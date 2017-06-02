Freeloader Friday: 60 free things to do this weekend

(Sarita Zaleha)

FRIDAY:

Art(ists) on the Verge 8

Group show exploring art and technology. There will be an opening reception from 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday, June 3. Free. Katherine E. Nash Gallery, 405 21st Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-624-6518.



Grand Opening at Broken Clock Brewing Cooperative

Try pints of Community Kölsch, 2:Brew Coffee Kölsch, Lavender Uprising IPA, and Stand Up Stout. With live music, a food truck, lawn games, and more in the garden. 3 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Broken Clock Brewing Cooperative, 3134 California St. NE, Suite 122, Minneapolis.

"Past & Present" Music EP Release Party

Artists in FAIR School Downtown present their collaborative EP, hosted by Chadwick Phillips, with DJ Mickey Breeze. All ages. June 2, 6 p.m. Free. Intermedia Arts, 2822 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-871-4444.



Al Franken

Senator and author presents his new book, 'Al Franken, Giant of the Senate,' in coversation with professor Larry Jacobs. June 2, 7:30 p.m. Free; RSVP required. Ted Mann Concert Hall, 2128 4th St. S., Minneapolis; 612-624-2345.

Fistful of Datas

With Carrie Schneider Band. June 2, 10 p.m. Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.



Hotel

With Jonathan Ackerman Every 1st Fri., 9 p.m. Free. Kitty Cat Klub, 315 14th Ave. SE, Minneapolis; 612-331-9800.



("End of Times" image courtesy SooVAC)



End of Times 2: The Time is Now (An International Broadside Exchange)

Group show featuring letterpress work from around the world. Opening reception 6-9 p.m. Fri., June 2. Free. Soo Visual Arts Center, 2909 Bryant Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-871-2263.

Liar! Liar!

Work by AmCor. Opening reception 6-9 p.m. Fri., Jun. 2. Daily from June 2-July 15. Free. Soo Visual Arts Center, 2909 Bryant Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-871-2263.



The Landscapes of Katla Or Tight Squeeze Through a Birds-Eye View: A Travelogue by Katla

Work by Mathijs van Geest, Jonas Ib F H Jensen and Ånond Versto. Opening reception 6-9 p.m. Fri., Jun. 2. Daily from June 2-July 15. Free. Soo Visual Arts Center, 2909 Bryant Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-871-2263.

New Band Night at Hex

Featuring Yana, Motari Jaguar, Trash Catties, In Corridor, and Bad Worker. June 2, 9 p.m. Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.



Prospect Park Ice Cream Social Fundraiser

Featuring food, ice cream, live music, silent auction, plant sale, carnival games, info tables, and climbing of the Witch's Hat Tower. June 2, 5:30-9:30 p.m. Free. Tower Hill Park, 55 Malcolm Ave. SE, Minneapolis; 612-230-6400.

Courtney Maum

Author presents her new book, 'Touch.' June 2, 7 p.m. Free. SubText: a bookstore, 165 Western Ave. N., St. Paul; 612-387-8803.



(FB)

(FB)

Edina Art Fair

Featuring work from local and national artists, with food trucks, family activities, live music, kid's zone, beer and wine gardens, and interactive displays. More info at www.edinaartfair.com. Daily from June 2-3, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. June 4, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. 50th & France, 3925 50th St. W., Edina; 952-922-1524.



Lowertown First Fridays

Gallery hop in St. Paul's Lowertown neighborhood. For more info, visit lowertownfirstfridays.org. Every 1st Fri., 6-9 p.m. Free. Lowertown, 5th St. E. & Sibley St., St Paul.



Mare Chapman

Author presents her new book, 'Unshakeable Confidence.' June 2, 7 p.m. Free. Magers & Quinn Booksellers, 3038 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-822-4611.



The Comedy Corner Open Mic Night

10 p.m. Free. The Corner Bar, 1501 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-339-4333.



Travels Near & Far

Group show featuring travel photos by 14 local photographers. Opening reception 5-9 p.m. Fri., Jun. 2. Free. AZ Gallery, 308 Prince St., St. Paul; 651-255-6624.



Vinyl Club

All vinyl nights with variety of DJs. Every Fri. and Sat., 10:30 p.m. Free. The Lexington, 1096 Grand Ave., St. Paul; 651-222-5878.





(FB)



Ae Film Festival: The Other Side

Mind-bending film shorts. With music from the Nunnery. 9:45-11 p.m. The Southern Theater, 1420 S. Washington Ave., Minneapolis; 612-326-1811. (FB)Mind-bending film shorts. With music from the Nunnery. 9:45-11 p.m. The Southern Theater, 1420 S. Washington Ave., Minneapolis; 612-326-1811.

World's Most Dangerous Polka Band

Every Fri. from Feb. 10, 7-10 p.m. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.

(Image courtesy of)

SATURDAY:



Minne-Mile Night Market

Now in its third year, the Minne-Mile Night Market is an outdoor community festival in the Longfellow neighborhood. There will be lots of things to try and discover, including food, works by local artists, and family fun. Fill your belly with eats from Dulceria Bakery, vegan food specialists Root To Rise Kitchen, and the Falafel King food truck. Wash it all down with beer, wine, and cocktails by Red River Kitchen, City House, Republic, and Seven Corners. Shop from makers and vintage collectors selling jewelry, clothing, candles, and more. Enjoy festivities while you can; the bi-annual event won’t return until fall. June 3, 5-10 p.m. Free. Junket: Tossed & Found, 4047 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis; 612-293-6863.

Three-Year Anniversary Party

Featuring live music all day, special reserve barrel-aged tap beers, limited edition bottles for sale,bags tournament, Stanley's Northeast Bar Room Food Truck, craft soda and float station, adoptable dogs, hammer in a stump game, kids games and activities. 2-10 p.m. LTD Brewing, 8 Eighth Ave. N., Hopkins; 952-938-2415.

Catbath

With Sass, Alouette, and TV Moms. June 3, 9 p.m. Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.



(FB)



Vivid Relics: Shawn McNulty and Michael Sweere

7-10 p.m. Rosalux Gallery, 1400 Van Buren St. NE, Ste 195, Minneapolis.

Circus Juventas Open House

Featuring tours and behind-the-scenes looks at classes and rehearsals. June 3, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Free; donations accepted. Circus Juventas, 1270 Montreal Ave., St. Paul; 651-699-8229.



Class of 86 (7-inch Release Show)

With Holler House and Blood Banks. June 3, 10 p.m. Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.

(FB)

Art in the Hollow 2017

Featuring 50-plus visual and performing artists, sculpture contest, food trucks. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Beaumont Street East and Drewry Street, St. Paul.

2017 Flint Hills International Children’s Festival

Family weekend featuring indoor and outdoor performances and exhibits. Daily from June 3-4. Free outdoor performances; $8 for indoor performances. Ordway Center for the Performing Arts, 345 Washington St., St. Paul; 651-224-4222.



Art & Resistance II

Featuring panel talks, workshops, art exhibition, DJ tunes, and a cookout. June 3, 12-11 p.m. Free. Public Functionary, 1400 12th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-978-5566.



(FB)

Beach & Ice Cream Ride

Casual ride to Excelsior for treats. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Freewheel Midtown Bike Center, 2834 10th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-238-4447.

Movies On The Lake: Back To The Future 2 (1hr 48mins)

Saturday, 9:15 p.m. Como Dockside, 1360 N. Lexington Pkwy., St. Paul; 651-666-9491.

Clothing Exchange and Open house

Bring clothes to swap or donate. With free open gym. 1-4 p.m. Minnesota Performing Arts Cooperative, 726 NE Central Ave., Ste. 107, Minneapolis; 612-767-7529.

Bark n' Brunch

Benefit for MN SNAP, with food, cocktails, games, giveaways, vendors, and swag bags for first 100 dogs. More info here. June 3, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Free. Radisson Red Minneapolis, 609 S. 3rd St., Minneapolis; 612-252-5400.



Charlie Lawson

Monthly residency with a different featured artist each month. Every last Sat., 9 p.m.-12 a.m. Free. Dubliner Pub, 2162 University Ave. W., St. Paul; 651-646-5551.



(FB)

Frogtown Backyard Celebration

This casual afternoon festival in Frogtown is all about living green. During festivities, revelers can pick up free plants and learn gardening tips on how to keep them alive. Bring a soil sample from your yard for a free contaminant and quality analysis. In the Hmong village, guests will be invited to sample food and take in cooking demonstrations. Family-friendly activities and freebies round out the gathering. June 3, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Free. Frogtown Farm Park, 941 Lafond Ave., St. Paul; 651-600-3414.



JoJo Siwa

Live performance and TV taping. June 3, 12 p.m. Free. Mall of America Best Buy Rotunda, 365 N. Garden, Bloomington; 952-883-8800.



Landscape Revival Native Plant Expo & Market

Learn about and purchase native Minnesota plants and accessories from local growers. More info here. June 3, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Free. Cub Foods Roseville Pavilion, 1201 Larpenteur Ave., Roseville; 952-851-1602.



LeDuc Rhubarb Festival

Featuring baked treats, freshly cut rhubarb, plants for sale, story time, and make-and-take art projects. June 3, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Free. LeDuc Historic Estate, 1629 Vermillion St., Hastings; 651-437-7055.



Natur Ball: Hidden Persona

Group art exhibition with live performances, raffle prizes, face painting, henna, and tarot readings. June 3, 6-11:30 p.m. Free. Artspace Jackson Flats, 901 18 1/2 Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-333-9012.



Pavel Jany's Talking Strings

Every Sat. from Feb. 7, 6 p.m. Free. Loring Pasta Bar, 327 14th Ave. SE, Minneapolis; 612-378-4849.



(Image courtesy of)



Samuel Bjorgum: Interaction

Recent oil paintings. Opening reception 6-9 p.m. Sat., Jun. 3. Daily from June 3-July 9. Free. Douglas Flanders & Associates, 818 W. Lake St., Minneapolis; 612-791-1285.

Festival of the Street

Family-friendly festival presented by MoveFWD, with street artists, House of Dance performances, silent auction, kids' corner, food, and fun activities. June 3, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Free. Eisenhower Elementary School, 1001 Highway 7, Hopkins; 952-988-4066.



Free First Saturdays

Featuring fun activities, art tours, film screenings, and more the first Saturday of each month. Every 1st Sat., 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Free. Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis; 612-375-7600.



(FB)



Totally Baked Donuts Pop-Up

Featuring variety of gluten-free and vegan donuts. June 3, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Free. Herbivorous Butcher, 507 1st Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-208-0992.



WaterFest 2017

Featuring canoe rides, fishing contest, water games, climbing walls, jump castle, prizes, live animals, art exibits, music, dancing, and food. June 3, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. Lake Phalen, 1400 Phalen Dr., St. Paul; 651-776-9833.

(Sarah Kannenberg)



SUNDAY:

Grand Old Day

This Sunday, St. Paul will host one of its biggest festivals of the year. Things kick off early, as the parade makes its way along Grand Avenue at the wee hour of 9:30 a.m. If you’d rather sleep in, there will be plenty to see and do into the afternoon. Over 100 food booths will be set up on the sidewalks, offering ice cream, fried treats, meats on sticks, and more. Take some time relaxing in the sun at a beer garden, and listen to music from local groups such as Orange Whip, White Iron Band, Charlie Parr, and 4onthefloor. Family-friendly happenings include a petting zoo and face painting. Foodies will want to visit the artisan market, and other things to discover include sports-related activities and street yoga sessions. Check grandave.com/grand-old-day for full lineup and schedule. June 4, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Free; music/beer garden wristbands are $6-$8.. Grand Avenue, from Dale to Fairview, St. Paul; 651-699-0029.

Dogs of MSP Bark & Brew

Dogs of MSP June meet-up, featuring food, beer, dog treats, photographs, and pint glasses. June 4, 1-4 p.m. Free. Lakes & Legends Brewing Company, 1368 LaSalle Ave, Minneapolis; 612-999-6020.

Anonymous Choir Bazaar

Featuring over 25 vendors selling handcrafted goods and vintage clothing, with pop up food stands, Dead Media DJing, and a live performance by Anonymous Choir. June 4, 12-6 p.m. Free. Paikka, 550 Vandalia Tower, Suite 165, St. Paul.



Black Wizard

With Serial Hawk, Former Worlds, and Without. June 4, 9 p.m. Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

(Bob Dixon)



Open Streets Minneapolis: Lyndale

Each summer Open Streets Minneapolis closes main drags throughout the city to cars, encouraging foot and pedal traffic instead. As folks make their way up and down the streets, they’ll discover a variety of pop-up happenings, including sunrise yoga sessions, mini skate parks, bands on wheels, shops with fresh lemonade, and chalk art for kids. This Sunday, Open Streets will take over Lyndale Avenue in south Minneapolis. Over the next few months, they’ll continue to make their way through the city, with downtown closing off Washington and North First Avenue (Sunday, June 11), Lake and Minnehaha (Sunday, July 23), in Northeast (Sunday, August 6), along Franklin Avenue (Sunday, August 27), on West Broadway (Saturday, September 9), and down south Nicollet (Sunday, September 24). For maps and more info, visit www.openstreetsmpls.org. This week's installment runs from 22nd and 54th Street. June 4, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. Intersection of Lake Street and Lyndale Avenue, 3001 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis.



Blues Jam

Every Sun. from Jan. 11, 7-11 p.m. Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.



Boy Kisses Comedy Showcase

7:30 p.m. Free. Universe Games, 711 W. Lake St., Minneapolis; 612-825-4066.



Comedy Open Mic

Featuring local and visiting standup comedians, hosted by Trish Cook. Sign up begins at 6 p.m. In the Poco Loco Lounge. Every Sun. from Feb. 12, 7 p.m. Free. Pepitos Tex-Mex Bar & Grill, 4820 Chicago Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-822-2104.



Courtney Yasmineh

Author presents her new book, 'A Girl Called Sidney.' June 4, 5 p.m. Free. Magers & Quinn Booksellers, 3038 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-822-4611.





(FB)



Sociable Summer: Throwback Fest

Featuring cover bands, food trucks (Red River Kitchen, Butcher Salt, Anchor Fish & Chips, and Potter’s Pasties), Minneapolis makers, and cider. All ages. Tickets and more info here. June 4, 2-9 p.m. Free; $5 drinking wristband; $40 VIP package. Sociable Cider Werks, 1500 Fillmore St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-758-0105.



The Butterfly Project

Film and art experience honoring the children who died in the Holocaust. June 4, 2-4:30 p.m. Free. Sabes Jewish Community Center, 4330 Cedar Lake Rd. S., St. Louis Park; 952-381-3400.

Dogs of St. Paul & Amelia & Holly's 2nd Yappy Hour

With dog-treat samples, items for sale, and beer. 3-5 p.m. Urban Growler Brewing Company, 2325 Endicott St., St. Paul; 651-340-5793.



(FB)

One Year Anniversary

Featuring kids' games, Bootstrap Coffee samples, discounts, free cookies, sidewalk chalking, more. 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Brake Bread, 1174 Seventh St. W., St. Paul.

[email protected]

Monthly series explores short stories and the real life of F. Scott Fitzgerald. Every 1st Sun., 4 p.m. Free. The University Club of Saint Paul, 420 Summit Ave., St. Paul; 651-222-1751.



Moving Narratives in Latin Dance

Choreographer lecture and panel. June 4, 2-4 p.m. Free. The Cowles Center for Dance & the Performing Arts, 528 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-206-3636.