FRIDAY:

612 Brew's 4th Anniversary

Featuring the release of the Quad Belgian, the return of last year’s Tripel, an anniversary flight for $9, and free beer from 3 to 4 p.m. on Friday. Friday night’s live music is headlined by the May North, while Saturday’s lineup includes DJ Ben Quam. Daily from Feb. 10-11, 2 p.m.-12 a.m. Free. 612 Brew, 945 Broadway St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-217-0437.

Winter Bike to Work Day + Happy Hour Ride

This “Muppet-paced” ride kicks off the weekend right. More info on Winter Bike to Work Day at winterbiketoworkday.org/commit2017. 5 to 7 p.m. Gold Medal Park, S. Second St., Minneapolis.

Bear Republic Tap Takeover

Featuring rare kegs on eight taps. 3 p.m. to midnight. Muddy Waters, 2933 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-872-2232.

(A. Louella)

#ForeverAlone

Group show featuring work based on love/heartbreak. Feb. 10, 5-11 p.m. Free. Studio Payne, 1129 Payne Ave., St. Paul; 651-230-7767.

Party Monster Fridays

Upbeat dance music in a Gothic horror themed venue, with drink specials, and free cover if in costume. Every Fri. from Feb. 10-24, 10 p.m.-2 a.m. Every Fri. from March 10, 10 p.m.-2 a.m. $5; free if in costume. Ground Zero Nightclub, 15 4th St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-378-5115.



Somnious

With Violence Condoned, Mutation, and King of Tyrus. Feb. 10, 9 p.m. Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

Happy Hour Huddle

Discussion to further advance ideals of the Women's March. RSVP and more info here. Feb. 10, 6-8 p.m. Free. 508 Bar & Restaurant, 508 1st Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-339-0036.



Hayden Fox

With Bae Tigre and Story Night. Feb. 10, 10 p.m. Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.





Attractions Unveiled

Photography by James Prosper Carmouche, a.k.a. Moustache Jim. The opening party will feature performances by Musette Badeau, Tre Da Marc, and Foxxi Stiletto. 6 to 10 p.m. Friday. Free. Rogue Buddha Art Gallery, 357 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-3889.



BLCA Reading Series

Featuring local authors Bao Phi and Elizabeth Weir. Feb. 10, 7:30 p.m. Free. Banfill-Locke Center for the Arts, 6666 E. River Rd., Fridley; 763-574-1850.



Battle of the Bands Preliminary Rounds

Bands perform 30-minute sets, with winners determined by popular vote. For more info and lineups vistit springjam.umn.edu. Feb. 10, 8 p.m. Free. Whole Music Club, 300 Washington Ave. SE, Minneapolis; 612-625-2272.



Charlie Lawson Blues Combo

Feb. 10, 9 p.m. Free. Shamrocks, 995 W. 7th St., St. Paul; 651-228-9925.





Corazón Eterno (Always In My Heart)

A love story inspired by the works of Gabriel Garcia Marquez. Every Fri. from Feb. 3-24, 7:30 p.m. Every Sat. from Feb. 4-25, 8 p.m. $25 reserved seating; rush tickets are free before show. Mixed Blood Theatre, 1501 4th St. S., Minneapolis; 612-338-6131.



Cornbread Harris

6-9 p.m. Free. Loring Pasta Bar, 327 14th Ave. SE, Minneapolis; 612-378-4849.



Coup d'Cabaret

Burlesque and drag presented by the Vigilantease Collective. Every 2nd Fri., 11 p.m.-2 a.m. Free. Coup D'Etat, 2923 Girard Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-354-3575.



Green Light Reading Series

Open mic night pesented by West Egg Literati, with featured readers Danielle Bylund, Jennifer Hildebrandt, Rodrigo Sanchez-Chavarria, and Sam Stokley. Feb. 10, 6:30 p.m. Free. SubText: a bookstore, 165 Western Ave. N., St. Paul; 612-387-8803.



Jack Knife & the Sharps

Feb. 10, 9 p.m. Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.



Jazz in the Lobby Bar

Featuring JoAnn Funk on piano with Jeff Brueske on bass. Every Fri. and Sat. from Nov. 4, 7-11 p.m. Free. St. Paul Hotel, 350 Market St., St. Paul; 800-292-9292.



Laura Vosika

Author presents her new book, 'Food and Feast: A Gastronomic Romp in Thyme.' Feb. 10, 7 p.m. Free. Magers & Quinn Booksellers, 3038 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-822-4611.





Louis Faurer: New York Photographs

Opening reception 6-8 p.m. Fri., Feb. 10. Daily from Feb. 10-April 1. Free. Weinstein Gallery, 908 W. 46th St., Minneapolis; 612-822-1722.



Machinery Hill

Every 2nd Fri., 8 p.m. Free. Black Dog Cafe, 308 Prince St., St. Paul; 651-228-9274.



Minneapolis WinterSkate

Free public skating rink with a warming house and complimentary skate rental. Daily from Nov. 23-March 31. Free. Loring Park, 1382 Willow St., Minneapolis.



Steven McCarthy

Reception for the 2017 Minnesota Book Artist Award winner, featuring wine, hors d'oeuvres, live music, and presentation by the artist. Feb. 10, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Free. Open Book, 1011 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-215-2600.



The Comedy Corner Open Mic Night

10 p.m. Free. The Corner Bar, 1501 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-339-4333.



Wayzata Chilly Open

Outdoor winter celebration featuring ice skating, snowkiting, ice bar, snowga, golf tournament, chili cook-off, and live music. Visit wayzatachillyopen.com for full lineup and additional info. Feb. 10, 3-9 p.m. Feb. 11, 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Most events are free. Lake Minnetonka Wayzata Bay, 402 E. Lake St., Wayzata.



Wells Fargo Winter Skate

This season, downtown St. Paul is turning into a winter wonderland, full of simple pleasures like twinkling lights and a giant rink open to all. Now through the end of the Saint Paul Winter Carnival, Rice Park will be illuminated each night with a flurry of festive lights strung from tall trees. Meanwhile, over by the Landmark Center, guests will take to the ice, where the rink will welcome casual skaters and hockey teams who reserve a time. Take a date or your family. Bring your own skates, borrow them for free if you bank at Wells Fargo, or pay $4 to rent a pair. For more info, visit www.visitsaintpaul.com. Daily from Nov. 19-Feb. 28. Free. Landmark Center, 75 W. 5th St., St. Paul; 651-292-3293.

SATURDAY:



Ladakh: A Spirit of Place

Group photography show. 5 to 8 p.m. Showroom, 615 W. Lake St., Minneapolis; 612-345-7391.

Self Love Shopping Day

Featuring free metallic tattoo packs, City Girl Coffee, treats from Glam Doll Donuts, sale Items up to 50-percent off. Proceeds from My Sister benefit efforts to stop sex trafficking. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. My Sister, 1616 W. Lake St., Minneapolis; 612-400-1194.

I Stand with Planned Parenthood Day of Action - St. Paul

Peaceful counter protest. RSVP here. 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Planned Parenthood: St. Paul Health Center - Vandalia, 671 Vandalia St., St. Paul; 651-698-2406.

African Music Ensemble Concert

Feb. 11, 8 p.m. Free. Macalester College Janet Wallace Fine Arts Center, 1600 Grand Ave., St. Paul; 651-696-6000.

Art Shanty Projects

Although it takes place during some of the coldest weeks in Minnesota, the Art Shanties Project is a warm-fuzzy experience. Each year, artists set up shanties on a frozen lake, offering weekend fun for everyone. Step inside this year’s shanties and you’ll find plenty to see, do, and learn, including dance parties, chef sessions, storytelling, and camaraderie. The event is kid- and adult-friendly, and encourages everything from quiet contemplation to rowdy interactions with new friends. For more info, visit www.artshantyprojects.org. Every Sat. and Sun. from Feb. 4-26, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. White Bear Lake, 5050 Lake Ave. N., White Bear Lake; 651-748-2500.



Highland Park Winter Party

Featuring crafts, snacks, jump castle, and sledding. Visit www.stpaul.gov/news/winter-special-events-parties for more info. Feb. 11, 1-3 p.m. Free. Highland Park Community Center, 1978 Ford Pkwy., St. Paul; 651-695-3706.



Legacy Glassworks Grand Opening Party

Featuring discounted merchandise, live glassblowing, visual artists, food, beverages, and DJs. Feb. 11, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Free. Legacy Glassworks, 2928 Lyndale Ave S., Minneapolis.



Little Sweethearts Valentine's Day Kids Celebration

Featuring heart-shaped balloon selfie station, string art project, and Valentine's Day card craft project that will be sent to residents of White Pines Assisted Living. Feb. 11, 1-3 p.m. Free. Northtown Mall, 398 Northtown Dr. NE, Blaine; 763-786-9704.



Livid

With Octopede, Former Worlds, and Cloekwohlv. Feb. 11, 9 p.m. Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.





MN Caravan of Love: A Walk of Love for Immigrants & Refugees

Walk from City Hall to the U of M West Bank, with live performance by Amirah Sackett. RSVP and more info here. Feb. 11, 12-3 p.m. Free. Minneapolis City Hall, 350 5th St. S., Minneapolis; 612-673-3000.



Mill City Winter Market

Indoor marketplace featuring local food, ceramics, jewelry, art, music, and home products. More info at millcityfarmersmarket.org/visit/winter-market. Feb. 11, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Free. Mill City Museum, 704 S. 2nd St., Minneapolis; 612-341-7555.



Neon Blaque (Album-Release Show)

With Devata Dau, Manny Phesto, and Radio Ahlee. Feb. 11, 10 p.m. Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.



Old To The New

Featuring DJ Mike 2600 and DJ Nak. Every 2nd Sat., 10 p.m. Free. Ginger Hop, 201 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-746-0304.



Phalen Freeze Fest

Variety of outdoor winter activities. Visit www.stpaul.gov/news/winter-special-events-parties for more info. Feb. 11, 2-6 p.m. Free. Phalen Lakeside Center, 1530 Phalen Dr., St. Paul; 651-771-7507.



Untitled 13

SooVac's 13th juried exhibition. Opening reception 6-9 p.m. Sat., Feb. 11. Daily from Feb. 11-March 25. Free. Soo Visual Arts Center, 2909 Bryant Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-871-2263.

Also at SooVAC:

Side Effects May Include: New Work by Chelsea Reeck

Opening reception 6-9 p.m. Sat., Feb. 11. Daily from Feb. 11-March 25. Free. Soo Visual Arts Center, 2909 Bryant Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-871-2263.



Snak Attack Valentine's Party

Feb. 11, 9 p.m. Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.



Steve Noonan

With KISA pop-up and henna painting. Feb. 11, 7-11 p.m. Free. Wayzata Brew Works, 294 Grove Ln. E., Wayzata; 952-737-1023.





Valentine's Day Hot Metal Pour

This weekend, Franconia Sculpture Park will host its annual Valentine’s Day Hot Metal Pour, a celebration open to sweethearts, families, BFFs, and any other combo of affection. Before the event, participants will make molds from sand. Then on Saturday local artists, led by master sculptor and educator Tamsie Ringler, will melt down old furnaces and other recycled material to be poured into a 150-pound ladle that will be used to fill the molds. Watch them create art live. The grounds, which boasts over 120 sculptures, will also be open to stroll. Snack on treats from Nordic Waffles, bring a hot drink in a thermos, and stay warm with visits to the bonfire. Feb. 11, 12-5 p.m. Free. Franconia Sculpture Park, 29836 St. Croix Trail, Shafer; 651-257-6668.

Be Heard MN Youth Poetry Slam Series

Feb. 11, 7 p.m. Free. New Century Theatre, 615 Hennepin Ave., Ste. #145, Minneapolis; 612-455-9500.



Eighteenth Annual Minnesota Sacred Harp Winter All-Day Singing

Featuring rotating cast of singers picking songs from the Sacred Harp songbook, with potluck lunch at noon, and child care available. Feb. 11, 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Free; donations accepted. University Baptist Church, 1219 University Ave. SE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1768.



Eloisa James

Author presents her recent book, 'Seven Minutes in Heaven.' Feb. 11, 3 p.m. Free. Barnes & Noble Galleria, 3225 W. 69th St., Edina; 952-920-0633.



Go Red Health Expo

Women's health education event featuring blood pressure screenings, CPR training, healthy cooking demos, and Hearts for Fashion Show featuring heart disease survivors. Feb. 11, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. Mall of America Best Buy Rotunda, 365 N. Garden, Bloomington; 952-883-8800.

SUNDAY:

Sweet Science Free Ice Cream Tasting

Featuring 15+ flavors to sample -- including Blood Orange Cream, Malted Vanilla, Bourbon Vanilla, Vanilla Bean, and Honey Vanilla -- with pint purchases available. Feb. 12, 3-6 p.m. Free. Lake Monster Brewing, 550 Vandalia St., St. Paul; 612-964-6288.

Blues Jam

Every Sun., 7-11 p.m. Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.



Boy Kisses Comedy Showcase

7:30 p.m. Free. Universe Games, 711 W. Lake St., Minneapolis; 612-825-4066.



Plymouth Concert Band Presents: Water Music

Feb. 12, 4 p.m. Free. Wayzata High School, 4995 Peony Lane N., Plymouth; 763-745-6600.



Rock the Cradle Ski Party

Featuring live music from Koo Koo Kanga Roo and McNasty Brass Band, with The Current DJs playing tunes for the kiddie disco, arts and crafts, s'mores, and ski school open house. Portion of each lift ticket benefits Children's Minnesota. Feb. 12, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Free; Lift tickets are standard price. Afton Alps, 6600 Peller Ave. S., Hastings; 651-436-5245.



West Metro Home Remodeling Fair

Featuring exhibitors, experts, and designers, with free seminars, and kids' activity center. More info at www.homeremodelingfair.com. Feb. 12, 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Free. Hopkins Eisenhower Community Center, 1001 Highway 7, Hopkins; 952-988-4066.