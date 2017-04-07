FRIDAY:

Bikes & Beers with Farmstead

Casual bike ride to nearby tap rooms every Friday night in April to celebrate 30 Days of Biking. Every Fri. from April 1-30, 7 p.m. Free. Farmstead Bike Shop, 4001 Bryant Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-824-9300.

The Get Down

Featuring King Otto, DJ Greenery, DJ Espada, and DJ Los Boogie (War Machine DJs). 21+. 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. James Ballentine "Uptown" VFW - Post 246, 2916 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-823-6233.

Hotel

With Jonathan Ackerman Every 1st Fri., 9 p.m. Free. Kitty Cat Klub, 315 14th Ave. SE, Minneapolis; 612-331-9800.

Animal Lover, Bug Fix, Novacron, New Primals

9 p.m. Free. Hexagon, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

(Todd Peterson at Northern Warehouse Building, 308 Prince St.)



Lowertown First Fridays

Featuring open studios, gallery receptions, and bar specials. For more info, visit lowertownfirstfridays.org. (Pictured: Embers by Julie Keller) Every 1st Fri., 6-9 p.m. Free. Lowertown, 5th St. E. & Sibley St., St Paul.

Foci Community Night

Open studio with glassblowing demonstrations. April 7, 6-9 p.m. Free. Foci Glass, 2010 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-623-3624.

Solid State

With the Ghost Wolves and Crash Cuddle. April 7, 10 p.m. Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.

Roller Disco

Bring some skates and move to the music. 6 to 10 p.m. St. Paul Student Center, 2017 Buford Ave., St. Paul; 612-625-9794.

Grind'n Gears: DJ Frank Castle

April 7, 8 p.m.-12 a.m. Free. Clockwerks Brewing, 25 4th St. N., Minneapolis; 612-339-9375.



Look At Me

Group show featuring portraits. Closing reception 7-9 p.m. Fri., Apr. 7. Daily from Feb. 6-April 7. Free. Interact Center for the Visual & Performing Arts, 1860 Minnehaha Ave. W., St. Paul; 651-209-3575.





(Don Rumpel, Forest Fire)



The Art of Ron Rumpel and Don Rumpel

Artist reception 5-7:30 p.m. Fri, Apr. 7. Daily from April 7-30. Free. Jean Stephen Galleries, 4811 Excelsior Blvd., St. Louis Park; 612-338-4333.

Nora McInerny Purmort

The author discusses ‘It's Okay to Laugh.’ 7 p.m. SubText: A Bookstore, 6 Fifth St. W., St. Paul; 651- 493-2791.

The '90s Party Monster Friday

Featuring pop, alternative, hip hop, and dance hits from the '90s, with 2 for 1 drink specials and free cover if in costume. 21+. April 7, 10 p.m.-2 a.m. May 5, 10 p.m.-2 a.m. $5; free if in costume. Ground Zero Nightclub, 15 4th St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-378-5115.



The Comedy Corner Open Mic Night

10 p.m. Free. The Corner Bar, 1501 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-339-4333.





Melba Price: Redhead

Paintings. Opening reception 6-8 p.m. Fri., Apr. 7. Daily from April 7-May 13. Free. Denler Art Gallery at Northwestern College, 3003 Snelling Avenue N., Roseville; 651-286-7560.



Origins

Ceramics by Ryan Ball and mixed media by Kate Gomez. Opening reception 5-9 p.m. Fri., Apr. 7. Daily from April 7-30. Free. Seasons On St Croix Gallery, 401 2nd St., Hudson, WI; 715-381-2906.



Robin Wall Kimmerer

Presentation by the professor/member of the Citizen Potawatomi Nation. RSVP and more info here. April 7, 7 p.m. Free; RSVP required. Ralph Rapson Hall, 89 Church St. SE, Minneapolis; 612-625-5000.



Student Art Exhibition

Group show. Daily from April 7-20. Free. Macalester College Janet Wallace Fine Arts Center, 1600 Grand Ave., St. Paul; 651-696-6000.



Student Art Exhibition

Group show. Every Mon., Tue., Wed., and Thu. from April 6-27, 8-6 p.m. Every Fri. from April 6-27, 8 a.m.-12 p.m. Free. North Hennepin Community College, 7411 85th Ave. N., Brooklyn Park; 763-488-0391.

Christian Arts Festival 2017

Juried art show, with lectures and hands-on art workshops for all ages. Daily from April 6-8. Free. Trinity School at River Ridge, 601 River Ridge Parkway, Eagan.



World's Most Dangerous Polka Band

Every Fri. from Feb. 10, 7-10 p.m. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.



SATURDAY:

Therd

Solo exhibition from the graffiti artist and muralist. Opening reception 6-11 p.m. Sat., Apr. 8. Daily from April 8-May 19. Free. Legacy Glassworks, 2928 Lyndale Ave S., Minneapolis.

Pastry Ride

Family-friendly rides every Saturday in April to celebrate 30 Days of Biking. More info here. Every Sat. from April 1-30, 9 a.m. Perennial Cycle, 3342 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-827-8000.

Tongue Party, Ex Nuns, Bummer, Pinko, New Primals

9 p.m. Free. Hexagon, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Carnage the Executioner

April 8, 8-11 p.m. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.

The Happy Children

April 8, 6-8 p.m. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.

Black Widows

With the Dumpy Jug Bumpers and the Beavers. April 8, 10 p.m. Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.

The Unicorn Art Show 3

Now in its third iteration, the Unicorn Art Show demonstrates how inspiring something imaginary can be. Over 60 artists have submitted pieces celebrating the mythical unicorn, and when put together, they make a collection that’s a sight to behold. Pieces include a three-headed unicorn beast spewing rainbows, photo-manipulated animals boasting sparkly horns, and gorgeous, glowing mushrooms springing up around a unicorn skull. Some pieces are thematically dark, some are primary-colored and cheery. See them all at this gathering of the kind of people who love rainbows, glitter, fantasy, and friendship. Cosplay is encouraged, whether you’re a My Little Pony kind of gal or a “comfy onesie with a silver horn” kind of guy. Planchette Burns, the Night Corvettes, and Venus De Mars will perform live music. There will also be face painting, henna arts, and eats from Gastrotruck. April 8, 7-11 p.m. Free. Artspace Jackson Flats, 901 18 1/2 Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-333-9012.

Live Band Karaoke

Open to the public. 8 to 10:30 p.m. Coffman Memorial Union, 300 Washington Ave. SE, Minneapolis; 612-624-4636.

Mill City Winter Market

Indoor marketplace featuring local food, ceramics, jewelry, art, music, and home products. More info at millcityfarmersmarket.org/visit/winter-market. April 8, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Free. Mill City Museum, 704 S. 2nd St., Minneapolis; 612-341-7555.

Dog Day

It’s not too often that galleries encourage pets to attend an event, but that is exactly what Dog Day at the California Building is about. Friendly dogs on leashes are welcome here. This Saturday, over 25 artists on six floors will be in their studios and gallery spaces for an open house for humans and pups. Goodie bags will be given out while supplies last, and coffee and other treats will be available. Share pics of your dog at the happening on social media for a chance to win prizes. April 8, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. California Building, 2205 California St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-788-5551.

Slow Art Day

Slow, investigative look at art, featuring screening of 'Inside Out,' snacks, and guided meditation. April 8, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. Frederick R. Weisman Art Museum, 333 E. River Rd., Minneapolis; 612-625-9494.



The Collective

Marketplace and interactive experience featuring local businesses and makers, with discussions and speaker sessions. More info at www.labmpls.com/the-collective-2017. April 8, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. Loring Social, 1629 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-238-4444.

(Xavier Tavera, Contretemps)

Some Assembly Required

Group exhibition featuring work by six Master of Fine Arts students at the University of Minnesota. Public reception 6:30-10 p.m. Sat., Apr. 8. Daily from April 4-22. Free. Katherine E. Nash Gallery, 405 21st Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-624-6518.

Old To The New

Featuring DJ Mike 2600 and DJ Nak. Every 2nd Sat., 10 p.m. Free. Ginger Hop, 201 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-746-0304.



Other Worldly Party

Launch party for Drew Beson's new art studio. April 8, 8 p.m. Free. Drew Beson Art Studio, 5301 Edina Industrial Blvd., Ste. 8, Edina; 612-787-2149.

(Alaura Seidl, Daily Ramifications)

Making Room

Group sculpture exhibition. Public reception 7-10 p.m. Sat., Apr. 8. Every Tue., Wed., Thu., Fri., and Sat. from March 28-April 22, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Free. Regis Center for Art, 405 21st Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-625-8096.



Access/Print & Look/See

Annual student exhibition. Opening reception and screenprinting event 4:30-7:30 p.m. Sat., Apr. 8. Daily from April 8-May 6. Free. Highpoint Center for Printmaking, 912 W. Lake St., Minneapolis; 612-871-1326.



Brian Lutterman

Author presents his new book, 'Freefall.' April 8, 12 p.m. Free. Once Upon A Crime Bookstore, 604 W. 26th St., Minneapolis; 612-870-3785.

(Greg Dickerson)

First Thought, Best Thought: Paintings by Greg Dickerson and Greg Fitz

Public reception 6-8 p.m. Sat., Apr. 8. Artists' talk 11 a.m. Mon., Apr. 10. Daily from April 8-May 21, 4 p.m. Free. Catherine G. Murphy Gallery, 2004 Randolph Ave., St. Paul; 651-690-6644.

Celebrate Spring

Featuring a fashion show, DJ, and DIY activities. April 8, 2 p.m. Free. Macy's, 7235 France Ave. S., Southdale, Edina; 952-896-2160.



EasterFest

Featuring an Easter egg hunt, petting zoo, crafts, refreshments, and entertainment, with non-perishable food donations collected for The Sheridan Story. April 8, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Free. Cross View Lutheran Church, 6645 McCauley Trail W., Edina; 952-941-1094.

Unflinching Facades

Work by Mexico City-based Carolina Borja and local artist Jesse Matthew Petersen. There will be an opening reception from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, April 8. Every Wed., Thu., Fri., Sat., and Sun. from April 8-May 20. Free. Soo Visual Arts Center, 2909 Bryant Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-871-2263.



The Mirage of Damnatio Memoriae: New Work by Matthew Yaeger

Opening reception 6-9 p.m. Sat., Apr. 8. Daily from April 8-May 20. Free. Soo Visual Arts Center, 2909 Bryant Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-871-2263.



Justice, Dignity, and Enduring Peace: the Struggle for Human Rights from the US to Palestine

Discussion featuring Lubnah Shomali. April 8, 4-6:30 p.m. Free. First Congregational Church of Minnesota, 500 8th Ave. SE, Minneapolis; 612-331-3816.

Time/Keep : David Malcolm Scott and Rebecca Krinke

There will be a public reception from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, April 8. Every Sat. and Sun. from April 1-30, 12-4 p.m. Free. Rosalux Gallery, 1400 Van Buren St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-747-3942.



Pavel Jany's Talking Strings

Every Sat. from Feb. 7, 6 p.m. Free. Loring Pasta Bar, 327 14th Ave. SE, Minneapolis; 612-378-4849.



Robin Wall Kimmerer

Author presents his new book, 'Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants.' April 8, 12 p.m. Free. Milkweed Books, 1011 Washington Ave. S., Ste. 300, Minneapolis; 612-332-3192.





Bloom: New Paintings by Lindsey Ries

Saturday 5 to 8 p.m. Showroom, 615 W. Lake St., Minneapolis; 612-345-7391.



What Tyrants

April residency featuring a variety of opening acts. Every Sat. from April 1-29, 10 p.m. Free. Grumpy's Bar & Grill Downtown, 1111 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-340-9738.



earWorm Improvisation Ensemble

April 8, 7-9 p.m. Free. The Underground Music Cafe, 1579 Hamline Ave. N., St. Paul; 651-644-9959.

SUNDAY:

Sweet Science Free Ice Cream Tasting

Featuring Stout Oat Crumble and a variety of other flavors to sample. Pint purchases are available as well. April 9, 3-6 p.m. Free. Lake Monster Brewing, 550 Vandalia St., St. Paul; 612-964-6288.



83 Wolfpack, Makewar, Worship This!, Kevin

Free. Hexagon, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Craft Notes Trivia Mafia Royale v2

Two sessions include the chance to win a rooftop party at Brit’s. Insight Brewing tap specials will also be offered. Sunday from 1 to 7 p.m. Brit's Pub, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis; 612-332-3908.

Blues Jam

Every Sun. from Jan. 11, 7-11 p.m. Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.



Boy Kisses Comedy Showcase

Every Sun., 7:30 p.m. Free. Universe Games, 711 W. Lake St., Minneapolis; 612-825-4066.

Rock the Cradle 2017

Featuring kids' disco, story time with the Current hosts, children's art activities, beatmaking instruction with Lazerbeak, and live music from Dosh & friends, Holidae, McNasty Brass Band, and Bato Bato. April 9, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Free. Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-870-3131.

Comedy Open Mic

Featuring local and visiting stand up comedians, hosted by Trish Cook. Sign up begins at 6 p.m. In the Poco Loco Lounge. Every Sun. from Feb. 12, 7 p.m. Free. Pepitos Tex-Mex Bar & Grill, 4820 Chicago Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-822-2104.



Minnesota Sinfonia: Soo's Back

Featuring cellist Soo Bae. April 9, 2 p.m. Free. Church of the Annunciation, 509 W. 54th St., Minneapolis; 612-824-0787.



People As Mountains

Performance art by Laura Feldberga. April 9, 5-8 p.m. Free. Franconia Sculpture Park, 29836 St. Croix Trail, Shafer; 651-257-6668.



St. Kate’s Women’s Choir 2017 Spring Concert

April 9, 3 p.m. Free. Our Lady of Victory Chapel, 2004 Randolph Ave., St. Catherine University, St. Paul; 651-690-6700.



earWorm Improvisation Ensemble

April 9, 4-6 p.m. Free. Black Dog Cafe, 308 Prince St., St. Paul; 651-228-9274.