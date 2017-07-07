(L-R: Kii Arens, Biafra Inc., Boxy Mouse)

FRIDAY:

bob Show

Seven artists will celebrate pop-art at Rogue Buddha this summer. Boxy Mouse—whose work features brightly colored, square-shaped creatures on stickers, framed art, and buttons—is curating the show. Kii Arens’ psychedelic gig posters were last spotted at Coachella. His work for this exhibition takes a candy-coated approach. Biafra Inc.’s train-fueled printwork is grim with just a touch of humor. Wundr’s graffiti work can be seen on railroad cars, underpasses, and sewage systems. Rounding out the lineup will be Amphetamine Reptile Records founder Thomas Hazelmyer (Haze XXL), nightmare collage creator Jeff Mathison (Math.I), and print artist Dale Flattum (TOOTH). There will be an opening reception from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, July 7, and an artist’s talk with Boxy Mouse at 7 p.m. Friday, August 4. Opening reception 7-10 p.m. Fri., July 7. Every Wed., Thu., Fri., and Sat. from July 7-Aug. 5. Free. Rogue Buddha Art Gallery, 357 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-3889.

Hotel

With Jonathan Ackerman Every 1st Fri., 9 p.m. Free. Kitty Cat Klub, 315 14th Ave. SE, Minneapolis; 612-331-9800.

The Art of Change

Interactive group show. 5-7 p.m. Altered Esthetics, 1420 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-378-8888.

16th Annual Dances at the Lake Festival

While Shakespeare in the park abounds during the summer, free outdoor dance performances are far more rare. For the past 16 years, the Dances at the Lakes Festival has showcased Twin Cities dance and beyond. Bring a blanket, snacks, and drinks, and prepare to see a variety of moves in the style of flamenco, ballet, and modern. Troupes performing include Christopher Watson Dance Company, Ray Terrill Dance Group, Freshwater Dance Collective, and Anda Flamenco. Out of state (and country) efforts will come from Marco A. Carreon (Los Angeles) and Kata Juhasz (Budapest). Daily from July 7-8, 7 p.m. Free. Lake Harriet Rose Garden, 4124 Roseway Road, Minneapolis; 612-230-6400.

The Great Northern (EP Release Show)

With the Push. July 7, 10 p.m. Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.



Fences

Fri., July 7, 9 p.m. Lake Calhoun Park.



Whiz Bang Days Block Party

Featuring live music by the Sticky Lifters, beer, and food. 5:30 p.m. City of Robbinsdale, 4101 Hubbard Ave. N., Robbinsdale.

Broken Clock Citrus IPA Release Party

With food from Big Red Wagon and Market BBQ, music, beer. 3 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Broken Clock Brewing Cooperative, 3134 California St. NE, Minneapolis.





(Sishir Bommakanti, 'Dim Grey Stormlight')

Fairly Dark: Work Inspired by the Shadows

Featuring work by Nico Delort, Natalie Hall, Sishir Bommakanti, and Kathleen Jennings. Opening reception and artist talk 7-10 p.m. Fri., July 7. Free. Light Grey Art Lab, 118 E. 26th St., Minneapolis; 612-239-2047.

The Comedy Corner Open Mic Night

Every Fri., 10 p.m. Free. The Corner Bar, 1501 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-339-4333.



The Comedy of Errors

Shakespeare's shortest place filled with a myriad of accusations. Presented by Classical Actors Ensemble. July 7, 7 p.m. Free. Newell Park, 900 N. Fairview Ave., St. Paul; 651-632-5111.

(DeAnne L. Parks)



Fledglings and Seeds

Work by DeAnne L. Parks. Opening reception 5-9 p.m. Fri., July 7, features live music by Squirrels at the Birdfeeder. Free. AZ Gallery, 308 Prince St., St. Paul; 651-255-6624.

Lowertown First Fridays

Gallery hop featuring receptions, sales, demonstrations, and drinks. Every 1st Fri., 6-9 p.m. Free. Lowertown, 5th St. E. & Sibley St., St Paul.

(Kyle Caspers)

Hot Off the Press: The 31st Cooperative Exhibition

Group show featuring prints from artists' studio cooperative. Opening reception 6:30-9 p.m. Fri., July 7. Free. Highpoint Center for Printmaking, 912 W. Lake St., Minneapolis; 612-871-1326.



I’m Here: Art in the Service of Memory

Group show featuring artists facing cognitive loss. Public reception and artists talk 6-8 p.m. Sat., July 8. Free; donations support the Wilder Adult Day Health program. Form + Content Gallery, 210 N. 2nd St., Minneapolis; 612-436-1151.

MN Sinfonia: Lighter Side Concert

July 7, 7:30 p.m. Free. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Parkway, Minneapolis; 612-661-4785.

Regina V. Benson: Wildfires

Experiential textile installation. Opening reception 6-8 p.m. Thu., July 6. Artist talk 12 p.m. Fri, July 7. Free. Textile Center, 3000 University Ave., Minneapolis; 612-436-0464.

Vinyl Club

All vinyl nights with variety of DJs. Every Fri. and Sat. from March 9, 10:30 p.m. Free. The Lexington, 1096 Grand Ave., St. Paul; 651-222-5878.

(Tessa Wick)



Tessa Wick

New paintings. Opening reception 9 p.m.-midnight Fri., July 7. Daily from July 7-Sept. 16. Free. The Fox Den Salon, 704 W. 22nd St., Minneapolis; 612-872-4556.



West Broadway Farmers Market

Featuring locally sourced food and informational community presentations. More info here. Every Fri. from June 9-Oct. 6, 3-7 p.m. Free. West Broadway Farmers Market, 300 W Broadway, Minneapolis; 612-353-5178.



World's Most Dangerous Polka Band

Every Fri. from Feb. 10, 6-9 p.m. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.



(L-R: Aesthetic Apparatus, Ross Bruggink, Andy Lund)

SATURDAY:

Artcrank MSP 2017

Ten years ago, Artcrank combined bikes, beers, and art into one awesome party. This year, 50 prints will honor the art of biking. All of the contributing artists are local—or were at one point during the series—and include iconic artists like Adam Turman, Jennifer Davis, and Anne Ulku. Saturday night’s show will feature a retrospective of past works, including pieces from that first year. “These are the people who believed in me and the show when I didn’t know exactly what I’d started or where to take it,” says event organizer Charles Youel. “People who helped turn a crazy idea into an even crazier adventure that somehow grew to resemble a business.” At the event, posters will be for sale for $40. There will be beer from Fulton, and food from the likes of Hot Indian, MidNord Empanadas, Kramarczuk’s, Red River Kitchen, and MN Nice Cream. Biking to the party is encouraged; a free bike valet awaits you upon arrival. July 8, 4-10 p.m. Free. Fulton Brewery, 2540 2nd St. NE, Minneapolis.

Aloha From Hell

With New Rocket Union. July 8, 10 p.m. Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.



Art at St. Kate’s

Juried art fair featuring local crafts and fine arts, presented by Artists' Circle and Textile Center. July 8, 10-5 a.m. Free. St. Catherine University, 2004 Randolph Ave., St. Paul; 651-690-6000.

(Chris Bonniwell)

Dragon Festival 2017

A different kind of boat will be taking to Lake Phalen this weekend. Dragon boats—long canoe-like structures with colorful embellishments—will race to the beat of a drum. Cheer the boats on from land. Other cultural offerings celebrating Pan-Asian culture include karate and martial arts demonstrations, traditional dance performances, hands-on art activities for kids, and tasty eats. Enjoy live music and a sunny walking path as well. For more info, visit www.dragonfestival.org. Daily from July 8-9, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. Lake Phalen, 1400 Phalen Dr., St. Paul; 651-776-9833.

Teenage Strangler

With Darren Brown. July 8, 4:30-7 p.m. Free. Solid State, 4022 E. 46th St., Minneapolis; 612-916-0990.



The Comedy of Errors

Shakespeare's comedy filled with accusations of theft and infidelity. Presented by Clasical Actors Ensemble. Every Sat. from June 24-July 22, 7 p.m. Every Sun. from July 9-23, 2 p.m. July 21, 7 p.m. Free. Lake of the Isles, 2500 Lake Isles Parkway, Minneapolis; 612-230-6400.





Sat., July 8, 9 p.m. Lynnhurst Park.

Lynn Avery

With God's Drugs, ORM-D, Ghostband, and Milan, with visuals by Chris LeBlanc. July 8, 7 p.m.-12 a.m. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.



MSP Music Expo

Featuring dealers from the Midwest selling vintage and new albums, 45's, and music memorabilia. For more info, visit www.mspmusicexpo.com. July 8, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free; $10 early-bird admission at 8:30 a.m.. Wold-Chamberlain American Legion Post 99, 5600 S. 34th Ave., Minneapolis; 612-724-9909.

Art(ists) on the Verge 8

Group show exploring art, technology, and digital culture from emerging artists. Hear more about it at the artists’ talk at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 8. Free. Katherine E. Nash Gallery, 405 21st Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-624-6518.

(FB)

Yoga and Mindfulness

Sat., 8 a.m. Lake Nokomis Main Beach, 4955 W. Nokomis Pkwy. (West side of lake), Minneapolis.

Whiz Bang Days Celebration

All-ages outside, 21+ inside the brewery and on the patio. With beer, food trucks, inflatables, games, tunes from Kyle Cogger, Magnet and Steel, Northerly Gales, Big E and the Collins Blues Company. Noon to midnight Sat.-Sun. Wicked Wort Brewing Co., 4165 W. Broadway Ave., Robbinsdale.

2017 Summer Cycle Fest

Featuring a motorcycle meet, professional stunt show, group rides, food trucks, games, and giveaways. July 8, 3-8 p.m. Free. Simply Street Bikes, 7500 Washington Ave. S., Eden Prairie; 952-941-0774.

(Isabela Cruz)



AYA: Isabela Cruz

Scarves and textules inspired by Minnesoa nature and the artist's hometown, Quito, Ecuador. July 8, 5-8 p.m. Free. Showroom, 612 W. Lake St., Minneapolis; 612-345-7391.



Cindy Hunter Morgan

Poet presents her new collection, 'Harborless.' July 8, 7 p.m. Free. SubText: a bookstore, 165 Western Ave. N., St. Paul; 612-387-8803.



Curtis Blake Blues Band

With special guest Jimi "Prime Time" Smith. July 8, 8:30 p.m. Free. Hollihan's Pub, 2160 3rd St., White Bear Lake; 651-429-0280.





(Mark Vancleave)

Open Eye Figure Theatre’s 15th Annual Driveway Tour

For the complete schedule, visit www.openeyetheatre.org. July 8-Aug. 11. Free.

Midtown Farmers Market

Featuring local produce, meats, and cheeses, with prepared foods, local artwork, and live entertainment. More info at midtownfarmersmarket.org. Every Sat. from May 6-Oct. 28, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Every Tue. from June 6-Oct. 31, 3-7 p.m. Free. Midtown Farmers' Market, 2225 Lake St. E., Minneapolis; 612-724-7457.



Northeast Minneapolis Farmers Market

Featuring locally grown produce, live music, children's activities, and food trucks. More info at www.northeastmarket.org. Every Sat. from May 20-Oct. 21, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Free. St. Boniface Catholic Church, 629 2nd St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-379-2761.

(Helen Otterson)

Six McKnight Artists

Group show featuring recipients of the 2016 McKnight Fellowships for Ceramic Artists. Opening reception 1-4 p.m. Sat., Jul. 8. Free. Northern Clay Center, 2424 E. Franklin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-339-8007.



Summer Open House

Featuring free family fun with clay and featured artists exhibitions. July 8, 1-4 p.m. Free. Northern Clay Center, 2424 E. Franklin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-339-8007.



Summer Salon II

Group exhibition. Free. Circa Gallery, 210 N. First St., Minneapolis; 612-332-2386.



SUNDAY:

Dog Day Afternoon

This Sunday, Bent Brewstillery will offer another excuse to drink on a patio with your dog. During this “yappy hour,” you’ll be able to explore a pop-up dog market featuring canine tools and treats from Minnesota businesses. There will also be a mini dog park where your pup can play and make new friends while you enjoy a brew. Edibles for both humans and canines will be offered, and there will be freebies and giveaways as well. July 9, 12-6 p.m. Free. Bent Brewstillery, 1744 Terrace Drive, Roseville; 844-879-2368.

Alliance Française Bastille Day Celebration 2017

Outdoor party featuring live music, family activities, Francophone Bazaar, cheese, and wine. July 9, 12-6 p.m. Free. Landmark Plaza, 75 W. 5th St., St Paul; 651-292-3233.



Blues Jam

Every Sun. from Jan. 11, 7-11 p.m. Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.



Charanga Tropical: Danzon Matinee

July 9, 5-7 p.m. Aug. 20, 5-7 p.m. Sept. 24, 5-7 p.m. Free. Icehouse, 2528 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis; 612-276-6523.



Comedy Open Mic

Featuring local and visiting stand up comedians, hosted by Trish Cook. Sign up begins at 6 p.m. In the Poco Loco Lounge. Every Sun. from Feb. 12, 7 p.m. Free. Pepitos Tex-Mex Bar & Grill, 4820 Chicago Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-822-2104.



InsightBike Rally

Featuring local bike companies and vendors, exhibitions, food trucks, beer trailer, and live music. July 9, 12-8 p.m. Free. Insight Brewing, 2821 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-722-7222.

Dogs of MSP Woof Down

Dog owner meet up with merch for sale, treats for the pups, food, and drinks. July 9, 1-4 p.m. Free. Terzo Vino Bar, 2221 W. 50th St., Minneapolis; 612-925-0330.



Sunday Morning Market and Music Series

Featuring art, antiques, vintage items, furniture, henna, and music by DJ Kool Hanz. Every Sun. from July 9-Sept. 24, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Free. Hill Valley Cafe & Coffee, 3301 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-788-1613.



The Compleat Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged)

The Actors Theatre of Minnesota present this West End comedy. July 9, 6 p.m. July 16, 3 p.m. Every Sun. from July 23-30, 6 p.m. Free. Brit's Pub & Eating Establishment, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis; 612-332-3908.



Two Cow Garage

With Nato Coles & Blue Diamond Band and the Right Here. July 9, 9 p.m. Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.