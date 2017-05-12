

(Alex Kuno)

FRIDAY:



Devil's in the Details

Work by Alex Kuno, Rudy Fig, Michael Thomsen, and Nicholas Harper. Opening reception 6-10 p.m. Fri., May 12. Daily from May 12-June 10. Free. Rogue Buddha Art Gallery, 357 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-3889.

This Pour's for 4(th Gen)

RyBock, a limited-edition beer inspired by R.T. Rybak, is a maibock made with a maple syrup. Day Block will donate $1 of every RyBock pint to the Fourth Generation program, where young philanthropists donate grants to nonprofits they believe will best impact the community. 2 to 6 p.m. Day Block Brewing Company, 1105 S. Washington Ave., Minneapolis; 612-617-7793.

The Middle States

With Lowray and Ben Glaros. May 12, 10 p.m. Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.

The Right Here

With Class of 86, JP & Tucos, and the Anchor Windlass. May 12, 9 p.m. Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

Bears and Stuff

Work by Mason Jennings and Benson Ramsey. There will be an opening reception from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, May 12. Free. Gallery 122 At Hang It, 122 8th St. SE, Minneapolis; 612-874-7222.



Witty Blonde Release Party

2:30 p.m. to midnight. Bent Brewstillery, 1744 Terrace Dr., Roseville; 844-879-2368.



Blue Dog

May 12, 9 p.m. Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.

Fulton's English Mild Release Party

Giveaways, tastings, and trivia and at 7.30 p.m., plus music from 88-year-old Brit rocker Freddie Manton & the Southsiders. 5-10 p.m. Brit's Pub, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis; 612-332-3908.

Bike the Breweries: Roll to Urban Growler

Slow roll with friendly cyclists. 7-10 p.m. Farmstead Bike Shop, 4001 Bryant Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-824-9300.



Indigenous Roots Cultural Arts Center Grand Opening Weekend

May 11, 7:30-8:30 p.m. May 12, 7 p.m. May 13, 12 p.m.-12 a.m. Free. Indigenous Roots Cultural Arts Center, 788 E. 7th St., St. Paul; 651-366-0006.

Prospección

Work by Emmanuel Sierra. Daily from May 12-19. Free. Indigenous Roots Cultural Arts Center, 788 E. 7th St., St. Paul; 651-366-0006.

2017 MFA Thesis Exhibition

Group show featuring graduating Master of Fine Arts candidates. May 12, 6-9 p.m. May 13, 12-5 p.m. Free. MCAD - MFA Building, 2201 First Avenue S., Minneapolis; 612-874-3700.



Amy Sabrina Retrospective

Collection of pieces from her lifetime of ceramic work. Opening reception 6-8 p.m. Fri., May 12. Daily from May 12-June 25. Free. Northern Clay Center, 2424 E. Franklin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-339-8007.



Northern Clay Center's Member Exhibition

Group show. Opening reception 6-8 p.m. Fri., May 12. Daily from May 12-June 25. Free. Northern Clay Center, 2424 E. Franklin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-339-8007.

BLCA Reading Series

Featuring local authors Patricia Kirkpatrick and Mary Losure. May 12, 7:30 p.m. Free. Banfill-Locke Center for the Arts, 6666 E. River Rd., Fridley; 763-574-1850.

Jake Baldwin Trio

Every Fri. from May 12-26, 7 p.m. Free. The Lexington, 1096 Grand Ave., St. Paul; 651-222-5878.

Jazz in the Lobby Bar

Featuring JoAnn Funk on piano with Jeff Brueske on bass. Every Fri. and Sat. from Nov. 4, 7-11 p.m. Free. St. Paul Hotel, 350 Market St., St. Paul; 800-292-9292.

Kendra Glenn and JazzFly

May 12, 7 p.m. Free. The Woman's Club of Minneapolis, 410 Oak Grove St., Minneapolis; 612-813-5300.

Machinery Hill

Every 2nd Fri., 8 p.m. Free. Black Dog Cafe, 308 Prince St., St. Paul; 651-228-9274.



Party Monster Fridays

Upbeat pop dance music, with 2 for 1 drink specials and free cover if in costume. 21+. May 12, 10 p.m.-2 a.m. $5; free if in costume. Ground Zero Nightclub, 15 4th St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-378-5115.



(Ruben Nusz)



Ruben Nusz: B.C.

Paintings and pastel drawings. Opening reception 6-8 p.m. Fri., May 12. Daily from May 12-June 11, 1 p.m. Free. Weinstein Gallery, 908 W. 46th St., Minneapolis; 612-822-1722.

The Great Twin Cities Poetry Read 2017

Thirty Twin Cities poets will read from their work. 7 p.m. Sateren Auditorium, Augsburg College, 2211 Riverside Ave., Minneapolis.

Sophia Shorai

May 12, 7:30 p.m. Free. Crooners Lounge & Supper Club, 6161 Hwy. 65 NE, Minneapolis; 763-571-9020.

The Comedy Corner Open Mic Night

10 p.m. Free. The Corner Bar, 1501 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-339-4333.

Unity March

March from the Capital to the Governor's mansion. May 12, 3-7 p.m. Free. Minnesota State Capitol, 75 Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., St. Paul; 651-296-2881.

Vinyl Club

All vinyl nights with variety of DJs. Every Fri. and Sat. from March 9, 10:30 p.m. Free. The Lexington, 1096 Grand Ave., St. Paul; 651-222-5878.

World's Most Dangerous Polka Band

Every Fri. from Feb. 10, 7-10 p.m. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.

Yaa Gyasi

Author presents her new book, 'Homegoing.' May 12, 7 p.m. Free. Magers & Quinn Booksellers, 3038 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-822-4611.

SATURDAY:



Pints and Pups 2017

This weekend, you don’t have to leave your best friend at home when you go out for a beer, as fur babies and their humans will convene for a day-long interspecies happy hour. Grab the leash, as pups with good table manners are welcome at Boom Island Brewery. Costumes are encouraged, so if your buddy feels like getting fancy, you may end up winning a prize. A food truck offering Caribbean treats will be parked nearby, and a portion of the proceeds from brew sales will go toward a ton of good dog organizations: Save-A-Bull Rescue, Twin Cities Pet Rescue, Upper Midwest Great Dane Rescue, and Minnesota Sheltie Rescue. May 13, 1-9 p.m. Free. Boom Island Brewing Company, 2014 Washington Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-227-9635.

The Art of Boxing, the Sport of Ballet Preview

Performance preview benefiting the Knight Arts Challenge grant. May 13, 7 p.m. Free. Como Dockside Lakeside Pavilion, 1360 Lexington Parkway N., St. Paul; 651-666-9491.

Wayward Boyz Klub and Alley Ratz

May 13, 9 p.m. Free. Minnesota Music Cafe, 501 Payne Ave., St. Paul; 651-776-4699.





Rosalux Gallery 15 Year Anniversary Celebration

There will be an opening reception from 7 to 10 p.m. Every Sat. and Sun. from May 14-28, 12-4 p.m. May 13, 7-10 p.m. Free. Rosalux Gallery, 1400 Van Buren St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-747-3942.

Said Kelly

With Nate Walker and Almighty American. May 13, 10 p.m. Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.



Old To The New

Featuring DJ Mike 2600 and DJ Nak. Every 2nd Sat., 10 p.m. Free. Ginger Hop, 201 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-746-0304.





Strange City Night Market

This weekend, A Conspiracy of Strange Girls is teaming up with Modist in the North Loop for another night of lady-driven weirdness that will go until witching hour. The makers and artisans mart will be a delightful cabinet of curiosities to explore. Check out vegan lotion bars shaped like tombstones, ethereal crystal pendants, bad-ass bondage-inspired leatherwear, and cheeky coffee mugs that say “Butt.” Sample botanical tinctures while sipping beer, and get your pic taken at the tintype photobooth. Live music will be provided by the Dumpy Jug Bumpers and Melissa Boric, with DJ sets by Mother T. Rosa and Devata Daun. May 13, 6 p.m.-12 a.m. Free. Modist Brewing Co., 505 N. 3rd St., Minneapolis; 612-454-0258.

Texas Toast Chainsaw Massacre

With Lockgnar, Smash Potater, Bloodletter, and Plagued Insanity. May 13, 9 p.m. Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.





Soupcan and Joni Balonie's Massive Yard Sale

Arts and crafts materials, vintage fabrics, set materials, projectors, films, music, bikes, rollerskates, props, yarn, books, records, funky household items, furniture, jewelry, clothing, and other weird stuff. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. 2737 Blaisdell Ave. S., Minneapolis

Beautiful May Soiree

One-day beauty event featuring touch-ups, hand massages, demonstrations, and beauty offers. May 13, 1-3 p.m. Free. Mall of America Best Buy Rotunda, 365 N. Garden, Bloomington; 952-883-8800.

Boom Boom Steve V & the Knockouts

May 13, 9 p.m. Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.

Boy Dirt Car

RSVP here. May 13, 7 p.m. Free; RSVP required. Solid State, 4022 E. 46th St., Minneapolis; 612-916-0990.



Carley McHenry

New paintings. Opening reception 5-8 p.m. Sat., May 13. Daily from May 13-June 7. Free. Showroom, 612 W. Lake St., Minneapolis; 612-345-7391.

Dee Miller

May 13, 7:30 p.m. Free. Crooners Lounge & Supper Club, 6161 Hwy. 65 NE, Minneapolis; 763-571-9020.



NAMI Minnesota BookFair

Featuring discussions and workshops increasing public education about mental illness. May 13, 2 p.m. Free. Barnes & Noble HarMar Mall, 2100 Snelling Ave. N., Roseville; 651-639-9256.

Pavel Jany's Talking Strings

Every Sat. from Feb. 7, 6 p.m. Free. Loring Pasta Bar, 327 14th Ave. SE, Minneapolis; 612-378-4849.

Peter Schimke Trio

Every Sat. from May 6-27, 7 p.m. Free. The Lexington, 1096 Grand Ave., St. Paul; 651-222-5878.





SUNDAY:



Femme Only Ride

RSVP and more info here. May 14, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Free. Cafe SouthSide, 3405 Chicago Ave., Minneapolis; 612-354-2158.

Annual Mother's Day Concert: In Flanders Fields - Remembering WWI

Featuring the St. Paul Civic Symphony. May 14, 1 p.m. Free. Landmark Center, 75 W. 5th St., St. Paul; 651-292-3293.

Boy Kisses Comedy Showcase

7:30 p.m. Free. Universe Games, 711 W. Lake St., Minneapolis; 612-825-4066.

Comedy Open Mic

Featuring local and visiting stand up comedians, hosted by Trish Cook. Sign up begins at 6 p.m. In the Poco Loco Lounge. Every Sun. from Feb. 12, 7 p.m. Free. Pepitos Tex-Mex Bar & Grill, 4820 Chicago Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-822-2104.

Hmong American Day Celebration

Featuring welcome program, music, dance, games, art activities, and We Are Hmong Minnesota pop-up exhibit. Registration and more info at www.mnhs.org/event/3140. May 14, 2-5 p.m. Free; registration required. Minnesota History Center, 345 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul; 651-259-3000.

RaeLynn

Performance and album signing. May 14, 1 p.m. Free. Mall of America Best Buy Rotunda, 365 N. Garden, Bloomington; 952-883-8800.

Riding Shotgun: Women Write About Their Mothers

Featuring readings by Susan Power, Sheila O’Connor, and Wang Ping. Hosted by editor Kathryn Kysar. May 14, 2 p.m. Free. Bockley Gallery, 2123 W. 21st St., Minneapolis; 612-377-4669.

The Hennepin Sanctuary Choir, Orchestra, and Soloists Presents: Haydn - The Creation

May 14, 7 p.m. Free. Hennepin Avenue United Methodist Church, 511 Groveland Ave., Minneapolis; 612-871-5303.

The Kenwood Symphony Orchestra

Featuring Anthony Ross performing Dvorak's Cello Concerto in B minor. May 14, 3 p.m. Free. Our Lady Of Peace Church, 5425 11th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-823-8254.