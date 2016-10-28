Freeloader Friday: 60 free things to do this weekend

This week in free stuff to do, we have A LOT of Halloween parties, beer releases, pop-up shops, and more. Come take a look and plan your weekend for cheap.





FRIDAY:

Midnight

Dream-inspired artwork. 7 to 10 p.m. Light Grey Art Lab, 118 E. 26th St., Minneapolis, MN; 612-239-2047.

The Spins Halloween: Stranger Things Vinyl Listening Party

Featuring a Stranger Things character costume contest, DJs Andrea Swensson and Shane Kramerof, and a pop-up sale from Down In the Valley with vinyl. 8-11 p.m. Bauhaus Brew Labs, 1315 Tyler St. NE, Minneapolis, Minnesota; 612-276-6911.

Dan Israel and Tommy Bentz Band

9 p.m. Viking Bar, 1829 Riverside Ave., Minneapolis, MN; 612-353-4794.





Head in the Clouds

New works by Bruce Nygren. 6 to 9 p.m. The Gallery @ Fox Tax, 503 1st Ave. NE, Minneapolis, MN; 612-824-2829.

Concert for Katy Thomasberg featuring Felonious Bosch

9 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis, MN; 612-729-4365.







Itch

Selected works by Christopher Sorenson, Llane Alexis Dominguez, and Jesse Nagamatsu. 7 to midnight. City Wide Artists, 1506 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis, MN; 612-359-0828.

James P. Lenfestey

Poet presents his new collection, 'If Bees Are Few: A Hive of Bee Poems.' 7 p.m. Magers & Quinn Booksellers, 3038 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis, MN; 612-822-4611.

Leif Pettersen

Author presents his new book, 'Backpacking with Dracula.' 7 p.m. SubText: a bookstore, 165 Western Ave. N., St. Paul, MN; 612-387-8803.

Art of the Print: Recent Work from the Royal Society of Painter-Printmakers

Group show. 6:30 to 9 p.m. Highpoint Center for Printmaking, 912 W. Lake St., Minneapolis, MN; 612-871-1326.

Zombie Prom

With cash prizes for King and Queen. 9 p.m. Gay 90's, 408 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis, MN; 612-333-7755.

Hey, That’s My JAM: A Halloween Dance Party

With Hey There Handsome and Slow Moe. 10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis, MN; 612-331-1746.



Weinstein Gallery: 20 Years

Group show celebrating the gallery's 20th anniversary, featuring work from past and future exhibits. 6 to 8 p.m. Weinstein Gallery, 908 W. 46th St., Minneapolis, MN; 612-822-1722.

Nightosaur, Wretch, Burn Fetish, Swimsuit Area

10 p.m. 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis, MN; 612-722-3454.

SATURDAY:



The Paranormal Art Project/Halloween Hangout

Featuring beer and other treats by Chowgirls Killer Catering, artwork inspired by the paranormal, DJ tunes, and more. 6 to 11 p.m. The Soap Factory, 514 2nd St. SE, Minneapolis, MN; 612-623-9176.



Hoppy Halloween

Those who missed Surly Darkness Day a few weeks ago, fret not: The delicious, elusive brew will be served at this beer-fueled Halloween. In addition to the coveted 2016 Russian imperial stout, bartenders will also be pouring Damien, a dark beer made from Darkness remnants; Surly Ten, an old ale; and Furious Black. DJ Nune is Lamar Harris will be spinning spooky tunes, while $150 gift cards will be handed out for the best costumes of the night. 21+. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. Clubhouse Jager, 923 Washington Ave. N., Minneapolis, MN; 612-332-2686.



Transmission: Halloween 1983

9 p.m.-1 a.m. Psycho Suzi's Motor Lounge, 1900 Marshall St. NE, Minneapolis, MN; 612-788-9069.



Twin Cities Veg Fest

Featuring plant-based food, cooking demonstrations, and industry professionals. More info at tcvegfest.com. Sat.-Sun. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Coffman Memorial Union, 300 Washington Ave. SE, Minneapolis, MN; 612-624-4696.



Imperial Pumpkin Bottle Release

Everyone loves pumpkin spice, right? Growlers will be for sale here. Noon to 3 p.m. Dangerous Man Brewing Co., 1300 2nd St. NE, Minneapolis, MN; 612-236-4087.





A Beautiful Refuge

Pop-up benefits a resource center for women and children in crisis based in the Philippines. Ten percent of sales benefit the org. Noon to 4 p.m. True Ethic, 1500 Jackson St. NE, Ste 238, Minneapolis, MN; 612-207-2968.

Strange Boutique Opening

Featuring fashion, toys, décor, and dark oddities. Noon to 6 p.m. Strange Boutique, 3458 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis, MN; 612-886-1614.

Early Voting Party

Featuring beer, tunes, activities, and more. 1 to 4 p.m. Fair State Brewing Cooperative, 2506 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis, MN; 612-444-3209.

Power Metal Hex Halloween

2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis, MN; 612-722-3454.





The Tweed Ride

Dress dapper and bring your bike. The group will be making their way to Transmission at Psycho Suzi’s. 5 p.m. Washburn Fair Oaks Park, 2200 3rd Ave. S., Minneapolis, MN.

Halloween at NorthGate

Featuring an A Nightmare Before Christmas Halloween party. 8 p.m. to midnight. NorthGate Brewing, 783 Harding St. NE, Minneapolis, MN; 612-354-2858.

Gravezig, the Toxenes, the Von Tramps, DJ Lazer Bob

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis, MN; 612-331-1746.

A Wonderland of Halloween

An Alice in Wonderland celebration features music, special beers, costume contest, and more. 8 p.m. to midnight. 612BREW, 945 Broadway St. NE, Minneapolis, MN; 612-930-4606.

Black Widows Greatest Night Ever 3: Halloween Extravaganza

Featuring Black Widows and the Black Widows Go-Go Dancers, G-Biz vs. Hastings 3000, and Beebe Gallini. With tricks, treats, and prizes. 10 p.m. Grumpy's Bar & Grill Downtown, 1111 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis, MN; 612-340-9738.

Brit's Halloween and Birthday Bash

Featuring live music from Abba-Solutely Fab and Kinda Kinky, with drink specials and costume party. 7:30 p.m. Brit's Pub & Eating Establishment, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, MN; 612-332-3908.

Choose Your Own Adventure Halloween Bar Crawl

Bar hop around northeast Minneapolis via bus. Stops include 612Brew, Bauhaus Brew Labs, Dangerous Man, Fair State, NorthGate Brewing, Sociable Cider Werks, and Wander North Distillery. You’ll have to exit at each stop, and no prints, growlers, or other drinks are allowed on the ride. Free; driver tips are awesome. More info can be found at the event's Facebook page. 21+. 8 p.m.-12 a.m.







Fall Free Ink Day

Guests of all ages create relief prints inspired by gallery show. 12-4 p.m. Highpoint Center for Printmaking, 912 W. Lake St., Minneapolis, MN; 612-871-1326.

Halloween Party and Costume Contest

Featuring DJs on two stages, Halloween photo station, prizes, and gaming. 7-11 p.m. Mystic Lake Casino Hotel, 2400 Mystic Lake Blvd., Prior Lake, MN; 800-262-7799.

Halloween Party with Back Alley

9 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis, MN; 612-729-4365.

Harry Potter Halloween

Day-long celebration culminating in a parade and costume contest. 6 p.m. Barnes & Noble HarMar Mall, 2100 Snelling Ave. N., Roseville, MN; 651-639-9256.

Limited Action Beer Festival

For this gathering, breweries were asked to come up with concoctions using three things: Grumpy’s Northeast hops, something Minnesotan, and something purple. Participants include Bent Paddle, East Lake, Fair State, Indeed, Modist, NorthGate, and Sweet Land Orchard. 21+. 2-7 p.m. Grumpy's Bar & Grill Downtown, 1111 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis, MN; 612-340-9738.



A Beast with Two Backs: A Dual Book Release

Tracy Danger Mumford and Jesse Sawyer present their debut novels, presented by Revolver Literary Arts Collective. 8 p.m.-12 a.m. Norseman Distillery, 451 Taft St. NE, Minneapolis, MN; 612-643-1933.

Ballet Minnesota presents A Tribute To Veterans: There Are No Words

3:30, 7 p.m. University of Minnesota St. Paul Student Center Theater, 2017 Buford Ave., St. Paul, MN; 651-454-5773.

Cheese Making

11 a.m. Midwest Supplies: Home Brewing and Winemaking, 5825 Excelsior Blvd., Minneapolis, MN; 888-449-2739.

Howl-O-Ween Dog Costume Contest

With prizes issued for best costumes. More info online. 1-3 p.m. Alimagnet Dog Park, 1200 Alimagnet Pkwy., Burnsville, MN.

Iraqi Voices 2016 Premiere

Documentary screenings by local Iraqi refugees. Registration and more info online. 2-4:30 p.m. Landmark Center, 75 W. 5th St., St. Paul, MN; 651-292-3293.

Satanic Bake Sale

Fundraiser for the Satanic Temple Minneapolis. Noon to 6 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Magus Books & Herbs, 1309 SE 4th St., Minneapolis, MN; 612-379-7669.

School of Music Collage Concert

Featuring more than 300 students and faculty in a non-stop performance. 7 p.m. Ted Mann Concert Hall, 2128 4th St. S., Minneapolis, MN; 612-624-2345.

Tex Pistols

7:30 p.m. Crooners Lounge & Supper Club, 6161 Hwy 65 NE, Minneapolis, MN; 763-571-9020.

Wayzata's Boo Blast

Featuring trick-or-treating at area businesses, live music, photographer, trolley, free hot dogs, and family activities. More info at WayzataChamber.com. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Downtown Wayzata, 701 E. Lake St., Wayzata, MN.

Wheel Fun Rentals Pumpkin Patch

Pick your own pumpkins. With a bounce house, bike and surrey rentals, games, and concessions. More info at www.wheelfunrentals.com/theirftp/Richfield-Pumpkinpatch.php. Sat. and Sun. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Veterans Memorial Park, 6335 Portland Ave. S., Richfield, MN; 612-861-9350.

Women's Expo

Featuring fashion and beauty experts, fitness trainers, and health and wellness specialists. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Maplewood Mall, 3001 White Bear Ave., Roseville, MN; 612-770-5020.





SUNDAY:

Howloween Bash & Costume Contest

Dog-friendly bash and costume contest. RSVP here. 2 to 5 p.m. The Freehouse, 701 N. Washington Ave., Minneapolis; 612-339-7011.

Drive-In at the Nomad: Halloween Edition

Featuring screenings of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, The Conjuring 2, and Rob Zombie’s Halloween. It's free, but there is a $1 suggested donation. 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Nomad World Pub, 501 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis, MN; 612-338-6424.

Boy Kisses Comedy Showcase

7:30 p.m. Universe Games, 711 W. Lake St., Minneapolis, MN; 612-825-4066.

Duke Addicks

Author presents storytelling event, ‘Who Haunts Here is St. Paul.’ 2 p.m. George Latimer Central Library, 90 W. 4th St., St. Paul, MN; 651-266-7000.

Faculty Chamber Concert

3 p.m. Macalester College Janet Wallace Fine Arts Center, 1600 Grand Ave., St. Paul, MN; 651-696-6000.

Halloween Pet Parade

With first 200 participants receiving a pet-focused goodie bag. 2-4 p.m. Maplewood Mall, 3001 White Bear Ave., Roseville, MN; 612-770-5020.

Intro to Winemaking

Noon. Midwest Supplies: Home Brewing and Winemaking, 5825 Excelsior Blvd., Minneapolis, MN; 888-449-2739.

Robin Holcomb and Michelle Kinney

4-6 p.m. Black Dog Cafe, 308 Prince St., St. Paul, MN; 651-228-9274.

MONDAY:

It's Alive!

Book, paper, print, and multimedia works inspired by horror, presented as part of the bicentennial of Mary Shelley's 'Frankenstein.' Show concludes with 'Frankenstein' read-a-thon at 6 p.m. Mon., Oct. 31. Minnesota Center for Book Arts, 1011 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis, MN; 612-215-2520.



Halloween at Marv’s

See posh Marvel Bar turn into a dive spot for Halloween. 5 to midnight. Marvel Bar, 50 2nd Ave. N., Minneapolis, MN; 612-206-3929.

Mall-O-Ween

Featuring mall-wide trick-or-treating, kid-friendly games, selfie station, and family activities. 6-8 p.m. Northtown Mall, 398 Northtown Dr. NE, Blaine, MN; 763-786-9704.

Mall-o-ween Trick-or-Treat

Indoor Halloween activies for families. 5:30-7:30 p.m. Maplewood Mall, 3001 White Bear Ave., Roseville, MN; 612-770-5020.