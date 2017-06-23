(FB)

FRIDAY:

Pride Kickoff Party

Featuring Cee Cee Russell, with limited edition rainbow Love Your Melon beanie to the first 101 people through the doors. June 23, 9 p.m. $5; free if you download The Exchange app. The Exchange Minneapolis, 10 S. 5th St., #B100, Minneapolis; 612-886-2233.



PRIDE 2017

Featuring a celebratory weekend full of events. Check the website for complete listings. Daily from June 22-25, 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Free. Gay 90's, 408 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-333-7755.

Ryan Coit

Work inspired by the LGBTQ community, in the Gallery at Mercy. Daily from June 16-25. Free. Mercy, 901 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-252-7000.

Quantum Split

With Spur Yields and Battlerat. June 23, 9 p.m. Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

Hidden Figures

Fri. 9 p.m. Kenwood Park.

Emot

With Maple & Beech and Peter Miller. June 23, 10 p.m. Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.



Javier Matos

With the Lark and the Loon and Tree Party. June 23, 9 p.m. Free. Viking Bar, 1829 Riverside Ave., Minneapolis; 612-353-4794.



Jazz in the Lobby Bar

Featuring JoAnn Funk on piano with Jeff Brueske on bass. Every Fri. and Sat. 7-11 p.m. Free. St. Paul Hotel, 350 Market St., St. Paul; 800-292-9292.

Inner Space: Fall into Dangerous Matter & Invent Resilience

Artwork by Jeralyn Mohr examining the effects of sexual trauma and healing. June 23, 5-9 p.m. Daily from June 24-25, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Free; donations accepted to support awareness and aid for survivors. Block Studios, 676 Smith Ave. S., St. Paul; 651-434-1578.

The Comedy Corner Open Mic Night

Fri. 10 p.m. Free. The Corner Bar, 1501 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-339-4333.



The Comedy of Errors

Shakespeare's shortest play filled with a myriad of accusations. Presented by Classical Actors Ensemble. June 23, 7 p.m. Free. Wolfe Park, 3700 Monterey Dr., Minneapolis; 763-682-4590.



The Tommy Bentz Band

June 23, 9 p.m. Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.



Vinyl Club

All vinyl nights with variety of DJs. Every Fri. and Sat. from March 9, 10:30 p.m. Free. The Lexington, 1096 Grand Ave., St. Paul; 651-222-5878.

A Culture of Pots: Exhibition Reception

The Weisman Art Museum celebrates the 25th anniversary of the St. Croix Valley Pottery Tour, a regional self-guided tour of studios. 6 to 8 p.m. Friday. This event is free, but you must register. Weisman Art Museum, 333 E. River Pkwy, Minneapolis.

Twin Cities Jazz Festival 2017

Featuring headliners McCoy Tyner, Terence Blanchard, Anat Cohen with Choro Aventuroso, and Bobby Lyle. For lineups and locations, visit www.twincitiesjazzfestival.com. Daily from June 22-24, 5 p.m.-12 a.m. Free; some events are ticketed. Mears Park, 221 E. 5th St., St. Paul; 651-632-5111.



Twin Cities Jazz Festival at Vieux Carre

Featuring Jon Weber, Connie Evingson, Mary Louise Knutson Trio, Emmet Cohen, Jordan Anderson, Laura Caviani, and festival jam sessions. Daily from June 22-24, 6 p.m.-12 a.m. Free. Vieux Carre, 408 St. Peter St., St. Paul; 612-332-5299.

(Miles Phillips)

Earth Works Public Reception

Altered Esthetics ruminates on the force of nature. Work by 16 artists. 5 to 7 p.m. Friday. Southern Theater, 1420 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis.

West Broadway Farmers Market

Featuring locally sourced food and informational community presentations. More info here. Every Fri. from June 9-Oct. 6, 3-7 p.m. Free. West Broadway Farmers Market, 300 W Broadway, Minneapolis; 612-353-5178.



World's Most Dangerous Polka Band

Fri. 7-10 p.m. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.

Manitou Days

Three-week summer festival featuring parade, live music, picnics, Fourth of July fireworks, competitions, family fun, and more. For complete schedule and list of locations, check www.manitoudays.com. Daily from June 15-July 4. Varies. Downtown White Bear Lake, 4751 U.S. 61, White Bear Lake.



(Tony Nelson)

SATURDAY:

2017 Twin Cities Pride Festival

Featuring a parade, live music, organizations, vendors, food and beer, family fun, and more. For a full schedule of happenings and locations, visit www.tcpride.org. June 24, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. June 25, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Free. Loring Park, 1382 Willow St., Minneapolis.

Hey, That's My Jam Dance Party

Featuring Hey There Handsome and Slow Moe. June 24, 10 p.m. Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.

Crack House

With Diminished, Hellish View, and Shapeshifter. June 24, 9 p.m. Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

(FB)

Yuya Negishi

Paintings. With DJ Czu and Amy Pickett on Saturday night. Sat. 8 p.m. to midnight; Sun. 4-8 p.m. Free. Clockwerks Brewing, 25 4th St. N., Minneapolis; 612-339-9375.

Sing

Sat. 9 p.m. Waite Park.



Beach & Ice Cream Ride

Bike with the Joyful Riders to Excelsior for ice cream. The ride will be 34 miles round trip, entirely on trails. Sat. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Freewheel Midtown Bike Center, 2834 10th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

(Philo Northrup)

Art of ArtCar & ArtBike Artists

Work by Steve Blake, Philo Northrup, Jan Elftmann, Ruthann Godollei, Max Haynes, Larry LaBonte, Allen Christian, Mina Leierwood, Patti Paulson, Kat Corrigan, Duane Tougas, and Toni Warner. Opening reception 6-9 p.m. Sat., June 24. Daily from June 24-Sept. 30. Free. 801 Art Gallery, 801 Washington Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-747-2313.

Vegan East Pop Up

Pre-orders are recommended. Sat. 10 a.m. to noon. The Herbivorous Butcher, 507 First Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-208-0992.



(Jeannine Spooner Kitzhaber)

Blurred Boundaries

Works by Jeannine Spooner Kitzhaber and Lyz Wendland. Artist reception 2-5 p.m. Sat., June 24. Daily from June 24-July 22. Free. Banfill-Locke Center for the Arts, 6666 E. River Rd., Fridley; 763-574-1850.

MiX Pride Edition

Featuring DJ Lindsay Sheik and DJ Lenka Paris, with food and beverage specials all day. June 24, 12-6 p.m. Free. Cafe and Bar Lurcat, 1624 Harmon Pl., Minneapolis; 612-486-5500.

Midtown Farmers Market

Featuring local produce, meats, and cheeses, with prepared foods, local artwork, and live entertainment. More info at midtownfarmersmarket.org. Every Sat. from May 6-Oct. 28, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Every Tue. from June 6-Oct. 31, 3-7 p.m. Free. Midtown Farmers' Market, 2225 Lake St. E., Minneapolis; 612-724-7457.



Nazmo King

June 24, 9 p.m. Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.



Northeast Minneapolis Farmers Market

Featuring locally grown produce, live music, children's activities, and food trucks. More info at www.northeastmarket.org. Every Sat. from May 20-Oct. 21, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Free. St. Boniface Catholic Church, 629 2nd St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-379-2761.

Carly Ellefsen

Abstract oil paintings. Opening reception 6-9 p.m. Sat., June 24. Daily from June 24-Sept. 23. Free. The Hive Salon, 1621 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-781-4483.

The Comedy of Errors

Shakespeare's comedy filled with accusations of theft and infidelity. Presented by Clasical Actors Ensemble. Every Sat. from June 24-July 22, 7 p.m. Every Sun. from July 9-23, 2 p.m. July 21, 7 p.m. Free. Lake of the Isles, 2500 Lake Isles Parkway, Minneapolis; 612-230-6400.



Them Coulee Boys

With Black River Revue and McNasty Band. June 24, 2-6 p.m. Free. Franconia Sculpture Park, 29836 St. Croix Trail, Shafer; 651-257-6668.

(Bill Cameron)

Global Water Dances

According to the United Nations, unsafe water kills more people worldwide than violence, and that includes war. This Saturday, 90-plus cities will celebrate our most precious resource through dance. For the Minneapolis installment, taking place at Stone Arch Bridge along the Mississippi River, local choreographers Rae Eden Frank and Lori Mercil have teamed up to create a free performance full of color, dance, and movement. It’s all in collaboration with Global Water Dance originator Marylee Hardenbergh. They’ll be joined worldwide with happenings in Flint, Berlin, Dehli, Paris, and more. Expect drumming, new choreography, and audience participation, rain or shine. June 24, 5 p.m. Free. Stone Arch Bridge, 219 S. Main St., Minneapolis; 612-230-6400.



Juneteenth Celebration

Family-friendly festival featuring crafts, cultural demonstrations, storytelling, singing, drumming, and theater. June 24, 5-7 p.m. Free. Sumner Public Library, 611 Emerson Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-630-6390.



Juneteenth Celebration

Family-friendly festival featuring crafts, cultural demonstrations, storytelling, singing, drumming, and theater. June 24, 1-3 p.m. Free. Webber Park Library, 4310 Webber Parkway, Minneapolis; 612-630-6640.



Justin Anderson

Author presents his new book, 'Nothing But Trouble.' June 24, 2 p.m. Free. Barnes & Noble HarMar Mall, 2100 Snelling Ave. N., Roseville; 651-639-9256.



Ruby Jane Schwieger

Author presents her new book, 'The Murder at Emerson's.' June 24, 2 p.m. Free. Barnes & Noble HarMar Mall, 2100 Snelling Ave. N., Roseville; 651-639-9256.



(RJL Photography)

SUNDAY:

2017 Ashley Rukes GLBT Pride Parade

Parade marches down Hennepin Avenue from Third Street South and concludes at Spruce Street. Sun. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Pride on the Patio

From 1 to 5 p.m. guests can enjoy beats by DJ Stanley Van Hunt, rosé specials, and alcholic slushies. Sun. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Esker Grove, 723 Vineland Place, Minneapolis.

Boy Kisses Comedy Showcase

See the final show before members of the troupe head to LA. June 25, 7:30 p.m. Free. Universe Games, 711 W. Lake St., Minneapolis; 612-825-4066.



Comedy Open Mic

Featuring local and visiting stand up comedians, hosted by Trish Cook. Sign up begins at 6 p.m. In the Poco Loco Lounge. Every Sun. from Feb. 12, 7 p.m. Free. Pepitos Tex-Mex Bar & Grill, 4820 Chicago Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-822-2104.



Glitter Blessing for Pride Sunday

Celebration of LGBTQ people, with clergy vestments inspired by Wonder Woman and gay camp tradition, followed by parade viewing. June 25, 9:30 a.m. Free. SpringHouse Ministry Center, 610 W. 28th St., Minneapolis; 612-353-6292.

(Michael Corrigan)

Uptown Food Truck Festival

Featuring over 60 food trucks, craft beers, two stages of music, carnival games, and expanded space from last year. Sun. 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Free. Calhoun Square, 3001 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-824-1240.

Lurcat Love Luau

Pride party featuring two dance floors, 10 bars, and music from DJ Lindsay Sheik, DJ Lenka Paris, and DJ Sxooba. June 25, 12-6 p.m. Free. Cafe and Bar Lurcat, 1624 Harmon Pl., Minneapolis; 612-486-5500.



Minnesota Comic Book Convention

Featuring dealers with comics from past and present, collectibles, and comic book buyers. More info at www.epguides.com/comics. June 25, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. Hotel Metro St. Paul, 2201 Burns Ave., St. Paul; 651-731-2220.



Pride Family Lounge

Featuring art activities, free cookies, drag queen storytime, rainbow reading rug, and signs of celebration with the M. June 25, 12-4 p.m. Free. Lakes & Legends Brewing Company, 1368 LaSalle Ave, Minneapolis; 612-999-6020.



Rooftop Pride Party

With DJ Ben Quam, Pride cocktails and drink specials, Butcher and the Boar brats. June 25, 12 p.m. Free. 4 Bells, 1610 Harmon Pl., Minneapolis; 612-904-1163.

The Comedy of Errors

Shakespeare's shortest play filled with a myriad of accusations. Presented by Clasical Actors Ensemble. June 25, 2 p.m. July 7, 7 p.m. Free. Newell Park, 900 N. Fairview Ave., St. Paul; 651-632-5111.