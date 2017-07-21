FRIDAY:

Minneapolis Aquatennial: Twin Cities River Rats

Water ski show on the Mississippi River. For a complete schedule, check out www.aquatennial.com. 7 p.m. West Bank of the Mississippi River between Broadway and Plymouth Avenues, Minneapolis.

Hotpants Funk & Soul Night

21+. 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. James Ballentine "Uptown" VFW - Post 246, 2916 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-823-6233.

Autumn Kid

With Gully Boys, the Fuss, Wastrels, and live art by Alexis Politz. July 21, 10 p.m. Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.



Rhythm in Rice: Allman Brothers Tribute

Featuring Circle of Heat and the Heavy Set, with beer and food trucks on site. July 21, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Free. Rice Park, 109 W. 4th St., St. Paul; 651-632-5111.



The Comedy Corner Open Mic Night

10 p.m. Free. The Corner Bar, 1501 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-339-4333.



Aquatennial Yoga with CorePower Yoga

Free yoga class open to all abilities. Bring a mat. Check-in at 4:30 p.m. The Commons, Minneapolis, 425 Portland Ave. S., Minneapolis.

The Fastplants

With Lockgnar, Wraith, and Zig Zag Wanderer. July 21, 9 p.m. Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

Lowertown Blues and Funk Festival 2017

Featuring Average White Band, Chase & Ovation, Mick Sterling and the Stud Brothers, Tommy Castro and the Painkillers, Shannon Curfman, the Jimmys, Renee Austin, Alex "Crankshaft" Larson, and more. Lineup and additional info at www.lowertownbluesfestival.com. July 21, 4:30-10 p.m. July 22, 12-10 p.m. Free. Mears Park, 221 E. 5th St., St. Paul; 651-632-5111.

Detroit Don King

July 21, 7:30 p.m. Free. Crooners Lounge & Supper Club, 6161 Hwy. 65 NE, Minneapolis; 763-571-9020.

The Comedy of Errors

Shakespeare's comedy filled with accusations of theft and infidelity. Presented by Classical Actors Ensemble. Every Sat. from June 24-July 22, 7 p.m. Every Sun. from July 9-23, 2 p.m. July 21, 7 p.m. Free. Lake of the Isles, 2500 Lake Isles Parkway, Minneapolis; 612-230-6400.

Vintage & Handmade Pop-Up

With LaLunette Jewelry, Wellie's Vintage, spark haus vintage. 5-9 p.m. Sisyphus Brewing, 712 W. Ontario Ave., # 100, Minneapolis; 612-444-8674.

2017 Burnsville-Minneapolis Electric Bike Expo

Featuring vendors, demos, giveaways, and presentations. More info at electricbikeassociation.org/events/burnsville-minneapolis. July 21, 3-7 p.m. July 22, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. July 23, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. Burnsville Center, 1179 Burnsville Center, Burnsville; 952-435-8181.

Tom Hunter

Daily from July 17-21, 5-7 p.m. Free. Crooners Lounge & Supper Club, 6161 Hwy. 65 NE, Minneapolis; 763-571-9020.



Tumblin' Dice

Rolling Stones tribute band. July 21, 9 p.m. Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.





It's About Time: Abbie Vander Horck

Oil on canvas, sculpture, and collage. Opening reception 7-10 p.m. Fri., July 21. July 21, 7-10 p.m. July 22-Aug. 6, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Free. 2001 A Space, 2001 5th St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-623-3138.



Jeremy Walker

July 21, 6 p.m. Free. Vieux Carre, 408 St. Peter St., St. Paul; 612-332-5299.



Lumberjack Days

Featuring free live music from Haley, Mason Jennings, Har Mar Superstar, Erik Koskinen, Crankshaft, and more, with family friendly events, lumberjack exhibitions, downhill derby, helicopter rides, chef's challenge, beer garden, bingo, and a parade. Check lumberjackdays.com for more info. Daily from July 21-22, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. July 23, 12-6 p.m. Free. Lowell Park, 201 Water St., Stillwater; 651-430-8800.



Lyngblomsten Mid-Summer Festival 2017

Featuring art show, craft activities, live music, dancing, food, beverages, and kids games. July 21, 2-8 p.m. Free. Lyngblomsten, 1415 W. Almond Ave., St. Paul; 651-632-5356.



MN Sinfonia: Dvořák 8 Classical Concert

Featuring the 2017 Youth Outreach Week participants. July 21, 7:30 p.m. Free. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Parkway, Minneapolis; 612-661-4785.





Minions

Fri., Jul 21, 9 p.m. Pershing Park.



Vinyl Club

All vinyl nights with variety of DJs. Every Fri. and Sat. from March 9, 10:30 p.m. Free. The Lexington, 1096 Grand Ave., St. Paul; 651-222-5878.



West Broadway Farmers Market

Featuring locally sourced food and informational community presentations. More info here. Every Fri. from June 9-Oct. 6, 3-7 p.m. Free. West Broadway Farmers Market, 300 W Broadway, Minneapolis; 612-353-5178.



World's Most Dangerous Polka Band

Every Fri. from Feb. 10, 6-9 p.m. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.



YA Roundtable with David Oppegaard, Sarah Biren, Andrew DeYoung, and Sonia Halbach

Featuring readings from their new young adult books, discussion, Q&A, book signing, and refreshments. July 21, 6:30 p.m. Free. Red Balloon Bookshop, 891 Grand Ave., St. Paul; 651-224-8320.

SATURDAY:

Aquatennial Fireworks on the Riverfront

With food trucks, family activities, live music, and more. Sat., 6-10:30 p.m. Stone Arch Bridge, 100 Portland Ave., Minneapolis.

The Jason Dixon Line

July 22, 9 p.m. Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.



The Right Here

With Third Twin Sister, Speedweed, and Lifestyle Shakes. July 22, 9 p.m. Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

Red Hot Art Festival

While the larger fests around town will host artists from around the nation this summer, Red Hot Art Fest has always gone all local. This year, the Stevens Square Park celebration is turning sweet 16. For two days, thousands of revelers will find hundreds of Twin Cities artists exhibiting and demonstrating their trades, including printmakers, comic artists, painters, and jewelry designers. Around 20 bands will take the stage mid-afternoon into the evening, including France Camp, the Misanthropes, and Farewell Tenney. Food trucks will keep crowds nourished, and there will also be family activities and lawn games. Follow the event at www.facebook.com/RedHotArt. July 22, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. July 23, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. Stevens Square Park, 1801 Stevens Ave., Minneapolis; 612-879-0200.

Savage Moods

With the Red Flags, the Splendid End, and the Ultrasounds. July 22, 10 p.m. Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.



Tex Pistols

July 22, 7:30 p.m. Free. Crooners Lounge & Supper Club, 6161 Hwy. 65 NE, Minneapolis; 763-571-9020.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Sat, Jul 22, 9 p.m. Matthews Park.

Aquatennial's Aquajam

Skateboard on a skate course or watch others take part. With a pro competition, open skate, local food and craft brews, more. All ages welcome. Boom Island Park, 724 Sibley St. NE, Minneapolis.

Free Ink Day - Prints and Puppetry

Featuring hands-on art activities, print making, and a performance of Tucker's Robot by Open Eye Figure Theatre's driveway tour at 3 p.m. Sat. noon to 4 p.m. Highpoint Center for Printmaking, 912 W. Lake St., Minneapolis; 612-871-1326.

23rd Annual ArtCar + ArtBike Parade Cruise

In a sea of cars stuck in gridlock, these vehicles will always stand out. And while traffic is never any fun, spotting an ArtCar in the mix can brighten your day. This Saturday, ArtCars and ArtBikes will come together at the historic Rose Garden to cruise around Lake Harriet. Bring a picnic blanket and find a spot with a good view as the vehicles slowly roll by. Keep your eyes peeled for the car inspired by van Gogh’s Starry Night and the mosaic car covered in tiles. There will also be rides with critters attached to the roof, bikes festooned with flowers and lights, and all kinds of other colorful creations. July 22, 6 p.m. Free. Lake Harriet Rose Garden, 4124 Roseway Road, Minneapolis; 612-230-6400.



3rd Annual Car-B-Que

Featuring custom and classic cars, prizes, bean bag tournament, and food by Clarin's Family BBQ. Proceeds benefit Invisible Wounds Project. July 22, 12-6 p.m. Free; donations accepted. Bent Brewstillery, 1744 Terrace Drive, Roseville; 844-879-2368.



Actual Wolf

With Corey Medina & Brothers. July 22, 2-6 p.m. Free. Franconia Sculpture Park, 29836 St. Croix Trail, Shafer; 651-257-6668.





Anoka Food Truck Festival

Featuring over 25 food trucks, live music, and beverages. July 22, 11-9 p.m. Free. Anoka City Hall, 2015 1st Ave. N., Anoka; 763-421-6630.



Big Waters Classic Bike Race

Featuring the Rondon Rush and the Fulton Southside Sprint. More info at bigwatersclassic.com. Daily from July 22-23, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Dayton Avenue Presbyterian Church, 217 MacKubin St., St. Paul; 651-227-7389.



Farmers' Market Folk

Weekly event featuring a variety of acoustic performers. Every Sat. from March 12, 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Free. Golden's Cafe and Deli, 275 E. 4th St., 1st floor, St. Paul; 651-224-8888.



Hot Rods and Race Cars

Hot rod custom car display presented by the Gopher State Timing Association. Daily from July 22-23. Free. Mall of America Best Buy Rotunda, 365 N. Garden, Bloomington; 952-883-8800.







Mark Mallman Birthday Show

With Margaret and Wax Lead. July 22, 8 p.m.-12 a.m. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.



Midtown Farmers Market

Featuring local produce, meats, and cheeses, with prepared foods, local artwork, and live entertainment. More info at midtownfarmersmarket.org. Every Sat. from May 6-Oct. 28, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Every Tue. from June 6-Oct. 31, 3-7 p.m. Free. Midtown Farmers' Market, 2225 Lake St. E., Minneapolis; 612-724-7457.



New Hope Community Farmers Market

Every Sat. from June 21, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Free. New Hope Farmers' Market, 4300 Xylon Avenue N., Minneapolis; 763-531-5196.



Nikki Roux and Rich Rue

July 22, 6:30 p.m. Free. Vieux Carre, 408 St. Peter St., St. Paul; 612-332-5299.



Northeast Minneapolis Farmers Market

Featuring locally grown produce, live music, children's activities, and food trucks. More info at www.northeastmarket.org. Every Sat. from May 20-Oct. 21, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Free. St. Boniface Catholic Church, 629 2nd St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-379-2761.



Pavel Jany's Talking Strings

Every Sat. from Feb. 7, 6 p.m. Free. Loring Pasta Bar, 327 14th Ave. SE, Minneapolis; 612-378-4849.



Rock the Docks Featuring Uncle Chunk

July 22, 5-8 p.m. Free. Charlie's On Prior, 3950 Green Heights Tr. SW, Prior Lake; 952-226-5253.



Jane Austen Society Presents: Mourning Practices in Jane's Time

A celebration of the 200th anniversary of Jane Austen's death, with refreshments served. July 22, 9:30 a.m. Free. Southdale Area Library, 7001 York Ave. S., Edina; 952-847-5900.





SUNDAY:

Open Streets Minneapolis: Lake and Minnehaha

Each summer Open Streets Minneapolis closes main drags throughout the city to cars, encouraging foot and pedal traffic instead. As folks make their way up and down the streets, they’ll discover a variety of pop-up happenings, including sunrise yoga sessions, mini skate parks, bands on wheels, shops with fresh lemonade, and chalk art for kids. For maps and more info, visit www.openstreetsmpls.org. July 23, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Free.



Radiation Vomit

With Heinous and Deterioration. July 23, 9 p.m. Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

Blues Jam

7-11 p.m. Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.



Comedy Open Mic

Featuring local and visiting stand up comedians, hosted by Trish Cook. Sign up begins at 6 p.m. In the Poco Loco Lounge. Every Sun. from Feb. 12, 7 p.m. Free. Pepitos Tex-Mex Bar & Grill, 4820 Chicago Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-822-2104.



Dan Israel

July 23, 2 p.m. Free. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Parkway, Minneapolis; 612-661-4785.



Dawn Reno Langley

Author presents her new book, 'The Mourning Parade.' July 23, 2 p.m. Free. SubText: a bookstore, 165 Western Ave. N., St. Paul; 612-387-8803.



HOTTEA: Hot Lunch

Live yarn installation by artist Eric Rieger (HOTTEAT). The project will take 10 days to complete, and is located in the Atrium at the north entrance. Free. Mall of America, 60 E. Broadway, Bloomington; 952-883-8800.



Junk in the Trunk Bus Sale

Vintage Caravan featuring clothes, jewelry, re-purposed furniture, and home decor from local artists. July 23, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. Wanderlust Vintage Market, 349 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-466-0785.



Lush Country

July 23, 7:30 p.m. Free. Crooners Lounge & Supper Club, 6161 Hwy. 65 NE, Minneapolis; 763-571-9020.



The Compleat Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged)

The Actors Theatre of Minnesota present this West End comedy. Every Sun. from July 23-30, 6 p.m. Free. Brit's Pub & Eating Establishment, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis; 612-332-3908.



Trygve Throntveit

Author presents his new book, 'Power Without Victory: Woodrow Wilson and the American Internationalist Experiment.' July 23, 3 p.m. Free. Common Good Books, 38 S. Snelling Ave., St. Paul; 651-225-8989.