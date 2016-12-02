Freeloader Friday: 63 free things to do this weekend
This week in free things to do we have a ton of shop local events, a few free skating rinks, some holiday festivals, and some wild dance nights. Come take a look and plan your weekend.
FRIDAY:
Fortune
Group show features artwork that has been foil-stamped with a gold, rose gold, or mint finish. 7 to 10 p.m. Light Grey Art Lab, 118 E. 26th St., Minneapolis; 612-239-2047.
France Camp
With Plastic Pinks, Sauna Accident, the Age of Being Good, and Together. Dec. 2, 9 p.m. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.
Holiday Heart
With Drumbeat Red. Dec. 2, 10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.
Hub for the Holidays
For the next few weeks, the Union Depot in Lowertown St. Paul is turning into a winter wonderland with a variety of happenings scheduled. The European Christmas Market will offer dazzling decorations, local vendors, mulled wine, and European-inspired food from December 1-11. On Friday, folks looking to get into the holiday spirit can check out the tree-lighting ceremony, which will also include fireworks and live music starting at 5:30 p.m. movie nights include screenings of Elf (December 2) and Polar Express (December 3). For a complete schedule of happenings, visit www.uniondepot.org/holiday. Most events are , some have admission fees. Every Thu., Fri., Sat., and Sun. from Dec. 1-11. Union Depot, 214 E. 4th St., St. Paul; 651-202-2700.
Hotel
With Jonathan Ackerman Every 1st Fri., 9 p.m. Kitty Cat Klub, 315 14th Ave. SE, Minneapolis; 612-331-9800.
Holiday Music Festival
Featuring performances from a variety of groups, choirs, bands, and orchestras. For more info and schedule, visit www.mallofamerica.com/events/feature/holiday-music-festival. Daily from Nov. 27-Dec. 23. Mall of America Best Buy Rotunda, 365 N. Garden, Bloomington; 952-883-8800.
Holidazzle 2016
Featuring food, beer, family activities, holiday vendors, and more. For more info, visit www.holidazzle.com. Every Fri. from Nov. 25-Dec. 24, 5-10 p.m. Every Thu. from Dec. 1-23, 5-9 p.m. Every Sat. from Nov. 26-Dec. 23, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Every Sun. from Nov. 27-Dec. 23, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Loring Park, 1382 Willow St., Minneapolis.
Minneapolis WinterSkate
public skating rink with a warming house and complimentary skate rental. Daily from Nov. 23-March 31. Loring Park, 1382 Willow St., Minneapolis.
Lowertown First Fridays
Art galleries and studios open their doors for special shows and receptions. For more info, visit lowertownfirstfridays.org. (Pictured: Embers by Julie Keller) Every 1st Fri., 6-9 p.m. Lowertown, 5th St. E. & Sibley St., St Paul.
MN Sinfonia Holiday Celebration
Featuring violinist Alison Oh. Dec. 2, 7 p.m. First Covenant Church, 1280 Arcade St., St. Paul; 651-774-0344.
Doodles: The 2016 Collection
Illustrations by Nancy Carlson. Opening reception 6-9 p.m. Fri., Dec. 2. Daily from Dec. 2-Jan. 28. Gallery 122 At Hang It, 122 8th St. SE, Minneapolis; 612-874-7222.
Macy's 54th Annual Santaland
Featuring Santa's elves preparing for Christmas, with photo packages, holiday bakery, toy shop, and meeting with Santa. All donations go to a local Make-A-Wish chapter. Daily from Nov. 19-Dec. 24. Macy's Downtown Minneapolis, 700 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis; 612-375-2200.
Mark Smeby
Dec. 2, 7:30 p.m. Solomon's Porch, 2824 13th Ave., Minneapolis; 612-874-6333.
Outdoor Ice Rink
ice skating during mall hours through February 19. Daily from Nov. 19-Feb. 19. Southdale Center, 10 Southdale Center, Edina; 952-925-7874.
The Comedy Corner Open Mic Night
10 p.m. The Corner Bar, 1501 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-339-4333.
The Tommy Bentz Band
Dec. 2, 9 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.
Walker Open House
Featuring tours, music, cocktails, art activities, performances, and a talk by project architects. Daily from Dec. 2-4, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Walker Art Center, 1750 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-375-7600.
Wells Fargo Winter Skate
Bring your own skates, borrow them for if you bank at Wells Fargo, or pay $4 to rent a pair. For more info, visit www.visitsaintpaul.com. Daily from Nov. 19-Feb. 28. Landmark Center, 75 W. 5th St., St. Paul; 651-292-3293.
Wind Ensemble Concert
Dec. 2, 8 p.m. Macalester College Janet Wallace Fine Arts Center, 1600 Grand Ave., St. Paul; 651-696-6000.
SATURDAY:
Prohibition Repeal Party
Featuring live jazz, retro cocktails, and more. Come dressed in period garb for a $1 off each drink. 7 to midnight. Wander North Distillery, 771 Harding St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-276-2189.
Transmission Presents Camaro Rock
Classic rock spun by Transmission DJs Jake Rudh, Michael Grey, and Shane Kramer. Dec. 3, 9 p.m. Psycho Suzi's Motor Lounge, 1900 Marshall St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-788-9069.
Seward Winter Frolic and Art Crawl
Art crawl throughout Seward neighborhood galleries, home studios, and local businesses. More info at www.sewardarts.org. Daily from Dec. 3-4, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. The Playwrights' Center, 2301 Franklin Ave. E., Minneapolis; 612-332-7481.
African Music Ensemble Concert
Dec. 3, 8 p.m. Macalester College Janet Wallace Fine Arts Center, 1600 Grand Ave., St. Paul; 651-696-6000.
Art at Ramsey
Juried holiday art fair sponsored by Saint Paul Public Schools Community Education. Dec. 3, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Ramsey Junior High School, 1700 Summit Ave., St. Paul; 651-293-8860.
Deana Rousseau: Bursts of Color and Rifts of Darkness
Opening reception 6-9 p.m. Sat., Dec. 3. Daily from Dec. 3-28. Artista Bottega, 937 7th St. W., St. Paul; 651-493-0861.
Boom Room Jazz
Monthly jazz series featuring variety of acts. Every last Sat., 7 p.m. Boom Island Brewing Company, 2014 Washington Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-227-9635.
Brian McMahon
The author presents his new book, 'The Ford Century in Minnesota.' Dec. 3, 10:30 a.m. Highland Park Branch Library, 1974 Ford Parkway, St. Paul; 651-695-3700.
Caren Stelson
The author presents her new book, 'Sachiko: A Nagasaki Bomb Survivor's Story.' Dec. 3, 11 a.m. Boneshaker Books, 2002 23rd Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-871-7110.
Choral Concert: Sounds of the Season
Dec. 3, 7:30 p.m. Ted Mann Concert Hall, 2128 4th St. S., Minneapolis; 612-624-2345.
Dead Bundy and the Neat Neat Neats
Every last Sat., 10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.
Grand Meander
Featuring art shows, reindeer, soup sampling, and more. For more info, visit at www.grandave.com. Dec. 3, 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Grand Avenue, from Dale to Fairview, St. Paul; 651-699-0029.
Halucidation 2016 Bottle Release Party
Featuring taps, bottles, and swag of the special seasonal brew, with a food truck, and live music from Crows Feet. Dec. 3, 4-11 p.m. North Loop BrewCo, 701 N. 5th St., Minneapolis; 612-615-8243.
Holiday Open Haus
The GAI's mansion is decorated for the season, with vendors featuring German crafts and goods, model trains, holiday food and drinks, and a visit from St. Nikolaus on Sunday. Dec. 3, 12-6 p.m. Dec. 4, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Germanic-American Institute, 301 Summit Ave., St. Paul; 651-222-7027.
Kit Wilson: Shorelines
New paintings. 2-5 p.m. Groveland Gallery, 25 Groveland Terrace, Minneapolis; 612-377-7800.
Also at Groveland:
Fred Anderson: New Work
Paintings. 2-5 p.m.
MN Sinfonia Holiday Celebration
Featuring violinist Alison Oh. Dec. 3, 2 p.m. Basilica of St. Mary, 88 17th St. N., Minneapolis; 612-317-3511.
Michael Chabon
Author presents his new book, Moonglow: A Novel. Dec. 3, 3 p.m. Barnes & Noble Galleria, 3225 W. 69th St., Edina; 952-920-0633.
Mill City Winter Market
Indoor marketplace featuring local food, ceramics, jewelry, art, music, and home products. More info at millcityfarmersmarket.org/visit/winter-market. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Mill City Museum, 704 S. 2nd St., Minneapolis; 612-341-7555.
Open Studio
Featuring new work by local artists, snacks, and beverages. Dec. 3, 2-6 p.m. Rock9 Art Studio, 558 Vandalia St., St. Paul.
Rabbit Holes
With Florida Brothers Band, McVicker, and Muscle Beach. Dec. 3, 9 p.m. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.
Ross William Perry
Dec. 3, 9 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.
The Darners
With Buffalo Fuzz and Porno Wolves. Dec. 3, 10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.
SUNDAY:
Boy Kisses Comedy Showcase
7:30 p.m. Universe Games, 711 W. Lake St., Minneapolis; 612-825-4066.
[email protected]
Monthly series explores short stories and the real life of F. Scott Fitzgerald. Every 1st Sun., 4 p.m. Common Good Books, 38 S. Snelling Ave., St. Paul; 651-225-8989.
Linden Hills Holiday Market
Featuring over 50 different vendors selling local crafts, holiday gifts, artisan foods, and ready-to-eat meals. Every Sun. from Nov. 20-Dec. 18, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunnyside Gardens, 3723 W. 44th St., Minneapolis; 612-926-2654.
Mac Jazz Concert
Dec. 4, 8 p.m. Macalester College Janet Wallace Fine Arts Center, 1600 Grand Ave., St. Paul; 651-696-6000.
Sensitive Santa Visit
Holiday event for children with special needs and their families, with coloring activities and refreshments. Dec. 4, 8-11 a.m. Maplewood Mall, 3001 White Bear Ave., Roseville; 612-770-5020.
Oh Dier at Craft-O-Rama
Local shopping events this weekend:
Holiday No Coast Craft-O-Rama
Featuring local designers and artisans, print artists, book makers, seasonal food, holiday decorations, and live entertainment. More info at www.nocoastcraft.com. Dec. 2, 3-8 p.m. Dec. 3, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Midtown Global Market, 920 E. Lake St., Minneapolis; 612-872-4041.
Shelterbelt Studio’s Holiday Party & Bazaar
Featuring jewlery, screen prints, comic books, and t-shirts made by local artisans. Daily from Dec. 1-2, 6 p.m. Shelterbelt Studios, 1101 Stinson Blvd. NE, Minneapolis; 612-695-1496.
2016 Holiday Gallery Shop
Featuring weekly artist demos and trunk shows, and StevenBe studio gallery takeover. Daily from Nov. 1-Dec. 24. Textile Center, 3000 University Ave., Minneapolis; 612-436-0464.
3rd Annual Yunomi Invitational
Group show featuring a variety of yunomis. Daily from Nov. 11-Dec. 16. Raymond Avenue Gallery, 761 Raymond Ave., St Paul; 651-644-9200.
5th Annual Holiday Group Show
Featuring original art from local artists for sale. Daily from Nov. 17-Jan. 8. Covet Consign & Design, 3730 Chicago Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-822-2038.
Holiday Gift Mart
Featuring handmade items from local artists. Daily from Dec. 1-17. ; $5 for tea. Banfill-Locke Center for the Arts, 6666 E. River Rd., Fridley; 763-574-1850.
Holiday Gift Show
Featuring handmade work by local artists. Daily from Nov. 25-Jan. 8. AZ Gallery, 308 Prince St., St. Paul; 651-255-6624.
Handmade Holiday Market
Featuring wares from local artists and makers, with gift wrapping station, live music, and Belgian-style beers. Every Sat. from Dec. 3-17, 12-5 p.m. Lakes & Legends Brewing Company, 1368 LaSalle Ave, Minneapolis; 612-999-6020.
Northside Holiday Boutique
Pop-up shop with unique holiday gifts for purchase from Northside businesses and vendors. Located in the Skyway level. Every Mon., Tue., Wed., Thu., and Fri. from Nov. 25-Dec. 23, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Gaviidae Common, 5th St. and Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis; 612-372-1222.
SooVAC Artists' Holiday Shop
Featuring holiday wares and gifts from local artists, with prints, paintings, jewelry, and sculpture. Every Wed. from Dec. 2-30, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Every Thu. and Fri. from Dec. 2-30, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Every Sat. and Sun. from Dec. 2-30, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Soo Visual Arts Center, 2909 Bryant Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-871-2263.
13th Annual Holiday Craft Fair
Featuring wares from over 60 local crafters and artists, with bake sale by the Roseville Historical Society. Dec. 3, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 4, 12-4 p.m. Roseville City Hall, 2660 Civic Center Dr., Roseville; 651-792-7000.
Art-A-Go-Go Holiday Pop-Up
Artist boutique featuring over 15 local vendors. Dec. 3, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Ciel Loft and Home Warehouse, 4950 W. 35th St., St. Louis Park; 952-922-2747.
Bizarre Bazaar
Featuring quirky holiday crafts from local artists. Dec. 3, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Betty Danger's Country Club, 2501 Marshall St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-315-4997.
Holiday Craft Sale and Open House
Featuring a variety of crafts for purchase and vintage pop-up sale Dec. 3, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. American Craft Council, 1224 Marshall St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-206-3100.
Holiday Geek Expo
Featuring gifts for Sci Fi and Anime fans. More info at wolfiebbad.com/holidaygeekexpo.html. Dec. 3, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Dec. 4, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Doubletree by Hilton Bloomington, 7800 Normandale Blvd., Bloomington; 952-835-7800.
Crafty Delight: A Local Artists' Pop-Up Shop
Featuring hand-crafted wares from local artists, with hair consultations, and gluten- vegan donuts. Dec. 4, 12-6 p.m. Curl Power Salon, 4 E. Franklin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-872-8067.
