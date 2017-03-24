Freeloader Friday: 51 free things to do this weekend

FRIDAY:



LUSH Drag Race Viewing Party

Featuring giveaways, Mistress Victoria Deville. Reserve a seat for free at

www.lushmpls.com. 6:30 to 9 p.m. LUSH, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Lift Bridge Mini Tap Takeover

Featuring Silhouette, barrel-aged Wee Heavy, Farm Girl Saison, and Hop Dish. March 24 at 11 a.m. to March 25 at 2 a.m. Dark Horse Bar & Eatery, 250 E. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Friday Night Takedown with DJ Christian James and Friends

March 24, 8 p.m.-12 a.m. Free. Clockwerks Brewing, 25 4th St. N., Minneapolis; 612-339-9375.



Hyborian

With Lungs, Circadian Ritual, and Treasons. March 24, 9 p.m. Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.



Made at MCAD 2017

Juried exhibition featuring student work. Opening reception 6-8 p.m. Fri., Mar. 24, with awards ceremony at 7 p.m. Free. MCAD Gallery, 2501 Stevens Ave., Minneapolis; 612-874-3700.



It's A Small World After All

Group show featuring the work of MCAD's international and study abroad students. Public reception 6-8 p.m. Fri., Mar. 24. Free. MCAD Gallery, 2501 Stevens Ave., Minneapolis; 612-874-3700.

Asemic Writing: Offline & In the Gallery

Featuring work by over 50 international artists, curated by Michael Jacobson. Special reading 7-9 p.m. Sat., Mar. 25 featuring music by Ghostband. Free. Minnesota Center for Book Arts, 1011 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-215-2520.

Jake Baldwin Trio

Daily from March 24-25, 6-9:30 p.m. Free. The Lexington, 1096 Grand Ave., St. Paul; 651-222-5878.



Williamsburg Vinyl Club

All vinyl nights with variety of DJs. Every Thu., Fri., and Sat. 9:30 p.m. Free. The Lexington, 1096 Grand Ave., St. Paul; 651-222-5878.



Kendra Glenn and JazzFly

March 24, 8 p.m. Free. Lucky's 13 Pub, 1800 American Blvd. W., Bloomington; 952-405-2213.



Macus Noise

With Joe Fahey and the Bottom 40 and Giants of Midgard. March 24, 10 p.m. Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.



Mark Seliger: In my Stairwell Series

Portraits of musicians including David Byrne, Diana Krall, Sonic Youth, Elvis Costello, and Bruce Springsteen. Free. Flashlight Vinyl, 1519 Central Ave NE, Minneapolis, Minnesota; 612-558-3838.



Minnesota Sinfonia: Lydia Plays Mozart

Featuring pianist Lydia Artymiw. March 24, 7 p.m. Free. Roseville Lutheran Church, 1215 Roselawn Ave. W., Roseville; 651-487-7752.



Neighbor Day 2017

Celebration of Fred Rogers presented by the Saint Paul Public Schools' Community Education Department, featuring hands-on activities, youth performances, and a community meal. March 24, 4-7:30 p.m. Free; RSVP suggested. Rondo Education Center, 560 Concordia Ave. and Dale St., St. Paul; 651-325-2672.



Paul Mayasich

March 24, 5-7 p.m. Free. Crooners Lounge & Supper Club, 6161 Hwy. 65 NE, Minneapolis; 763-571-9020.



Scott Graves

March 24, 6:30 p.m. Free. Vieux Carre, 408 St. Peter St., St. Paul; 612-332-5299.



The Comedy Corner Open Mic Night

10 p.m. Free. The Corner Bar, 1501 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-339-4333.



World's Most Dangerous Polka Band

Every Fri. 7-10 p.m. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.





SATURDAY:



The Golden Pearl Vintage One -Year Anniversary Sale & Party

Featuring deals, food from Drew Thomas Catering and Glam Doll Donuts, fashion illustrations, and a performance by RuPaul’s Drag Race contestant Max. 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday, March 25. Free. The Golden Pearl, 507 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

The Big Bottle Drop 3: Escape from the Cellar

Big bottles of two different mixed-culture sours: Stupid Sexy Flanders and Flyover Country. Saturday from noon to 10 p.m. Fair State Brewing Cooperative, 2506 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

(Betsy Ruth Byers at the Kolman & Pryor Gallery in Northrup King)

Northrup King Nights

This Saturday, over 100 artists working in the Northrup King building will open their doors for a party showcasing their work. Check out Betsy Ruth Byers’ glacier- and climate change-inspired paintings in the Kolman & Pryor Gallery. Stop by the Icebox Gallery for travel photography by Tom Bartel (former owner of City Pages). He’ll be sharing 33 images snapped in 20 countries. Leni L. Erickson’s jewelry uses Tibetan prayer beads with stone beads from Albert Einstein’s home. K. Daphnae Koop’s mixed-media pieces blend a variety of elements for a collection worth exploring. See the work of all of these artists and more this weekend. March 25, 6-10 p.m. Free. Northrup King Studios, 1500 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-363-5612.

Back Alley

March 25, 9 p.m. Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.



Donna Rice

Artist talk and exhibition of her new sculptures. March 25, 3 p.m. Free. Foci Glass, 2010 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-623-3624.



Equilibrium: Sham-e-Ali Nayeem and Giles Li

Presentations by poets, with DJ Nak. March 25, 8 p.m. Free. The Loft Literary Center, 1011 Washington Ave. S., Ste. 200, Minneapolis; 612-215-2575.



Lauren Piper, Kayla Coffland, and Graham Simons

March 25, 7 p.m. Free. Riverview Cafe & Wine Bar, 3745 42nd Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4200.



Mill City Winter Market

Indoor marketplace featuring local food, ceramics, jewelry, art, music, and home products. More info at millcityfarmersmarket.org/visit/winter-market. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Free. Mill City Museum, 704 S. 2nd St., Minneapolis; 612-341-7555.



March Indoor Farmers Market

Saturday 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Bachman's Floral, Home & Garden, 6010 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-861-7600.

Minnesota Sinfonia: Lydia Plays Mozart

Featuring pianist Lydia Artymiw. March 25, 2 p.m. Free. Basilica of St. Mary, 88 17th St. N., Minneapolis; 612-317-3511.



Musicians on the Rise

Featuring winners of the Bruce P. Carlson Student Scholarship Competition. March 25, 1 p.m. Free. Ordway Center for the Performing Arts, 345 Washington St., St. Paul; 651-224-4222.



Nikki Roux and Rich Rue

March 25, 6:30 p.m. Free. Vieux Carre, 408 St. Peter St., St. Paul; 612-332-5299.



Serena Wolf

Author presents her new book, 'The Dude Diet: Cleanish Food For People Who Like to Eat Dirty.' March 25, 1 p.m. Free. Mill City Farmers' Market, 704 2nd St. S., Minneapolis; 612-341-7580.



Spring Fair Trade Market 2017

March 25, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 700 Snelling Ave., St. Paul; 651-699-1378.



Style Show: Embrace Your Style

Fashion show featuring models with and without disabilities, in support of World Down Syndrome Awareness Day. Hosted by Alexis Thompson and Michelle Raven. March 25, 11 p.m. Free. Arc's Value Village Thrift, 2751 Winnetka Ave. N., Golden Valley; 763-544-0006.



The Moon Embraces the Song

Puppetry and object theater for adults. March 25, 4 p.m. Free. Mu Performing Arts Studio Space, 2700 NE Winter St., Minneapolis; 612-824-4804.



The Princess' Nightingale

A theatrical reading of the children's story for families. March 25, 10 a.m. Free. SteppingStone Theatre, 55 Victoria St. N., St. Paul; 651-225-9265.



Toranovox

With Wild!Wing, Speedweed, and Inhvmanity. March 25, 9 p.m. Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.



Twin Cities Master's Chorale with Orchestra Presents Handel's Messiah

March 25, 7 p.m. Free; donations accepted. Richfield United Methodist Church, 5835 Lyndale Ave., Minneapolis; 612-861-6086.

Book Release Party for ‘A Field Guide to: Dragons’

With Bambi Khan. Featuring a cocktail hour, book signing sessions, a reading featuring circus performers and dancers at 7 p.m., food, live painting, and more. 5:30 to 10 p.m. Minnsky Theatre, 1517 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-930-1517.

Ladakh: A Spirit of Place Closing Reception

Saturday 5 to 8 p.m. Showroom, 615 W. Lake St., Minneapolis; 612-345-7391.

Open House

Featuring free placement tests and prizes. March 25, 12-3 p.m. Free. Alliance Francaise, 113 N. 1st St., Minneapolis; 612-332-0436.



Pavel Jany's Talking Strings

Every Sat. 6 p.m. Free. Loring Pasta Bar, 327 14th Ave. SE, Minneapolis; 612-378-4849.

SUNDAY:

Creation

Hosted by Coit Photography. Pop-up gallery benefiting Minnesota Transgender Health Coalition with silent auction. March 26, 7-10 p.m. Free. The Saloon, 830 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-332-0835.

Garage Door Pop-Up Sale: Buy Flour, Bread, & More!

Hosted by Baker's Field Flour & Bread. Sunday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. FOOD BUILDING, 1401 Marshall St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-545-5555.

Boy Kisses Comedy Showcase

Every Sun. 7:30 p.m. Free. Universe Games, 711 W. Lake St., Minneapolis; 612-825-4066.



Comedy Open Mic

Featuring local and visiting standup comedians, hosted by Trish Cook. Sign up begins at 6 p.m. In the Poco Loco Lounge. Every Sun. 7 p.m. Free. Pepitos Tex-Mex Bar & Grill, 4820 Chicago Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-822-2104.



Discussion: Photography, Racial Violence, and the Stories We (Don't) Tell

Panel discussion with Yasufumi Nakamori, Chaun Webster, Taiyon Coleman, and Alberto Justiniano. March 26, 2 p.m. Free. George Latimer Central Library, 90 W. 4th St., St. Paul; 651-266-7000.



Gavin Schmitt

Author presents his new book, 'Shallow Grave: The Unsolved Crime That Shook the Midwest.' March 26, 5 p.m. Free. Magers & Quinn Booksellers, 3038 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-822-4611.



Minnesota Comic Book Convention

Featuring dealers with comics from past and present, collectibles, and comic book buyers. More info at www.epguides.com/comics. March 26, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. Best Western Plus Bloomington, 1901 Killebrew Dr., Bloomington; 952-854-8200.



Saint Ola Grand Launch

Featuring spring/summer collection, with music by DJ Banke. RSVP and more info here. March 26, 3-6 p.m. Free. W Minneapolis - The Foshay, 821 Marquette Ave., Minneapolis; 612-215-3799.



Spring Blues Birthday Bash Featuring Curtis Blake and the Greazy Gravy Blues Band

March 26, 3-6 p.m. Free. Shaws Bar and Grill, 1528 University Ave. NE, Minneapolis, Minnesota; 612-781-4405.



Twin Cities Master's Chorale with Orchestra Presents Handel's Messiah

March 26, 4 p.m. Free; donations accepted. Central Baptist Church, 420 Roy St. N., St. Paul; 651-646-2751.



Zacc Harris Trio

Every Sun. from Jan. 6, 7 p.m. Free. Riverview Cafe & Wine Bar, 3745 42nd Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4200.