Henry

Author/news reporter presents his new book, '42 Faith: The Rest of the Jackie Robinson Story.' July 29, 1-3 p.m. Free. Barnes & Noble Booksellers - Mall of America, 118 E. Broadway, #238, Bloomington; 952-854-1455.





Pusheen Party

Family-friendly event celebrating the pop culture icon Pusheen the cat, with DJ sets by Don Green, photo booth, art activities, coloring wall, fashion contest, giveaways, and prizes. July 29, 2-6 p.m. Free. Tomodachi Mall of America, 316 N Garden, Bloomington; 952-582-1739.



Summer of Love 1967-2017

Musical tribute to the 50th anniversary of the Summer of Love, featuring live performances from a variety of Minnesota musicians, including Kevin Odegard, Stan Kipper, and Peter Ostroushko, benefiting the Guitars for Vets charity. July 29, 6:30 p.m. Free. Wolfe Park, 3700 Monterey Dr., Minneapolis; 763-682-4590.

SUNDAY:



Sociable Summer Market

Hosted by Sociable Cider Werks and Minneapolis Craft Market. Noon to 5 p.m. Sociable Cider Werks,

1500 Fillmore St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-758-0105.

Turn Back Now

With Finite Fidelity and RAE. July 30, 9 p.m. Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

Trivia Against Humanity

Sunday, 8 p.m. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste 004, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.

Auto Lieben Motorsport Fest

German car festival benefiting the River Hills Riders. July 30, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Free. Afton Alps, 6600 Peller Ave. S., Hastings; 651-436-5245.



Blues Jam

Every Sun. from Jan. 11, 7-11 p.m. Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.

Tilia Vintage Pop-Up & Bazaar

Featuring vintage clothing and wares from local vendors, refreshments, and DJ sets by CGW and Puente. July 30, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. Tilia, 2726 W. 43rd St., Minneapolis; 612-354-2806.

Comedy Open Mic

Featuring local and visiting stand up comedians, hosted by Trish Cook. Sign up begins at 6 p.m. In the Poco Loco Lounge. Every Sun. 7 p.m. Free. Pepitos Tex-Mex Bar & Grill, 4820 Chicago Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-822-2104.



Fulton's Guns 'n' Roses Tailgate Party

Featuring the final live performance of Appetite for Zaccardi. July 30, 3-6 p.m. Free. Fulton Taproom, 414 6th Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-333-3208.



Michael Brownlee

Author presents his new book, 'The Local Food Revolution: How Humanity Will Feed Itself in Uncertain Times.' July 30, 1 p.m. Free. Common Good Books, 38 S. Snelling Ave., St. Paul; 651-225-8989.