Freeloader Friday: 60 free things to do this weekend
This week in free stuff to do we have tons of parking lot parties, beer celebrations, fun with dogs, and more. Come take a look and plan your weekend.
(Sarita Zaleha)
FRIDAY:
Art(ists) on the Verge 8
Group show exploring art and technology. There will be an opening reception from 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday, June 3. Free. Katherine E. Nash Gallery, 405 21st Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-624-6518.
Grand Opening at Broken Clock Brewing Cooperative
Try pints of Community Kölsch, 2:Brew Coffee Kölsch, Lavender Uprising IPA, and Stand Up Stout. With live music, a food truck, lawn games, and more in the garden. 3 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Broken Clock Brewing Cooperative, 3134 California St. NE, Suite 122, Minneapolis.
"Past & Present" Music EP Release Party
Artists in FAIR School Downtown present their collaborative EP, hosted by Chadwick Phillips, with DJ Mickey Breeze. All ages. June 2, 6 p.m. Free. Intermedia Arts, 2822 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-871-4444.
Al Franken
Senator and author presents his new book, 'Al Franken, Giant of the Senate,' in coversation with professor Larry Jacobs. June 2, 7:30 p.m. Free; RSVP required. Ted Mann Concert Hall, 2128 4th St. S., Minneapolis; 612-624-2345.
Fistful of Datas
With Carrie Schneider Band. June 2, 10 p.m. Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.
Hotel
With Jonathan Ackerman Every 1st Fri., 9 p.m. Free. Kitty Cat Klub, 315 14th Ave. SE, Minneapolis; 612-331-9800.
("End of Times" image courtesy SooVAC)
End of Times 2: The Time is Now (An International Broadside Exchange)
Group show featuring letterpress work from around the world. Opening reception 6-9 p.m. Fri., June 2. Free. Soo Visual Arts Center, 2909 Bryant Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-871-2263.
Liar! Liar!
Work by AmCor. Opening reception 6-9 p.m. Fri., Jun. 2. Daily from June 2-July 15. Free. Soo Visual Arts Center, 2909 Bryant Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-871-2263.
The Landscapes of Katla Or Tight Squeeze Through a Birds-Eye View: A Travelogue by Katla
Work by Mathijs van Geest, Jonas Ib F H Jensen and Ånond Versto. Opening reception 6-9 p.m. Fri., Jun. 2. Daily from June 2-July 15. Free. Soo Visual Arts Center, 2909 Bryant Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-871-2263.
New Band Night at Hex
Featuring Yana, Motari Jaguar, Trash Catties, In Corridor, and Bad Worker. June 2, 9 p.m. Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.
Prospect Park Ice Cream Social Fundraiser
Featuring food, ice cream, live music, silent auction, plant sale, carnival games, info tables, and climbing of the Witch's Hat Tower. June 2, 5:30-9:30 p.m. Free. Tower Hill Park, 55 Malcolm Ave. SE, Minneapolis; 612-230-6400.
Author presents her new book, 'Touch.' June 2, 7 p.m. Free. SubText: a bookstore, 165 Western Ave. N., St. Paul; 612-387-8803.
(FB)
Featuring work from local and national artists, with food trucks, family activities, live music, kid's zone, beer and wine gardens, and interactive displays. More info at www.edinaartfair.com. Daily from June 2-3, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. June 4, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. 50th & France, 3925 50th St. W., Edina; 952-922-1524.
Lowertown First Fridays
Gallery hop in St. Paul's Lowertown neighborhood. For more info, visit lowertownfirstfridays.org. Every 1st Fri., 6-9 p.m. Free. Lowertown, 5th St. E. & Sibley St., St Paul.
Mare Chapman
Author presents her new book, 'Unshakeable Confidence.' June 2, 7 p.m. Free. Magers & Quinn Booksellers, 3038 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-822-4611.
The Comedy Corner Open Mic Night
10 p.m. Free. The Corner Bar, 1501 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-339-4333.
Travels Near & Far
Group show featuring travel photos by 14 local photographers. Opening reception 5-9 p.m. Fri., Jun. 2. Free. AZ Gallery, 308 Prince St., St. Paul; 651-255-6624.
Vinyl Club
All vinyl nights with variety of DJs. Every Fri. and Sat., 10:30 p.m. Free. The Lexington, 1096 Grand Ave., St. Paul; 651-222-5878.
(FB)
Ae Film Festival: The Other Side
Mind-bending film shorts. With music from the Nunnery. 9:45-11 p.m. The Southern Theater, 1420 S. Washington Ave., Minneapolis; 612-326-1811.
Every Fri. from Feb. 10, 7-10 p.m. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.
(Image courtesy of)
SATURDAY:
Minne-Mile Night Market
Now in its third year, the Minne-Mile Night Market is an outdoor community festival in the Longfellow neighborhood. There will be lots of things to try and discover, including food, works by local artists, and family fun. Fill your belly with eats from Dulceria Bakery, vegan food specialists Root To Rise Kitchen, and the Falafel King food truck. Wash it all down with beer, wine, and cocktails by Red River Kitchen, City House, Republic, and Seven Corners. Shop from makers and vintage collectors selling jewelry, clothing, candles, and more. Enjoy festivities while you can; the bi-annual event won’t return until fall. June 3, 5-10 p.m. Free. Junket: Tossed & Found, 4047 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis; 612-293-6863.
Three-Year Anniversary Party
Featuring live music all day, special reserve barrel-aged tap beers, limited edition bottles for sale,bags tournament, Stanley's Northeast Bar Room Food Truck, craft soda and float station, adoptable dogs, hammer in a stump game, kids games and activities. 2-10 p.m. LTD Brewing, 8 Eighth Ave. N., Hopkins; 952-938-2415.
Catbath
With Sass, Alouette, and TV Moms. June 3, 9 p.m. Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.
(FB)
Vivid Relics: Shawn McNulty and Michael Sweere
7-10 p.m. Rosalux Gallery, 1400 Van Buren St. NE, Ste 195, Minneapolis.
Circus Juventas Open House
Featuring tours and behind-the-scenes looks at classes and rehearsals. June 3, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Free; donations accepted. Circus Juventas, 1270 Montreal Ave., St. Paul; 651-699-8229.
Class of 86 (7-inch Release Show)
With Holler House and Blood Banks. June 3, 10 p.m. Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.
(FB)
Art in the Hollow 2017
Featuring 50-plus visual and performing artists, sculpture contest, food trucks. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Beaumont Street East and Drewry Street, St. Paul.
2017 Flint Hills International Children’s Festival
Family weekend featuring indoor and outdoor performances and exhibits. Daily from June 3-4. Free outdoor performances; $8 for indoor performances. Ordway Center for the Performing Arts, 345 Washington St., St. Paul; 651-224-4222.
Art & Resistance II
Featuring panel talks, workshops, art exhibition, DJ tunes, and a cookout. June 3, 12-11 p.m. Free. Public Functionary, 1400 12th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-978-5566.
(FB)
Beach & Ice Cream Ride
Casual ride to Excelsior for treats. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Freewheel Midtown Bike Center, 2834 10th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-238-4447.
Movies On The Lake: Back To The Future 2 (1hr 48mins)
Saturday, 9:15 p.m. Como Dockside, 1360 N. Lexington Pkwy., St. Paul; 651-666-9491.
Clothing Exchange and Open house
Bring clothes to swap or donate. With free open gym. 1-4 p.m. Minnesota Performing Arts Cooperative, 726 NE Central Ave., Ste. 107, Minneapolis; 612-767-7529.
Bark n' Brunch
Benefit for MN SNAP, with food, cocktails, games, giveaways, vendors, and swag bags for first 100 dogs. More info here. June 3, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Free. Radisson Red Minneapolis, 609 S. 3rd St., Minneapolis; 612-252-5400.
Charlie Lawson
Monthly residency with a different featured artist each month. Every last Sat., 9 p.m.-12 a.m. Free. Dubliner Pub, 2162 University Ave. W., St. Paul; 651-646-5551.
(FB)
Frogtown Backyard Celebration
This casual afternoon festival in Frogtown is all about living green. During festivities, revelers can pick up free plants and learn gardening tips on how to keep them alive. Bring a soil sample from your yard for a free contaminant and quality analysis. In the Hmong village, guests will be invited to sample food and take in cooking demonstrations. Family-friendly activities and freebies round out the gathering. June 3, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Free. Frogtown Farm Park, 941 Lafond Ave., St. Paul; 651-600-3414.
JoJo Siwa
Live performance and TV taping. June 3, 12 p.m. Free. Mall of America Best Buy Rotunda, 365 N. Garden, Bloomington; 952-883-8800.
Landscape Revival Native Plant Expo & Market
Learn about and purchase native Minnesota plants and accessories from local growers. More info here. June 3, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Free. Cub Foods Roseville Pavilion, 1201 Larpenteur Ave., Roseville; 952-851-1602.
LeDuc Rhubarb Festival
Featuring baked treats, freshly cut rhubarb, plants for sale, story time, and make-and-take art projects. June 3, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Free. LeDuc Historic Estate, 1629 Vermillion St., Hastings; 651-437-7055.
Natur Ball: Hidden Persona
Group art exhibition with live performances, raffle prizes, face painting, henna, and tarot readings. June 3, 6-11:30 p.m. Free. Artspace Jackson Flats, 901 18 1/2 Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-333-9012.
Pavel Jany's Talking Strings
Every Sat. from Feb. 7, 6 p.m. Free. Loring Pasta Bar, 327 14th Ave. SE, Minneapolis; 612-378-4849.
(Image courtesy of)
Samuel Bjorgum: Interaction
Recent oil paintings. Opening reception 6-9 p.m. Sat., Jun. 3. Daily from June 3-July 9. Free. Douglas Flanders & Associates, 818 W. Lake St., Minneapolis; 612-791-1285.
Festival of the Street
Family-friendly festival presented by MoveFWD, with street artists, House of Dance performances, silent auction, kids' corner, food, and fun activities. June 3, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Free. Eisenhower Elementary School, 1001 Highway 7, Hopkins; 952-988-4066.
Free First Saturdays
Featuring fun activities, art tours, film screenings, and more the first Saturday of each month. Every 1st Sat., 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Free. Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis; 612-375-7600.
(FB)
Totally Baked Donuts Pop-Up
Featuring variety of gluten-free and vegan donuts. June 3, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Free. Herbivorous Butcher, 507 1st Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-208-0992.
WaterFest 2017
Featuring canoe rides, fishing contest, water games, climbing walls, jump castle, prizes, live animals, art exibits, music, dancing, and food. June 3, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. Lake Phalen, 1400 Phalen Dr., St. Paul; 651-776-9833.
(Sarah Kannenberg)
SUNDAY:
Grand Old Day
This Sunday, St. Paul will host one of its biggest festivals of the year. Things kick off early, as the parade makes its way along Grand Avenue at the wee hour of 9:30 a.m. If you’d rather sleep in, there will be plenty to see and do into the afternoon. Over 100 food booths will be set up on the sidewalks, offering ice cream, fried treats, meats on sticks, and more. Take some time relaxing in the sun at a beer garden, and listen to music from local groups such as Orange Whip, White Iron Band, Charlie Parr, and 4onthefloor. Family-friendly happenings include a petting zoo and face painting. Foodies will want to visit the artisan market, and other things to discover include sports-related activities and street yoga sessions. Check grandave.com/grand-old-day for full lineup and schedule. June 4, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Free; music/beer garden wristbands are $6-$8.. Grand Avenue, from Dale to Fairview, St. Paul; 651-699-0029.
Dogs of MSP Bark & Brew
Dogs of MSP June meet-up, featuring food, beer, dog treats, photographs, and pint glasses. June 4, 1-4 p.m. Free. Lakes & Legends Brewing Company, 1368 LaSalle Ave, Minneapolis; 612-999-6020.
Anonymous Choir Bazaar
Featuring over 25 vendors selling handcrafted goods and vintage clothing, with pop up food stands, Dead Media DJing, and a live performance by Anonymous Choir. June 4, 12-6 p.m. Free. Paikka, 550 Vandalia Tower, Suite 165, St. Paul.
Black Wizard
With Serial Hawk, Former Worlds, and Without. June 4, 9 p.m. Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.
(Bob Dixon)
Open Streets Minneapolis: Lyndale
Each summer Open Streets Minneapolis closes main drags throughout the city to cars, encouraging foot and pedal traffic instead. As folks make their way up and down the streets, they’ll discover a variety of pop-up happenings, including sunrise yoga sessions, mini skate parks, bands on wheels, shops with fresh lemonade, and chalk art for kids. This Sunday, Open Streets will take over Lyndale Avenue in south Minneapolis. Over the next few months, they’ll continue to make their way through the city, with downtown closing off Washington and North First Avenue (Sunday, June 11), Lake and Minnehaha (Sunday, July 23), in Northeast (Sunday, August 6), along Franklin Avenue (Sunday, August 27), on West Broadway (Saturday, September 9), and down south Nicollet (Sunday, September 24). For maps and more info, visit www.openstreetsmpls.org. This week's installment runs from 22nd and 54th Street. June 4, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. Intersection of Lake Street and Lyndale Avenue, 3001 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis.
Blues Jam
Every Sun. from Jan. 11, 7-11 p.m. Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.
Boy Kisses Comedy Showcase
7:30 p.m. Free. Universe Games, 711 W. Lake St., Minneapolis; 612-825-4066.
Comedy Open Mic
Featuring local and visiting standup comedians, hosted by Trish Cook. Sign up begins at 6 p.m. In the Poco Loco Lounge. Every Sun. from Feb. 12, 7 p.m. Free. Pepitos Tex-Mex Bar & Grill, 4820 Chicago Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-822-2104.
Courtney Yasmineh
Author presents her new book, 'A Girl Called Sidney.' June 4, 5 p.m. Free. Magers & Quinn Booksellers, 3038 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-822-4611.
(FB)
Sociable Summer: Throwback Fest
Featuring cover bands, food trucks (Red River Kitchen, Butcher Salt, Anchor Fish & Chips, and Potter’s Pasties), Minneapolis makers, and cider. All ages. Tickets and more info here. June 4, 2-9 p.m. Free; $5 drinking wristband; $40 VIP package. Sociable Cider Werks, 1500 Fillmore St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-758-0105.
The Butterfly Project
Film and art experience honoring the children who died in the Holocaust. June 4, 2-4:30 p.m. Free. Sabes Jewish Community Center, 4330 Cedar Lake Rd. S., St. Louis Park; 952-381-3400.
Dogs of St. Paul & Amelia & Holly's 2nd Yappy Hour
With dog-treat samples, items for sale, and beer. 3-5 p.m. Urban Growler Brewing Company, 2325 Endicott St., St. Paul; 651-340-5793.
(FB)
One Year Anniversary
Featuring kids' games, Bootstrap Coffee samples, discounts, free cookies, sidewalk chalking, more. 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Brake Bread, 1174 Seventh St. W., St. Paul.
[email protected]
Monthly series explores short stories and the real life of F. Scott Fitzgerald. Every 1st Sun., 4 p.m. Free. The University Club of Saint Paul, 420 Summit Ave., St. Paul; 651-222-1751.
Moving Narratives in Latin Dance
Choreographer lecture and panel. June 4, 2-4 p.m. Free. The Cowles Center for Dance & the Performing Arts, 528 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-206-3636.
Comments
More from Arts & Leisure
Sponsor Content