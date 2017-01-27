Freeloader Friday: 53 free things to do this weekend

FRIDAY:

U.S. Pond Hockey Championships

For this epic tournament, athletes often take to the ice during some of the coldest days of the year in hopes of winning the Golden Shovel. On the way to the final battle, many teams will square off in divisions including co-ed, women’s, 40-plus, and rink rat. The most competitive players can be found in open division, where it’s not uncommon to find a former pro or college athlete. While teams of eight duke it out, revelers can practice their moves on a public rink open to all ages, relax in the beer garden, and warm up in a heated tent serving eats and hot beverages. For complete game schedules, see the official U.S. Pond Hockey website, www.uspondhockey.com. Jan. 26, 5-9 p.m. Jan. 27, 7 a.m.-10 p.m. Jan. 28, 7 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Jan. 29, 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Free. Lake Nokomis Main Beach, 5001 W. Lake Nokomis Pkwy., Minneapolis; 612-230-6400.

The Comedy Corner Open Mic Night

10 p.m. Free. The Corner Bar, 1501 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-339-4333.

Minneapolis Art Lending Library Winter Lending Event

Featuring a collection of over 100 original works. Patrons are allowed to take one home for three months. Jan. 27, 5-8 p.m. Free. Logan Recreation Center, 680 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-370-4927.

Midwinter Light

Sculptures by Jennifer Hedberg. Dusk to 10 p.m. through Tuesday. The Commons, 425 Portland Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-339-0910.

Deterioration

With Invidiosus, Daigoro, Plagued Insanity, and Dissident Clone. Jan. 27, 9 p.m. Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

2017 Saint Paul Winter Carnival: Free stuff happening Friday



Minnesota State Snow Sculpting Contest

More info at www.mnsnowpark.com. Daily from Jan. 27-29, 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Free. Minnesota State Fairgrounds, 1265 Snelling Ave., St. Paul; 651-288-4400.



Wells Fargo Winter Skate

Bring your own skates, borrow them for free if you bank at Wells Fargo, or pay $4 to rent a pair. For more info, visit www.visitsaintpaul.com. Daily from Nov. 19-Feb. 28. Free. Landmark Center, 75 W. 5th St., St. Paul; 651-292-3293.



For complete event schedules, see the official website, www.wintercarnival.com, or call the hotline at 651-223-7400. Daily from Jan. 26-Feb. 5.

Global Technique, Local Pattern: Ikat Textiles

There will be an opening reception on Friday, January 27, from 6 to 8 p.m. Free. Goldstein Museum of Design, 1985 Buford Ave., St. Paul; 612-625-5000.

Harrison Street

Jan. 27, 9 p.m. Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.





The Beautiful Brain: Drawings of Santiago Ramón y Cajal

There will be an opening reception on Friday, January 27, from 7 to 10 p.m. Daily from Jan. 28-May 14. Frederick R. Weisman Art Museum, 333 E. River Rd., Minneapolis; 612-625-9494.

Minneapolis WinterSkate

Free public skating rink with a warming house and complimentary skate rental. Daily from Nov. 23-March 31. Free. Loring Park, 1382 Willow St., Minneapolis.



Party Monster Fridays

Upbeat dance music in a Gothic horror themed venue, with drink specials, and free cover if in costume. Every Fri. from June 10, 10 p.m.-2 a.m. $5; free if in costume. Ground Zero Nightclub, 15 4th St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-378-5115.





Roger Shimomura: Mistaken Identity

There will be an opening reception from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, January 27. Daily from Jan. 27-March 10. Free. Macalester College Janet Wallace Fine Arts Center, 1600 Grand Ave., St. Paul; 651-696-6000.



Open Stages

Free arts show hosted by teens for teens, with dinner beginning at 6 p.m., presented by Kulture Klub Collaborative, Learning Dreams, and Intermedia Arts. Jan. 27, 6-8:30 p.m. March 27, 6-8:30 p.m. May 22, 6-8:30 p.m. Free. Intermedia Arts, 2822 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-871-4444.



Outdoor Ice Rink

Free ice skating during mall hours through February 19. Daily from Nov. 19-Feb. 19. Free. Southdale Center, 10 Southdale Center, Edina; 952-925-7874.

SATURDAY:

Archer Costume Party

Theme parties aren’t just for Halloween. This Saturday at Wander North, the bar will be paying tribute to FX’s Archer, an animated series that mashes global espionage, mid-century modern aesthetics, and dark humor together for one fabulously bizarre — and good-looking — show. Come as you are, or come in costume, whether you’re a strong and hearty Pam, a bionic Barry, or a flaky Carol/Cheryl/Cherene. Costumes are encouraged and score you $1 off drinks, which will include cocktails inspired by the hard-drinking characters. Have you ever wanted to try Archer’s Green Russian (absinthe, creme de menthe, vodka, and heavy whipping cream)? Well, now’s your chance. Costumes will be judged at 10 p.m., and awards will be given to those who best nailed their looks as either main or obscure characters (anyone up to go as Babou or Brett Bunson?). Jan. 28, 8-11:55 p.m. Free. Wander North Distillery, 771 Harding St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-276-2189.

Hey, That's My Jam Dance Party

Featuring Hey There Handsome and Slow Moe. Jan. 28, 10 p.m. Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.

The Right Here

With Rafters, Fearless Leader, and Fox Horse & Hound. Jan. 28, 9 p.m. Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

2017 Saint Paul Winter Carnival: Free stuff happening Saturday

Autonomous Snow Plow Competition

Saturday, Jan. 28 - Sunday, Jan. 29. Rice Park, 109 Fourth St. W., St. Paul.



Grand Day in the Park

Featuring costumed characters, fire art performances, live music, and more. Noon to 6 p.m. Free. Minnesota State Fairgrounds, 1265 Snelling Ave., St. Paul; 651-288-4400.

For complete event schedules, see the official website, www.wintercarnival.com, or call the hotline at 651-223-7400. Daily from Jan. 26-Feb. 5.

Ne + Re Launch Party

Featuring wine and beer, giveaways, snacks, and games. 4 to 6:30 p.m. Salon Rouge, 6 S. 13th St., Minneapolis; 612-374-2201.

Stop the Pipelines: Letter Writing and Organizing

12:30 to 2 p.m. Boneshaker Books, 2002 23rd Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-871-7110.

Jim Walsh

Author presents his new book, 'Gold Experience: Following Prince in the '90s.' Jan. 28, 1 p.m. Free. Barnes & Noble Galleria, 3225 W. 69th St., Edina; 952-920-0633.

NorthGate Brewing 4th Anniversary Party

Featuring a special releases and beer sales, $44 flash tattoos from Northeast Tattoo & Fade Away Laser Tattoo Removal, giveaways, screen printing, food trucks, and more. Noon to 8 p.m. NorthGate Brewing, 783 Harding St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-354-2858.

Book Lovers Extravaganza

Featuring giveaways, refreshments, book sale, and author speed-dating rounds and signings. Jan. 28, 6-8 p.m. Free. Milkweed Books, 1011 Washington Ave. S., Ste. 300, Minneapolis; 612-332-3192.

Neighborhood Roots Winter Farmers Market

Featuring local meats, cheeses, produce, and preserves from area vendors, beer and wine by the glass, and live music from the Broken Heartland String Band and the Roe Family Singers. Jan. 28, 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Free. Bachman's, 6010 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-861-7600.



Standing With Standing Rock

Educational fundraiser for Standing Rock presented by Twin Cities Anti-Hate Directive, Healing Elements, and Sift Gluten Free, with a short film, speakers, a community discussion, banner making, and live music from Mama Caught Fire. Jan. 28, 4-7 p.m. Free; suggested $5 donation. Healing Elements, 2290 Como Ave., St. Paul; 651-348-6216.

Form + Content Gallery 10th Anniversary Exhibition

Group show featuring former and current members of the gallery. Opening reception 6-8 p.m. Sat., Jan. 28. Form + Content Gallery, 210 N. 2nd St., Minneapolis; 612-436-1151.

Hmong Veterans

Photographs by Pao Houa Her. Public reception with artist talk 4-7 p.m. Sat., Jan. 28. Anoka-Ramsey Community College, 11200 Mississippi Blvd., Coon Rapids; 763-433-1100.

Back Alley

Jan. 28, 9 p.m. Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.



Be Heard MN Youth Poetry Slam Series

Jan. 28, 7 p.m. Free. Stepping Stone Theater, 55 Victoria St. N., St Paul; 651-225-9265.



Chinese New Year Celebration

Featuring Beijing Bamboo Orchestra, dragon and lion dances, food, complimentary gifts, and decor. Jan. 28, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. Mall of America Best Buy Rotunda, 365 N. Garden, Bloomington; 952-883-8800.

Michael Kareken: Shadows & Reflections

Drawings and paintings. Opening reception 2-5 p.m. Sat., Jan. 28. Daily from Jan. 28-March 11. Free. Groveland Gallery, 25 Groveland Terrace, Minneapolis; 612-377-7800.



Mill City Winter Market

Indoor marketplace featuring local food, ceramics, jewelry, art, music, and home products. More info at millcityfarmersmarket.org/visit/winter-market. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Free. Mill City Museum, 704 S. 2nd St., Minneapolis; 612-341-7555.

12th Annual Immigrant and Minority Farmers Conference

Featuring presentation, workshops, and community building. Registration and more info at www.imfconference.org. Daily from Jan. 28-29, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Free for farmers; $60 daily; $100 for both days. Continuing Education & Conference Center, 1890 Buford Ave., St. Paul; 651-624-3275.



16th Annual Kite Festival

Featuring horse-drawn wagon rides, snowshoeing, ice fishing, marshmallow roast, and Minnesota Kite Society demonstrations. Jan. 28, 12-4 p.m. Free. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Parkway, Minneapolis; 612-661-4785.



University Symphony Orchestra Concert

Jan. 28, 7:30 p.m. Free. Ted Mann Concert Hall, 2128 4th St. S., Minneapolis; 612-624-2345.





Wintertide 2017: A Biennial Juried Art Exhibition

Group show featuring work by members of the Northeast Minneapolis Arts Association. Opening reception 7-11 p.m. Free. Public Functionary, 1400 12th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-978-5566.

DreamMakers: Portraits by Ann Marsden

Opening reception 5-8 p.m. Sat., Jan. 28. IFP MN Center For Media Arts, 550 Vandalia St., Ste. 120, St. Paul; 651-644-1912.



Habitattitude Fish and Aquatic Plant Surrender

With auction presented by the Minnesota Aquarium Society. Jan. 28, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Free. Redemption Lutheran Church, 927 E. Old Shakopee Rd., Bloomington; 952-881-0035.



It's Happening

Group show. Opening reception 6-9 p.m. Sat., Jan. 28. Free. A-Mill Artist Loft Building, 315 SE Main St., Minneapolis; 612-339-1034.

SUNDAY:

B-Lectric: A Celebration of Art and Light

Featuring outdoor light installations projected onto ice walls, short films of First Nation communitiesDAPL protest footage, hands-on art activities with the Art Shanty Projects, maple syrup lollipop-making, performances from the Infiammati Fire Circus, tunes from DJ Jake Rudh. Jan. 29, 4:30-9 p.m. Free. Barbette, 1600 W. Lake St., Minneapolis; 612-827-5710.



Boy Kisses Comedy Showcase

7:30 p.m. Free. Universe Games, 711 W. Lake St., Minneapolis; 612-825-4066.



Postcard Writing and Coffee

Action 1 as part of the Women's March 10 Actions for the First 100 Days campaign. Jan. 29, 12:30-3 p.m. Free; donations suggested. Peace Coffee, 3262 Minnehaha Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-877-7760.



Saint Paul Civic Symphony Winter Carnival Concert

Jan. 29, 2 p.m. Free. Landmark Center, 75 W. 5th St., St. Paul; 651-292-3293.



Screen Agers: Growing Up in the Digital Age

Film screening. Jan. 29, 6:30 p.m. Free; donations welcome. Minnesota Waldorf School, 70 E. Cty Road B, Maplewood; 651-487-6700.



Tryorama: A Diorama Fair for Grown-Ups

Though solid diorama-making skills are crucial when you’re a kid, they don’t really pay off in the adult world. But they will this Sunday, as the Grown-Up Club will be revisiting the art — shoebox, cotton balls, hot glue, and all. Any good diorama assignment has a theme; at this event participants will be creating pieces inspired by “American Lyfe: 50 Years in the Future.” Will these be utopian or dystopian dioramas? You’ll have to peek inside to find out. The stakes are high: First place takes home $100. Winners will be judged by celebrity diorama experts (or just kinda locally known people who dig a good craft project), and beer will be plentiful. Jan. 29, 1-4 p.m. Free. Sisyphus Brewing, 712 Ontario Avenue W., Minneapolis; 612-321-8324.

Midwinter Light

Featuring a bonfire, music, hot chocolate, ice sculptures by Jennifer Hedberg. 4-8 p.m. The Commons, 425 Portland Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-339-0910.

2017 Saint Paul Winter Carnival: Free stuff happening Sunday

Snow Park Polar Plunge

Benefit for Special Olympics Minnesota, featuring giant slide, firetruck rides, and snow sculpting. Registration and more info at www.plungemn.org. Jan. 29, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Free. Minnesota State Fairgrounds, 1265 Snelling Ave., St. Paul; 651-288-4400.

For complete event schedules, see the official website, www.wintercarnival.com, or call the hotline at 651-223-7400. Daily from Jan. 26-Feb. 5.