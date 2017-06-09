FRIDAY:

Unloaded

There will be an opening reception and artists’ talk from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, June 9. Free. MCAD Gallery, 2501 Stevens Ave., Minneapolis; 612-874-3700.

The Comedy Corner Open Mic Night

Every Fri. from Jan. 31, 10 p.m. Free. The Corner Bar, 1501 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-339-4333.

Toranavox

With the Drug Budget, Swimsuit Area, and Pink Tower. June 9, 9 p.m. Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

Great Session Experience

Featuring traditional Irish music from six simultaneous sessions. June 9, 7-9 p.m. Free. The Celtic Junction, 836 Prior Ave. N., St. Paul; 612-722-7000.

Machinery Hill

Every 2nd Fri., 8 p.m. Free. Black Dog Cafe, 308 Prince St., St. Paul; 651-228-9274.

Rondo Land Bridge Block Party

Featuring food, music, presentations, and community discussion about the possibilites of a land bridge. Located at the intersection of Concordia Ave. and Fisk St. June 9, 3-7 p.m. Free. Rondo Education Center, 560 Concordia Ave. and Dale St., St. Paul; 651-325-2672.

Ruben

With Matt Latterell. June 9, 10 p.m. Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.

Susan Boecher: Now

Photographs, sculptures, and design work. Opening reception 6-8 p.m. Fri., Jun. 9. Daily from June 9-Aug. 4. Free. Gage Family Art Gallery, 2211 Riverside Ave., Minneapolis; 612-330-1524.

Tsu and the Outliers

Graphic novel by E. Ero Johnson. Opening reception and artist talk 6-9 p.m. Fri., June 9. Daily from June 9-July 23. Free. MCAD Gallery, 2501 Stevens Ave., Minneapolis; 612-874-3700.

The New Beginners

Paintings by Continuing Education Students. Opening reception 6-9 p.m. Fri., June 9. Daily from June 9-July 16. Free. MCAD Gallery, 2501 Stevens Ave., Minneapolis; 612-874-3700.

Vinyl Club

All vinyl nights with variety of DJs. Every Fri. and Sat. from March 9, 10:30 p.m. Free. The Lexington, 1096 Grand Ave., St. Paul; 651-222-5878.

World's Most Dangerous Polka Band

Every Fri. from Feb. 10, 7-10 p.m. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.

Barbershop: The Next Cut

Fri. 9 p.m. Free. Cedar Avenue Field Park.

The Belfast Cowboys

7:30 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy., Minneapolis.

SATURDAY:



Northern Spark 2017

Tonight, the Twin Cities will stay up until the break of dawn. All-night party Northern Spark features a variety of happenings, including special performances, hands-on activities, art installations, and more. Hop on your bike, or the MetroTransit, and see the sights of our cities. This year’s theme explores climate change. Things kick off at the U.S. Bank Stadium with a statement from Mayor Betsy Hodges, poetry, and live music. Other places worth checking out include the Coffman Memorial Union, where large, illuminated animals will parade through the air via a pulley system; the Weisman Art Museum, where guests can enjoy electrical sonatas made on the fly; and the Commons, where the Night Library will encourage folks to solve puzzles and other brain twisters. For a full schedule, list of locations, and more info, visit 2017.northernspark.org. Events run from 9 p.m. to 5:26 a.m. Free. Various locations.

58th Annual Deutsche Tage (German Days)

Featuring traditional German food, beer, and music, along with Turkish music, food, and drinks. June 10, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. June 11, 11-5 p.m. Free. Germanic-American Institute, 301 Summit Ave., St. Paul; 651-222-7027.

5th Annual Ton-Up Rockers Spring Social Motorcycle Show

Fundraiser for the Dan Cunningham Memorial Scholarship and Tools4Teens, featuring vintage motorcycles, vendors, area motorcycles clubs, artists, drink specials, and music from DJ Ron Wade. June 10, 12-5 p.m. Free. Clubhouse Jager, 923 Washington Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-332-2686.

Blinds

With Foxholes. June 10, 10 p.m. Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.

Protest Anti-Muslim Bigotry: Oppose Racists at the Capitol

More info here. Sat., 11 a.m. Minnesota State Capitol, 75 Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, St. Paul.

Little Mekong Night Market: Celebration of Water

Featuring delicious food, pop-up shops, games, kids' activities, more. More info can be found at www.littlemekong.com. June 10, 5 p.m.-12 a.m. June 11, 5-10 p.m. Free. University Avenue, from Lexington Pkwy. to Marion St., St. Paul; 651-224-8555.

Pulling Together

Various sports teams and businesses square off in a tug-of-war battle. With kids' fun, live music from Heiruspecs, beer, freebies, and food. Sat. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Hidden Falls Regional Park, 1313 Hidden Falls Dr., St. Paul.

Peach Bum IPA Release Party

Featuring games, prizes, food and drink specials, Nightchain's Ken the DJ, and a grand prize raffle of free beer for a year. June 10, 4-7 p.m. Free. Hi-Lo Diner, 4020 E Lake St., Minneapolis; 612-353-6568.

Snafu

With Aziza, Geiger Counter, and Plagued Insanity. June 10, 9 p.m. Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

Loring Park Music Festival

Featuring Charlie Parr, Jillian Rae, Ginstrings, Mississippi Hot Club, Chemistry Set, Kate Lynch, and JD Steele & the Friends of the Mill District Singers, with beer garden and food vendors. June 10, 1-8 p.m. Free. Loring Park, 1382 Willow St., Minneapolis.

Minneapolis Sculpture Garden Grand Re-opening

In 2015, the Walker Art Center announced a massive, multi-year project that would affect the museum, the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden, and Hennepin Avenue. Two years later, they’re almost at the finish line. The roads are mostly done; the Walker now has a new entrance, lobby, and restaurant; and massive art pieces have been dropped into place (not without major controversy over a racially charged piece by Sam Durant, which will be taken down soon). Last year, the Artist-Designed Mini-Golf took to the terraces of the museum with an abbreviated course. This year, they’re back in the Garden for a full 18 holes. On Saturday the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden officially reopens. Guests will be able to check out 18 new works, including Robert Indiana’s Love, Sol LeWitt’s Arcs, and Hahn/Cock, a blue rooster standing over 15 feet tall by Katharina Fritsch (whose other work is currently exhibited inside the museum). During the day, tours will be offered. Participate in Merce Cunningham-inspired outdoor dance performances. Food trucks will keep folks nourished. June 10, 10 a.m. Free. Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis; 612-375-7600.

Old to the New

Featuring DJ Mike 2600 and DJ Nak. June 10, 10 p.m. Free. Ginger Hop, 201 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-746-0304.

Movies on the Lake: E.T.

For updates and more info, visit www.facebook.com/comodockside. Screenings are at dusk. Como Dockside, 1360 N. Lexington Pkwy., St. Paul; 651-666-9491.

Chalkfest

With the warmer months comes outdoor art. That means new murals and new graffiti. Somewhere in between the two is chalk art, a playful medium that lasts until summer rain comes and washes it away. This weekend, the Shoppes at Arbor Lakes will be celebrating the art form, as amateurs and pros alike are invited to create pieces. World-renowned artists — hailing from places including Milan, Bahrain, and Florida — will be chalking amazing pieces. You might see mind-bending optical illusions, breathtaking portraits, and intricate landscapes. There will also be contests for locals of all ages and skill levels, and a family art area is open anyone inspired by the pieces on display. Daily from June 10-11, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. The Shoppes at Arbor Lakes, 12459 Elm Creek Blvd., Maple Grove; 763-424-0504.

Dave Page

Author presents his new book, 'F. Scott Fitzgerald in Minnesota: The Writer and His Friends at Home.' June 10, 2 p.m. Free. SubText: a bookstore, 165 Western Ave. N., St. Paul; 612-387-8803.

Get Outside Fest

Featuring sunrise yoga, climbing wall, vendors, presentations, and activities. More info at www.getoutsidefest.com. June 10, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Free. Calhoun Square, 3001 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-824-1240.

Hello Kitty Cafe Truck

Featuring Hello Kitty related treats and specialty items. June 10, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Free. Ridgedale Shopping Center, 12401 Wayzata Blvd., Hopkins; 952-541-4864.

Larry Welo: New Paintings and Prints

Opening reception 2-5 p.m. Sat., Jun. 10. Every Tue., Wed., Thu., Fri., and Sat. from June 10-July 15, 12 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. Groveland Gallery, 25 Groveland Terrace, Minneapolis; 612-377-7800.

Mark Horton: Cities

Paintings. Opening reception 2-5 p.m. Sat., Jun. 10. Every Tue., Wed., Thu., Fri., and Sat. from June 10-July 15, 12 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. Groveland Gallery, 25 Groveland Terrace, Minneapolis; 612-377-7800.

Turman & CHUX Garage Art Sale

Featuring prints, test prints, and original line art for sale, with t-shirt printing on demand. June 10, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Free. Steel Toe Brewing, 4848 W. 35th St., St. Louis Park; 952-955-9965.

Wannigan Days Talent Show

Featuring talents of all ages, sponsored by Festival Theatre. June 10, 4 p.m. Free. St. Croix Festival Theatre, 210 N. Washington, St. Croix Falls; 888-887-6002.

Pavel Jany's Talking Strings

Every Sat. from Feb. 7, 6 p.m. Free. Loring Pasta Bar, 327 14th Ave. SE, Minneapolis; 612-378-4849.

Southern Resident Killer Whales

With ExSupermodels. June 10, 7 p.m. Free. Inbound BrewCo, 701 N. 5th St., Minneapolis; 612-615-8243.

The Hula Peppers

June 10, 7:30 p.m. Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.

Rooftop Yoga at moto-i

Free workout in the sun, plus 25-percent off tab after session (up to $25 off). Sat., 10 to 11 a.m. moto-i, 2940 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Movies in the Park: Neither Wolf Nor Dog

Sat. 9 p.m. Lake Calhoun Park.



Unstoppable Force: Women Artists, Here and Now

Work by Lynn Geesaman, Valerie Jenkins, Shana Kaplow, Barbara Kreft, Jantje Visscher, and Harriet Dell. Artists' talk 7 p.m. Sat., Jun. 10. Free. Form + Content Gallery, 210 N. 2nd St., Minneapolis; 612-436-1151.

37th annual Art on the Lake

June 10, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. June 11, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. Excelsior's Art On The Lake, S. Shore, Lake Minnetonka, Excelsior; 952-474-5000.

SUNDAY:

Open Streets Minneapolis: Downtown

Each summer Open Streets Minneapolis closes main drags throughout the city to cars, encouraging foot and pedal traffic instead. As folks make their way up and down the streets, they’ll discover a variety of pop-up happenings, including sunrise yoga sessions, mini skate parks, bands on wheels, shops with fresh lemonade, and chalk art for kids. Last Sunday, Open Streets took over Lyndale Avenue in south Minneapolis. This week, they’ll continue to make their way through the city with the downtown closing off Washington and North First Avenue. For maps and more info, visit www.openstreetsmpls.org. June 11, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. Target Center, 600 1st Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-673-0900.

Equality March for Unity and Pride

March begins at John Ireland Blvd. and Kellog Blvd. June 11, 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Free. Minnesota State Capitol, 75 Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., St. Paul; 651-296-2881.

Northbound Brewery Bike Ride

Loosely organized ride from Northbound Smokehouse to Excelsior and LTD features free beer vouchers, a rider raffle, and more. June 11, 10 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Free. Northbound Smokehouse Brewpub, 2716 E. 38th St., Minneapolis; 612-208-1450.

Steel City Jug Slammers

June 11, 5 p.m. Free. Viking Bar, 1829 Riverside Ave., Minneapolis; 612-353-4794.

Sweet Science Free Ice Cream Tasting

Featuring a variety of flavors to sample with pint purchases available. June 11, 3-6 p.m. Free. Tin Whiskers Brewing Company, 125 E. 9th St., St. Paul; 651-330-4734.

Yoga in the Park at Lake of the Isles

All-levels class. Hosted by Twin Cities Yoga Cooperative. Sun., 10:30 to 11:45 a.m. 2874 E. Lake of the Isles Pkwy, Minneapolis.

Revolt, Resist, Remember: TQH 4 years

Interactive timeline of queer history. Bring your own items and/or stories to share for the project. Sun., 2 to 4:30 p.m. Hennepin County Library - Minneapolis Central, 300 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Boy Kisses Comedy Showcase

7:30 p.m. Free. Universe Games, 711 W. Lake St., Minneapolis; 612-825-4066.

Pollinate Community

Featuring performances, live music, treats, and art. Sun., 2 to 8 p.m. ColorWheel Gallery, 319 W. 46th St., Minneapolis; 612-823-5693.Jenny is interested

Blues Jam

Every Sun. from Jan. 11, 7-11 p.m. Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.

Comedy Open Mic

Featuring local and visiting stand up comedians, hosted by Trish Cook. Sign up begins at 6 p.m. In the Poco Loco Lounge. Every Sun., 7 p.m. Free. Pepitos Tex-Mex Bar & Grill, 4820 Chicago Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-822-2104.

Family Day: Puppet Parade

Featuring craft making activities, puppet maker presentations, parade, and family fun. June 11, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-870-3131.

Golden Valley Pride Festival

Featuring live music, family and kids activities, food trucks, community exhibitors, beer garden, and Pride Run. June 11, 12-6 p.m. Free. Brookview Park, SW Corner Of Highway 55 & Winnetka, St. Louis Park.

Juneteenth Celebration

Family-friendly festival featuring crafts, cultural demonstrations, storytelling, singing, drumming, and theater. June 11, 2-4 p.m. Free. North Regional Library, 1315 Lowry Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-630-6600.

Kevin Hart

The comedian signs his new book, 'I Can't Make This Up: Life Lessons.' June 11, 1 p.m. Free. Mall of America Best Buy Rotunda, 365 N. Garden, Bloomington; 952-883-8800.