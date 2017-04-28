

FRIDAY:



Jeremy Novy Presents: Queer Street Art, Fighting for Legitimacy

Stencil graffiti art can be used to make a political statement, to add art in unexpected places, and to beautify public spaces. Bay Area-based artist Jeremy Novy has been demonstrating this with his stencil work, which has popped up on sidewalks, on street signs, and in public restrooms. His pieces often come in multiples: Koi fish swim on concrete, birds and butterflies swarm the side of a building, and naughty hand signals cover a pole. When he’s not working with clusters he’s celebrating duos, which include cackling drag queens, crushed PBR cans, and bearded dudes kissing. The artist will be in town this weekend for a two-day show. Friday night’s party includes live music by Venus de Mars. A stencil workshop will be hosted by Novy during the day. Call for more info and to sign up (tickets are $60). 7 p.m. to midnight Friday. Daily from April 28-29, 7 p.m.-12 a.m. Free. Amalgamated MPLS, 720 Central Ave. NE, Unit 1, Minneapolis; 612-998-3361.

Up & Out: Coming Home

Festival cultivated by and for queer and trans youth, featuring pop-up visual art gallery, fashion show, resource fair, panel discussion, art making workshops, and free community meals. April 28, 5:30-9:30 p.m. April 29, 12-6 p.m. Free. Intermedia Arts, 2822 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-871-4444.

Remembrance

Group exhibition of gay Chicano artists based in Los Angeles. Opening reception 6-8 p.m. Fri., Apr. 28. Daily from April 25-May 13. Free. Regis Center for Art, 405 21st Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-625-8096.



The Great Went

With Drumbeat Red and Dash Hounds. April 28, 10 p.m. Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.

Crooked Dice

April 28, 9 p.m. Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.





Art in Bloom 2017

The art of floral arrangement is once again celebrated at Art in Bloom, a four-day festival featuring over 165 pieces. Florists have taken works from Mia’s collection as inspiration, reinterpreting paintings, sculptures, textiles, vases, and more through flora. There will be a variety of special happenings through Sunday, including guided tours, lectures, and workshops. Saturday is family-friendly, with hands-on art activities, storytelling, and more from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Visit new.artsmia.org/art-in-bloom-2017 for a complete schedule. Daily from April 27-28, 9:30 a.m.-9 p.m. April 29, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. April 30, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Many events are free; some are ticketed. Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-870-3131.

2017 Minneapolis Arbor Day Celebration

Featuring family-friendly activities, food, music, beer garden, fun run, bike ride, and tree planting. April 28, 4-8 p.m. Free. Lake Hiawatha Park, 2701 E. 44th St., Minneapolis; 612-370-4930.



Har-di-Har

With Good Night Gold Dust and Hot Date. Part of St. Paul Art Crawl. April 28, 8 p.m. Free. Flat Earth Brewery, 688 Minnehaha Ave. E, St. Paul; 651-698-1945.



Mach Fox and Softdrugs

April 28, 7 p.m. Free; RSVP required. Solid State, 4022 E. 46th St., Minneapolis; 612-916-0990.







Minneapolis Art Lending Library Spring Lending Event

At the Minneapolis Art Lending Library, you can check out art for free, just like you would a book. At this spring gathering, you’ll have over 100 artworks to peruse, including photographs, paintings, and sculptures. Should you see something you like, you can sign it out and take it home for three weeks. Think of it as an easy way to refresh your place for spring. April 28, 5-8 p.m. Free. Folwell Park, 1615 Dowling Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-521-2100.



Orchestra Concert

April 28, 8 p.m. Free. Macalester College Janet Wallace Fine Arts Center, 1600 Grand Ave., St. Paul; 651-696-6000.



Outdoor Adventure Expo

Featuring free outdoor adventure presentations, exhibitors, auctions, Radical Reels film festival, and store-wide sale. April 28, 2-9:30 p.m. April 29, 9 a.m.-6:30 p.m. April 30, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. Midwest Mountaineering, 309 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-339-3433.



Party Monster Friday: Halfway to Halloween

Dance party featuring costumes and spooky decor, with 2 for 1 drink specials and free cover if in costume. 21+. April 28, 10 p.m.-2 a.m. $5; free if in costume. Ground Zero Nightclub, 15 4th St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-378-5115.









Saint Paul Art Crawl

Check out open studios, special parties and sales, demonstrations, and more throughout the Twin Cities, especially in Lowertown. For maps and more info, visit www.saintpaulartcrawl.org. April 28, 6-10 p.m. April 29, 12-8 p.m. April 30, 12-5 p.m. Free. Lowertown Lofts Artist Cooperative, 255 E. Kellog Blvd., St. Paul.



Saint Paul Art Crawl at Union Depot

Featuring work by local artists, including Bruce Siebold, Mark Lindstrom, and Joan Miller. April 28, 6-10 p.m. April 29, 12-8 p.m. April 30, 12-5 p.m. Free. Union Depot, 214 E. 4th St., St. Paul; 651-202-2700.



Jazz in the Lobby Bar

Featuring JoAnn Funk on piano with Jeff Brueske on bass. Every Fri. and Sat. from Nov. 4, 7-11 p.m. Free. St. Paul Hotel, 350 Market St., St. Paul; 800-292-9292.

The Riveter & Fashion Revolution MN Present: In Tees We Trust

Bring an old T-shirt to up-cycle into something new. Riveter magazine will be live screen-printing shirts with prints designed especially for the evening. There will also be a specialty cocktail in honor of the evening. 7 to 9 p.m. Free. Twin Spirits Distillery, 2931 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.



With Speedweed, Dirty Junk, Ghost Replicant, and Crepuscular. April 28, 9 p.m. Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

Bikes & Beers with Farmstead

Casual bike ride to nearby tap rooms every Friday night in April to celebrate 30 Days of Biking. Every Fri. from April 1-30, 7 p.m. Free. Farmstead Bike Shop, 4001 Bryant Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-824-9300.



Williamsburg Vinyl Club

All vinyl nights with variety of DJs. Every Thu., Fri., and Sat. from March 9, 9:30 p.m. Free. The Lexington, 1096 Grand Ave., St. Paul; 651-222-5878.







Sarah Manguso

The author discusses ‘300 Arguments’ from Graywolf Press. April 28, 7 p.m. Free. Magers & Quinn Booksellers, 3038 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-822-4611.



Sentimentalism

Work by Hannah Farrell, Sarah Verrastro, Carly Koch, Keeli O’Brien, Duffy Cornelius, Jonathon Rosemond, and Kim Wetzel. Artists reception 7-9 p.m. Fri., Apr. 28. April 27, 1-6 p.m. April 28, 7-9 p.m. Free. Squirrel Haus Arts, 3450 Snelling Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-669-8712.



The Comedy Corner Open Mic Night

10 p.m. Free. The Corner Bar, 1501 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-339-4333.



Willie Walker and the We R

April 28, 7:30 p.m. Free. Crooners Lounge & Supper Club, 6161 Hwy. 65 NE, Minneapolis; 763-571-9020.



World's Most Dangerous Polka Band

Every Fri. from Feb. 10, 7-10 p.m. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.

SATURDAY:



Feminist Improv for Fashion Revolution Day: #IMadeYourClothes

Featuring body-positive performances by a feminist improv group and spring collections from local makers. Part of Fashion Week MN. For more info visit fashionweekmn.com. April 29, 5-8 p.m. Free. Showroom, 612 W. Lake St., Minneapolis; 612-345-7391.

Private Interests

With Dan Rico and the Root R'n'B. April 29, 9 p.m. Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

Hey, That's My Jam Dance Party

Featuring Hey There Handsome and Slow Moe. April 29, 10 p.m. Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.

DJ Shannon Blowtorch

Sat., 8 p.m. to midnight. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.

612Brew Blood Drive

Give blood for a free beer (to be poured at a different date, of course). 21+. 1 to 4 p.m. 612BREW, 945 Broadway St. NE, Minneapolis.



Saint Paul Art Crawl Makers Mart at Center For Lost Objects

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Center For Lost Objects, 957 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Christopher Sorenson: Chomp

Visual art and paintings. Public reception 6-10 p.m. Sat., Apr. 29. Daily from April 11-May 21. Free. Center for Lost Objects, 957 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Independent Bookstore Day

Featuring discounts and special offers at independent bookstores throughout the Twin Cities. For more info and participating stores, go here. April 29, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Free. Birchbark Books, 2115 W. 21st St., Minneapolis; 612-374-4023.

Friends of the Wentworth Library Book Sale

Featuring thousands of used books, CDs, DVDs, and magazines for all ages and interests, with sales benefiting the library programs. April 29, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. Wentworth Library, 199 E. Wentworth Ave., West St. Paul; 651-554-6800.



Pastry Ride

Family-friendly rides every Saturday in April to celebrate 30 Days of Biking. More info here. Every Sat. from April 1-30, 9 a.m. Perennial Cycle, 3342 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-827-8000.



Armenian Bike Ride and Rally

Commemorating the 102nd anniversary of the Armenian genocide, with presentations by Dr. Ellen Kennedy and Dr. Joachim Savelsberg. April 29, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Free. St. Sahag Armenian Church, 203 N. Howell St., St. Paul; 651-603-1940.



Back Alley

April 29, 9 p.m. Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.



Celebrating with Purpose: A Food Drive Benefit Show

Benefit for the Food Group, featuring Little Man, Trompe le Monde, the April Fools, Pleezer, the New Granadas, and Country Mike. April 29, 2-8 p.m. Free with non-perishable food item. Grumpy's Northeast, 2200 4th St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-789-7429.







Skulls Art Show

The fluid meaning of skulls in artwork, signage, and communication allows for myriad interpretations. Depending on the context, a skull can serve as a warning for poison, a reminder of loved ones lost, a piece of cheesy Halloween decor, a metaphor for death and rebirth in tarot cards, or a symbol for groups that include pirates, biker gangs, and rock bands. At this exhibition, emerging artists will celebrate that magical thing that helps holds our eyes, hair, and brain in place. See the tributes, and toast to the most iconic bone in our bodies with a beer at the opening reception from 5 p.m. to midnight on Saturday, April 29. Opening reception 5 p.m.-12 a.m. Sat., Apr. 29. Every Tue., Wed., Thu., Fri., and Sat. from April 29-May 26. Free. Studio Payne, 1129 Payne Ave., St. Paul; 651-230-7767.



Songkran Uptown Block Party

Thai New Year celebration featuring performances, food, drinks, music, contests, and community. Outdoors on Hennepin Ave., between Lake St. and 31st St. More info at www.songkranuptown.com. April 29, 4-10 p.m. Free. Amazing Thailand, 3024 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-822-5588.



Taiko Festival Free Family Saturday

Featuring performances, workshops, panel discussions, origami, face painting, storytelling, and a drum petting zoo. April 29, 1-5 p.m. Free. Guthrie Theater, 818 S. 2nd St., Minneapolis; 612-377-2224.







Craftstravaganza

Just in time for spring, Craftstravaganza is returning to the Minnesota State Fairgrounds. Get ready for some delightful twee overload, as makers will offer a variety of wares for any gifting needs, be it for a pet, child, boyfriend, or mother. Or just treat yourself. There will be snarky cross-stitch work, gorgeous wood-bound journals, colorful and fluffy stuffed monster plushies, and ceramics festooned with skeletons and roses. Shop for makeup, candles, home decor, and more. For a complete list of vendors, visit craftstravaganza.com. April 29, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. Minnesota State Fairgrounds, 1265 Snelling Ave., St. Paul; 651-288-4400.

Winsome Goods Market

Featuring goods from Minneapolis brands with an appearance by the Winsome Airstream Mobile Studio. Part of Fashion Week MN. More info at fashionweekmn.com. April 29, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Free. Winsome Goods, 201 6th St. SE #2, Minneapolis; 612-345-4781.

Filip Springer

Author presents his new book, 'History of a Disappearance: The Story of a Forgotten Polish Town.' April 29, 7 p.m. Free. Common Good Books, 38 S. Snelling Ave., St. Paul; 651-225-8989.





Charles Lyon: Chroma

New paintings. Opening reception 2-5 p.m. Sat., Apr. 29. Every Tue., Wed., Thu., Fri., and Sat. from April 29-June 3, 12-5 p.m. Free. Groveland Gallery, 25 Groveland Terrace, Minneapolis; 612-377-7800.

Irish Arts Week Literary Reading

Featuring Jessica Mork, Jacqueline Hesse, Erin Hart, and Paddy O’Brien. April 29, 1 p.m. Free. The Celtic Junction, 836 Prior Ave. N., St. Paul; 612-722-7000.

Kao Kalia Yang

Author presents her new book, The Song Poet: A Memoir of My Father. April 29, 7 p.m. Free. Lakeville Area Arts Center, 20965 Holyoke Ave., Lakeville; 952-985-4640.



Michael Banning: Under Light and Leaves

New paintings. Opening reception 2-5 p.m. Sat., Apr. 29. Every Tue., Wed., Thu., Fri., and Sat. from April 29-June 3, 12-5 p.m. Free. Groveland Gallery, 25 Groveland Terrace, Minneapolis; 612-377-7800.





Nathan Hylden: Nearing On To Do

New paintings. Opening reception 6-8 p.m. Sat., Apr. 29. Daily from April 29-July 1. Free. Midway Contemporary Art, 527 2nd Ave. SE, Minneapolis; 612-605-4504.



Patty Peterson

April 29, 7:30 p.m. Free. Crooners Lounge & Supper Club, 6161 Hwy. 65 NE, Minneapolis; 763-571-9020.



Pavel Jany's Talking Strings

Every Sat. from Feb. 7, 6 p.m. Free. Loring Pasta Bar, 327 14th Ave. SE, Minneapolis; 612-378-4849.



Tom Dunn: Irish of Minnesota

Photo exhibit. Part of Irish Arts Week and St. Paul Arts Crawl. April 29, 12-5 p.m. Free. Kelly's Depot, 241 E. Kellogg, St. Paul; 651-298-0099.



SUNDAY:



River Ramble III

Bike ride, river cleanup, and live musical performance by Ben Weaver, followed by a stop at Izzy's Ice Cream. Part of 30 Days of Biking. Registration and more info here. April 30, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Free. Perennial Cycle, 3342 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-827-8000.

Arts and Craft Beer Spring Boutique

Featuring work by local artists and artisans, with craft beer specials from Summit Brewing. April 30, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Free. The Muddy Pig, 162 N. Dale St., St. Paul; 651-254-1030.



BandWidth 2017

Featuring six community-based bands from the Twin Cities. April 30, 12-5:45 p.m. Free. Landmark Center, 75 W. 5th St., St. Paul; 651-292-3293.



Beltane Eve Bonfire

Irish Arts Week family-friendly celebration of the arrival of summer, with musicians and dancers. April 30, 5-8 p.m. Free. Newell Park, 900 N. Fairview Ave., St. Paul; 651-632-5111.



Boy Kisses Comedy Showcase

7:30 p.m. Free. Universe Games, 711 W. Lake St., Minneapolis; 612-825-4066.



Christine Bachman-Sanders

Presentation on 'The Cyclist's Mobility: Lady Cyclists, Wheelmen of Color, and the Bicycle Boom of the 1890s.' Part of the Cycling Museum of Minnesota's Spokes People speaker series. Click here for more info. April 30, 1 p.m. Free. St. Mark's Episcopal Cathedral, 519 Oak Grove St., Minneapolis; 612-870-7800.

Energy= Movement and Community Party

Celebrate the lighting of the public art project E=MC2 by artist Kyle Waites with a ride through the Sibley Viaduct, free coffee and doughnuts, and other fun. Sunday 11 a.m. to noon. 200 N. Sibley St., St. Paul.

Comedy Open Mic

Featuring local and visiting stand up comedians, hosted by Trish Cook. Sign up begins at 6 p.m. In the Poco Loco Lounge. Every Sun. from Feb. 12, 7 p.m. Free. Pepitos Tex-Mex Bar & Grill, 4820 Chicago Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-822-2104.



O'Shea Irish Dance Feis

Part of Irish Arts Week. April 30, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. Concordia University, 275 Syndicate St. N., St. Paul; 651-641-8278.



Zacc Harris Trio

Every Sun. from Jan. 6, 7 p.m. Free. Riverview Cafe & Wine Bar, 3745 42nd Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4200.



Arctic Market: A Winter Pop-Up

Beer and shopping. Noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Lakes and Legends, 1368 LaSalle Ave., Minneapolis.