Freeloader Friday: 51 free things to do this weekend

FRIDAY:

Turbulent Identities

Group exhibition presented by Altered Esthetic. March 3, 5-7 p.m. Free. The Southern Theater, 1420 S. Washington Ave., Minneapolis; 612-326-1811.

Braver

With School For Girls and the Telltale Signs. March 3, 10 p.m. Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.

Kiss the Tiger (Album Release Show)

With Nathan Reeder, Samuel Wilbur, and Sarah Michelle Schweitzer. March 3, 9 p.m. Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

Little Bobby (CD Release Show)

March 3, 9 p.m. Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.

Patrick Harison

March 3, 5-7 p.m. Free. Crooners Lounge & Supper Club, 6161 Hwy. 65 NE, Minneapolis; 763-571-9020.

Pickets and Peonies

New work from Amy Rice. March 2-April 23. Free. Artistry at Bloomington Center for the Arts, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Rd., Bloomington; 952-563-8575.

The '90s Party Monster Friday

Featuring '90s music, videos, and decor. March 3, 10 p.m.-2 a.m. $5; Free for those in costume. Ground Zero Nightclub, 15 4th St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-378-5115.

The Comedy Corner Open Mic Night

10 p.m. Free. The Corner Bar, 1501 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-339-4333.

Lowertown First Fridays

Gallery hop through Lowertown St. Paul. For more info, visit lowertownfirstfridays.org. Every 1st Fri., 6-9 p.m. Free. Lowertown, 5th St. E. & Sibley St., St Paul.

Makers and Shakers

Portrait paintings by Caroline Mecklin. Closing reception 6-9 p.m. Fri., Mar. 3. Daily from Feb. 10-March 5. Free. Lowertown UnderGround Artists, 308 Prince St., Ste. LL, St. Paul; 612-203-6188.

Minneapolis WinterSkate

Free public skating rink with a warming house and complimentary skate rental. Daily from Nov. 23-March 31. Free. Loring Park, 1382 Willow St., Minneapolis.

The Harvest Sturdies: Tanya Lukin Linklater

There will be an opening reception from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 3. March 3-April 7. Free; $5-$10 donation encouraged. All My Relations Gallery, 1414 E. Franklin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-872-4700.

First Fridays with the Wibesmen

Every 1st Fri., 8-10 p.m. Free. Golden's Cafe and Deli, 275 E. 4th St., 1st floor, St. Paul; 651-224-8888.

Hotel

with Jonathan Ackerman Every 1st Fri., 9 p.m. Free. Kitty Cat Klub, 315 14th Ave. SE, Minneapolis; 612-331-9800.

JCI St. Paul’s Les Farrington Best 100 Art Exhibition

Group show by area high school students. Every Fri. from March 3-24, 5-8 p.m. Every Sat. and Sun. from March 3-24, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Free. AZ Gallery, 308 Prince St., St. Paul; 651-255-6624.

Jazz in the Lobby Bar

Featuring JoAnn Funk on piano with Jeff Brueske on bass. Every Fri. and Sat. from Nov. 4, 7-11 p.m. Free. St. Paul Hotel, 350 Market St., St. Paul; 800-292-9292.

World's Most Dangerous Polka Band

Every Fri. 7-10 p.m. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.

The Emperor Is Naked

Group show curated by Iben Bach Elstrøm. Opening reception 7-10 p.m. Fri., Mar. 3, with curator's talk at 8 p.m. Free. WorkRoom, 2205 California St. NE, Ste. 605, Minneapolis; 651-252-1137.

Being Human

Variations of the human form. The opening reception includes live drawing and performance by Lara Hansen and Gabby Lee. 6 to 9 p.m. Friday. The Show, 346 N. Sibley St., St. Paul; 651-419-8022.

Art Therapy

Annual all artist group show. Opening reception 5-9 p.m. Fri., Mar. 3. Daily from March 3-April 2. Free. Seasons On St Croix Gallery, 401 2nd St., Hudson, WI; 715-381-2906.

Battle of the Bands Preliminary Rounds

Bands perform 30 minute sets, with winners determined by popular vote. For more info and lineups visit springjam.umn.edu. March 3, 8 p.m. Free. Whole Music Club, 300 Washington Ave. SE, Minneapolis; 612-625-2272.

SATURDAY:

Gilded Menagerie

Paintings by DC Ice. Opening reception 7-10 p.m. Sat., Mar. 4. Daily from March 4-April 8. Free. Gallery 360, 3011 W. 50th St., Minneapolis; 612-925-2400.

Frances Gumm

With Unguided. 4 to 6 p.m. Grumpy's Northeast, 2200 Fourth St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-789-7429.

Free First Saturday: Kids' Film Fest

Featuring film screenings, animation station, art making event, and pop-up performances in the gallery by Young Dance. March 4, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Free. Walker Art Center, 1750 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-375-7600.

Little Man

March 4, 10 p.m. Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.

Freezer Jam

Every year, brave souls who aren’t afraid of frostbite put on ridiculous costumes and jump into Minnesota lakes in the dead of winter. They’re not insane; they’re doing it for a good cause. Polar Plunge Minnesota collects and donates funds for Special Olympics Minnesota athletes. This year, the Lake Calhoun leg of the fundraiser is going all out with the Freezer Jam. Folks will jump in the morning, followed by warmer shenanigans in the afternoon. Outside, revelers will enjoy live music from rockers 4onthefloor, the Last Revel, Viva Knievel, and Maiden Dixie. Food trucks will be on site to fill bellies, and beer and cider will keeps things festive. The evening will be capped with fireworks. If jumping into the lake is too daunting, consider contributing financially at this event instead. For more info, visit www.plungemn.org. March 4, 1-7 p.m. Free. Thomas Beach, Lake Calhoun, 3751 W. Calhoun Parkway, Minneapolis; 612-230-6400.

Mellow Harsher

With Girth, Sulferic Cautery, Cokstar, No Skin, and Deterioration. March 4, 9 p.m. Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

Last Refuge

Work by Eleanor McGough. There will be an opening reception from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, March 4. March 4-26, 12-4 p.m. Free. Rosalux Gallery, 1400 Van Buren St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-747-3942.

MSP Music Expo

Featuring dealers from the Midwest selling vintage and new albums, 45's, and music memorabilia. For more info, visit www.mspmusicexpo.com. March 4, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. Wold-Chamberlain American Legion Post 99, 5600 S. 34th Ave., Minneapolis; 612-724-9909.

Playful Reflections

Work by Kyle Fokken, Bruce Nygren, and Virginia Randolph Bueide. Opening reception 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, March 4. March 4-April 9. Free. Douglas Flanders & Associates, 818 W. Lake St., Minneapolis; 612-791-1285.

Orchestra Concert

Featuring student winners of annual Concerto/Aria contest. March 4, 8 p.m. Free. Macalester College Janet Wallace Fine Arts Center, 1600 Grand Ave., St. Paul; 651-696-6000.

Paula Cisewski Double Book Launch

The poet presents two new collections, 'The Threatened Everything' and 'Quitter,' with live music by Pancake7. March 4, 6-8 p.m. Free. The Hook and Ladder Theater & Lounge, 3010 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis.

RESISdance

In our ominous political climate, protesting is crucial. This Saturday’s RESISdance offers a variety of ways to fight the bullshit through joyous fun. Bring a working radio (bonus points if it’s an old-school boombox) and become part of the sound system for this dance party. RARE Productions will provide the tunes as folks dance for LGBTQ rights, arts funding, and equality. Brings some environmentally friendly art supplies to share and help make posters for your yard, for upcoming rallies, or just to have on hand (you never know when you’ll come across a protest to join). Chat with folks who will be organizing and discussing new ways to fight the power at this event as well. For more info, follow www.facebook.com/RESISdance.Mpls. On the South Plaza. March 4, 1-3 p.m. Free. Hennepin County Government Center, 300 S. 6th St., Minneapolis; 612-348-5130.

Saturday Beers and Beats with DJ Keith Millions

Weekly celebration of craft beers and cool tunes featuring DJ Keith Millions. Every Sat. from Feb. 24-April 29, 8 p.m.-12 a.m. Free. Clockwerks Brewing, 25 4th St. N., Minneapolis; 612-339-9375.

Situation Normal

Drawings and sculptures by Russ White. Opening reception 6-10 p.m. Sat., Mar. 4. Free. Truckstop Gallery, 20 Grove St. #72, Nicollet Island, Minneapolis.

Snak Attack

March 4, 9 p.m. Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.

University of Minnesota Jazz Festival Concert

Featuring trumpeter Rex Richardson. March 4, 7 p.m. Free. Ted Mann Concert Hall, 2128 4th St. S., Minneapolis; 612-624-2345.

Willie Murphy

March 4, 7:30 p.m. Free. Crooners Lounge & Supper Club, 6161 Hwy. 65 NE, Minneapolis; 763-571-9020.

Women of Schmidt 2017

Opening reception 1-7 p.m. Sat., Mar. 4. Every Sat. and Sun. from March 4-31. Free. Schmidt Artist Lofts, 882 7th St W, St Paul.

Boom Room Jazz

Monthly jazz series featuring variety of acts. Every last Sat., 7 p.m. Free. Boom Island Brewing Company, 2014 Washington Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-227-9635.

Charlie Lawson

Monthly residency with a different featured artist each month. Every last Sat., 9 p.m.-12 a.m. Free. Dubliner Pub, 2162 University Ave. W., St. Paul; 651-646-5551.

SUNDAY:

Totally Baked Donuts Pop-up

10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Peace Coffee Shop-Wonderland Park, 3262 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis; 612-877-7760.

Boy Kisses Comedy Showcase

Every Sun. 7:30 p.m. Free. Universe Games, 711 W. Lake St., Minneapolis; 612-825-4066.

Comedy Open Mic

Featuring local and visiting stand up comedians, hosted by Trish Cook. Sign up begins at 6 p.m. In the Poco Loco Lounge. Every Sun. 7 p.m. Free. Pepitos Tex-Mex Bar & Grill, 4820 Chicago Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-822-2104.

Faculty Chamber Concert

March 5, 3 p.m. Free. Macalester College Janet Wallace Fine Arts Center, 1600 Grand Ave., St. Paul; 651-696-6000.

[email protected]

Monthly series explores short stories and the real life of F. Scott Fitzgerald. Every 1st Sun., 4 p.m. Free. The University Club of Saint Paul, 420 Summit Ave., St. Paul; 651-222-1751.

Heid E. Erdrich

The poet presents her new collection, 'Curator of Ephemera at the New Museum for Archaic Media.' March 5, 4-6 p.m. Free. Bockley Gallery, 2123 W. 21st St., Minneapolis; 612-377-4669.

Hot Black Funky

Every Sun. 8:30 p.m. Free. Whiskey Junction, 901 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-338-9550.

Jennifer Grimm

March 5, 8 p.m. Free. Crooners Lounge & Supper Club, 6161 Hwy. 65 NE, Minneapolis; 763-571-9020.

Sesame Street: K is for Kindness Tour

Immersive, hands-on activities, live stage show, meet and greets with costumed characters, and learning exercises. March 5, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. Mall of America Best Buy Rotunda, 365 N. Garden, Bloomington; 952-883-8800.

Tune Trivia at the Turf Club

Music-related team trivia competition hosted by Ryan Cameron of Let It Be Records with a variety of special guests and giveaways. March 5, 5-8 p.m. Free. Turf Club, 1601 University Ave. W., St. Paul; 651-647-0486.