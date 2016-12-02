Freeloader Friday: 63 free things to do this weekend

FRIDAY:

Fortune

Group show features artwork that has been foil-stamped with a gold, rose gold, or mint finish. 7 to 10 p.m. Light Grey Art Lab, 118 E. 26th St., Minneapolis; 612-239-2047.

France Camp

With Plastic Pinks, Sauna Accident, the Age of Being Good, and Together. Dec. 2, 9 p.m. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

Holiday Heart

With Drumbeat Red. Dec. 2, 10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.

Hub for the Holidays

For the next few weeks, the Union Depot in Lowertown St. Paul is turning into a winter wonderland with a variety of happenings scheduled. The European Christmas Market will offer dazzling decorations, local vendors, mulled wine, and European-inspired food from December 1-11. On Friday, folks looking to get into the holiday spirit can check out the tree-lighting ceremony, which will also include fireworks and live music starting at 5:30 p.m. movie nights include screenings of Elf (December 2) and Polar Express (December 3). For a complete schedule of happenings, visit www.uniondepot.org/holiday. Most events are , some have admission fees. Every Thu., Fri., Sat., and Sun. from Dec. 1-11. Union Depot, 214 E. 4th St., St. Paul; 651-202-2700.

Hotel

With Jonathan Ackerman Every 1st Fri., 9 p.m. Kitty Cat Klub, 315 14th Ave. SE, Minneapolis; 612-331-9800.

Holiday Music Festival

Featuring performances from a variety of groups, choirs, bands, and orchestras. For more info and schedule, visit www.mallofamerica.com/events/feature/holiday-music-festival. Daily from Nov. 27-Dec. 23. Mall of America Best Buy Rotunda, 365 N. Garden, Bloomington; 952-883-8800.

Holidazzle 2016

Featuring food, beer, family activities, holiday vendors, and more. For more info, visit www.holidazzle.com. Every Fri. from Nov. 25-Dec. 24, 5-10 p.m. Every Thu. from Dec. 1-23, 5-9 p.m. Every Sat. from Nov. 26-Dec. 23, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Every Sun. from Nov. 27-Dec. 23, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Loring Park, 1382 Willow St., Minneapolis.

Minneapolis WinterSkate

public skating rink with a warming house and complimentary skate rental. Daily from Nov. 23-March 31. Loring Park, 1382 Willow St., Minneapolis.

Lowertown First Fridays

Art galleries and studios open their doors for special shows and receptions. For more info, visit lowertownfirstfridays.org. (Pictured: Embers by Julie Keller) Every 1st Fri., 6-9 p.m. Lowertown, 5th St. E. & Sibley St., St Paul.

MN Sinfonia Holiday Celebration

Featuring violinist Alison Oh. Dec. 2, 7 p.m. First Covenant Church, 1280 Arcade St., St. Paul; 651-774-0344.

Doodles: The 2016 Collection

Illustrations by Nancy Carlson. Opening reception 6-9 p.m. Fri., Dec. 2. Daily from Dec. 2-Jan. 28. Gallery 122 At Hang It, 122 8th St. SE, Minneapolis; 612-874-7222.

Macy's 54th Annual Santaland

Featuring Santa's elves preparing for Christmas, with photo packages, holiday bakery, toy shop, and meeting with Santa. All donations go to a local Make-A-Wish chapter. Daily from Nov. 19-Dec. 24. Macy's Downtown Minneapolis, 700 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis; 612-375-2200.

Mark Smeby

Dec. 2, 7:30 p.m. Solomon's Porch, 2824 13th Ave., Minneapolis; 612-874-6333.

Outdoor Ice Rink

ice skating during mall hours through February 19. Daily from Nov. 19-Feb. 19. Southdale Center, 10 Southdale Center, Edina; 952-925-7874.

The Comedy Corner Open Mic Night

10 p.m. The Corner Bar, 1501 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-339-4333.

The Tommy Bentz Band

Dec. 2, 9 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.

Walker Open House

Featuring tours, music, cocktails, art activities, performances, and a talk by project architects. Daily from Dec. 2-4, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Walker Art Center, 1750 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-375-7600.

Wells Fargo Winter Skate

Bring your own skates, borrow them for if you bank at Wells Fargo, or pay $4 to rent a pair. For more info, visit www.visitsaintpaul.com. Daily from Nov. 19-Feb. 28. Landmark Center, 75 W. 5th St., St. Paul; 651-292-3293.

Wind Ensemble Concert

Dec. 2, 8 p.m. Macalester College Janet Wallace Fine Arts Center, 1600 Grand Ave., St. Paul; 651-696-6000.

SATURDAY:

Prohibition Repeal Party

Featuring live jazz, retro cocktails, and more. Come dressed in period garb for a $1 off each drink. 7 to midnight. Wander North Distillery, 771 Harding St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-276-2189.



Transmission Presents Camaro Rock

Classic rock spun by Transmission DJs Jake Rudh, Michael Grey, and Shane Kramer. Dec. 3, 9 p.m. Psycho Suzi's Motor Lounge, 1900 Marshall St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-788-9069.

Seward Winter Frolic and Art Crawl

Art crawl throughout Seward neighborhood galleries, home studios, and local businesses. More info at www.sewardarts.org. Daily from Dec. 3-4, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. The Playwrights' Center, 2301 Franklin Ave. E., Minneapolis; 612-332-7481.

African Music Ensemble Concert

Dec. 3, 8 p.m. Macalester College Janet Wallace Fine Arts Center, 1600 Grand Ave., St. Paul; 651-696-6000.

Art at Ramsey

Juried holiday art fair sponsored by Saint Paul Public Schools Community Education. Dec. 3, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Ramsey Junior High School, 1700 Summit Ave., St. Paul; 651-293-8860.

Deana Rousseau: Bursts of Color and Rifts of Darkness

Opening reception 6-9 p.m. Sat., Dec. 3. Daily from Dec. 3-28. Artista Bottega, 937 7th St. W., St. Paul; 651-493-0861.

Boom Room Jazz

Monthly jazz series featuring variety of acts. Every last Sat., 7 p.m. Boom Island Brewing Company, 2014 Washington Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-227-9635.

Brian McMahon

The author presents his new book, 'The Ford Century in Minnesota.' Dec. 3, 10:30 a.m. Highland Park Branch Library, 1974 Ford Parkway, St. Paul; 651-695-3700.

Caren Stelson

The author presents her new book, 'Sachiko: A Nagasaki Bomb Survivor's Story.' Dec. 3, 11 a.m. Boneshaker Books, 2002 23rd Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-871-7110.

Choral Concert: Sounds of the Season

Dec. 3, 7:30 p.m. Ted Mann Concert Hall, 2128 4th St. S., Minneapolis; 612-624-2345.

Dead Bundy and the Neat Neat Neats

Every last Sat., 10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.

Grand Meander

Featuring art shows, reindeer, soup sampling, and more. For more info, visit at www.grandave.com. Dec. 3, 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Grand Avenue, from Dale to Fairview, St. Paul; 651-699-0029.

Halucidation 2016 Bottle Release Party

Featuring taps, bottles, and swag of the special seasonal brew, with a food truck, and live music from Crows Feet. Dec. 3, 4-11 p.m. North Loop BrewCo, 701 N. 5th St., Minneapolis; 612-615-8243.

Holiday Open Haus

The GAI's mansion is decorated for the season, with vendors featuring German crafts and goods, model trains, holiday food and drinks, and a visit from St. Nikolaus on Sunday. Dec. 3, 12-6 p.m. Dec. 4, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Germanic-American Institute, 301 Summit Ave., St. Paul; 651-222-7027.

Kit Wilson: Shorelines

New paintings. 2-5 p.m. Groveland Gallery, 25 Groveland Terrace, Minneapolis; 612-377-7800.

Also at Groveland:

Fred Anderson: New Work

Paintings. 2-5 p.m.

MN Sinfonia Holiday Celebration

Featuring violinist Alison Oh. Dec. 3, 2 p.m. Basilica of St. Mary, 88 17th St. N., Minneapolis; 612-317-3511.

Michael Chabon

Author presents his new book, Moonglow: A Novel. Dec. 3, 3 p.m. Barnes & Noble Galleria, 3225 W. 69th St., Edina; 952-920-0633.

Mill City Winter Market

Indoor marketplace featuring local food, ceramics, jewelry, art, music, and home products. More info at millcityfarmersmarket.org/visit/winter-market. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Mill City Museum, 704 S. 2nd St., Minneapolis; 612-341-7555.

Open Studio

Featuring new work by local artists, snacks, and beverages. Dec. 3, 2-6 p.m. Rock9 Art Studio, 558 Vandalia St., St. Paul.

Rabbit Holes

With Florida Brothers Band, McVicker, and Muscle Beach. Dec. 3, 9 p.m. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

Ross William Perry

Dec. 3, 9 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.

The Darners

With Buffalo Fuzz and Porno Wolves. Dec. 3, 10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.

SUNDAY:

Boy Kisses Comedy Showcase

7:30 p.m. Universe Games, 711 W. Lake St., Minneapolis; 612-825-4066.

Monthly series explores short stories and the real life of F. Scott Fitzgerald. Every 1st Sun., 4 p.m. Common Good Books, 38 S. Snelling Ave., St. Paul; 651-225-8989.

Linden Hills Holiday Market

Featuring over 50 different vendors selling local crafts, holiday gifts, artisan foods, and ready-to-eat meals. Every Sun. from Nov. 20-Dec. 18, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunnyside Gardens, 3723 W. 44th St., Minneapolis; 612-926-2654.

Mac Jazz Concert

Dec. 4, 8 p.m. Macalester College Janet Wallace Fine Arts Center, 1600 Grand Ave., St. Paul; 651-696-6000.

Sensitive Santa Visit

Holiday event for children with special needs and their families, with coloring activities and refreshments. Dec. 4, 8-11 a.m. Maplewood Mall, 3001 White Bear Ave., Roseville; 612-770-5020.

Oh Dier at Craft-O-Rama

Local shopping events this weekend:

Holiday No Coast Craft-O-Rama

Featuring local designers and artisans, print artists, book makers, seasonal food, holiday decorations, and live entertainment. More info at www.nocoastcraft.com. Dec. 2, 3-8 p.m. Dec. 3, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Midtown Global Market, 920 E. Lake St., Minneapolis; 612-872-4041.

Shelterbelt Studio’s Holiday Party & Bazaar

Featuring jewlery, screen prints, comic books, and t-shirts made by local artisans. Daily from Dec. 1-2, 6 p.m. Shelterbelt Studios, 1101 Stinson Blvd. NE, Minneapolis; 612-695-1496.

2016 Holiday Gallery Shop

Featuring weekly artist demos and trunk shows, and StevenBe studio gallery takeover. Daily from Nov. 1-Dec. 24. Textile Center, 3000 University Ave., Minneapolis; 612-436-0464.

3rd Annual Yunomi Invitational

Group show featuring a variety of yunomis. Daily from Nov. 11-Dec. 16. Raymond Avenue Gallery, 761 Raymond Ave., St Paul; 651-644-9200.

5th Annual Holiday Group Show

Featuring original art from local artists for sale. Daily from Nov. 17-Jan. 8. Covet Consign & Design, 3730 Chicago Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-822-2038.

Holiday Gift Mart

Featuring handmade items from local artists. Daily from Dec. 1-17. ; $5 for tea. Banfill-Locke Center for the Arts, 6666 E. River Rd., Fridley; 763-574-1850. Holiday Gift Show

Featuring handmade work by local artists. Daily from Nov. 25-Jan. 8. AZ Gallery, 308 Prince St., St. Paul; 651-255-6624.

Handmade Holiday Market

Featuring wares from local artists and makers, with gift wrapping station, live music, and Belgian-style beers. Every Sat. from Dec. 3-17, 12-5 p.m. Lakes & Legends Brewing Company, 1368 LaSalle Ave, Minneapolis; 612-999-6020. Northside Holiday Boutique

Pop-up shop with unique holiday gifts for purchase from Northside businesses and vendors. Located in the Skyway level. Every Mon., Tue., Wed., Thu., and Fri. from Nov. 25-Dec. 23, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Gaviidae Common, 5th St. and Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis; 612-372-1222. SooVAC Artists' Holiday Shop

Featuring holiday wares and gifts from local artists, with prints, paintings, jewelry, and sculpture. Every Wed. from Dec. 2-30, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Every Thu. and Fri. from Dec. 2-30, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Every Sat. and Sun. from Dec. 2-30, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Soo Visual Arts Center, 2909 Bryant Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-871-2263. 13th Annual Holiday Craft Fair

Featuring wares from over 60 local crafters and artists, with bake sale by the Roseville Historical Society. Dec. 3, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 4, 12-4 p.m. Roseville City Hall, 2660 Civic Center Dr., Roseville; 651-792-7000. Art-A-Go-Go Holiday Pop-Up

Artist boutique featuring over 15 local vendors. Dec. 3, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Ciel Loft and Home Warehouse, 4950 W. 35th St., St. Louis Park; 952-922-2747. Bizarre Bazaar

Featuring quirky holiday crafts from local artists. Dec. 3, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Betty Danger's Country Club, 2501 Marshall St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-315-4997.