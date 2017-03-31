Freeloader Friday: 50 free things do to this weekend

(Porno Wolves)

FRIDAY:

331 Club Anniversary Weekend

Featuring Ghost Replicant, Buffalo Fuzz, and Porno Wolves. 10 p.m. Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.

Pre-Caucus Roll & Stroll with Janne Flisrand

Meet t the Dandelion Fountain in Loring Park for a ride hosted by Janne Flisrand for Minneapolis City Council Ward 7. There will be a short speech followed by a scenic ride a few blocks away to Lakes and Legends on Lasalle Avenue for food-truck eats and beer. 5:30 p.m. Free. Loring Park, 1382 Willow St., Minneapolis.

Stress of Her Regard

With Surgeons In Heat, Driftwood Pyre, and Dirty Frames. March 31, 9 p.m. Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

Williamsburg Vinyl Club

All vinyl nights with variety of DJs. Every Thu., Fri., and Sat. from March 9, 9:30 p.m. Free. The Lexington, 1096 Grand Ave., St. Paul; 651-222-5878.



World's Most Dangerous Polka Band

Every Fri. from Feb. 10, 7-10 p.m. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.

Biggest In the World Party

Featuring $2 Newcastle pints, freebies, and Rockers the Teddy Holidays perform at 7 p.m. March 31, 3-10 p.m. Free. Brit's Pub & Eating Establishment, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis; 612-332-3908.

CJ Box

Author presents his new book, 'Vicious Circle.' March 31, 7 p.m. Free. Once Upon A Crime Bookstore, 604 W. 26th St., Minneapolis; 612-870-3785.



Die Laughing 4 Laugh and Let Die - A 50 Hour Comedy Marathon

50-hour comedy marathon benefiting Fearless Comedy Productions, with standup, sketches, and silent auction. Guests pay for the crew to take on challenges that include walking over Legos or eating cake with something odd inside. Or be kind and buy performers a round of beer. Daily from March 31-April 2, 12 p.m.-12 a.m. Free. Phoenix Theater, 2605 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-377-2285.



Grind'n Gears: DJ Jake McLean

March 31, 8 p.m.-12 a.m. Clockwerks Brewing, 25 4th St. N., Minneapolis; 612-339-9375.



Jazz in the Lobby Bar

Featuring JoAnn Funk on piano with Jeff Brueske on bass. Every Fri. and Sat. from Nov. 4, 7-11 p.m. Free. St. Paul Hotel, 350 Market St., St. Paul; 800-292-9292.



Jeremy Walker

March 17, 6:30 p.m. March 31, 6:30 p.m. Free. Vieux Carre, 408 St. Peter St., St. Paul; 612-332-5299.



Jessica Laser, Daniel Poppick, and Mary Austin Speaker

Poets read from their recent work. March 31, 7 p.m. Free. Magers & Quinn Booksellers, 3038 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-822-4611.





Kallos: The Order of Light

Work by Andrew Sjodin, Brock Larson, Jake Posey, and Kenny Schweiger. Opening reception 6-10 p.m. Fri., Mar. 31. Daily from March 31-April 29. Free. Rogue Buddha Art Gallery, 357 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-3889.



Kendra Glenn and JazzFly

March 31, 8 p.m. Free. Lucky's 13 Pub Mendota, 1352 Sibley Memorial Hwy., Mendota; 651-452-1311.



MN Murderino Meetup

Social hour and Murder Bingo. Proceeds benefit Cornerhouse. March 31, 7-10 p.m. $1 for bingo card. Sisyphus Brewing, 712 Ontario Avenue W., Minneapolis; 612-321-8324.



Off-10

Hip hop. RSVP to Solid State. March 31, 7 p.m. Free; RSVP required. Solid State, 4022 E. 46th St., Minneapolis; 612-916-0990.

Party Monster Fridays

Upbeat pop dance music, with 2 for 1 drink specials and free cover if in costume. 21+. March 31, 10 p.m.-2 a.m. $5; free if in costume. Ground Zero Nightclub, 15 4th St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-378-5115.



Peter Schimke Trio

Daily from March 17-18, 6-9:30 p.m. March 31, 6-9:30 p.m. Free. The Lexington, 1096 Grand Ave., St. Paul; 651-222-5878.



St. Dominic's Trio

March 31, 9 p.m. Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.



The Comedy Corner Open Mic Night

Every Fri. 10 p.m. Free. The Corner Bar, 1501 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-339-4333.



Tom Hunter

Daily from March 27-31, 5-7 p.m. Free. Crooners Lounge & Supper Club, 6161 Hwy. 65 NE, Minneapolis; 763-571-9020.

SATURDAY:



30 Days of Biking: MSP Kickoff Ride 2017

This month, thousands of people from all over the world will pledge to ride their bikes each day, be it a commute to work, a casual ride on a trail, or a full-on workout. They’ll be sharing their experiences on Twitter via the #30daysofbiking hashtag. A variety of bike happenings are planned around town, to keep pledges motivated and to make new bike friends. Things kick off on Saturday at the Commons, where riders will meet for the annual group photo, blessing of the bikes, and coffee, followed by a friendly roll to Surly for a free drink and some tunes from Hipshaker DJ Brian Engel. From there, you can check out 30daysofbiking.com for cycling events all over the Twin Cities (and the world). The Warming House will be screening bike movies weekly, a Joyful Riders Club will take slow rolls through the city on Thursdays, Farmstead Bike Shop will take weekly rides to a nearby brewery, and Saturday mornings include a sweet pastry ride. April 1, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Free. The Commons, 425 Portland Ave. S., Minneapolis.

In which we ride bikes and eat pastries

Meet at 9 a.m. for a friendly 5 to 6 mile slow ride ending with coffee and treats. This week's event will allow time for you to make it to 30 Days of Biking's kick-off ride. Every Saturday in April. Perennial Cycle, 3342 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-827-8000.

331 Club Anniversary Weekend

Featuring Driftwood Pyre, the Flasher, and Double Grave. 10 p.m. Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.

AAA: Creative Protest Workshop

Social hour and workshop presented by MN350.org. April 1, 1-5 p.m. Free. The Soap Factory, 514 2nd St. SE, Minneapolis; 612-623-9176.





Free First Saturday: On the Move

Featuring art-making, workshops, films, and performances by Young Dance, in affiliation with 'Merce Cunningham: Common Time' exhibit. April 1, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Free. Walker Art Center, 1750 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-375-7600.

Return of the 48 Hour Band Contestival X

Featuring a variety of local bands. April 1, 9 p.m. Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.



Rock the Caucus

Featuring Guante, Little Fevers, MC Longshot, Fort Wilson Riot, Brass Messengers, and Symone Smash It. April 1, 7-11 p.m. Free. The Hook and Ladder Theater & Lounge, 3010 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis.



Saturday Beers and Beats with DJ Keith Millions

Weekly celebration of craft beers and cool tunes featuring DJ Keith Millions. Every Sat. from Feb. 24-April 29, 8 p.m.-12 a.m. Free. Clockwerks Brewing, 25 4th St. N., Minneapolis; 612-339-9375.





From Statehood to WWII: Minnesota's Black Past in Photographs

Featuring 20 photographic prints from the mid-1800s to 1945. Opening reception 7 p.m. Sat., Apr. 1. Daily from April 1-5. Free. Artista Bottega, 937 7th St. W., St. Paul; 651-493-0861.



Jake Baldwin Trio

April 1, 6-9:30 p.m. Free. The Lexington, 1096 Grand Ave., St. Paul; 651-222-5878.

Once Upon A Crime 30th Anniversary Author Bash

Featuring a variety of local authors presenting their books throughout the day, with book signings and open house featuring wine and appetizers. April 1, 12 p.m. Free. Once Upon A Crime Bookstore, 604 W. 26th St., Minneapolis; 612-870-3785.





Kristi Abbott: “I Am” Series

For Kristi Abbott’s first solo exhibition, the Australian transplant created eight large paintings celebrating her self discovery during her four years in the U.S. There’s references to Wonder Woman, political resistance, and immigration. Daily from April 1-2, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Free. The Show Gallery, 346 N. Sibley St., St. Paul; 651-419-8022.

Pavel Jany's Talking Strings

Every Sat. from Feb. 7, 6 p.m. Free. Loring Pasta Bar, 327 14th Ave. SE, Minneapolis; 612-378-4849.



Spring Craft Bazaar

Featuring local vendors with handmade crafts. April 1, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Free. Edgcumbe Community Recreation, 320 Griggs St S, St Paul; 651-298-5772.



Lindsy Halleckson and Ahavani Mullen

New work. Opening reception 5-8 p.m. Sat., Apr. 1. Every Tue., Wed., Thu., and Fri. from April 1-May 13, 1-6 p.m. Every Sat. from April 1-May 13, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. Circa Gallery, 210 N. First St., Minneapolis; 612-332-2386.



Twin Cities Master's Chorale with Orchestra Presents Handel's Messiah

April 1, 7 p.m. Free; donations accepted. Bloomington Covenant Church, 10150 Xerxes Ave. S., Bloomington; 952-831-8339.

SUNDAY:

Lunch Duchess

Grunge pop. With Condor & Jaybird, Arc Flash, and the Florists. April 2, 9 p.m. Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

Tunes Trivia at the Turf Club

Music-related team trivia competition hosted by Ryan Cameron of Let It Be Records with a variety of special guests and giveaways. April 2, 5-8 p.m. Free. Turf Club, 1601 University Ave. W., St. Paul; 651-647-0486.

Comedy Open Mic

Featuring local and visiting stand up comedians, hosted by Trish Cook. Sign up begins at 6 p.m. In the Poco Loco Lounge. Every Sun. from Feb. 12, 7 p.m. Free. Pepitos Tex-Mex Bar & Grill, 4820 Chicago Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-822-2104.

Blues Jam

Every Sun. 7-11 p.m. Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.



Cabin Fever Reliever

Benefit for Save-a-Bull, featuring silent auction, raffle, live music, and dog adoptions. April 2, 12-4 p.m. Free. Butcher & the Boar, 1121 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-238-8888.



Boy Kisses Comedy Showcase

Every Sun. 7:30 p.m. Free. Universe Games, 711 W. Lake St., Minneapolis; 612-825-4066.

[email protected]

Monthly series explores short stories and the real life of F. Scott Fitzgerald. Every 1st Sun., 4 p.m. Free. The University Club of Saint Paul, 420 Summit Ave., St. Paul; 651-222-1751.



Kill It! Comedy Open Mic

Every last Sun., 7 p.m. Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.



Kurt Jorgensen Band

Every Sun. from May 18, 4:30 p.m. Free. P.D. Pappy's, 422 E. Mulberry St., Stillwater; 651-430-1147.



Music For A Grand Space

Featuring the University of Minnesota Campus Singers Ensembles. April 2, 2:30 p.m. Free will offering. Cathedral of St. Paul, 239 Selby Ave., St. Paul; 651-228-1766.



Zacc Harris Trio

Every Sun. 7 p.m. Free. Riverview Cafe & Wine Bar, 3745 42nd Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4200.