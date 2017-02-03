Freeloader Friday: 60 free things to do this weekend

FRIDAY:

Red Bull Crashed Ice 2017

Downhill ice cross skating competition. Look for more info at www.redbullcrashedice.com. Feb. 3, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Feb. 4, 5-9 p.m. Free. Cathedral of St. Paul, 239 Selby Ave., St. Paul; 651-228-1766.

Hotel

With Jonathan Ackerman Every 1st Fri., 9 p.m. Free. Kitty Cat Klub, 315 14th Ave. SE, Minneapolis; 612-331-9800.

Celica

With Radar Threat, PV Glob, and Chub. Feb. 3, 9 p.m. Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

Lady Heat

10 p.m. to 2 a.m. James Ballentine "Uptown" VFW - Post 246, 2916 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-823-6233.

City of the Lakes Loppet

It costs money to race, but for those who would rather take in the spectacle, it’s free. Watch athletes snowshoe, speed skate, ski sprint, skijor (aka dog sledding), fat-tire heats. Snow sculpting tournaments are also fun to watch, or root for someone in the kubb tourney, which is a wintertime lawn game played in the snow. For a complete schedule of events, times, and locations, visit www.loppet.org/cityoflakesloppet. Feb. 3, 4-9 p.m. Feb. 4, 7 a.m.-10 p.m. Feb. 5, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Lake Calhoun, 3000 Calhoun Parkway, Minneapolis; 612-230-6400.



Corazón Eterno (Always In My Heart)

This epic romance, based on the novel Love in the Time of Cholera imagines lovesickness and extreme passion as a comparable disease. Every Fri. from Feb. 3-March 4, 7:30 p.m. Every Sat. from Feb. 3-March 4, 8 p.m. $20 reserved seating; rush tickets are free before show. Mixed Blood Theatre, 1501 4th St. S., Minneapolis; 612-338-0937.

Party Monster Fridays

Upbeat dance music in a Gothic horror themed venue, with drink specials, and free cover if in costume. Every Fri. from June 10, 10 p.m.-2 a.m. $5; free if in costume. Ground Zero Nightclub, 15 4th St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-378-5115.

2017 Saint Paul Winter Carnival

Events this weekend include live music and fun in Rice Park. Saturday’s Vulcan Victory Torchlight Parade starts at 7 p.m. and ends with fireworks in the park. For complete prices and event schedules, see the official website, www.wintercarnival.com, or call the hotline at 651-223-7400. Daily from Jan. 26-Feb. 5. Free. Rice Park, 109 W. 4th St., St. Paul; 651-632-5111.

Lambton Dragon Session Ale Keg Party

Featuring prizes for each person who finishes one of the many kegs offered today. Feb. 3, 7 p.m. Free; $20 for all-you-can-drink. Psycho Suzi's Motor Lounge, 1900 Marshall St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-788-9069.



Flatwater Mississippi, Cat Tales

10 p.m. Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.



The Comedy Corner Open Mic Night

10 p.m. Free. The Corner Bar, 1501 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-339-4333.



A Place at the Table

Group show featuring place settings created by various artists. Opening reception 5-9 p.m. Fri., Feb. 3. Daily from Feb. 3-26. Free. Seasons On St Croix Gallery, 401 2nd St., Hudson, WI; 715-381-2906.



Alexa Horochowski: Vortex Drawings

6:30 to 9 p.m. Friday, February 3. Every Mon., Tue., Wed., Thu., Fri., and Sat. from Feb. 3-March 25. Free. Highpoint Center for Printmaking, 912 W. Lake St., Minneapolis; 612-871-1326.



Art and Eating Disorders: Building Community Awareness 2017

Exhibition explores personal experiences with body image and eating disorders, presented by Altered Esthetics and the Emily Program Foundation. 5-7 p.m. Fri., Feb. 3. Feb. 3, 5-7 p.m. Daily from Feb. 4-26. Free. The Southern Theater, 1420 S. Washington Ave., Minneapolis; 612-326-1811.



Family Skating Party and Bonfire

Visit www.stpaul.gov/news/winter-special-events-parties for more info. Feb. 3, 6-8 p.m. Free. Northwest Como Recreation Center, 1550 N. Hamline, St. Paul; 651-298-5813.



First Fridays with the Wibesmen

Every 1st Fri., 8-10 p.m. Free. Golden's Cafe and Deli, 275 E. 4th St., 1st floor, St. Paul; 651-224-8888.





Harold Zisla

Paintings and works on paper available for purchase, benefiting Alliance Housing Inc. Daily from Feb. 1-4. Free. Flow Art Space, 308 E. Prince St., St. Paul; 612-564-3569.



INnovate Dance

Feb. 3, 5 p.m. Free. The Cowles Center for Dance & the Performing Arts, 528 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-206-3636.

Wells Fargo Winter Skate

This season, downtown St. Paul is turning into a winter wonderland, full of simple pleasures like twinkling lights and a giant rink open to all. Now through the end of the Saint Paul Winter Carnival, Rice Park will be illuminated each night with a flurry of festive lights strung from tall trees. Meanwhile, over by the Landmark Center, guests will take to the ice, where the rink will welcome casual skaters and hockey teams who reserve a time. Take a date or your family. Bring your own skates, borrow them for free if you bank at Wells Fargo, or pay $4 to rent a pair. For more info, visit www.visitsaintpaul.com. Daily from Nov. 19-Feb. 28. Free. Landmark Center, 75 W. 5th St., St. Paul; 651-292-3293.



Jonathan Ferrara

Author presents his new book Guns in the Hands of Artists. Feb. 3, 6:30 p.m. Free. Moon Palace Books, 2820 E 33rd St., Minneapolis; 612-454-0455.

Lowertown First Fridays

For more info, visit lowertownfirstfridays.org. Every 1st Fri., 6-9 p.m. Free. Lowertown, 5th St. E. & Sibley St., St Paul.



Mindy Mejia

Author of Everything You Want Me To Be in conversation with Sheila O'Connor. Feb. 3, 7 p.m. Free. Barnes & Noble Galleria, 3225 W. 69th St., Edina; 952-920-0633.



Minneapolis WinterSkate

Free public skating rink with a warming house and complimentary skate rental. Daily from Nov. 23-March 31. Free. Loring Park, 1382 Willow St., Minneapolis.



Latino, Art Migration

This show, which opened Thursday, features work from 15 artists. From Feb. 2-24. Free. Concordia University Art Gallery, 1301 Marshall Ave., St. Paul; 651-641-8278.



Outdoor Ice Rink

Free ice skating during mall hours through February 19. Daily from Nov. 19-Feb. 19. Free. Southdale Center, 10 Southdale Center, Edina; 952-925-7874.



Paul Mayasich

Daily from Jan. 30-Feb. 3, 5-7 p.m. Free. Crooners Lounge & Supper Club, 6161 Hwy. 65 NE, Minneapolis; 763-571-9020.

Vision + Vocation: St. Catherine Alumnae Invitational Exhibition

Group show. Public reception 6-8 p.m. Sat., Feb. 4. Daily from Jan. 30-March 17, 4 p.m. Free. Catherine G. Murphy Gallery, 2004 Randolph Ave., St. Paul; 651-690-6644.









SATURDAY:

Art Shanty Projects

Although it takes place during some of the coldest weeks in Minnesota, the Art Shanties Project is a warm-fuzzy experience. Each year, artists set up shanties on a frozen lake, offering weekend fun for everyone. Step inside this year’s shanties and you’ll find plenty to see, do, and learn, including dance parties, chef sessions, storytelling, and camaraderie. The event is kid- and adult-friendly, and encourages everything from quiet contemplation to rowdy interactions with new friends. For more info, visit www.artshantyprojects.org. Every Sat. and Sun. from Feb. 4-26, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. White Bear Lake, 5050 Lake Ave. N., White Bear Lake; 651-748-2500.

WINTER FIELDWORK at Silverwood Park

Outdoor, site-specific nature tour and performance created by Laurie Van Wieren and friends. 5-6 p.m. Silverwood Park, 2500 County Rd. E., St. Anthony.

Doggie Depot

Last week, the Saintly City Cat Show crowned its feline king and queen. This weekend, the reign of pups will begin at the Union Depot. A Canine-King Boreas and Canine-Queen of Snows will be anointed, and will preside over the Saint Paul Winter Carnival. For dogs who prefer to rule their packs rather than the city, family-friendly activities will abound. A doggy fashion show is sure to be ridiculously adorable, and “doga,” a.k.a. dog yoga, is certain to be beneficial to both humans and their fur babies. Shop at the vendor marketplace, chat with canine experts, and meet friendly pooches who are up for adoption. Bring your pup if he’s the social and friendly type. For more info, visit www.uniondepot.org/doggiedepot. Feb. 4, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Free; $10 for dog yoga class (proceeds benefit animal charities). Union Depot, 214 E. 4th St., St. Paul; 651-202-2700.

Blue Dog (CD Release Show)

Feb. 4, 9 p.m. Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.



Boom Room Jazz

Monthly jazz series featuring variety of acts. Every last Sat., 7 p.m. Free. Boom Island Brewing Company, 2014 Washington Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-227-9635.

Jewelry & Accessory Makers Mart

In cold dark times like these, we all need a little sparkle in our lives. This Saturday, the Walker Art Center’s Jewelry Mart returns. This year, they’re expanding to include accessories, such as purses, cases, bike seats, and other fun items to spruce up your world. Fifteen designers will be showcasing their wares, which include delicate sparkling earrings, bold statement necklaces, and soft, colorful travel pouches. Shop for gifts or shop for yourself. Proceeds from the event will support the museum’s education and artistic programs. Feb. 4, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. Walker Art Center, 1750 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-375-7600.



Benefit for Walk-In Counseling

Featuring Verminoze, the Watchtower Society, Teenage Strangler, and Reclusa. Feb. 4, 9 p.m. Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

Sci-Fi Book Club Podcast Live Show and Taping

6 to 9 p.m. Boneshaker Books, 2002 23rd Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-871-7110.

Midwest Modern

Ernest Miller ceramics. 5 to 7 p.m. The Grand Hand Gallery, 619 Grand Ave., St. Paul; 651-312-1122.

An American Tune: Photographs by David Biljan

Artist reception 7-11 p.m. Sat., Feb. 4. Daily from Feb. 4-March 3. Free. Artista Bottega, 937 7th St. W., St. Paul; 651-493-0861.



Battle Creek Lock Out

Outdoor and indoor family activities. Visit www.stpaul.gov/news/winter-special-events-parties for more info. Feb. 4, 6-8 p.m. Free. Battle Creek Pavilion, 2350 Upper Afton Rd., Maplewood; 651-748-2500.



Be Heard MN Youth Poetry Slam Series

Feb. 4, 7 p.m. Free. Intermedia Arts, 2822 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-871-4444.









Bruce Tapola: Landlubber

Paintings and sculptures. Public reception 6-8 p.m. Sat., Feb. 4. Daily from Feb. 4-March 18. Free. Midway Contemporary Art, 527 2nd Ave. SE, Minneapolis; 612-605-4504.



Charlie Lawson

Monthly residency with a different featured artist each month. Every last Sat., 9 p.m.-12 a.m. Free. Dubliner Pub, 2162 University Ave. W., St. Paul; 651-646-5551.





Civility Button Making Project

Feb. 4, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. Susan Hensel Gallery, 3441 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-2324.

Avalon Moon, Falcon Arrow, Itch Princess

10 p.m. Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.



Free First Saturdays

Featuring fun activities, art tours, film screenings, and more the first Saturday of each month. Every 1st Sat., 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Free. Walker Art Center, 1750 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-375-7600.



North Metro Community Home and Garden Show

Featuring remodeling and landscaping exhibitors, contests, seminars, door prizes, and kids activity center. More info at www.northmetrohomeandgarden.com. Feb. 4, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Free. National Sports Center, 1700 105th Ave. NE, Blaine; 763-785-5600.





Shana Kaplow and Emmett Ramstad

New work. Public dialogue and artist talk 2-4 p.m. Sat., Feb. 25. Public reception 6-10 p.m. Sat., Feb. 4. Every Sat. and Sun. from Feb. 4-26, 12-4 p.m. Free. Rosalux Gallery, 1400 Van Buren St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-747-3942.



St. Thomas’ Annual Baroque Program

Concert featuring St. Thomas professors and members of the Society for the Doctrinal Affectation of Baroque Music. Feb. 4, 8 p.m. Free. St. Paul Seminary Chapel (St. Mary's Chapel), 2260 Summit Ave., St. Paul; 651-962-6876.

SUNDAY:

LUSH’s Big Gay Super Bowl Party

If you’re just as excited for the Lady Gaga halftime show as you are about the game itself, you might want to stop by LUSH’s (990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-208-0358) Big Gay Super Bowl Party from 5 to 11 p.m. The free 21+ party, which is hosted by Victoria DeVille and Nocturna Lee Mission, will offer Jell-O shots in either the Falcons’ and Patriots’ team colors at every touchdown. The sound will be cranked up on all of the TVs, and there will be plenty to eat and drink, with $5 wings and appetizers and drink specials. Feb. 5, 5-11 p.m. Free. Lush Food Bar, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.



Super Beer Sunday

Beer and football go together. Super Beer Sunday at Fair State Brewing Cooperative (2506 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-444-3209) runs from noon to 11 p.m., and is free. During that time, folks can watch the game, order up Parkway Pizza Northeast at a 10 percent discount, and drink brew. If you’re a member of Fair State, you’ll score happy-hour specials during the game. Feb. 5, 12-11 p.m. Free. Fair State Brewing Cooperative, 2506 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-444-3209.

Super Bowl Party

Featuring $5 pints, Bloody Marys, and food. Half-time happy-hour specials are $3. 3 to 9 p.m. Day Block Brewing Company, 1105 S. Washington Ave., Minneapolis; 612-617-7793.

Super Bowl Party

21+. 2 p.m. to midnight. The Lex, 976 Concordia Ave., St. Paul; 651-334-1209.



Blues Jam

Every Sun. from Jan. 11, 7-11 p.m. Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.



Boy Kisses Comedy Showcase

7:30 p.m. Free. Universe Games, 711 W. Lake St., Minneapolis; 612-825-4066.



Consortium Carissimi: Music of Martin Luther's World

Live concert presented by Mount Olive Music and Fine Arts, with a reception following the performance. Feb. 5, 4 p.m. Free; donations accepted. Mount Olive Lutheran Church, 3045 Chicago Ave., Minneapolis; 612-827-5919.



[email protected]

Monthly series explores short stories and the real life of F. Scott Fitzgerald. Every 1st Sun., 4 p.m. Free. Common Good Books, 38 S. Snelling Ave., St. Paul; 651-225-8989.



Kill It! Comedy Open Mic

Every last Sun., 7 p.m. Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.