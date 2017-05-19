FRIDAY:

2017 Art-A-Whirl

Now in its 22nd year, Art-A-Whirl is an epic festival that takes over northeast Minneapolis for three days of open studios, special receptions, sales, demonstrations, kids’ activities, and so much more. Hop on a bus and head over to one of the major artists’ studios — Casket Arts, Northop King, and California Building are all good places to start — where you’ll find food trucks, live music, and hundreds of artworks. Breweries, restaurants, and other businesses with parking lots or space inside to spare will be hosting pop-up gallery shows and hands-on fun as well. Able Seedhouse will turn into a mini skate park with print, graphic, deck art, and more on display. The Food Building will boast snacks and art, as will Chowgirls, who will be serving up creative takes on the TV dinner and speciality cocktails. Kids (and kids at heart) may want to stop by Grace Lutheran Church, where people will be coming together to build a giant city out of cardboard boxes. Many bars and beer halls will also have special happenings, such as extended patio hours and all-day performance schedules. For more info, visit nemaa.org/art-a-whirl. May 19, 5-10 p.m. May 20, 12-8 p.m. May 21, 12-5 p.m. Free. Northrup King Studios, 1500 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-363-5612.

Art-A-Whirl 2017: BRLSQ and Friends

Featuring new paintings, screenprints, concert posters, shirts, giveaways, and refreshments, with DJ Mike 2600 and Petey Wheatstraw. May 19, 7-10 p.m. Daily from May 20-21, 12-5 p.m. Free. CO Exhibitions, 1101 Stinson Blvd. NE, Minneapolis; 612-379-4151.



Art-A-Whirl with Wanderlust Vintage Market

Featuring Vintage Caravan, guest vendors, artwork, and live music from the Haws, Dancebums, Todd Sisson, and the BarRoom Clowns. May 19, 5-10 p.m. May 20, 12-8 p.m. May 21, 12-5 p.m. Free. Wanderlust Vintage Market, 349 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-466-0785.

(Kate Iverson)

Kate Iverson: Semblance of Disorder

Pop-up exhibit during Art-A-Whirl, featuring demos, guest artists, snacks, art activities, and open studios. In studio #8. May 19, 5-10 p.m. May 20, 12-8 p.m. May 21, 12-5 p.m. Free. 1101 Building, 1101 Stinson Blvd., Minneapolis; 612-788-1679.

Art-A-Whirl Weekend 2017 at 331 Club

Three days of outdoor and indoor music, featuring Roma Di Luna, the Hood Internet, Mixed Blood Majority, Charlie Parr, the Drug Budget, Al Church, Fury Things, Catbath, Koo Koo Kanga Roo, and more. May 19, 5 p.m.-12 a.m. May 20, 12 p.m.-12 a.m. May 21, 1-9 p.m. Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.



Art-A-Whirl at Young Joni

Outdoor dance party featuring Korean-inspired brats, craft cocktails, and music from DJ Jake Rudh. May 19, 6-10 p.m. Free. Young Joni, 165 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-345-5719.

Bauhaus Brew's Liquid Zoo

Featuring food from Revival and Parlour and music from Nightlights and Viva Knievel on Friday, music festival on Saturday with Caroline Smith, Heiruspecs, Communist Daughter, Black Market Brass, Night Moves, ZULUZULUU, Royal Canoe, Fraea, Solid Gold, Nooky Jones, and DJ Shane Kramer, and Made By Hands Art & Crafts Extra-Vaganza on Sunday. May 19, 4-10 p.m. May 20, 12-10 p.m. May 21, 12-6 p.m. Free. Bauhaus Brew Labs, 1315 Tyler St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-276-6911.







John Miller Art-A-Whirl Demo

Glassblowing demonstration. May 19, 5-9 p.m. Free. Foci Glass, 2010 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-623-3624.



Sample Room Art-A-Whirl Party

Featuring live music from the Federales, Chemistry Set, Whitney Olson, Potluck Stringband, Joyann Parker Duo, LOTT, and Mason Butler. May 19, 5-10 p.m. May 20, 3-10 p.m. Free. The Sample Room, 2124 Marshall St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-789-0333.

Whirlygig

Featuring food and drink specials celebrating Art-A-Whirl weekend, with live music from Marijuana Deathsquads, Mark Mallman, the Mighty Mofos, Fury Things, Birthday Suits, Andrew Broder, Pert Near Sandstone, Lydia Liza, and more. Full lineup and event info here. Daily from May 19-20, 12-11 p.m. May 21, 12-8 p.m. Free; $1 for drinking wristband donated to charity. Indeed Brewing Company, 711 15th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-843-5090.





Seward Neighborhood Garage Sale

This three-day neighborhood-wise garage sale is probably the most epic one of the summer. Their official site is at sng.org/seward-garage-sale-days, but here are some choice destinations:

Vintage Sale

Vintage clothing, not-vintages clothing, records, housewares, bikes, skateboards, new children's toys, vintage toys, vintage epiphone acoustic guitars, Jennifer Davis art prints, and more. 2612 S. 38th Ave., Minneapolis.

The Best Seward Yard Sale

Vintage home decor, mens' and womens' vintage and new clothing and accessories, indoor and outdoor furniture, tapes, records, and CDs. 2320 S. 30th Ave., Minneapolis.

Alex Napping

With 4th Curtis and Gully Boys. May 19, 8 p.m. Free. Seward Community Cafe, 2129 Franklin Ave. E., Minneapolis; 612-332-1011.



American Craft Beer Week

Featuring a tapping of Surly Brewing's Darkness 2016 at 11:30 a.m. Sun., May 21, with other regional, national, and local beers on tap. Daily from May 15-21. Free. City Works, 600 Hennepin, Minneapolis; 612-361-2900.





Over the Rainbow: Last Days of Nye's at Art-A-Whirl

Work from award-winning photographers Mike Madison and Steven Cohen. Friday, 7 p.m. Corner Store Gallery NE, 501 22nd Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Angelica Sanchez

Premiere of her new big band composition, "Run," with post-concert reception. May 19, 7:30 p.m. Free. Roseville Area High School, 1240 W. Cty Road B2, Roseville; 651-635-1660.



Bob Rue & the Thousandaires

With Neon Dirt, Iguano, and JettKick. May 19, 9 p.m. Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.



Christian James DJ Set

May 19, 8 p.m.-12 a.m. Free. Clockwerks Brewing, 25 4th St. N., Minneapolis; 612-339-9375.



Jake Baldwin Trio

Every Fri. from May 12-26, 7 p.m. Free. The Lexington, 1096 Grand Ave., St. Paul; 651-222-5878.



Jazz in the Lobby Bar

Featuring JoAnn Funk on piano with Jeff Brueske on bass. Every Fri. and Sat. from Nov. 4, 7-11 p.m. Free. St. Paul Hotel, 350 Market St., St. Paul; 800-292-9292.





Jerome Emerging Printmakers Exhibition

Work by Lauren Flynn, Jeremy Lundquist, and Mark Schoening. Opening reception and artists' talk 6:30-9 p.m. Fri., May 19. Daily from May 19-June 24. Free. Highpoint Center for Printmaking, 912 W. Lake St., Minneapolis; 612-871-1326.



Michael Kula

Author presents his new book, 'The Good Doctor.' May 19, 7 p.m. Free. SubText: a bookstore, 165 Western Ave. N., St. Paul; 612-387-8803.



Party Monster Friday: Kickin' It Old School

Dance party featuring old school hip-hop and R&B jams, with 2 for 1 drink specials and free cover if in costume. 21+. May 19, 10 p.m.-2 a.m. $5; free if in costume. Ground Zero Nightclub, 15 4th St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-378-5115.





Profiles in Courage: Intimate Portraits by Susan Schaefer

Daily from March 20-May 21. Free. Birchwood Cafe, 3311 E. 25th St., Minneapolis; 612-722-4474.



Scottie Miller

May 19, 7:30 p.m. Free. Crooners Lounge & Supper Club, 6161 Hwy. 65 NE, Minneapolis; 763-571-9020.



Slam Academy 5th Anniversary Weekend

Celebration of electronic music featuring live music, open studios, hands-on learning experiences, documentary screenings, and demonstrations. May 19, 5-8 p.m. May 20, 12-8 p.m. May 21, 12-5 p.m. Free. Slam Academy, 1121 NE Jackson St . #142, Minneapolis; 612-293-7526.



Ted Pouliot: The Colors of Life

Opening reception 5-8 p.m. Fri., May 19. Daily from May 19-31. Free. Jean Stephen Galleries, 4811 Excelsior Blvd., St. Louis Park; 612-338-4333.



The Comedy Corner Open Mic Night

Every Fri. 10 p.m. Free. The Corner Bar, 1501 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-339-4333.



The Jason Dixon Line

May 19, 9 p.m. Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.



Universe: A Language We Speak

Readings by Brenda Bell Brown, Rosemary Ann Davis, Mary Moore Easter, Sandra Evans, Sarah Hayes, Jean Miriam Larson, Roseann Lloyd, Betsy McNerney, Shannon Schenck, Julia Klatt Singer, and Todd Boss, with reception to follow. May 19, 7 p.m. Free. Hearts & Ivy Studio, 3112 W. 28th St., Minneapolis; 612-925-6997.



Vinyl Club

All vinyl nights with variety of DJs. Every Fri. and Sat. from March 9, 10:30 p.m. Free. The Lexington, 1096 Grand Ave., St. Paul; 651-222-5878.



World's Most Dangerous Polka Band

Every Fri. from Feb. 10, 7-10 p.m. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.





SATURDAY:

Psycho Suzi's Outdoor Waterfront Festival

Thanks to Art-A-Whirl, there will be many art, beer, and patio parties in northeast Minneapolis this weekend. But none will be more adorable — or coconutty — than the celebration at Psycho Suzi’s. This party is dog-friendly, and costumed pups will be parading through the patio in hopes of winning prizes (registration runs from noon to 2 p.m.). In between petting pooches, you can sip special coconut cocktails, enjoy State Fair-themed eats, and order up brew from food trucks. Live music runs from 4:30 to 10 p.m., and includes the Soviettes, the Rope, Blinds, and the 99ers, followed by a Transmission dance party with DJ Jake Rudh that will take revelers into the wee hours of the morning. May 20, 12 p.m. Free. Psycho Suzi's Motor Lounge, 1900 Marshall St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-788-9069.



Mississippi River Trail Grand Opening

Festivities include live music and dancing by the Wild Goose Chase Cloggers, birding lessons, live raptors from the Raptor Center, a bike decorating station, a community bike ride, free pedicab rides, bikes to test ride on the trail, food trucks, freebies, and more. Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon. Spring Lake Park Reserve/Schaar's Bluff, 8395 127th St. E, Hastings.

Hot Indian Dance Off

Hosted by the Bollywood Dance Scene. May 20, 3-6 p.m. Free. Powderhorn Park, 3400 15th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-823-1141.



Jim Walsh and the Dog Day Cicadas (CD Release Show)

With the Flamin' Oh's and White Sweater. May 20, 7 p.m. Free. Driftwood Char Bar, 4415 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-354-3402.





Rooftop Yoga

Instructed by Jessie Schreier of TwinTown Fitness. Bring your own mat. Participants receive 25-percent off their tab after yoga (up to $25). Saturday, 10 a.m. moto-i, 2940 S. Lyndale Ave., Minneapolis.

Block Party! Food Music Fun Family Love!

Live music, food, chalk muralist, family- and pet-friendly fun. Noon to 10 p.m. Jessi's Market At Delmonico's, 1112 Summer St. NE, Minneapolis.

Grumpy's NE 2017 Art-A-Whirl Party

Featuring Har Mar Superstar, Gramma's Boyfriend (featuring Haley), Romantica, Eleganza, Porcupine, Pleezer, The Slow Death, the Revenge Wedding, more. Saturday, noon to 10 p.m. Grumpy's Northeast, 2200 Fourth St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-789-7429.

1 Year Anniversary Party at the Warming House

Featuring potluck, front porch jam session, and live sets from Peter Miller, Ben Lubeck, Brianna Lane, John Louis, Last Jackson, and Hamdog. May 20, 3-11 p.m. $10 inside; free outside and in lounge. The Warming House, 4001 Bryant Ave. S., Minneapolis.



AIGA Design Impact Series: Print Show

Featuring work by local creative professionals exploring themes of racial identity. May 20, 4-11 p.m. Free. SPNN Studios, 550 Vandalia St., Ste. 170, St. Paul; 651-298-8906.





Beard-A-Whirl 2017

Root for guys with great facial hair. There will also be kid-friendly rounds and categories for creative ladies (or ladies with facial hair, however you roll). May 20, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Free; $20 to compete. Dangerous Man Brewing Co., 1300 2nd St. NE, Minneapolis.



Betty Danger's Danger! Art!

Featuring music from the Ladies of the 80s cover band, with local artist tents, screenprint stations, spin art, and mini-golf, May 20, 12-10 p.m. Free. Betty Danger's Country Club, 2501 Marshall St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-315-4997.



Blackthorne

With Aziza, Sunless, and Flintlock. May 20, 9 p.m. Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.



Circles & Squares: Tim's Birthday Edition

Vinyl DJ night with Timothy Sean Ritter and Janey Winterbauer. May 20, 9 p.m. Free. Bev's Wine Bar, 250 3rd Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-337-0102.



DJ Low Birthday Jamout

May 20, 8 p.m.-12 a.m. Free. Clockwerks Brewing, 25 4th St. N., Minneapolis; 612-339-9375.







For Directions Art Crawl

Five different galleries team up for a joint exhibition featuring 10 indigenous artists. Rides will be provided. Check out tworiversarts.com for more details. May 20, 4-9 p.m. Free; donations accepted. Two Rivers Gallery, 1530 E. Franklin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-879-1780.



Global Salsa Cook-Off

Featuring salsa samples from local vendors, with free salsa lessons. May 20, 12-3:30 p.m. Free; $4 donation to sample and vote on salsas. Midtown Global Market, 920 E. Lake St., Minneapolis; 612-872-4041.



Hennes Art Company Grand Opening Celebration

Featuring original art from local and national artists, food, music, and drinks. May 20, 7-10 p.m. Free. Hennes Art Company Showroom, 160 Glenwood Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-377-2630.



Hopkins Mainstreet Day Arts & Crafts Fair

Featuring local and Midwestern arts and crafts vendors, food booths, live music, family entertainment, train rides, and face painting. More info at mainstreetdaysartsandcraftfair.weebly.com. May 20, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. Hopkins Main Street, Between 7th and 12th Avenues N., Hopkins; 612-460-0522.



Peter Schimke Trio

Every Sat. from May 6-27, 7 p.m. Free. The Lexington, 1096 Grand Ave., St. Paul; 651-222-5878.



Silvertones

May 20, 9 p.m. Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.





(Michael Hoffman)

Summer Salon

Group exhibition. Opening reception 5-8 p.m. Sat., May 20. Daily from May 20-July 1. Free. Circa Gallery, 210 N. First St., Minneapolis; 612-332-2386.

Mary Jane Alm Band

May 20, 7:30 p.m. Free. Crooners Lounge & Supper Club, 6161 Hwy. 65 NE, Minneapolis; 763-571-9020.



Pan Asian Arts Alliance’s 6th Annual Pan Asian Arts Festival 2017

Featuring dance performances, arts and crafts, food, and presentations, presented by the Pan Asian Arts Alliance. May 20, 12-8 p.m. Free. Mall of America Best Buy Rotunda, 365 N. Garden, Bloomington; 952-883-8800.

SUNDAY:



29th Annual Dandelion Day Celebration

Featuring dandelion arts and crafts, face painting, recipe booklet, tours, and period costumes. May 21, 1-4 p.m. Free; donations accepted. Ard Godfrey House, 50 University Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-870-8001.

Art-A-Whirl 2017: Building a Shoebox City

Kid-friendly art installation invites participants to help build a city with cardboard boxes, glue, and creativity. Sunday, noon to 5 p.m. Grace Lutheran Church of Northeast Minneapolis, 1500 Sixth St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-788-2444.



Blues Jam

Every Sun. from Jan. 11, 7-11 p.m. Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.



Boy Kisses Comedy Showcase

Every Sun., 7:30 p.m. Free. Universe Games, 711 W. Lake St., Minneapolis; 612-825-4066.



Breath, Gesture, Memory: A Gathering for Laurie Smith Carlos

Community presented memorial and celebration of the national theater artist, featuring indoor and outdoor programming, food, and a processional to Powderhorn Park. May 21, 4:30-8 p.m. Free. Pillsbury House Theatre, 3501 Chicago Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-825-0459.



Brooklyn Big Band

May 21, 4 p.m. Free. Crooners Lounge & Supper Club, 6161 Hwy. 65 NE, Minneapolis; 763-571-9020.



Comedy Open Mic

Featuring local and visiting stand up comedians, hosted by Trish Cook. Sign up begins at 6 p.m. In the Poco Loco Lounge. Every Sun. from Feb. 12, 7 p.m. Free. Pepitos Tex-Mex Bar & Grill, 4820 Chicago Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-822-2104.



Curtis Blake.and the Greazy Gravy Blues Band

May 21, 4 p.m. Free. Shaws Bar and Grill, 1528 University Ave. NE, Minneapolis, Minnesota; 612-781-4405.



Deathwish

With Despise, Treasons, and ExLex. May 21, 9 p.m. Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.



Linden Hills Festival

Featuring a parade, silent auction, art fair, live music, games, kids’ activities, food, beer garden, yoga, and chess challenge. More info here. May 21, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. Linden Hills, 43rd and Upton Ave. S., Minneapolis.





Matrimonial Bliss: Chagall's Double Portrait with Wineglass

Marc Chagall's celebrated painting on loan from Centre Pompidou in Paris. Daily from May 21-July 29. Free with museum admission. Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-870-3131.



Story Fair

Presented by the Saint Paul Public Library. May 21, 12-3 p.m. Free. Arlington Hills Community Center, 1200 Payne Ave., St. Paul; 651-632-3861.



Sunday School

Standup comedy followed by late night karaoke in the Library lounge bar. Every 3rd Sun., 8 p.m.-12 a.m. Free. Mercy, 901 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-252-7000.



The Peace Life

All ages. May 21, 1 p.m. Free. Barely Brothers Records, 783 Raymond Ave., St. Paul; 651-340-5128.



Zacc Harris Trio

Every Sun. from Jan. 6, 7 p.m. Free. Riverview Cafe & Wine Bar, 3745 42nd Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4200.