FRIDAY:

Art Kills Kancer

While it might be hard to imagine, public service announcements don’t have to be lame. For proof, look no further than the Art Kills Kancer poster project. The series peddles important prevention and early detection information, but with an edge: One poster features a pair of neon lungs that are festooned with tumor-like black flowers (don’t smoke!), while another work featuring boob silhouettes in a variety of shapes and sizes makes it hard for you to forget your annual. It’s all part of a campaign against the “Hateful Eight,” cancers that can be prevented with lifestyle adjustments or early detection and treatment. Posters will be for sale throughout the weekend. Daily from March 9-12. Free. Soo Visual Arts Center, 2909 Bryant Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-871-2263.

The Further Adjustments (EP Release Show)

With Fragile Canyons and Joe Kopel. March 10, 10 p.m. Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.



Andrew Walesch

Daily from March 6-10, 5-7 p.m. Free. Crooners Lounge & Supper Club, 6161 Hwy. 65 NE, Minneapolis; 763-571-9020.

(Billy Howell-Sinnard)

Asemic Writing: Offline & In the Gallery

Featuring work by over 50 international artists, curated by Michael Jacobson. Special reading 7-9 p.m. Sat., Mar. 25 featuring music by Ghostband. Opening reception 6-9 p.m. Fri., Mar. 10. Daily from March 10-May 28. Free. Minnesota Center for Book Arts, 1011 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-215-2520.

Party Monster POP Friday

Dance party featuring 2 for 1s until 11:30 p.m. March 10, 10 p.m. $5; free if in costume. Ground Zero Nightclub, 15 4th St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-378-5115.



Planned Parenthood Benefit Featuring Despise

With No Doubt, Contentious, and Shape Shifter. March 10, 9 p.m. Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.



BLCA Reading Series: Sun Yung Shin and Michael Kleber-Diggs

Authors present their recent work. March 10, 7:30 p.m. Free. Banfill-Locke Center for the Arts, 6666 E. River Rd., Fridley; 763-574-1850.





Commemorating His Purple Reign: A Textural Tribute to Prince

This April marks the one-year anniversary of the death of Prince. At the Textile Center, folks will be celebrating his life through quilts. The juried show, curated by African-American quilt historian Dr. Carolyn Mazloomi, will showcase the work of 24 quilters from all over the country, including members of the Women of Color Quilting Network. While traditional quilts tend to be thought of as wholesome, makers will be getting a little more feisty and fabulous to honor the Purple One. The collection includes a piece featuring the lyrics to “Erotic City,” a lovely tribute to “Purple Rain,” and a few works festooned with doves, guitars, and glittering jewels. March 9-April 29. Free. Textile Center, 3000 University Ave., Minneapolis; 612-436-0464.

Cornbread Harris

6-9 p.m. Free. Loring Pasta Bar, 327 14th Ave. SE, Minneapolis; 612-378-4849.

Roadside Attractions: Next 5 Exits

Group show curated by Pattie Chalmers. Opening reception 6-8 p.m. Fri., Mar. 10. Daily from March 10-April 30. Free. Northern Clay Center, 2424 E. Franklin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-339-8007.



Estuary: Simon Levin and Amy Smith

Opening reception 6-8 p.m. Fri., Mar. 10. Daily from March 10-April 30. Free. Northern Clay Center, 2424 E. Franklin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-339-8007.



Let's Play Hockey Expo

Featuring over 200 exhibitors showcasing lates equipment and merchandise, with sports card and collectible show, training devices, and retail sales. March 10, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. March 11, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. Saint Paul Rivercentre, 175 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul; 651-265-4800.



Machinery Hill

Every 2nd Fri., 8 p.m. Free. Black Dog Cafe, 308 Prince St., St. Paul; 651-228-9274.







Postcommodity

Work by artist collective Postcommodity. The opening reception for the show takes place at Bockley Gallery from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 10, and an artists’ panel will be held at 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 11 at the Walker Art Center. Both events are free. Opening reception 6-8 p.m. Fri., Mar. 10. Every Wed., Thu., Fri., and Sat. from March 10-April 15, 12-5 p.m. Free. Bockley Gallery, 2123 W. 21st St., Minneapolis; 612-377-4669.



Rockin' Johnny Burgin

March 10, 9 p.m. Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.





Roots to Healing

A celebration of healing plants from Minnesota. March 9-Jan. 31. Free. Goldstein Museum of Design,1985 Buford Ave., St. Paul; 612-625-5000.

Mick Sterling & the Irresistables

March 10, 7:30 p.m. Free. Crooners Lounge & Supper Club, 6161 Hwy. 65 NE, Minneapolis; 763-571-9020.



Safe at Home

This thriller uses baseball to examine flawed immigration policies, racial politics, Major League’s exploitation of Dominican players, America’s obsession with celebrity, and more. Every Tue., Wed., Thu., Fri., Sat., and Sun. from March 7-12, 7:30 p.m. $20 guaranteed seating; free two hours before show. Mixed Blood Theatre, 1501 4th St. S., Minneapolis; 612-338-6131.



The Comedy Corner Open Mic Night

10 p.m. Free. The Corner Bar, 1501 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-339-4333.









We the People

Work by Loretta Bebeau. There will be an opening reception from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, March 10. March 10-31, 1-4 p.m. Free. 2001 A Space, 2001 5th St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-623-3138.



World's Most Dangerous Polka Band

Every Fri. from Feb. 10, 7-10 p.m. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.

What’s Left: Lives Touched by Suicide

Multimedia exhibit. Opening reception 5-8 p.m. Fri., Mar. 10, with speakers and live music. Daily from March 1-30. Free. Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 4100 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-312-3400.

SATURDAY:

Art + Feminism Wikipedia Edit-a-Thon

Communal updating of art and feminism related entries. More info here. March 11, 12-4 p.m. Free. Minneapolis Central Library, 300 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis; 952-847-8107.

Transmission Presents: Just Can't Get Enough

A night of New Wave and Depeche Mode, featuring DJ Jake Rudh. March 11, 8 p.m. Free. Psycho Suzi's Motor Lounge, 1900 Marshall St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-788-9069.



Art Workshop with Edward "Chickenbone" Johnson

Pencil drawing techniques. March 11, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Free. Pierre Bottineau Library, 55 Broadway St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-630-6890.



Boom Boom Steve V & the Knockouts

March 11, 9 p.m. Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.



Civility Project Action #2: Postcard Writing Afternoon

Writing and button-making campaign and community building project. March 11, 12-4:30 p.m. Free. Susan Hensel Gallery, 3441 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-2324.



Old to the New

Featuring DJ Mike 2600 and DJ Nak. Every 2nd Sat., 10 p.m. Free. Ginger Hop, 201 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-746-0304.



Only the Bones

With Twelves, Jerkules, and Plagued Insanity. March 11, 9 p.m. Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

Open Studio: Amy Rice

Original artwork for sale. In studio 602. March 11, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. California Building, 2205 California St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-788-5551.

Hot Indian Dance Off

Qualifying round of the dance competition. Registration and more info at bollywooddancescene.org/hido. March 11, 5 p.m. Free. Midtown Global Market, 920 E. Lake St., Minneapolis; 612-872-4041.



Mill City Winter Market

Indoor marketplace featuring local food, ceramics, jewelry, art, music, and home products. More info at millcityfarmersmarket.org/visit/winter-market. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. March 11. Free. Mill City Museum, 704 S. 2nd St., Minneapolis; 612-341-7555.

Deborah Foutch

Bird drawings and prints. March 11, 2-4 p.m. Free. Butter, 3700 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis; 612-521-7401.



Element 25

With Von Tramps and Creatures of Habit. March 11, 9 p.m. Free. Wild Tymes Sports Bar & Grill, 33 W. 7th Place, St. Paul; 651-224-8181.



Gabrielle Civil

Author/performance artist presents her new book, 'Swallow the Fish,' and compose live poems on love letters on a typewriter. March 11, 1-3 p.m. Free. Milkweed Books, 1011 Washington Ave. S., Ste. 300, Minneapolis; 612-332-3192.



Patterns of Dialogue

Work by Clarence Morgan and Howard Oransky. There will be an opening reception from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, March 11. Every Thu., Fri., and Sat. from March 11-April 8. Free. Form + Content Gallery, 210 N. 2nd St., Minneapolis; 612-436-1151.



Pavel Jany's Talking Strings

Every Sat. from Feb. 7, 6 p.m. Free. Loring Pasta Bar, 327 14th Ave. SE, Minneapolis; 612-378-4849.



Saturday Beers and Beats with DJ Keith Millions

Weekly celebration of craft beers and cool tunes featuring DJ Keith Millions. Every Sat. from Feb. 24-April 29, 8 p.m.-12 a.m. Free. Clockwerks Brewing, 25 4th St. N., Minneapolis; 612-339-9375.



Tex Pistols

March 11, 7:30 p.m. Free. Crooners Lounge & Supper Club, 6161 Hwy. 65 NE, Minneapolis; 763-571-9020.



The Bad Man (EP Release Show)

With Daisy Chains and Flatwater Mississippi. March 11, 10 p.m. Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.



SUNDAY:

Sweet Science Free Ice Cream Tasting

Featuring 12+ flavors to sample with pint purchases available. March 12, 3-6 p.m. Free. Tin Whiskers Brewing Company, 125 E. 9th St., St. Paul; 651-330-4734.

Minnesota United Pre-game Celebration

Featuring launch of United Crushers Pale Ale (free beer for anyone wearing soccer gear), merchandise, and live music from the 4onthefloor. March 12, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. Surly Brewing Company, 520 Malcolm Ave. SE, Minneapolis; 763-999-4040.



Other places celebrating Minnesota United:



The Nomad World Pub will also have United Crushers. There will also be a food truck, and the upper floor and the bocce courts will open up.



Town Hall Brewery on the West Bank

True North Elite will be stopping by.



Lake Monster Brewery

Score $3 beer specials with your Dark Clouds card. The patio will also be open and a food truck will be onsite.

Boy Kisses Comedy Showcase

7:30 p.m. Free. Universe Games, 711 W. Lake St., Minneapolis; 612-825-4066.



Comedy Open Mic

Featuring local and visiting stand up comedians, hosted by Trish Cook. Sign up begins at 6 p.m. In the Poco Loco Lounge. Every Sun. from Feb. 12, 7 p.m. Free. Pepitos Tex-Mex Bar & Grill, 4820 Chicago Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-822-2104.



Dan Chouinard

March 12, 6 p.m. Free. Crooners Lounge & Supper Club, 6161 Hwy. 65 NE, Minneapolis; 763-571-9020.



Jennifer Grimm

March 5, 8 p.m. March 12, 8 p.m. Free. Crooners Lounge & Supper Club, 6161 Hwy. 65 NE, Minneapolis; 763-571-9020.



Maddie Ziegler

Author/dancer presents her new book, 'The Maddie Diaries.' March 12, 2 p.m. Free. Mall of America Best Buy Rotunda, 365 N. Garden, Bloomington; 952-883-8800.

Saint Paul Civic Symphony: On the Town

March 12, 3 p.m. Free. St. Mark's Lutheran Church, 2499 N. Helen St., Maplewood; 952-432-6351.



The Peace Life

All ages. March 12, 1 p.m. Free. Barely Brothers Records, 783 Raymond Ave., Saint Paul; 651-340-5128.



Urban Expedition: Colombia

Festival featuring Columbian music, dance, food, crafts, and live animals. March 12, 1-3 p.m. Free. Landmark Center, 75 W. 5th St., St. Paul; 651-292-3293.