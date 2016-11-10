Freeloader Friday: 47 free things to do this weekend
This week in free things to do we have a handful of local shopping events, a few great art shows, and a new brew pub. Come take a look and plan you weekend.
(Amy Rice)
FRIDAY:
California Dreamin’
Open studios crawl featuring receptions, gallery shows, demonstrations, and parties. Fri. 5-9 p.m.; Sat. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. California Building, 2205 California St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-788-5551.
Machinery Hill
8 p.m. Black Dog Cafe, 308 Prince St., St. Paul; 651-228-9274.
Jack Knife & the Sharps
9 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.
Technician
With Goodnight Ritual and Vaudevileins. 10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.
Unquiet Territories
Work by Karen Kroul. 6-8 p.m. Augsburg Art Galleries, 2211 Riverside Ave., Minneapolis; 612-330-1524.
Do The Dow
Open studio tours featuring art for sale benefiting Urban Arts Academy, with live music and brewery refreshments. Fri. 6-10 p.m.; Sat. 12-6 p.m. Dow Art Gallery and Picture Framing, 2242 University Ave. W., St. Paul; 612-607-9203.
The Comedy Corner Open Mic Night
10 p.m. The Corner Bar, 1501 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-339-4333.
When the Landscape is Quiet Again
Photographs by Sarah Christianson. 7-9 p.m. Law Warschaw Gallery, Janet Wallace Fine Art Center, 130 S. Macalester St., St. Paul; 651-696-6416.
Star Wars: Destiny Preview Event
Featuring demos, open play, and staff challenges of the new Star Wars dice and card game, with raffle, costumes and characters, and panel discussion with Star Wars novelist Timothy Zahn, Marvel comics writer Mark Waid, and game designers Lukas Litzsinger and Corey Konieczka. 5-10 p.m. Fantasy Flight Games Event Center, 1975 County Rd. B2 W., St. Paul; 651-639-1905.
3rd Annual Yunomi Invitational
Group show. 6-8 p.m. Raymond Avenue Gallery, 761 Raymond Ave., St Paul; 651-644-9200.
Wild!!Wing
With Celica, Blood Sculpture, and Murf. 9 p.m. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.
Frank Big Bear: Nativia
Paintings, drawings, and collage. 6-8 p.m. Bockley Gallery, 2123 W. 21st St., Minneapolis; 612-377-4669.
Polly Norman: Twists & Turns
Abstract photography. 5-7 p.m. The Southern Theater, 1420 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis.
University Symphony Orchestra Concert
Presented by the University of Minnesota School of Music. 7:30 p.m. Ted Mann Concert Hall, 2128 4th St. S., Minneapolis; 612-624-2345.
SATURDAY:
Ethan Arnold: Feed the Machine
Graphic design and illustrations. 5-8 p.m. Showroom, 612 W. Lake St., Minneapolis; 612-345-7391.
Sound Unseen Presents A Fat Wreck and NOFX After-party
Featuring Extreme Noise DJs. 11:30 p.m. Triple Rock Social Club, 629 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-333-7399.
Clockwerks Brewing Grand Opening Celebration
With special beers, giveaways, more. Noon to midnight. Clockwerks Brewing, 25 Fourth St. N., Minneapolis; 612-339-9375.
Elaine Rutherford/Dan Buettner
New work. 7-10 p.m. Rosalux Gallery, 1400 Van Buren St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-747-3942.
Azure Family Concerts: The Swedish Trio
Interactive concerts for individuals on the autism spectrum and their families. 11 a.m. Landmark Center, 75 W. 5th St., St. Paul; 651-292-3293.
Autumn Higgins: Quiet Moments in Daily Life
Watercolor and ceramics. 7-10 p.m. Gallery 360, 3011 W. 50th St., Minneapolis; 612-925-2400.
Home Improvement & Design Expo
Featuring 150 exhibitors, with presentations, free tips, and renovation ideas from experts in the field. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. $6; free with food shelf donation. National Sports Center, 1700 105th Ave. NE, Blaine; 763-785-5600.
Hot Chroma
Paintings by Jordan Clark, Kayla Plosz, Matt Reimers, and Jeremy Szopinski. 6 to 9 p.m. Soo Visual Arts Center, 2909 Bryant Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-871-2263.
KISS: Music From The Elder Celebration
Featuring music from the entire KISS discography, including two hours of 'The Elder' on loop, with prize drawings, live music, and costumes. 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Free. Know Name Records, 6009 Portland Ave., Minneapolis; 612-869-1070.
MN Christmas Market
Featuring local vendors, food, and drinks, with percentage of proceeds donated to local charities. 1-7 p.m. Lake Monster Brewing, 550 Vandalia St., St. Paul; 612-964-6288.
Falcon Arrow (Record Release Show)
With Technician, Maeth, and the Great Went. 9 p.m. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.
Hot Cellars
With Blinds and the Coax. 10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.
Matthew Zefeldt: Desktop
Paintings and installations. 7-11 p.m. The Soap Factory, 514 2nd St. SE, Minneapolis; 612-623-9176.
Old To The New
Featuring DJ Mike 2600 and DJ Nak. 10 p.m. Ginger Hop, 201 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-746-0304.
Second Saturday Songwriter Showcase
Featuring Courtney Yasmineh, Lakewood Cemetery, Becky Shaheen, and Laura Lou. 7 p.m. Riverview Cafe & Wine Bar, 3745 42nd Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4200.
Merry & Mod Holiday Market
Curated selection of gifts and goods, with snacks and drinks. Located in Suite 238. 12-4 p.m. Northrup King Studios, 1500 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-363-5612.
Mill City Winter Market
Indoor marketplace featuring local food, ceramics, jewelry, art, music, and home products. More info at millcityfarmersmarket.org/visit/winter-market. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Mill City Museum, 704 S. 2nd St., Minneapolis; 612-341-7555.
St. Paul Women's Fashion Expo
Featuring a wide variety of consultants and vendors. 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Free. Saint Paul Rivercentre, 175 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul; 651-265-4800.
The Shannon Shoe Stopper
Installation satirizing the world of autocorrect. 6-9 p.m. Featuring performances by Daniel Schwartz and Anda Flamenco. Vine Arts Center, 2637 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-728-5745.
Verity in Vision: Art at the Edge of Human/Nature
Group show. 6 to 8 p.m. Instinct Art Gallery, 940 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis; 612-240-2317.
Working Forces
Group show from 13 emerging artists throughout North America. 7-11 p.m. The Soap Factory, 514 2nd St. SE, Minneapolis; 612-623-9176.
Centering Voices that Belong: An Evening with Local Writers
Featuring Lula Saleh, Raki Kopernik, Xiaolu Wang, and Nikki FleckHeather Lou. 7:30 p.m. The Third Place Gallery, 3730 Chicago Ave. S., Studio B, Minneapolis.
McKnight Judge Reading: Patrick Rosal
The author reads from his recent work, with a reception to follow. 7-9 p.m. The Loft Literary Center, 1011 Washington Ave. S., Ste. 200, Minneapolis; 612-215-2575.
Snak Attack
9 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.
TBSP Waffle Pop-Up at Blackeye Roasting Co.
9 a.m. to noon. Blackeye Roasting Co., 3740 Chicago Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-568-6758.
SUNDAY:
Movers & Makers: North Loop
Noon to 6 p.m. Inbound Brewco., 701 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis.
27th Annual Gospel Night Worship Service: We Exalt Your Name
Featuring the Hamline University Gospel Choir, Jovonta Patton & Deliverance For Youth, Steven Daniels & Shiloh Temple Gospel Choir, and Greater Friendship Missionary Baptist Church. 7:30 p.m. Free; offering is collected. Sundin Music Hall, 1531 Hewitt Ave., St. Paul; 651-523-2459.
The Crafty Flea
Featuring local crafts and wares. 1-6 p.m. Minnehaha Free Space, 3747 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis; 612-729-3733.
Featuring a collection of Indian and South Asian clothes by local designers and boutique owners, and dance performance by Bollywood Dance Scene. 7-10 p.m. The Celtic Junction, 836 Prior Ave. N., St. Paul; 612-722-7000.
Boy Kisses Comedy Showcase
7:30 p.m. Universe Games, 711 W. Lake St., Minneapolis; 612-825-4066.
Hot Black Funky
8:30 p.m. Whiskey Junction, 901 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-338-9550.
Comments
More from Arts & Leisure
Sponsor Content