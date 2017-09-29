



FRIDAY:

Aliza Nisenbaum

Portraits of neighbors working and living in the Wedge and Whittier neighborhoods. Free. Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-870-3131.

80's Rooftop Dance Party

7-10 p.m. Up-Down Minneapolis, 3012 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-823-3487.

Broadway Vibrations: Outdoor Movie

Featuring free books, community meal, screening of The Wiz. 6:30-10:30 p.m. Hawthorne Crossings, 1010 W. Broadway Ave., Minneapolis; 612-588-4669.

Disquiet

Twelve artists address feelings of unease, anxiety, paranoia, and phobias in daily life. 5-7 p.m. Altered Esthetics/Southern Theater, 1420 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-378-8888.

The Action Station: An Overview of the Menu Hotline

Andy Sturdevant plays and calls 80 or so pre-recorded menu hotlines. 7-9 p.m. Seen the Future, 2223 E. 35th St., Minneapolis.

Driftwood Pyre, Black Satori, Ghost Death

9 p.m. Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

Can Can Wonderland Karaoke

Hosted by Silly Miss Tilly. 9 p.m.-12 a.m. Every Fri. from Aug. 4; Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.



Church of St. Peter Fall Festival

Featuring chicken dinner, all-you-can-eat pancakes, concessions, games, boutique, silent auction, bake sale, raffle, and live music. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 29; 5-9 p.m. Sept. 30; 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 1; Free. Church of St. Peter, 2600 N. Margaret St., St. Paul; 651-777-8304.



Debbie Duncan

7:30 p.m. Sept. 29; Free. Crooners Lounge & Supper Club, 6161 Hwy. 65 NE, Minneapolis; 763-571-9020.





Illuminate the Lock

Illuminated art at the Upper Saint Anthony Lock & Dam. Featuring work by Aaron Dysart, 'Surface' (Sep. 15-16), and Andrea Carlson, 'The Uncompromising Hand' (Sep. 29-30) 8-10:30 p.m. daily from Sept. 29-30; Free. Upper St. Anthony Falls Lock and Dam, 1 Portland Ave., Minneapolis; 612-333-5336.

Anoka-Ramsey Community College English Department Faculty Reading

7 p.m. Sept. 29; Free. Banfill-Locke Center for the Arts, 6666 E. River Rd., Fridley; 763-574-1850.



Booki Vivat

Author presents her new children's book, 'Frazzled #2: Ordinary Mishaps and Inevitable Catastrophes.' 6:30 p.m. Sept. 29; Free. Barnes & Noble HarMar Mall, 2100 Snelling Ave. N., Roseville; 651-639-9256.

Ghost Replicant, Deephaven, Stone Grove

9 p.m. Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.



MJ & the Groove Machine

9 p.m. Sept. 29; Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.



Oktoberfest at NineTwentyNine

Family-friendly three-day celebration featuring live music, a beer truck, and traditional German food. 5-10 p.m. Sept. 29; 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Sept. 30; 11:30-4 p.m. Oct. 1; Free. NineTwentyFive, 925 Lake St. E., Wayzata; 612-356-5330.



Peter Schimke Trio

7 p.m. Daily from Sept. 29-30; Free. The Lexington, 1096 Grand Ave., St. Paul; 651-222-5878.



Taste of Northeast

Featuring ethnic and American food, grilled Polish sausages, beer and wine, live music from Without Annette, Bingo, and kids’ games. 5-9 p.m. Sept. 29; 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sept. 30; Free. St. Mary's Oca Cathedral, 1701 NE 5th St., Minneapolis; 612-781-7667.



The Comedy Corner Open Mic Night

10 p.m. Every Fri. Free. The Corner Bar, 1501 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-339-4333.



Twin Cities In Motion Health & Fitness Expo

Featuring vendors, health and fitness exhibits, free samples, massages, information, presentations, merchandise, and seminars. More info at www.tcmevents.org. 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sept. 29; 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Sept. 30; Free. Saint Paul Rivercentre, 175 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul; 651-265-4800.



Vinyl Club

All vinyl nights with variety of DJs. 10:30 p.m. Every Fri. and Sat. from March 9; Free. The Lexington, 1096 Grand Ave., St. Paul; 651-222-5878.



West Broadway Farmers Market

Featuring locally sourced food and informational community presentations. More info here. 3-7 p.m. Every Fri. from June 9-Oct. 6; Free. West Broadway Farmers Market, 300 W Broadway, Minneapolis; 612-353-5178.



SATURDAY:

Twin Cities Zine Fest 2017

Featuring around 100 zine makers, with workshops and demonstrations throughout the day. For more details, visit tczinefest.org. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 30; Free. Minnesota Center for Book Arts, 1011 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-215-2520.

Totally Baked Donuts/Root To Rise/Punk Rawk Labs Pop-Up Du Nord

Gluten-free and vegan eats. Noon to 2 p.m. Du Nord Craft Spirits, 2610 32nd St. E., Minneapolis; 612-799-9166.

Hey, that’s my jam dance party!

10 p.m. Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.

Disechanter, Swamp Ritual, Stone Grove, Tom’s Hank

9 p.m. Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

North Loop Fall Fashion Crawl

You’ve taken mental notes at Fashion Week MN, flipped through various September magazine issues, and made room in your closet. This weekend is your chance to use that info to update your fall wardrobe while shopping in the North Loop. Pick up a passport card at any of the 10 participating stores to receive discounts on items. Shops include Bonobos, D.NOLO, martinpatrick3, and Russell + Hazel. Food trucks will be stopping by throughout the day as well so you don’t actually have to shop ’til you drop. An after-party at Hewing Hotel (300 N. Washington Ave., Minneapolis) from 7 to 9 p.m. will feature a special cocktail on the menu, a raffle, and other fun. Find more info here. 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Sept. 30; Free. Hewing Hotel, 300 N. Washington Ave., Minneapolis; 866-501-3300.

Craft Condiment Market 2017

Make no mistake: A condiment can make or break a sandwich, save a dry pretzel, and add an extra layer of complexity to cheese and crackers. Whether they’re a hot sauce fanatic, a mustard connoisseur, a barbecue devotee, someone who has to have ketchup on everything, or a dabbler in the pickled arts, revelers will be able to investigate all that Minnesota has to offer in the condiment world this weekend. Artisans at this party include Fierce Ferments, Triple Crown Organic BBQ Sauce, Cambria Goods, and Nuclear Nectar. Try them with eats from Prairie Dogs and the Fabled Rooster. Wash it all down with beer from 612, and enjoy tunes from tiki band Exotik a GoGo. 3-7 p.m. Sept. 30; Free. 612 Brew, 945 Broadway St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-217-0437.



Linesmasher

Innovative performance series featuring Pancake7, Kaoz, and Robert. 7 p.m. Sept. 30; Free. Honey, 205 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-746-0306.





Fall Flea Market

Center For Lost Objects, the Bearded Mermaid Bazaar, and Artista Bottega are joining forces for a block-long flea market. There will be tons of antiques, vintage clothing, handmade jewelery, home decor, art, live music, and food trucks. 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Center For Lost Objects, 957 W. Seventh St., St. Paul; 651-504-2356.

Boom Room Jazz

Monthly jazz series featuring variety of acts. 7 p.m. Every last Sat.; Free. Boom Island Brewing Company, 2014 Washington Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-227-9635.



Charlie Lawson

Monthly residency with a different featured artist each month. 9 p.m.-12 a.m. Every last Sat.; Free. Dubliner Pub, 2162 University Ave. W., St. Paul; 651-646-5551.

Peter Liptak

Author presents his new book, 'Letters: Building an Alphabet with Art & Attitude.' 3 p.m. Sept. 30; Free. Eat My Words Bookstore, 1228 2nd St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-804-7985.



Photographs by Timothy Rignell

Opening reception 7-9 p.m. Sat., Sep. 30. Daily from Sept. 30-Oct. 25; Free. Artista Bottega, 937 7th St. W., St. Paul; 651-493-0861.



Silvertones

9 p.m. Sept. 30; Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.



Tom Hunter

7:30 p.m. Sept. 30; Free. Crooners Lounge & Supper Club, 6161 Hwy. 65 NE, Minneapolis; 763-571-9020.





Collect Call 3: Exploring Art Patronage

Buying pieces from artists in town is supporting local business. This fall, Soo Visual Arts Center will once again explore the world of art patronage, inviting local collectors to share their experiences and collections. This is a group show on multiple levels, as folks like Babes in Toyland rocker Lori Barbero, former news host Robyne Robinson, and Made Here curator Joan Vorderbruggen will be sharing items from their private collections, which feature a variety of artists. See the art these people hang in their homes, and consider how their approach to collecting could expand the decor in your world. There will be a public reception and talk from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, September 30. Sept. 30-Oct. 21; Free. Soo Visual Arts Center, 2909 Bryant Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-871-2263.

Ellis Drum Company Grand Opening

10 a.m. Sept. 30; Free. Ellis Drum Shop, 524 Snelling Ave. N., St. Paul; 651-603-0848.

University Symphony Orchestra Concert

7:30 p.m. Sept. 30; Free. Ted Mann Concert Hall, 2128 4th St. S., Minneapolis; 612-624-2345.



World Dance Party

Celebration of Arlington Hills Library's 100th birthday, featuring dancing instruction and demonstrations, food, henna tattoo art, maraca and streamers craft making, and family activities. 1-4 p.m. Sept. 30; Free. Arlington Hills Library, 1105 Greenbrier St., St. Paul; 651-793-3930.



Lake Street Pop-up: Finnish Tango on the Sidewalk

Live music, dance lessons, and spiced drinks. Noon to 3 p.m. Ingebretsen's Nordic Marketplace, 1601 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Midtown Farmers Market

Featuring local produce, meats, and cheeses, with prepared foods, local artwork, and live entertainment. More info at midtownfarmersmarket.org. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Every Sat. from May 6-Oct. 28; 3-7 p.m. Every Tue. from June 6-Oct. 31; Free. Midtown Farmers' Market, 2225 Lake St. E., Minneapolis; 612-724-7457.

New Hope Community Farmers Market

8 a.m.-1 p.m. Every Sat. from June 21; Free. New Hope Farmers' Market, 4300 Xylon Avenue N., Minneapolis; 763-531-5196.



Northeast Minneapolis Farmers Market

Featuring locally grown produce, live music, children's activities, and food trucks. More info at www.northeastmarket.org. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Every Sat. from May 20-Oct. 21; Free. St. Boniface Catholic Church, 629 2nd St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-379-2761.





SUNDAY:



Becka Rahn: I Spy Art All Around Me

In the Smallest Museum in St. Paul. Daily from Oct. 1-31. Free. Workhorse Coffee Bar, 2399 University Ave. W., St. Paul; 651-348-7561.

Weather Check, Static Panic, Taylor Seaberg

Kitty Cat Klub, 315 14th Ave. SE, Minneapolis; 612-331-9800.



Corpse Reviver

3 p.m. Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.



Comedy Open Mic

Featuring local and visiting stand up comedians, hosted by Trish Cook. Sign up begins at 6 p.m. In the Poco Loco Lounge. 7 p.m. Every Sun. from Feb. 12; Free. Pepitos Tex-Mex Bar & Grill, 4820 Chicago Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-822-2104.



[email protected]

Monthly series explores short stories and the real life of F. Scott Fitzgerald. 4 p.m. Every 1st Sun.; Free. The University Club of Saint Paul, 420 Summit Ave., St. Paul; 651-222-1751.



Minnesota Opera 55th Anniversary Celebration

With pre-show reception at 2 p.m. 3 p.m. Oct. 1; Free. Ordway Center for the Performing Arts, 345 Washington St., St. Paul; 651-224-4222.

Blues Jam

7-11 p.m. Every Sun. from Jan. 11; Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.



Nate Dern

Author presents his new book, 'Not Quite a Genius.' 5 p.m. Oct. 1; Free. Magers & Quinn Booksellers, 3038 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-822-4611.