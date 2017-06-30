Freeloader Friday: 50 free things to do this weekend through the Fourth

FRIDAY:

Singin' in the Rain

9 p.m. Lake Harriet Park.

Rlgdppl

With Hannah von der Hoff and Jesse Sorenson. June 30, 10 p.m. Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.



Speedweed

With Sister Munch, Getting Stabbed, and Dirty Junk. June 30, 9 p.m. Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.



The Comedy Corner Open Mic Night

Every Fri. 10 p.m. Free. The Corner Bar, 1501 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-339-4333.



The Last Bandoleros

Live performance and record signing. June 30, 5 p.m. Free. Electric Fetus, 2000 4th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-870-9300.

(Jessica Meeks)

Utterly Surreal Art Party

Featuring work by Diana Ellie Vin, Peter Hartwig, Elijah Morinville, Jessica Meeks, and Ryan Werbalowsky, with live music from Blake Dotson and Alex Swanson, and complimentary wine. June 30, 7 p.m.-12 a.m. Free. Squirrel Haus Arts, 3450 Snelling Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-669-8712.



Vinyl Club

All vinyl nights with variety of DJs. Every Fri. and Sat. from March 9, 10:30 p.m. Free. The Lexington, 1096 Grand Ave., St. Paul; 651-222-5878.

Thunderheads

June 30, 9 p.m. Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.



West Broadway Farmers Market

Featuring locally sourced food and informational community presentations. More info here. Every Fri. from June 9-Oct. 6, 3-7 p.m. Free. West Broadway Farmers Market, 300 W Broadway, Minneapolis; 612-353-5178.



World's Most Dangerous Polka Band

Every Fri. 7-10 p.m. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.

(Laura Wennstrom)

Chromatic Construction

Work by Mary Bergherr and Laura Wennstrom. Opening reception 6-8 p.m. Fri., June 30. Free. Artistry at Bloomington Center for the Arts, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Rd., Bloomington; 952-563-8575.



Cornbread Harris

Every Fri. 6-9 p.m. Free. Loring Pasta Bar, 327 14th Ave. SE, Minneapolis; 612-378-4849.



Dan Newton

June 30, 6:30 p.m. Free. Vieux Carre, 408 St. Peter St., St. Paul; 612-332-5299.



John Altenbernd

June 30, 6:30 p.m. Free. Minnesota Music Cafe, 501 Payne Ave., St. Paul; 651-776-4699.



Manitou Days

Three-week summer festival featuring parade, live music, picnics, Fourth of July fireworks, competitions, family fun, and more. For complete schedule and list of locations, check www.manitoudays.com. Daily from June 15-July 4. Prices vary, but many events are free. Downtown White Bear Lake, 4751 U.S. 61, White Bear Lake.



Yolande Bruce

June 30, 7:30 p.m. Free. Crooners Lounge & Supper Club, 6161 Hwy. 65 NE, Minneapolis; 763-571-9020.

(Image courtesy of)

SATURDAY:

The Shop

Black artists ruminate on the culture, hair, and iconography of the black barbershop. There will be an opening reception at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 1, and an artists’ talk at 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 13. Free. Public Functionary, 1400 12th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-978-5566.

The Pour Organs

With Die Ghost. July 1, 10 p.m. Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.



Yoko in Mom Jeans Launch Party

Celebrate the first issue of Yoko in Mom Jeans, a new publication by Double Peace Studio. With vintage shopping by Double Peace Studio, Discounted Future, and friends; portraits by contributor Lisa Luck; refreshments; more. Sat., noon to 4 p.m. Seen the Future, 2223 E. 35th St., Minneapolis.

Jaws

Sat. 9 p.m. Lake Nokomis Park.

Saturday Night Special Karaoke

Featuring Bill the Thrill. July 1, 10 p.m.-2 a.m. Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.



Sight Unseen: Rare Photographs of F. Scott Fitzgerald with His Family and Friends

Free. George Latimer Central Library, 90 W. 4th St., St. Paul; 651-266-7000.



Andrew Walesh

With Dave Karr and Graydon Peterson. July 1, 7-10 p.m. Free. The Normandy Kitchen, 405 N. 8th St., Minneapolis; 612-370-1400.



Boom Room Jazz

Monthly jazz series featuring variety of acts. Every last Sat., 7 p.m. Free. Boom Island Brewing Company, 2014 Washington Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-227-9635.

(Image courtesy the Walker)

Free First Saturday Garden Party: Play

Free party in the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden, featuring puppet performances by Open Eye Figure Theatre, collaborative art-making project with Christopher Lutter-Gardella, and music by DJ Jake Rudh, with free gallery admission all day. July 1, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Free. Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis; 612-375-7600.



Midtown Farmers Market

Featuring local produce, meats, and cheeses, with prepared foods, local artwork, and live entertainment. More info at midtownfarmersmarket.org. Every Sat. from May 6-Oct. 28, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Every Tue. from June 6-Oct. 31, 3-7 p.m. Free. Midtown Farmers' Market, 2225 Lake St. E., Minneapolis; 612-724-7457.



Northeast Minneapolis Farmers Market

Featuring locally grown produce, live music, children's activities, and food trucks. More info at www.northeastmarket.org. Every Sat. from May 20-Oct. 21, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Free. St. Boniface Catholic Church, 629 2nd St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-379-2761.





The Comedy of Errors

Shakespeare's comedy filled with accusations of theft and infidelity. Presented by Classical Actors Ensemble. Every Sat. from June 24-July 22, 7 p.m. Every Sun. from July 9-23, 2 p.m. July 21, 7 p.m. Free. Lake of the Isles, 2500 Lake Isles Parkway, Minneapolis; 612-230-6400.



Pavel Jany's Talking Strings

Every Sat. 6 p.m. Free. Loring Pasta Bar, 327 14th Ave. SE, Minneapolis; 612-378-4849.



Willie Murphy

July 1, 7:30 p.m. Free. Crooners Lounge & Supper Club, 6161 Hwy. 65 NE, Minneapolis; 763-571-9020.

SUNDAY:



Bikes + Beers + Bites

Celebration of Sunday liquor sales in Minnesota, featuring free bike inspections by Tangletown Bike Shop, beer tastings, demo rides, and food truck on site. July 2, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Free. South Lyndale Liquors, 5300 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-827-5811.

Celebrate America, Vegan Style

Animal Rights Coalition and Compassionate Action for Animals host a potluck. Bring vegan eats to share (include an ingredients list). More info here. Sun. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Minnehaha Park.

A Roastin’ Toastin’ Summer

Fabled Rooster offers an all-you-can-eat barbecue menu from noon until 5 p.m. With music from the Belfast Cowboys. July 2, 12 p.m. Free; all-you-can-eat is $25. Fulton Taproom, 414 6th Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-333-3208.



Blues Jam

Every Sun. from Jan. 11, 7-11 p.m. Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.



Comedy Open Mic

Featuring local and visiting stand up comedians, hosted by Trish Cook. Sign up begins at 6 p.m. In the Poco Loco Lounge. Every Sun. from Feb. 12, 7 p.m. Free. Pepitos Tex-Mex Bar & Grill, 4820 Chicago Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-822-2104.

Kill It! Comedy Open Mic

Every last Sun., 7 p.m. Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

MONDAY:



Red, White, and Boom

For Minneapolis holiday happenings, things kick off on Monday at Nicollet Island with live music from Annie Mack at 7 p.m. At dusk, Captain America: Civil War will screen. More details can be found at www.minneapolisparks.org. July 3, 7 p.m. Nicollet Island.

Big Boy Karaoke

Hosted by Ernest Rhodes, with drink and tap specials. Every Mon. from Feb. 13, 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Free. Moto-i, 2940 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-821-6262.



Freedom of Xpression Open Mic

Hosted by Desdamona and Joe Adams, with a variety of special guests. Every 1st Mon., 5:30-8 p.m. Free. Capri Theater, 2027 W. Broadway, Minneapolis; 612-643-2024.

JayBee and the Routine Holiday Show

9 p.m. Free. Minnesota Music Cafe, 501 Payne Ave., St. Paul; 651-776-4699.

Open Mic Night

18+. Every Mon. 7:30 p.m. Free. Acme Comedy Co., 708 N. 1st St., Minneapolis; 612-338-6393.

The Roe Family Singers

Every Mon. 8 p.m. Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.

(Leslie Plesser)

TUESDAY:



8th Annual Diamond Dog Eating Contest

Watch people gorge on encased meats for sport. All ages. July 4, 11 a.m. Free. The Depot Tavern, 17 N. 7th. St., Minneapolis; 612-338-1828.

Fourth in the Park

Featuring fun runs, parade, program, sports tournaments, live music, pony rides, kids activities, and DJ. More info at www.4thinthepark.org. July 4, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. Langford Park, 30 Langford Park, St. Paul; 651-266-6400.

Minnesota's First Tri-Faith July 4 Celebration

Multi-faith Independance Day celebration featuring food trucks, art, storytelling, and kid-friendly activities, with live music by Brother Ali, Mark Bloom, Ali Gray, and Regina Marie Williams. July 4, 1-4 p.m. Free. St. James Episcopal Church, 3225 E. Minnehaha Pkwy., Minneapolis; 612-724-3425.





(Star Tribune)

Red, White, and Boom

Regardless of where you land politically, it should be pretty easy to concede that this has been a rough year for the United States. It seems a little fitting, then, that America’s birthday awkwardly falls on a Tuesday this summer. You can celebrate, but chances are high that you have to head into work the next morning. On the Fourth, the big fireworks show will pay tribute to our country. Family fun will kick off at 6 p.m. at Father Hennepin Bluff Park, but really any place you can find along the Mississippi should score you views. If you’re on the west side, crowds will be found from Third Avenue to Gold Medal Park, with popular viewing spots around Mill City Museum and the Guthrie. On the east side, Southeast Main Street from Aster Cafe to the Soap Factory will have places to watch. Beware if you’re planning on streaming tunes while you take in the show; cell phones struggle to find service in most of these areas. The fireworks are at 10 p.m. More details can be found at www.minneapolisparks.org. July 4, 6 p.m. Free. Father Hennepin Bluffs Park, 420 Main St. SE, Minneapolis.

Rock and Rockets

Fourth of July celebration featuring fireworks, food trucks, and live music by Pop Rocks, Step Rockets, and Nightlights. All ages. July 4, 5-10:30 p.m. Free. Mystic Lake Casino Hotel, 2400 Mystic Lake Blvd., Prior Lake; 800-262-7799.



T.E.E.: Tuesday Early Evening

Featuring live music and DJ from a variety of musicians. 6-8 p.m. Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.



Tramps Like Us

Post-fireworks show. July 4, 8 p.m. Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.

4th of July Movie & Fireworks

Featuring stadium eats, a screening of Space Jame, and fireworks in the stadium. Tue. 6:30-10:45 p.m. CHS Field, 310 Fifth St. E, St. Paul; 651-644-3517.