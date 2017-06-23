Freeloader Friday: 52 free things to do this weekend
This weekend in free things to do we have a handful of fun Pride-related activities, a few festivals, farmers markets, and the gathering of 60-plus food trucks. Come take a look and plan your weekend.
FRIDAY:
Pride Kickoff Party
Featuring Cee Cee Russell, with limited edition rainbow Love Your Melon beanie to the first 101 people through the doors. June 23, 9 p.m. $5; free if you download The Exchange app. The Exchange Minneapolis, 10 S. 5th St., #B100, Minneapolis; 612-886-2233.
PRIDE 2017
Featuring a celebratory weekend full of events. Check the website for complete listings. Daily from June 22-25, 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Free. Gay 90's, 408 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-333-7755.
Ryan Coit
Work inspired by the LGBTQ community, in the Gallery at Mercy. Daily from June 16-25. Free. Mercy, 901 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-252-7000.
Quantum Split
With Spur Yields and Battlerat. June 23, 9 p.m. Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.
Hidden Figures
Fri. 9 p.m. Kenwood Park.
Emot
With Maple & Beech and Peter Miller. June 23, 10 p.m. Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.
Javier Matos
With the Lark and the Loon and Tree Party. June 23, 9 p.m. Free. Viking Bar, 1829 Riverside Ave., Minneapolis; 612-353-4794.
Jazz in the Lobby Bar
Featuring JoAnn Funk on piano with Jeff Brueske on bass. Every Fri. and Sat. 7-11 p.m. Free. St. Paul Hotel, 350 Market St., St. Paul; 800-292-9292.
Inner Space: Fall into Dangerous Matter & Invent Resilience
Artwork by Jeralyn Mohr examining the effects of sexual trauma and healing. June 23, 5-9 p.m. Daily from June 24-25, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Free; donations accepted to support awareness and aid for survivors. Block Studios, 676 Smith Ave. S., St. Paul; 651-434-1578.
The Comedy Corner Open Mic Night
Fri. 10 p.m. Free. The Corner Bar, 1501 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-339-4333.
The Comedy of Errors
Shakespeare's shortest play filled with a myriad of accusations. Presented by Classical Actors Ensemble. June 23, 7 p.m. Free. Wolfe Park, 3700 Monterey Dr., Minneapolis; 763-682-4590.
The Tommy Bentz Band
June 23, 9 p.m. Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.
Vinyl Club
All vinyl nights with variety of DJs. Every Fri. and Sat. from March 9, 10:30 p.m. Free. The Lexington, 1096 Grand Ave., St. Paul; 651-222-5878.
A Culture of Pots: Exhibition Reception
The Weisman Art Museum celebrates the 25th anniversary of the St. Croix Valley Pottery Tour, a regional self-guided tour of studios. 6 to 8 p.m. Friday. This event is free, but you must register. Weisman Art Museum, 333 E. River Pkwy, Minneapolis.
Twin Cities Jazz Festival 2017
Featuring headliners McCoy Tyner, Terence Blanchard, Anat Cohen with Choro Aventuroso, and Bobby Lyle. For lineups and locations, visit www.twincitiesjazzfestival.com. Daily from June 22-24, 5 p.m.-12 a.m. Free; some events are ticketed. Mears Park, 221 E. 5th St., St. Paul; 651-632-5111.
Twin Cities Jazz Festival at Vieux Carre
Featuring Jon Weber, Connie Evingson, Mary Louise Knutson Trio, Emmet Cohen, Jordan Anderson, Laura Caviani, and festival jam sessions. Daily from June 22-24, 6 p.m.-12 a.m. Free. Vieux Carre, 408 St. Peter St., St. Paul; 612-332-5299.
(Miles Phillips)
Earth Works Public Reception
Altered Esthetics ruminates on the force of nature. Work by 16 artists. 5 to 7 p.m. Friday. Southern Theater, 1420 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis.
West Broadway Farmers Market
Featuring locally sourced food and informational community presentations. More info here. Every Fri. from June 9-Oct. 6, 3-7 p.m. Free. West Broadway Farmers Market, 300 W Broadway, Minneapolis; 612-353-5178.
World's Most Dangerous Polka Band
Fri. 7-10 p.m. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.
Manitou Days
Three-week summer festival featuring parade, live music, picnics, Fourth of July fireworks, competitions, family fun, and more. For complete schedule and list of locations, check www.manitoudays.com. Daily from June 15-July 4. Varies. Downtown White Bear Lake, 4751 U.S. 61, White Bear Lake.
(Tony Nelson)
SATURDAY:
2017 Twin Cities Pride Festival
Featuring a parade, live music, organizations, vendors, food and beer, family fun, and more. For a full schedule of happenings and locations, visit www.tcpride.org. June 24, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. June 25, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Free. Loring Park, 1382 Willow St., Minneapolis.
Hey, That's My Jam Dance Party
Featuring Hey There Handsome and Slow Moe. June 24, 10 p.m. Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.
Crack House
With Diminished, Hellish View, and Shapeshifter. June 24, 9 p.m. Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.
(FB)
Yuya Negishi
Paintings. With DJ Czu and Amy Pickett on Saturday night. Sat. 8 p.m. to midnight; Sun. 4-8 p.m. Free. Clockwerks Brewing, 25 4th St. N., Minneapolis; 612-339-9375.
Sing
Sat. 9 p.m. Waite Park.
Beach & Ice Cream Ride
Bike with the Joyful Riders to Excelsior for ice cream. The ride will be 34 miles round trip, entirely on trails. Sat. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Freewheel Midtown Bike Center, 2834 10th Ave. S., Minneapolis.
(Philo Northrup)
Art of ArtCar & ArtBike Artists
Work by Steve Blake, Philo Northrup, Jan Elftmann, Ruthann Godollei, Max Haynes, Larry LaBonte, Allen Christian, Mina Leierwood, Patti Paulson, Kat Corrigan, Duane Tougas, and Toni Warner. Opening reception 6-9 p.m. Sat., June 24. Daily from June 24-Sept. 30. Free. 801 Art Gallery, 801 Washington Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-747-2313.
Vegan East Pop Up
Pre-orders are recommended. Sat. 10 a.m. to noon. The Herbivorous Butcher, 507 First Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-208-0992.
(Jeannine Spooner Kitzhaber)
Blurred Boundaries
Works by Jeannine Spooner Kitzhaber and Lyz Wendland. Artist reception 2-5 p.m. Sat., June 24. Daily from June 24-July 22. Free. Banfill-Locke Center for the Arts, 6666 E. River Rd., Fridley; 763-574-1850.
MiX Pride Edition
Featuring DJ Lindsay Sheik and DJ Lenka Paris, with food and beverage specials all day. June 24, 12-6 p.m. Free. Cafe and Bar Lurcat, 1624 Harmon Pl., Minneapolis; 612-486-5500.
Midtown Farmers Market
Featuring local produce, meats, and cheeses, with prepared foods, local artwork, and live entertainment. More info at midtownfarmersmarket.org. Every Sat. from May 6-Oct. 28, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Every Tue. from June 6-Oct. 31, 3-7 p.m. Free. Midtown Farmers' Market, 2225 Lake St. E., Minneapolis; 612-724-7457.
Nazmo King
June 24, 9 p.m. Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.
Northeast Minneapolis Farmers Market
Featuring locally grown produce, live music, children's activities, and food trucks. More info at www.northeastmarket.org. Every Sat. from May 20-Oct. 21, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Free. St. Boniface Catholic Church, 629 2nd St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-379-2761.
Carly Ellefsen
Abstract oil paintings. Opening reception 6-9 p.m. Sat., June 24. Daily from June 24-Sept. 23. Free. The Hive Salon, 1621 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-781-4483.
The Comedy of Errors
Shakespeare's comedy filled with accusations of theft and infidelity. Presented by Clasical Actors Ensemble. Every Sat. from June 24-July 22, 7 p.m. Every Sun. from July 9-23, 2 p.m. July 21, 7 p.m. Free. Lake of the Isles, 2500 Lake Isles Parkway, Minneapolis; 612-230-6400.
Them Coulee Boys
With Black River Revue and McNasty Band. June 24, 2-6 p.m. Free. Franconia Sculpture Park, 29836 St. Croix Trail, Shafer; 651-257-6668.
(Bill Cameron)
Global Water Dances
According to the United Nations, unsafe water kills more people worldwide than violence, and that includes war. This Saturday, 90-plus cities will celebrate our most precious resource through dance. For the Minneapolis installment, taking place at Stone Arch Bridge along the Mississippi River, local choreographers Rae Eden Frank and Lori Mercil have teamed up to create a free performance full of color, dance, and movement. It’s all in collaboration with Global Water Dance originator Marylee Hardenbergh. They’ll be joined worldwide with happenings in Flint, Berlin, Dehli, Paris, and more. Expect drumming, new choreography, and audience participation, rain or shine. June 24, 5 p.m. Free. Stone Arch Bridge, 219 S. Main St., Minneapolis; 612-230-6400.
Juneteenth Celebration
Family-friendly festival featuring crafts, cultural demonstrations, storytelling, singing, drumming, and theater. June 24, 5-7 p.m. Free. Sumner Public Library, 611 Emerson Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-630-6390.
Juneteenth Celebration
Family-friendly festival featuring crafts, cultural demonstrations, storytelling, singing, drumming, and theater. June 24, 1-3 p.m. Free. Webber Park Library, 4310 Webber Parkway, Minneapolis; 612-630-6640.
Justin Anderson
Author presents his new book, 'Nothing But Trouble.' June 24, 2 p.m. Free. Barnes & Noble HarMar Mall, 2100 Snelling Ave. N., Roseville; 651-639-9256.
Ruby Jane Schwieger
Author presents her new book, 'The Murder at Emerson's.' June 24, 2 p.m. Free. Barnes & Noble HarMar Mall, 2100 Snelling Ave. N., Roseville; 651-639-9256.
(RJL Photography)
SUNDAY:
2017 Ashley Rukes GLBT Pride Parade
Parade marches down Hennepin Avenue from Third Street South and concludes at Spruce Street. Sun. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Pride on the Patio
From 1 to 5 p.m. guests can enjoy beats by DJ Stanley Van Hunt, rosé specials, and alcholic slushies. Sun. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Esker Grove, 723 Vineland Place, Minneapolis.
Boy Kisses Comedy Showcase
See the final show before members of the troupe head to LA. June 25, 7:30 p.m. Free. Universe Games, 711 W. Lake St., Minneapolis; 612-825-4066.
Comedy Open Mic
Featuring local and visiting stand up comedians, hosted by Trish Cook. Sign up begins at 6 p.m. In the Poco Loco Lounge. Every Sun. from Feb. 12, 7 p.m. Free. Pepitos Tex-Mex Bar & Grill, 4820 Chicago Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-822-2104.
Glitter Blessing for Pride Sunday
Celebration of LGBTQ people, with clergy vestments inspired by Wonder Woman and gay camp tradition, followed by parade viewing. June 25, 9:30 a.m. Free. SpringHouse Ministry Center, 610 W. 28th St., Minneapolis; 612-353-6292.
(Michael Corrigan)
Uptown Food Truck Festival
Featuring over 60 food trucks, craft beers, two stages of music, carnival games, and expanded space from last year. Sun. 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Free. Calhoun Square, 3001 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-824-1240.
Lurcat Love Luau
Pride party featuring two dance floors, 10 bars, and music from DJ Lindsay Sheik, DJ Lenka Paris, and DJ Sxooba. June 25, 12-6 p.m. Free. Cafe and Bar Lurcat, 1624 Harmon Pl., Minneapolis; 612-486-5500.
Minnesota Comic Book Convention
Featuring dealers with comics from past and present, collectibles, and comic book buyers. More info at www.epguides.com/comics. June 25, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. Hotel Metro St. Paul, 2201 Burns Ave., St. Paul; 651-731-2220.
Pride Family Lounge
Featuring art activities, free cookies, drag queen storytime, rainbow reading rug, and signs of celebration with the M. June 25, 12-4 p.m. Free. Lakes & Legends Brewing Company, 1368 LaSalle Ave, Minneapolis; 612-999-6020.
Rooftop Pride Party
With DJ Ben Quam, Pride cocktails and drink specials, Butcher and the Boar brats. June 25, 12 p.m. Free. 4 Bells, 1610 Harmon Pl., Minneapolis; 612-904-1163.
The Comedy of Errors
Shakespeare's shortest play filled with a myriad of accusations. Presented by Clasical Actors Ensemble. June 25, 2 p.m. July 7, 7 p.m. Free. Newell Park, 900 N. Fairview Ave., St. Paul; 651-632-5111.
