Morgan Mercer, 'The Way We Were'/Shelly Mosman, 'Girl with Cake'

FRIDAY:

Verdant

New works by Shelly Mosman and Morgan Mercier. 6-10 p.m. Oct. 6; Free. Workshop, 1300 Quincy St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-361-0000.

Panther Ray

With Seafarer, Transcendental Strangers, and the Carnegies. 10 p.m. Oct. 6; Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.



TV Moms

With Alouette, Ahem, Spur Yields, and Wowsville. 9 p.m. Oct. 6; Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

Curated Style: Straight from the Runway

Runway show featuring the work of seven designers from Project Runway, with a performance by World of Dance runner up Eva Igo. 8 p.m. Oct. 6; Free. Mall of America Best Buy Rotunda, 365 N. Garden, Bloomington; 952-883-8800.

Cake's Grand Opening Weekend

This new fashion-forward shop specializes in plus-sized thrift items. Friday through Sunday. Cake Plus-Size Resale, 5155 Bloomington Ave., Minneapolis; 612-353-4248.

Hotel

With Jonathan Ackerman 9 p.m. Every 1st Fri.; Free. Kitty Cat Klub, 315 14th Ave. SE, Minneapolis; 612-331-9800.

The Comedy Corner Open Mic Night

10 p.m. Every Fri.; Free. The Corner Bar, 1501 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-339-4333.

Tappy Hour

Group tap dance lessons. 4-6 p.m. Every Fri. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.

Can Can Wonderland Karaoke

Hosted by Silly Miss Tilly. 9 p.m.-12 a.m. Every Fri. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.

Margie Criner

Bacha(BANAL)

Work by Margie Criner. Opening reception 6-9 p.m. Fri., Oct. 6. From Oct. 6-Dec. 5; Free. Gallery 13, 811 Lasalle Ave., Minneapolis; 651-592-5503.

Lydia Davis

The poet discusses her work. 6:30 p.m. Oct. 6; Free. Cowles Auditorium, 301 19th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-625-9505.

41st Annual Members’ Juried Art Exhibition

Group show featuring the work of Artistry members. Opening reception 6-8 p.m. Fri., Oct. 6. Oct. 6-Nov. 17; Free. Artistry at Bloomington Center for the Arts, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Rd., Bloomington; 952-563-8575.

Vinyl Club

All vinyl nights with variety of DJs. 10:30 p.m. Every Fri. and Sat. from March 9; Free. The Lexington, 1096 Grand Ave., St. Paul; 651-222-5878.



Afton Alps Family Fall Fair and Slopeside Swap

Featuring ski and snowboard swaps, equipment upgrades, new and used winter sports items, chair lift rides, hayrides, bouncy house, food truck, refreshments, and live music. Check website for full schedule of events. Every Fri., Sat., and Sun. from Oct. 6-15; Free. Afton Alps, 6600 Peller Ave. S., Hastings; 651-436-5245.



Edie Overturf, 'Persisting Canary in a Coal Mine'

Jerome Fellowship Exhibition

Group show featuring work from Jerome Foundation Fellowships for Emerging Artists winners. Panel discussion 6:30 p.m. Tue., Oct. 10. Public reception 6-8 p.m. Fri., Oct. 6. Sept. 29-Nov. 7; Free. MCAD Gallery, 2501 Stevens Ave., Minneapolis; 612-874-3700.

Friendship Forest Event

Tree-planting and community building activity, outside the Coon Rapids Campus Science Building. 12 p.m. Oct. 6; Free. Anoka-Ramsey Community College, 11200 Mississippi Blvd., Coon Rapids; 763-433-1100.



Late Night Jazz in the Dunsmore

Featuring a variety of bands and musicians. 9-11 p.m. Oct. 6; Free. Crooners Lounge & Supper Club, 6161 Hwy. 65 NE, Minneapolis; 763-571-9020.



Lowertown First Fridays

Featuring open studios, gallery receptions, happy-hour specials, and more. For more info, visit lowertownfirstfridays.org. 6-9 p.m. Every 1st Fri.; Free. Lowertown, 5th St. E. & Sibley St., St Paul.



Matthew McCright

Performing new work by Augsburg University composer Reinaldo Moya titled 'The Way North.' 7:30 p.m. Oct. 6; Free. Augsburg College Sateren Auditorium, 2211 Riverside Ave., Minneapolis; 612-330-1265.



SATURDAY:

Zombie Pup Crawl

It’s best that dogs—or any animal, for that matter—stay the hell away from the Zombie Pub Crawl. That’s an event best left to boozehounds. However, the crew behind the massive undead festival is going small for its next project. This Saturday, the new Zombie Pup Crawl will have folks drinking with their dogs, Halloween-style. If you have a canine who loves to rock a costume (they don’t have to be zombie-related), now is her moment to shine. Prizes will be awarded to the best looks of the afternoon. Bauhaus Brew Labs will also be serving up pints all day. Find more info and registration at www.zombiepubcrawl.com. All ages. 2-4 p.m. Oct. 7; Free. Bauhaus Brew Labs, 1315 Tyler St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-276-6911.

Technician

With Battle Toys and Short Timer. 10 p.m. Oct. 7; Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.



Twin Cities Day of Dignity 2017

Day long community building gathering in partnership with Islamic Relief USA featuring food distribution, clothing give-away, medical screenings, youth fun zone, gift card giveaways, and live entertainment from Toki Wright, Sun & La, Far Well, House of Dance, Kapulli Yaocenoxtli, Yanna Ely, and Al Taw'am. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 7; Free. Masjid An-Nur, 1729 N. Lyndale Ave., Minneapolis; 612-521-1749.

LaLunette Jewelry

Crafts and Cocktails

Shop locally from businesses including Sota Clothing, Lalunette Jewelry, Meg Brown Ceramics, Everthine Jewelry, and Third Daughter Restless Daughter. Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Tattersall Distilling, 1620 Central Ave. NE # 150, Minneapolis; 612-584-4152.

24 Hour Comics Day

Artists create a 24-page comic in 24 hours. 10-10 a.m. Oct. 7; Free. Light Grey Art Lab, 118 E. 26th St., Minneapolis; 612-239-2047.



Bags for Wags

Benefit for Pet Haven featuring cornhole tournament, live music, foster dogs, raffle, and recreational games for canines. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 7; Free. Summit Brewing Company, 910 Montreal Circle, St. Paul; 651-265-7800.

Zachary Clarke-Knaeble, 'It!'

Gods & Monsters 2017

As the weather grows colder and the darkness lasts longer, we celebrate the spooky things in life. For this group show, over 100 artists made their nightmares a reality on canvas, creating unsettling works featuring mythical creatures, iconic movie monsters, and things that are just plain weird. There will be angry aliens, creepy apparitions, malevolent clowns, ominous goats, and a chicken with bat wings shooting lasers from its eyes (hey, that has to be someone’s fear, right?). At the opening reception on Saturday, October 7, from 7 to 11 p.m., revelers will partake in a dark masquerade ball with tarot readings, henna, and oddities from Studio Payne. Opening reception 7-11 p.m. Sat., Oct. 7. From Oct. 7-31; Free. Artspace Jackson Flats, 901 18 1/2 Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-333-9012.

Four 5 Drive

With Underdog Story, A Better Hand, and Fenced In. 9 p.m. Oct. 7; Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.



Free First Saturdays

Featuring fun activities, art tours, film screenings, and more the first Saturday of each month. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Every 1st Sat.; Free. Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis; 612-375-7600.

Feral Fables

Work by Areca Roe and Terrence Payne. 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, October 7. From Oct. 7-29; Free. Rosalux Gallery, 1400 Van Buren St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-747-3942.

Minnesota Public Radio's 50th Anniversary Block Party

Free festival throughout downtown St. Paul featuring kid-friendly activities, food and beverages from local vendors, and two performance stages with live music from Chris Thile and the Prairie Home Companion House Band, Dessa, Jeremy Messersmith, Alan Sparhawk & Gaelynn Lea, Erik Koskinen, VocalEssence, the Steeles, Walker West Music Academy, and Minnesota Percussion Trio. More info at www.mpr50.org. 3-10 p.m. Oct. 7; Free. Landmark Plaza, 75 W. 5th St., St Paul; 651-292-3233.

Ignite

A one-day storytelling summit for queer youth, led by Nicole M. Smith and Kat Purcell. 12-5:30 p.m. Oct. 7; Free. Intermedia Arts, 2822 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-871-4444.

Rock 'n' Roll Farmers Market

Featuring live music, DJs, makers, vintage sellers, food vendors and farmers, and interactive activities, outdoors in the Flashlight Vinyl parking lot. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Aug. 5; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 2; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 7; Free. Flashlight Vinyl, 1519 Central Ave NE, Minneapolis, Minnesota; 612-558-3838.



Sai U Drom

With SlovCzech and Pick It Up Pete. 9 p.m. Oct. 7; Free. Viking Bar, 1829 Riverside Ave., Minneapolis; 612-353-4794.

Vintage Fashion Pop-Up and Trunk Show Boutique

Featuring collections from four designers from Project Runway and local vintage retailers. 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Oct. 7; Free. Radisson Blu Mall of America, 2100 Killebrew Drive, Minneapolis; 952-881-5258.



Susan M. Latta

Author presents her new book, 'Bold Women of Medicine: 21 Stories of Astounding Discoveries, Daring Surgeries, and Healing Breakthroughs.' 2 p.m. Oct. 7; Free. Addendum Books, 478 S. Cleveland Ave., St. Paul; 651-330-3096.

JoJo Siwa

Reality TV star signs copies of her new book, 'JoJo’s Guide to the Sweet Life: #PEACEOUTHATERZ.' 2 p.m. Oct. 7; Free. Mall of America Best Buy Rotunda, 365 N. Garden, Bloomington; 952-883-8800.



Melissa Savage

Author presents her new book, 'Lemons.' 11:30 a.m. Oct. 7; Free. Barnes & Noble Galleria, 3225 W. 69th St., Edina; 952-920-0633.

Aoki Chie, 'Impact'

Hard Bodies: Contemporary Japanese Lacquer Sculpture

Oct. 7-June 24; Free. Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-870-3131.

Boundless Peaks: Ink Paintings by Minol Araki

There will be an opening day presentation at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, October 7. From Oct. 7-June 24; Free. Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-870-3131.



Print and Drawing Fair

Original works on paper are available to purchase from leading art dealers in the U.S. and Europe, with pop-up artist talks, curator-led tours, poster screenprinting activities, and a photobooth. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Daily from Oct. 7-8; Free. Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-870-3131.

Robert Beatty

Author presents his book, 'Serafina and the Splintered Heart.' 2 p.m. Oct. 7; Free. Barnes & Noble Galleria, 3225 W. 69th St., Edina; 952-920-0633.

Travelers

New paintings and watercolors by Mark Ostapchuk. Public reception 6-8 p.m. Sat., Oct. 7. 12-6 p.m. Every Thu., Fri., and Sat. from Sept. 28-Nov. 4; Free. Form + Content Gallery, 210 N. 2nd St., Minneapolis; 612-436-1151.

Get Behind the Work V

Member group show. Artist talk 2-5 p.m. Sat., Oct. 21. Opening reception 6-9 p.m. Sat., Oct. 7. Daily from Oct. 7-28; Free. Vine Arts Center, 2637 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-728-5745.

Jizi: Journey of the Spirit

Large scale ink paintings and scrolls. Panel discussion 7 p.m. Wed., Oct. 11, featuring Dr. Wang Chunchen, David Brubaker, and Jeanne Kilde. Daily from Oct. 7-Dec. 31; Free. Frederick R. Weisman Art Museum, 333 E. River Rd., Minneapolis; 612-625-9494.



Midtown Farmers Market

Featuring local produce, meats, and cheeses, with prepared foods, local artwork, and live entertainment. More info at midtownfarmersmarket.org. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Every Sat. from May 6-Oct. 28; 3-7 p.m. Every Tue. from June 6-Oct. 31; Free. Midtown Farmers' Market, 2225 Lake St. E., Minneapolis; 612-724-7457.



New Hope Community Farmers Market

8 a.m.-1 p.m. Every Sat. from June 21; Free. New Hope Farmers' Market, 4300 Xylon Avenue N., Minneapolis; 763-531-5196.



Northeast Minneapolis Farmers Market

Featuring locally grown produce, live music, children's activities, and food trucks. More info at www.northeastmarket.org. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Every Sat. from May 20-Oct. 21; Free. St. Boniface Catholic Church, 629 2nd St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-379-2761.





Dogs of MSP Barktoberfest is too cute at Inbound. FB

SUNDAY:

Dogs of MSP Barktoberfest

Featuring Halloween costume contest, food, beer, dog treats, photographs, and pint glasses. Benefiting Underdog Rescue. 2-7 p.m. Oct. 8; Free. Inbound BrewCo, 701 N. 5th St., Minneapolis; 612-615-8243.

AFTOUTAYI Haitian Cultural Festival 2017

Featuring dancing, music, food, friendly soccer game, community gatherings, and lectures. Tickets, lineup, and more info at www.afoutayidmaco.com/festival-2017. Daily from Oct. 8-14; Free; some events are ticketed. Indigenous Roots Cultural Arts Center, 788 E. 7th St., St. Paul; 651-366-0006.



Arms Aloft

With Penske File, Class of 86, and Crab Legs. 9 p.m. Oct. 8; Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.



Barktoberfest

Featuring food, drinks, music, and rescue organizations. 1-4 p.m. Oct. 8; Free. Stanley's Northeast Bar Room, 2500 University Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-788-2529.



Blues Jam

7-11 p.m. Every Sun. from Jan. 11; Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.



Comedy Open Mic

Featuring local and visiting stand up comedians, hosted by Trish Cook. Sign up begins at 6 p.m. In the Poco Loco Lounge. 7 p.m. Every Sun.; Free. Pepitos Tex-Mex Bar & Grill, 4820 Chicago Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-822-2104.



Mina Zallman Proctor

Author presents her new book, 'Landslide,' in conversation with Aviya Kushner. 5 p.m. Oct. 8; Free. Magers & Quinn Booksellers, 3038 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-822-4611.



The Purduettes

7 p.m. Oct. 8; Free. South View Middle School Auditorium, 4725 S. View Lanene, Edina; 952-848-3700.



Vidar Sundstol

Author presents his new book, 'The Devil's Wedding Ring,' in conversation with author Allen Eskens. Call or go online for registration. 2 p.m. Oct. 8; Free; registration is recommended. American Swedish Institute, 2600 Park Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-871-4907.