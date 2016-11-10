Freeloader Friday: 47 free things to do this weekend

(Amy Rice)

FRIDAY:

California Dreamin’

Open studios crawl featuring receptions, gallery shows, demonstrations, and parties. Fri. 5-9 p.m.; Sat. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. California Building, 2205 California St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-788-5551.

Machinery Hill

8 p.m. Black Dog Cafe, 308 Prince St., St. Paul; 651-228-9274.



Jack Knife & the Sharps

9 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.



Technician

With Goodnight Ritual and Vaudevileins. 10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.



Unquiet Territories

Work by Karen Kroul. 6-8 p.m. Augsburg Art Galleries, 2211 Riverside Ave., Minneapolis; 612-330-1524.

Do The Dow

Open studio tours featuring art for sale benefiting Urban Arts Academy, with live music and brewery refreshments. Fri. 6-10 p.m.; Sat. 12-6 p.m. Dow Art Gallery and Picture Framing, 2242 University Ave. W., St. Paul; 612-607-9203.



The Comedy Corner Open Mic Night

10 p.m. The Corner Bar, 1501 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-339-4333.

When the Landscape is Quiet Again

Photographs by Sarah Christianson. 7-9 p.m. Law Warschaw Gallery, Janet Wallace Fine Art Center, 130 S. Macalester St., St. Paul; 651-696-6416.

Star Wars: Destiny Preview Event

Featuring demos, open play, and staff challenges of the new Star Wars dice and card game, with raffle, costumes and characters, and panel discussion with Star Wars novelist Timothy Zahn, Marvel comics writer Mark Waid, and game designers Lukas Litzsinger and Corey Konieczka. 5-10 p.m. Fantasy Flight Games Event Center, 1975 County Rd. B2 W., St. Paul; 651-639-1905.

3rd Annual Yunomi Invitational

Group show. 6-8 p.m. Raymond Avenue Gallery, 761 Raymond Ave., St Paul; 651-644-9200.



Wild!!Wing

With Celica, Blood Sculpture, and Murf. 9 p.m. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

Frank Big Bear: Nativia

Paintings, drawings, and collage. 6-8 p.m. Bockley Gallery, 2123 W. 21st St., Minneapolis; 612-377-4669.



Polly Norman: Twists & Turns

Abstract photography. 5-7 p.m. The Southern Theater, 1420 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis.

University Symphony Orchestra Concert

Presented by the University of Minnesota School of Music. 7:30 p.m. Ted Mann Concert Hall, 2128 4th St. S., Minneapolis; 612-624-2345.

SATURDAY:

Ethan Arnold: Feed the Machine

Graphic design and illustrations. 5-8 p.m. Showroom, 612 W. Lake St., Minneapolis; 612-345-7391.

Sound Unseen Presents A Fat Wreck and NOFX After-party

Featuring Extreme Noise DJs. 11:30 p.m. Triple Rock Social Club, 629 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-333-7399.



Clockwerks Brewing Grand Opening Celebration

With special beers, giveaways, more. Noon to midnight. Clockwerks Brewing, 25 Fourth St. N., Minneapolis; 612-339-9375.



Elaine Rutherford/Dan Buettner

New work. 7-10 p.m. Rosalux Gallery, 1400 Van Buren St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-747-3942.

Azure Family Concerts: The Swedish Trio

Interactive concerts for individuals on the autism spectrum and their families. 11 a.m. Landmark Center, 75 W. 5th St., St. Paul; 651-292-3293.









Autumn Higgins: Quiet Moments in Daily Life

Watercolor and ceramics. 7-10 p.m. Gallery 360, 3011 W. 50th St., Minneapolis; 612-925-2400.

Home Improvement & Design Expo

Featuring 150 exhibitors, with presentations, free tips, and renovation ideas from experts in the field. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. $6; free with food shelf donation . National Sports Center, 1700 105th Ave. NE, Blaine; 763-785-5600.



Hot Chroma

Paintings by Jordan Clark, Kayla Plosz, Matt Reimers, and Jeremy Szopinski. 6 to 9 p.m. Soo Visual Arts Center, 2909 Bryant Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-871-2263.



KISS: Music From The Elder Celebration

Featuring music from the entire KISS discography, including two hours of 'The Elder' on loop, with prize drawings, live music, and costumes. 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Free. Know Name Records, 6009 Portland Ave., Minneapolis; 612-869-1070.

MN Christmas Market

Featuring local vendors, food, and drinks, with percentage of proceeds donated to local charities. 1-7 p.m. Lake Monster Brewing, 550 Vandalia St., St. Paul; 612-964-6288.

Falcon Arrow (Record Release Show)

With Technician, Maeth, and the Great Went. 9 p.m. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.



Hot Cellars

With Blinds and the Coax. 10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.

Matthew Zefeldt: Desktop

Paintings and installations. 7-11 p.m. The Soap Factory, 514 2nd St. SE, Minneapolis; 612-623-9176.

Old To The New

Featuring DJ Mike 2600 and DJ Nak. 10 p.m. Ginger Hop, 201 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-746-0304.



Second Saturday Songwriter Showcase

Featuring Courtney Yasmineh, Lakewood Cemetery, Becky Shaheen, and Laura Lou. 7 p.m. Riverview Cafe & Wine Bar, 3745 42nd Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4200.

Merry & Mod Holiday Market

Curated selection of gifts and goods, with snacks and drinks. Located in Suite 238. 12-4 p.m. Northrup King Studios, 1500 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-363-5612.



Mill City Winter Market

Indoor marketplace featuring local food, ceramics, jewelry, art, music, and home products. More info at millcityfarmersmarket.org/visit/winter-market. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Mill City Museum, 704 S. 2nd St., Minneapolis; 612-341-7555.



St. Paul Women's Fashion Expo

Featuring a wide variety of consultants and vendors. 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Free. Saint Paul Rivercentre, 175 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul; 651-265-4800.



The Shannon Shoe Stopper

Installation satirizing the world of autocorrect. 6-9 p.m. Featuring performances by Daniel Schwartz and Anda Flamenco. Vine Arts Center, 2637 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-728-5745.

Verity in Vision: Art at the Edge of Human/Nature

Group show. 6 to 8 p.m. Instinct Art Gallery, 940 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis; 612-240-2317.



Working Forces

Group show from 13 emerging artists throughout North America. 7-11 p.m. The Soap Factory, 514 2nd St. SE, Minneapolis; 612-623-9176.



Centering Voices that Belong: An Evening with Local Writers

Featuring Lula Saleh, Raki Kopernik, Xiaolu Wang, and Nikki FleckHeather Lou. 7:30 p.m. The Third Place Gallery, 3730 Chicago Ave. S., Studio B, Minneapolis.



McKnight Judge Reading: Patrick Rosal

The author reads from his recent work, with a reception to follow. 7-9 p.m. The Loft Literary Center, 1011 Washington Ave. S., Ste. 200, Minneapolis; 612-215-2575.



Snak Attack

9 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.



TBSP Waffle Pop-Up at Blackeye Roasting Co.

9 a.m. to noon. Blackeye Roasting Co., 3740 Chicago Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-568-6758.

SUNDAY:

Movers & Makers: North Loop

Noon to 6 p.m. Inbound Brewco., 701 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis.

27th Annual Gospel Night Worship Service: We Exalt Your Name

Featuring the Hamline University Gospel Choir, Jovonta Patton & Deliverance For Youth, Steven Daniels & Shiloh Temple Gospel Choir, and Greater Friendship Missionary Baptist Church. 7:30 p.m. Free; offering is collected. Sundin Music Hall, 1531 Hewitt Ave., St. Paul; 651-523-2459.

The Crafty Flea

Featuring local crafts and wares. 1-6 p.m. Minnehaha Free Space, 3747 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis; 612-729-3733.

Bollywood to the Max: Fashion Show & Dance Party

Featuring a collection of Indian and South Asian clothes by local designers and boutique owners, and dance performance by Bollywood Dance Scene. 7-10 p.m. The Celtic Junction, 836 Prior Ave. N., St. Paul; 612-722-7000.



Boy Kisses Comedy Showcase

7:30 p.m. Universe Games, 711 W. Lake St., Minneapolis; 612-825-4066.



Hot Black Funky

8:30 p.m. Whiskey Junction, 901 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-338-9550.