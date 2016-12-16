Freeloader Friday: 55 free things to do this weekend

FRIDAY:



Holidazzle 2016

Featuring live concerts, holiday-themed movie screenings, Santa, local crafts, collectibles, food, warm beverages, and more. For more info, visit www.holidazzle.com. Every Fri. from Nov. 25-Dec. 24, 5-10 p.m. Every Thu. from Dec. 1-23, 5-9 p.m. Every Sat. from Nov. 26-Dec. 23, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Every Sun. from Nov. 27-Dec. 23, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Free. Loring Park, 1382 Willow St., Minneapolis.

Ripper

With Holler House and Floid Matrix. Dec. 16, 10 p.m. Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.



The Brian Naughton Band

Dec. 16, 9 p.m. Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.



Eric Dregni

Author presents his new book, 'Let's Go Fishing!: Fish Tales from the North Woods.' Dec. 16, 7 p.m. Free. Eat My Words Bookstore, 1228 2nd St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-804-7985.



Fall Commencement Exhibition 2016

Group show featuring the work of the Fall graduation class. Closing reception 6:30-9 p.m.. Fri. Dec. 16. Daily from Dec. 9-16. Free. MCAD Gallery, 2501 Stevens Ave., Minneapolis; 612-874-3700.



Ferals

With Phoolan Devi, Cokskar, and Geiger Counter. Dec. 16, 9 p.m. Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.



Holiday Music Festival

Featuring performances from a variety of groups, choirs, bands, and orchestras. For more info and schedule, visit www.mallofamerica.com/events/feature/holiday-music-festival. Daily from Nov. 27-Dec. 23. Free. Mall of America Best Buy Rotunda, 365 N. Garden, Bloomington; 952-883-8800.

Jazz in the Lobby Bar

Featuring JoAnn Funk on piano with Jeff Brueske on bass. Every Fri. and Sat. from Nov. 4, 7-11 p.m. Free. St. Paul Hotel, 350 Market St., St. Paul; 800-292-9292.



Leonard Cohen Tribute with Mean Larry

Dec. 16, 7 p.m. Free. Clown Lounge At The Turf Club, 1601 University Ave. W., St Paul; 651-647-0486.

Macy's 54th Annual Santaland

Featuring Santa's elves preparing for Christmas, with photo packages, holiday bakery, toy shop, and meeting with Santa. All donations go to a local Make-A-Wish chapter. Daily from Nov. 19-Dec. 24. Free. Macy's Downtown Minneapolis, 700 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis; 612-375-2200.

Pam Orren

Artist of the month at Palmer's, with artist available from 4:30-6 p.m. on Wed. and Thu. afternoons. Daily from Dec. 1-31. Free. Palmer's Bar, 500 S. Cedar Ave., Minneapolis; 612-333-7625.



Party Monster Fridays

Upbeat dance music in a Gothic horror themed venue, with drink specials, and free cover if in costume. Every Fri. from June 10, 10 p.m.-2 a.m. $5; free if in costume. Ground Zero Nightclub, 15 4th St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-378-5115.

Minneapolis WinterSkate

Free public skating rink with a warming house and complimentary skate rental. Daily from Nov. 23-March 31. Free. Loring Park, 1382 Willow St., Minneapolis.



Outdoor Ice Rink

Free ice skating during mall hours through February 19. Daily from Nov. 19-Feb. 19. Free. Southdale Center, 10 Southdale Center, Edina; 952-925-7874.



The Comedy Corner Open Mic Night

10 p.m. Free. The Corner Bar, 1501 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-339-4333.





Wells Fargo Winter Skate

This season, downtown St. Paul is turning into a winter wonderland, full of simple pleasures like twinkling lights and a giant rink open to all. Now through the end of the Saint Paul Winter Carnival, Rice Park will be illuminated each night with a flurry of festive lights strung from tall trees. Meanwhile, over by the Landmark Center, guests will take to the ice, where the rink will welcome casual skaters and hockey teams who reserve a time. Take a date or your family. Bring your own skates, borrow them for free if you bank at Wells Fargo, or pay $4 to rent a pair. For more info, visit www.visitsaintpaul.com. Daily from Nov. 19-Feb. 28. Free. Landmark Center, 75 W. 5th St., St. Paul; 651-292-3293.

Rock the Red Kettle Concert with Chris Hawkey

Benefit for the Salvation Army featuring celebrity bell ringers all day, with Kat Perkins, Minnesota mascots, and local TV and radio personalities. Dec. 16, 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Free. Mall of America Best Buy Rotunda, 365 N. Garden, Bloomington; 952-883-8800.



Shelley DeWees

Author presents her new book, 'Not Just Jane: Rediscovering Seven Amazing Women Writers Who Transformed British Literature.' Dec. 16, 7 p.m. Free. SubText: a bookstore, 165 Western Ave. N., St. Paul; 612-387-8803.



(AZ Gallery)

Shop local today:



Holiday Gift Show

Featuring handmade work by local artists. Daily from Nov. 25-Jan. 8. Free. AZ Gallery, 308 Prince St., St. Paul; 651-255-6624.

Holiday Gift Mart

Featuring handmade items from local artists. Daily from Dec. 1-17. Free; $5 for tea. Banfill-Locke Center for the Arts, 6666 E. River Rd., Fridley; 763-574-1850.



2016 Holiday Gallery Shop

Featuring weekly artist demos and trunk shows, and StevenBe studio gallery takeover. Daily from Nov. 1-Dec. 24. Free. Textile Center, 3000 University Ave., Minneapolis; 612-436-0464.



5th Annual Holiday Group Show

Featuring original art from local artists for sale. Daily from Nov. 17-Jan. 8. Free. Covet Consign & Design, 3730 Chicago Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-822-2038.

Northside Holiday Boutique

Pop-up shop with unique holiday gifts for purchase from Northside businesses and vendors. Located in the Skyway level. Every Mon., Tue., Wed., Thu., and Fri. from Nov. 25-Dec. 23, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. Gaviidae Common, 5th St. and Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis; 612-372-1222.

SooVAC Artists' Holiday Shop

Featuring holiday wares and gifts from local artists, with prints, paintings, jewelry, and sculpture. Every Wed. from Dec. 2-30, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Every Thu. and Fri. from Dec. 2-30, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Every Sat. and Sun. from Dec. 2-30, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. Soo Visual Arts Center, 2909 Bryant Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-871-2263.

SATURDAY:

Interrupted Landscapes

Photographs of new immigrants by Steve Ozone. Opening reception 6-9 p.m. Sat., Dec. 17. Daily from Dec. 15-Jan. 21. Free. Form + Content Gallery, 210 N. 2nd St., Minneapolis; 612-436-1151.

Self-Evident

With Future Planets (CD Release Show), All the Way Rider, and Sierra Swan. Dec. 17, 10 p.m. Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.



Snak Attack

Dec. 17, 9 p.m. Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.



Lowertown SantaCon IX

The holidays are about togetherness, and that includes your drinking buddies. For the past nine years, Lowertown SantaCon has been bringing people together. Each year, revelers venture out into the cold night to spread joy and toast to good fortune. Attendees frequently include Krampus, a hooved beast who punishes bad kids while swilling Jager; Santas of all sizes and genders; jolly — and frequently tipsy — elves; and even a few turduckens, dreidels, unicorns, and snowmen. Stops along the way include Black Dog, Golden’s, and SW Craft Bar, and shenanigans can be followed live via Twitter at santacon55101. Location updates will be announced at lowertownsantacon.info. Dec. 17, 6 p.m.-2 a.m. Free. Golden's Cafe and Deli, 275 E. 4th St., 1st floor, St. Paul; 651-224-8888.



Sophia Shorai

Dec. 17, 7:30 p.m. Free. Crooners Lounge & Supper Club, 6161 Hwy. 65 NE, Minneapolis; 763-571-9020.



Southside Desire (7" Release Show)

With Ahem, Moors Blackmon, and Private Interests. Dec. 17, 9 p.m. Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.



Standing With Standing Rock

Educational fundraiser for Standing Rock presented by Twin Cities Anti-Hate Directive, Healing Elements, and Sift Gluten Free. Dec. 17, 4-7 p.m. Free; suggested $5 donation. Healing Elements, 2290 Como Ave., St. Paul; 651-348-6216.





Sweet Science Free Ice Cream Tasting

Can a cocktail be turned into an ice cream flavor? Sweet Science Ice Cream certainly thinks so. This Saturday marks the return of their popular Old Fashioned. The mix features locally made rye, brandied cherries, cherry vanilla bitters, and orange. Doesn’t sound like your flavor? You’re in luck, as there will 12 or so other varieties to sample as well. Try some toasted coconut, cinnamon, and peach cobbler. Sample them all and take a pint home if you want some for later. Dec. 17, 4-7 p.m. Free. Big Watt Cold Beverage Co., 2904 Harriet Ave., Minneapolis; 262-227-5858.

Also at Big Watt:

The Pop-Up Art Party

4 to 9 p.m. Big Watt Cold Beverage Co., 2904 Harriet Ave., Minneapolis; 262-227-5858.





Sweet Toys for Sick Kids

Want to feel good about drinking a giant beer? This Saturday, Bauhaus Brew Labs in northeast Minneapolis will be hosting a sweet event for a good cause. Anyone who brings a new, packaged toy will score a free pint. Do you have a super awesome toy to donate? Then the bartender/gift judger may bestow you with an especially big beer. Gifts and clothing will be delivered to the Hennepin County Medical Center, where it will be gifted to those in need at the hospital and throughout the Twin Cities. Dec. 17, 12-11 p.m. Free. Bauhaus Brew Labs, 1315 Tyler St. NE, Minneapolis.



Travis Anderson Trio

Oct. 15, 7-10 p.m. Dec. 17, 7-10 p.m. June 18, 7-10 p.m. Free. The Normandy Kitchen, 405 N. 8th St., Minneapolis; 612-370-1400.



Shop local today:



Procraftinate

With handmade goods including jewelry, beauty products, and housewares. Noon to 5 p.m. Lakes & Legends Brewing Company, 1368 Lasalle Ave., Minneapolis; 612-999-6020.



Bestow Holiday Artist Market

Featuring handmade work from local artists and artisans, DJ sets, holiday refreshments, and buyable artwork from the current exhibit. Dec. 17, 12-6 p.m. Free. Public Functionary, 1400 12th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-978-5566.



Craft Condiment Market

Featuring all Minnesotan handmade hot sauces, mustards, krauts, ketchups, and more. Dec. 17, 1-6 p.m. Free. Fair State Brewing Cooperative, 2506 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-444-3209.



SUNDAY:

Working Forces Open Dialogue

Join Working Forces curator, Jehra Patrick, in conversation with artists Katayoun Amjadi and Jordan Weber. 2 p.m. The Soap Factory, 514 Second St. SE, Minneapolis; 612-623-9176.



Fight for the Popular Vote 2016

Peaceful gathering and vigil in Leif Erickson Park on the west side of the Capitol. 2 to 6 p.m., also 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday. Minnesota State Capitol, 75 Rev Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., St. Paul; 651-296-2881.



Blues Jam

Every Sun. from Jan. 11, 7-11 p.m. Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.



Boy Kisses Comedy Showcase

7:30 p.m. Free. Universe Games, 711 W. Lake St., Minneapolis; 612-825-4066.



Sunday School

Standup comedy followed by late night karaoke in the Library lounge bar. Every 3rd Sun., 8 p.m.-12 a.m. Free. Marin Restaurant & Bar, 901 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-252-7000.



Shop local today:



4th Annual Minneapolis Artist & Flea Market

Featuring local and handmade goods from area artisans and makers. Dec. 18, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. Bryant-Lake Bowl Theater, 810 W. Lake St., Minneapolis; 612-825-3737.



