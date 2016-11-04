Freeloader Friday: 52 free things to do this weekend

Northrup artist Lauren Hallen.

FRIDAY:

Art Attack 2016

Over 250 artists — ceramicists, glass blowers, jewelry designers, painters — will be on hand for special gallery shows, sales, demonstrations, and more. For more info, visit www.northrupkingbuilding.com. Nov. 4, 5-10 p.m. Nov. 5, 12-8 p.m. Nov. 6, 12-5 p.m. Northrup King Studios, 1500 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-363-5612.

Buffalo Sleeper, Street Hassle

9 p.m. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

Andrew Walesch

4:30 p.m. Crooners Lounge & Supper Club, 6161 Hwy 65 NE, Minneapolis; 763-571-9020.

Also at Crooners:

Dee Miller Band

7:30 p.m. Free. Crooners Lounge & Supper Club, 6161 Hwy 65 NE, Minneapolis; 763-571-9020.

Greg Hewett

The author presents his new book, Fish in Exile. 7 p.m. Free. Quatrefoil Library, 1220 E. Lake St., Minneapolis; 651-641-0969.

Hotel

With Jonathan Ackerman. 9 p.m. Free. Kitty Cat Klub, 315 14th Ave. SE, Minneapolis; 612-331-9800.

Yule 2016 Release Party

This year’s brew is a dark Belgian Strong fermented on tart cherries and Madagascar vanilla. 4 p.m. Boom Island Brewing Company, 2014 Washington Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-227-9635.

Chub, more.is.more

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.



2016 Holiday Gallery Shop

Featuring weekly artist demos and trunk shows, and StevenBe studio gallery takeover. Through Dec. 24. Textile Center, 3000 University Ave., Minneapolis; 612-436-0464.



Hubert White: 100 Years in Retail

Installation featuring men's fashion trends through the years. Daily from Nov. 1-10. Free. IDS Crystal Court, 80 S. 8th St., Minneapolis; 612-376-8000.



Immerse Virtual Reality Demo

7-10 p.m. Northgate Brewing, 783 Harding St NE, Minneapolis; 612-354-2858.



Jason Madeiros, Bruce McCabe, and Friends

9 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.



Lowertown First Fridays

Featuring open studios, receptions, and bar deals throughout the neighborhood. For more info, visit lowertownfirstfridays.org. 6-9 p.m.

On Fertile Ground

Featuring work by native artists of the Upper Midwest. 6-8 p.m. All My Relations Gallery, 1414 E. Franklin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-872-4700.



Page, Stage, Engage

Featuring Tish Jones, Guante, Speakers of the Sun, UMN SPEAK Poetry, and DJ Just Nine. 8 p.m. Whole Music Club, 300 Washington Ave. SE, Minneapolis; 612-625-2272.



The Comedy Corner Open Mic Night

10 p.m. The Corner Bar, 1501 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-339-4333.



TransFabulous

Group show celebrating all gender identities and expressions. Minneapolis Central Library, 300 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis; 952-847-8107.



Ladies Weekend

Featuring a paint party; Mystic Boutique with beauty, health, and home decor vendors; live entertainment, games, giveaways, and live radio broadcast. Nov. 4-5. Mystic Lake Casino Hotel, 2400 Mystic Lake Blvd., Prior Lake; 800-262-7799.



Lakes Area Music Festival Presents: Italian Baroque Repertoire

Featuring Fedor and Jeremy Rhizor, Annabeth Shirley, Arash Noori, and Elliot Figg. 6:30 p.m. The Woman's Club of Minneapolis, 410 Oak Grove St., Minneapolis; 612-813-5300.



Liam Callanan and Paul Otremba

Authors present their new work, Listen & Other Stories and Pax Americana. 7 p.m. Magers & Quinn Booksellers, 3038 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-822-4611.

SATURDAY:



Pre-Election Pre Post-Apocalypse Party

With music by Buildings and Hardcore Crayons, live and exhibited art by Rogue Citizen, and special beer, including Atomic Ale and Lord Humungus. 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. Modist Brewing Co., 505 N. 3rd St., Minneapolis; 612-454-0258.

Free First Saturday: Boom, Bang, Clash

Featuring a beat making interactive experiment, a performance by Rhythm Playground, a pop-up band, gallery talk, and artist demonstrations. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Walker Art Center, 1750 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-375-7600.

Mooseknuckle Brothers

9 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.

Fall Artist Pop-Up Sale

Vintage clothing for men and women, jewelry, home furnishings, and more. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sparks Restaurant, 230 S. Cedar Lake Rd., Minneapolis; 612-259-8943.

Beer and Spirits Spectacular

Sample beers and spirits from craft breweries and distilleries. 2 to 4 p.m. Zipps Liquors, 2618 E. Franklin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-333-8686.

Northern Grade Minneapolis

Shop from the USA with brands including Red Wing, Locally Grown Clothing Co., Winsome Goods, and Byrd & Belle. Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Machine Shop, 300 Second St. NE., Minneapolis.

Willie Murphy

7:30 p.m. Crooners Lounge & Supper Club, 6161 Hwy 65 NE, Minneapolis; 763-571-9020.

Crowned Crow & Angry Minnow Vintage New Studio Open House

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 4065 McAndrews Rd., Rosemount.

Chalk

With Drumbeat Red, the Ri, and Pancake 7. 9 p.m. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis;

612-722-3454.

Shadows and Dust

Works by Jody Williams. 6 to 9 p.m. Form + Content Gallery, 210 N. 2nd St., Minneapolis; 612-436-1151.

Mrs., Sass, Fiji-13

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.

13th screening

Public screening of Ava DuVerny's new documentary, followed by discussion featuring U.S. District Judge Michael J. Davis. Part of the Film Society's Black Cinema: Under the Skin program. More info at mspfilm.org. 6 p.m. Capri Theater, 2027 W. Broadway, Minneapolis; 612-643-2024.

Curtis Gander: Viewing the Viewer

6 to 9 p.m. Douglas Flanders & Associates, 818 W. Lake St., Minneapolis; 612-791-1285.

6th annual Knightsbridge Boutique Event

Brit-inspired shopping event, featuring 70 local boutiques and merchants. For more info at www.bsmschool.org/knightsbridge. 10 a.m. Free. Benilde-St. Margaret's Haben Center, 2501 Highway 100, St. Louis Park; 952-927-4176.



Charley Dush (CD Release Show)

With Sleep Study. 7 p.m. Driftwood Char Bar, 4415 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-354-3402.

De Mundo: The Small Fascinating World of B.J. Christofferson

Collection of three-dimensional dioramas, curated by Kathy Daniels. Catherine G. Murphy Gallery, 2004 Randolph Ave., St. Paul; 651-690-6644.



Global Voices Concert

Presented by the University of Minnesota School of Music. 7:30 p.m. Ted Mann Concert Hall, 2128 4th St. S., Minneapolis; 612-624-2345.



New Pictures: Leslie Hewitt, A Series of Projections

Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-870-3131.



Ragamala Dance Company: Ode to Navarathri

Open-studio event features rehearsals, displays of Indian art, performances, demonstrations, and food tastings. 12-6 p.m. Calhoun Building, 711 W. Lake St., Minneapolis.



Resistance, Protest, Resilience

Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-870-3131.



The Geo Politics of Monetized Airspace

Works by Martha Rosler and Sarah Staton. 6-8 p.m. Midway Contemporary Art, 527 2nd Ave. SE, Minneapolis; 612-605-4504.

Tributaries of Earth and Water

An exhibition celebrating our national parks. 4-7 p.m. Banfill-Locke Center for the Arts, 6666 E. River Rd., Fridley; 763-574-1850.



Twin Cities Social Justice Arts Festival

Featuring art, films, dance, presentations, food, raffle, and silent acution. More info at www.socialjusticeartsfestival.com. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. SpringHouse Ministry Center, 610 W. 28th St., Minneapolis; 612-353-6292.



SUNDAY:



Rise Bagel Co. Pop-Up Shop

9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wedge Community Co-op, 2105 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-871-3993.

Bespeak

Local vendors sell made-to-measure goods, with light snacks and drinks. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. A-Mill Artist Loft Building, 315 SE Main St., Minneapolis; 612-339-1034.



Blues Jam

7-11 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.



Boy Kisses Comedy Showcase

7:30 p.m. Universe Games, 711 W. Lake St., Minneapolis; 612-825-4066.



Charanga Tropical: Danzon Matinee

3-5 p.m. Icehouse, 2528 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis; 612-276-6523.

Hot Black Funky

8:30 p.m. Whiskey Junction, 901 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-338-9550.



Music of Love and the Stars featuring Minneapolis Guitar Quartet

4 p.m. Ted Mann Concert Hall, 2128 4th St. S., Minneapolis; 612-624-2345.



Syrian Refugee Forum and Fundraiser

Featuring presentations by Syrian American doctors and nurses and Ihlan Omar, with silent auction, and donations benefiting the Syrian American Medical Society. 3 p.m. Living Table United Church of Christ, 3805 40th Street East,, Minneapolis; 612-729-7556.



The Devil is in the Details

The 20th anniversary season of the Pillsbury House Theatre’s Chicago Avenue Project continues with seven original, short plays created by neighborhood youth in partnership with professional theater artists. Nov. 6, 7 p.m. Nov. 7, 4 p.m. Pillsbury House Theatre, 3501 Chicago Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-825-0459.