Freeloader Friday: 60 free things to do this weekend

Come take a look and plan your weekend on the cheap.

Patrick Clancy and Isaac Fromm

FRIDAY:

Saint Paul Art Crawl

Featuring open studios, special receptions, pop-up concerts, beer gardens, sales, and more from 400-plus artists in downtown, on the West and East sides, along Raymond Avenue and West Seventh Street, and in Midway. For additional info and a full schedule of events and locations, visit www.saintpaulartcrawl.org. Fri. 6-10 p.m.; Sat. noon to 8 p.m.; Sun. noon to 5 p.m.

Ego Death, Wetter, Ahem

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.

Hand Jobs Presents: Midnight Puppet Madness

Puppets and grown-up jokes. Part of the 10,000 Laughs Comedy Festival. Midnight. Comedy Corner Underground, 1501 S. Washington Ave., Minneapolis.

Coup d'Cabaret

Burlesque and drag presented by the Vigilantease Collective. 11 p.m. Coup D'Etat, 2923 Girard Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-354-3575.

Inflated American Dreams

New work by Joel Terry. In Gallery 148. 6 to 8 p.m. MCAD Gallery, 2501 Stevens Ave., Minneapolis; 612-874-3700.

Danielle Walker

Author presents her new book, 'Danielle Walker’s Against All Grain Celebrations: A Year of Gluten-Free and Paleo Recipes for Every Occasion.' 7 p.m. Barnes & Noble Galleria, 3225 W. 69th St., Edina; 952-920-0633.

Fall Classic

With the Motion Mosaic and Well. 9 p.m. Bedlam Theatre Lowertown, 213 E. 4th St., St. Paul; 651-209-0597.

Freedom Fridays

Weekly concert and community gathering, with art activities and free food. Held in Freedom Square, at corner of West Broadway and Logan. More info at westbroadway.org. 7-10 p.m.

Offal

New work by Alex Kuno, part of the St. Paul Art Crawl. Fri. 6-10 p.m.; Sat. noon to 8 p.m.; Sun. noon to 5 p.m. 262 Studios, 262 Fourth St. E., St. Paul.

Kicker Project Art Show and Fundraiser

Featuring art, food, drinks, and family activities. More info at kickerproject.org/here-we-go-again. 6-11 p.m. City Salvage & Antiques, 2800 N. Washington Ave., Minneapolis; 612-627-9107.

Linda Peterson

4:30-6:30 p.m. Crooners Lounge & Supper Club, 6161 Hwy 65 NE, Minneapolis; 763-571-9020.

Also at Crooners:



Mary Jane Alm Band

7:30 p.m.

Machinery Hill

8 p.m. Black Dog Cafe, 308 Prince St., St. Paul; 651-228-9274.

Purpose Re-Purpose

Work by Phil Barber. 5-7 p.m. Opening Night Framing Services & Gallery, 2836 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-872-2325.

Rock, Brats & Beer

Featuring food, drinks, carnival games, prizes, live DJ, and performances by Firehouse, Warrant, Hericane Alice, and Hoodlum Johnny and Downtread. Fri. 5-10 p.m.; Sat. 3-10 p.m. Mystic Lake Casino Hotel, 2400 Mystic Lake Blvd., Prior Lake; 800-262-7799.

Soul Tree

9 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.

University Symphony Orchestra Concert

Presented by the University of Minnesota School of Music. 7:30 p.m. Ted Mann Concert Hall, 2128 4th St. S., Minneapolis; 612-624-2345.

Vintage and Handmade Happy Hour

Check out Cedar and Stone, Tandem and Audrey Rose Vintage, LaLunette Jewelry, Kaleidoscope Kitty, Made by MB, Masha Poncho, and Turtleneckwear. 5 p.m. Sisyphus Brewing, 712 Ontario Avenue W., Minneapolis; 612-321-8324.

Slip & Slide, Slamdunkapher

8 p.m. Kitty Cat Klub, 315 14th Ave. SE, Minneapolis; 612-331-9800.

Blue Ox, Ex-Nuns, Slow Trails, Former Worlds

9 p.m. Hexagon, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Not What I Remember

New work by Virginia Rose Torrence. 7 to 10 p.m. The White Page, 3400 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis.

National Bald Head Day

Featuring $2 beer for bald dudes, plus food trucks. 11 a.m. to midnight. Bald Man Brewing Company, 2020 Silver Bell Rd., Eagan; 651-600-3164.

Oktober56fest

Featuring specialty beers, outdoor seating, and live music in the evenings on Friday and Saturday. 56 Brewing, 3134 California St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-404-0056.

SATURDAY:

Drift

Work by John Diebel and Terrence Payne. 7 to 11 p.m. Rosalux Gallery, 1400 Van Buren St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-747-3942.

Surly Darkness Day 2016

Featuring special brews on tap, food trucks, and metal music. Noon to 7 p.m. Surly Brewing Brooklyn Center, 4811 Dusharme Dr., Brooklyn Center; 763-999-4040.

Nato Coles & the Blue Diamond Band, Tiny Swimmers, Distant Friends, Dougie Damage

9 p.m. Hexagon, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Aloha From Hell, Filthy Animals

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.

Twin Cities Book Festival

Featuring book sales, author talks, and more for readers of all ages. For full lineup and schedule, check www.raintaxi.com/twin-cities-book-festival. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Minnesota State Fairgrounds, 1265 Snelling Ave., St. Paul; 651-288-4400.

Caramelpalooza 2016

Featuring caramel sauce tastings, kids activities, caramel apples, caramel corn, and live music from CaramElvis, CroixDaddy, and Jaedyn James & the Hunger. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. St. Croix Chocolate Co., 261 Parker St., Marine on St. Croix; 651-433-1400.

Chris Dombrowski

Author presents his new book, 'Body of Water: A Sage, A Seeker, and the World's Most Alluring Fish.' 5:30 p.m. Milkweed Books, 1011 Washington Ave. S., Ste. 300, Minneapolis; 612-332-3192.

James Holmberg | Richard Hutter

New paintings. 5 to 8 p.m. Circa Gallery, 210 N. First St., Minneapolis; 612-332-2386.

Fall into Fun and Food Festival

Featuring local food trucks, desserts, and beverages, a kids’ puppy play area, and Wanderlust antique bus. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Northtown Mall, 398 Northtown Dr. NE, Blaine; 763-786-9704.

Family Fitness Expo

Featuring demos focused on exercise, nutrition, and overall wellness, with prizes, giveaways, and vendors. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Maple Grove Community Center, 12951 Weaver Lake Rd., Maple Grove; 763-494-6514.

Linnea, Live Paintings

Work by Linnea Maas. 6 to 9 p.m. Modus Locus, 3500 Bloomington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-382-9477.

Farewell Milwaukee

Noon. Hymie's Vintage Records, 3820 E. Lake St., Minneapolis; 612-729-8890.

Frog-A-Rimba Celebration

Pageant of the frogs party featuring marimba band, In the Heart of the Beast Puppet Theater, and family activities. 1-3 p.m. HmongTown Marketplace, 217 Como Ave., St. Paul; 651-487-3700.

Grand Symphonic Winds

7:30 p.m. St. Mark's Episcopal Cathedral, 519 Oak Grove St., Minneapolis; 612-870-7800.

IFP Instructor Photo Exhibit

Group show featuring photographs by six faculty members. 5 to 7 p.m. IFP MN Center For Media Arts, 550 Vandalia St., Ste 120, St. Paul; 651-644-1912.

Making Apple Cider

11 a.m. Midwest Supplies: Home Brewing and Winemaking, 5825 Excelsior Blvd., Minneapolis; 888-449-2739.

Pints and Purrs

Featuring cat-related crafts, videos, and trivia benefiting Feline Rescue, Inc. 1-9 p.m. Boom Island Brewing Company, 2014 Washington Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-227-9635.

Storyteller Saturdays with Tim Houlihan

Featuring round-robin of artists playing songs based around different themes. 7-9 p.m. DEMO Center for Music, 3530 E. 28th St., Minneapolis; 612-405-9001.

The Brian Naughton Band

9 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.

The Late Late Breakfast: 10,000 Laughs Comedy Festival

1 p.m. Turf Club, 1601 University Ave. W., St. Paul; 651-647-0486.

ToshoCon

Anime convention featuring cosplay costume making and contest, Pokemon photo booth, arts and crafts, manga lounges, and gaming, with complimentary Japanese snacks and refreshments. For more info, visit sppl.org/toshocon. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Arlington Hills Community Center, 1200 Payne Ave., St. Paul; 651-632-3861.

Transplant Eyes (Live)

Dance performance by Pedram Baldari and Nooshin Hakim, coinciding with gallery show. 6-7:30 p.m. Instinct Art Gallery, 940 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis; 612-240-2317.

Booka B, Jeff Sommers, Michael Thomsen, Karl Herber

Group show. 6 to 9 p.m. 801 Art Gallery, 801 Washington Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-747-2313.

Yolande Bruce

7:30 p.m. Crooners Lounge & Supper Club, 6161 Hwy 65 NE, Minneapolis; 763-571-9020.

Lady Heat

10 p.m. James Ballentine "Uptown" VFW - Post 246, 2916 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-823-6233.

MN Made

Featuring Sota clothing, Annika Kaplan Jewelry, Minny & Paul, Great Lakes, FrioFrio MN, Urban Undercover, and others, with free beer and coffee by Driven Coffee.1 to 4 p.m. Alchemy, 246 N. Ninth Ave., Minneapolis; 612-444-6287.

Travis Anderson Trio

7-10 p.m. The Normandy Kitchen, 405 N. 8th St., Minneapolis; 612-370-1400.

Wheel Fun Rentals Pumpkin Patch

Pick your own pumpkins. With a bounce house, bike and surrey rentals, games, and concessions. More info at www.wheelfunrentals.com/theirftp/Richfield-Pumpkinpatch.php. Sat. and Sun. from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Veterans Memorial Park, 6335 Portland Ave. S., Richfield; 612-861-9350.

SUNDAY:

NE Brewer's Block Party

Featuring Northeast beer and cider makers, a distillery, food trucks, and music from the Public Missile Crisis, Enemy Planes, and Church of Cash. Wristband sales raise money for SACA food shelf. 1-8 p.m. Free; drinking wristbands can be purchased for $2 or with a non-perishable food item. Sociable Cider Werks, 1500 Fillmore St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-758-0105.

Sunday School

Standup comedy followed by late night karaoke in the Library lounge bar. 8 p.m. to midnight. Marin Restaurant & Bar, 901 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-252-7000.

Persona La Ave, Sasha Conda, Zina, 68 Degrees, DJs Devata Daun, Garrison Grouse

8 p.m. Kitty Cat Klub, 315 14th Ave. SE, Minneapolis; 612-331-9800.

Lockgnar, Vanlade; Seax; Primal Breath

9 p.m. Hexagon, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Fall Block Bash Charity Event

Benefit for Wags & Whiskers Animal Rescue of MN. Featuring a cat/dog costume contest, karaoke, cake walk, food, and family activities. 2-5 p.m. Be-you-tiful Sol Salon & Med Spa, 20170 Heritage Dr., Lakeville; 952-223-4488.

Pizza Farm

Featuring free samples, with special beers and food for sale. Noon to 5 p.m. FOOD BUILDING, 1401 Marshall St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-545-5555.

Advanced Brewing: Water

11 a.m. Midwest Supplies: Home Brewing and Winemaking, 5825 Excelsior Blvd., Minneapolis; 888-449-2739.

Jessica Luther

The author presents her new book, 'Unsportsmanlike Conduct: College Football and the Politics of Rape.' 2 p.m. Saint Paul Athletic Club, 340 Cedar St., St. Paul; 651-291-7722.

Lowertown Dance Showcase

Featuring Sendero Flamenco, Kala Vandanam, and Ballet Minnesota. 3 p.m. Bedlam Theatre Lowertown, 213 E. Fourth St., St Paul; 651-209-0597.