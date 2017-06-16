FRIDAY:

North Star Grand Prix: Uptown Minneapolis Criterium

Each year, pro cyclists come to the Twin Cities for an intense, multi-day competition that pushes them to the limits. Friday’s Uptown Criterium is probably the most intense leg for spectators, as flocks of cyclists zoom around sharp corners at terrifying speeds. There will also be plenty of freebies, samplings, a beer garden, free bike valets, and an adorable kids’ race. Check www.northstarbicyclefestival.com for more info. June 16, 4-9 p.m. Free. Calhoun Square, 3001 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

The Pour Organs

With Die Ghost and Dude Corea. Jan. 21, 10 p.m. Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.

The Right Here

With Benchmarks, Alone at 3 a.m., Cory Call, and Rafters. June 16, 9 p.m. Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

Red Bird Author Reading

Poetry and prose from Vicky Lettmann, Donna Isaac, David Oppegaard, Dorothy Schlesselman, and Craig Ruhland. June 16, 7 p.m. Free. Artista Bottega, 937 7th St. W., St. Paul; 651-493-0861.

St. Louis Park Parktacular

Featuring a Grand Day parade, live music, expo, food trucks, kids events, pony rides, and petting zoo. For complete lineup and times, visit parktacular.org. June 16, 6:30-11 p.m. June 17, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. June 18, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Free; some events require $5 wristband. Wolfe Park, 3700 Monterey Dr., Minneapolis.

Stone Arch Bridge Festival 2017

Featuring artwork, family-friendly attractions, a vintage automobile show, free concerts, food vendors, and more. For more info, visit www.stonearchbridgefestival.com. June 16, 5-10 p.m. June 17, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. June 18, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. Stone Arch Bridge, 219 S. Main St., Minneapolis.

The Comedy Corner Open Mic Night

10 p.m. Free. The Corner Bar, 1501 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-339-4333.

Cornbread Harris

Every Fri. 6-9 p.m. Free. Loring Pasta Bar, 327 14th Ave. SE, Minneapolis; 612-378-4849.

Jazz in the Lobby Bar

Featuring JoAnn Funk on piano with Jeff Brueske on bass. Every Fri. and Sat. from Nov. 4, 7-11 p.m. Free. St. Paul Hotel, 350 Market St., St. Paul; 800-292-9292.

Manitou Days

Three-week summer festival featuring parade, live music, picnics, Fourth of July fireworks, competitions, family fun, and more. For complete schedule and list of locations, check www.manitoudays.com. Daily from June 15-July 4. Varies. Downtown White Bear Lake, 4751 U.S. 61, White Bear Lake.

Star Trek Beyond

Fri., June 16. 9 p.m. Lake Harriet Park.

Todd Boss

Author presents his new book, 'Tough Luck.' June 16, 7 p.m. Free. Magers & Quinn Booksellers, 3038 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-822-4611.

Vic Volare

June 16, 6-9 p.m. Free. Hell's Kitchen, 80 S. 9th St., Minneapolis; 612-332-4700.

Vinyl Club

All vinyl nights with variety of DJs. Every Fri. and Sat. from March 9, 10:30 p.m. Free. The Lexington, 1096 Grand Ave., St. Paul; 651-222-5878.

World's Most Dangerous Polka Band

Every Fri. 7-10 p.m. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.

SATURDAY:

The Great Northeast Beer Carnival 2017

This Saturday marks the return of Insight Brewing’s epic beer party. Try their grapefruit-tinged IPA Crazy Taxi, the super hoppy Dankbot, or the summertime delight Crazy Aunt, a gin-and-tonic-inspired ale (think shandy with a kick of lime). Starting at 2:30 p.m., a new cask will be tapped every hour until they’re gone. This party will also see the release of Jupiter’s Shield, a special brew made with sage and juniper and aged in a blackberry whiskey barrel. Order a glass for $6 or take it home by the bottle for $15. The party will be both inside and out, with live music from the likes of folk artist Preston Gunderson, the bluesy Darners, and Pleezer, a Weezer tribute band. To keep guests sated, food trucks Red Cow, O’Neills Cheese Curds, and Del Sur Empanadas will be stopping by. Other entertainment includes fire dancers, games, and a dunk tank. June 17, 12-10 p.m. Admission is $2 or a non-perishable donation item (canned foods, leashes, toys) to benefit Secondhand Hounds. Insight Brewing, 2821 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-722-7222.

Strange

With Rykygynyzr, the Great Went, and Things That Loud. June 17, 9 p.m. Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

Tall, Tall Mountain

With Panther Ray and Cool Pollution. June 17, 10 p.m. Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.

The Most Epic Used Booksale

All books will be $5 and under. All proceeds go toward supporting free fall literary event programing in the Twin Cities. Sat.-Sun. from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Ancestry Books, 2400 Lowry Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-521-4090.

Pet-A-Palooza 2017

With live entertainment, special exhibits, family fun. Sat., 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Minnesota State Fair, 1265 Snelling Ave. N., St. Paul.

Extreme Noise Punk Rock Flea Market 2017

Bring crap to sell, trade, or whatever. Records, shirts, tapes, books, videos, and posters. Tables are free, but email [email protected] to reserve a spot. Sat., 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Extreme Noise Records, 407 W. Lake St., Minneapolis; 612-824-0100.

Taproom Grand Opening

Taproom-only beers and a guest chef. Sat. 11 a.m. to midnight. Pryes Brewing Company, 1401 W. River Rd. N., Minneapolis; 612-787-7937.

5th Annual Maker Fest

Featuring art work and crafts from local artists and artisans, with hands-on activities, demonstrations, and music. June 17, 12-4 p.m. Free. Sun Ray Library, 2105 Wilson Ave., Maplewood; 651-501-6300.

Art from the Attic

Pre-owned artwork sale, including works from the Cargill corporate collection, benefiting art programs and activities for the Center. June 17, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Free. Hopkins Center for the Arts, 1111 Main St., Hopkins; 952-979-1100.

LIT Community Picnic

Rain Taxi and the Commons celebrate reading. With soft drinks and snacks, prize giveaways, announcements. Sat. from noon to 2 p.m. The Commons, 425 Portland Ave. S., Minneapolis. RSVP at www.eventbrite.com.

Movies on the Lake: Star Wars: A New Hope

For updates and more info, visit www.facebook.com/comodockside. Screenings are at dusk. Como Dockside, 1360 N. Lexington Pkwy., St. Paul; 651-666-9491.

20th annual Midwest Regional Yo-Yo Championship

Featuring novice to pro skill levels, judged by Dazzling Dave. June 17, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Free. Mall of America Best Buy Rotunda, 365 N. Garden, Bloomington; 952-883-8800.

Fridley 49er Days

Featuring parade, carnival, live music, fireworks, family activities, food vendors, beverages, and bingo. Check www.ci.fridley.mn.us for more info. June 17, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Free. Fridley Common Park, 6250 7th St. NE, Fridley.

Hop Blast Wonder Pro-Am Beer Release Party

Featuring specialty beer taps, drink specials, meet and greet with Minneapolis mayoral candidate Jacob Frey, and live music from the Langer's Ball. June 17, 12 p.m.-12 a.m. Free. Clockwerks Brewing, 25 4th St. N., Minneapolis; 612-339-9375.

JazzBlast

Live jazz band festival presented by the Rosemount Community Band, with food, drinks, and family-friendly events. June 17, 4-9 p.m. Free. Central Park, 2893 145th St. W., Rosemount; 651-322-6000.

Midtown Global Music Festival

Featuring live music from Maria Isa, Bryan Cee and the Wibesmen, Siama’s Congo Roots, Roe Family Singers, the Command Steppers, salsa lessons by Rene Thompson, and salsa party by Q-Band, with food specials, kids zone, games, and crafts. June 17, 12-8 p.m. Free. Midtown Global Market, 920 E. Lake St., Minneapolis; 612-872-4041.

Minnesota Parent 4th Annual Kid Fest

Featuring music by the Teddy Bear Band and the Bazillions, children's yoga, face painting, and family activities. June 17, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Free. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Parkway, Minneapolis; 612-661-4785.

Trolls

Sat., June 17 at 9 p.m. Sheridan Memorial Park.

Pavel Jany's Talking Strings

Every Sat. from Feb. 7, 6 p.m. Free. Loring Pasta Bar, 327 14th Ave. SE, Minneapolis; 612-378-4849.

Rock the Docks Featuring 8foot4

June 17, 5-8 p.m. Free. Charlie's On Prior, 3950 Green Heights Tr. SW, Prior Lake; 952-226-5253.

SUNDAY:



Mondo Queer Beach Party

Featuring grilling, giveaways, swimming, and fun, with proceeds donated to Minnesota Transgender Health Coalition. On East side of Lake Nokomis. June 18, 12-5 p.m. Free. Lake Nokomis Main Beach, 5001 W. Lake Nokomis Pkwy., Minneapolis; 612-230-6400.

Lungs

With Blue Ox, Cold Colours, and Cloekwohlv. June 18, 9 p.m. Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

Yoga in the Park at Lake of the Isles

All-levels class. Hosted by Twin Cities Yoga Cooperative. Sun., 10:30 to 11:45 a.m. 2874 E. Lake of the Isles Pkwy, Minneapolis.

Boy Kisses Comedy Showcase

See the show before the boys head to LA. June 18, 7:30 p.m. Free. Universe Games, 711 W. Lake St., Minneapolis; 612-825-4066.

Pints For Pups

One dollar from every pint purchased from 6-9 p.m. will be donated to Canine Inspired Change. Sun. from 6-9 p.m. Stanley's Northeast Bar Room, 2500 University Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

North Star Grand Prix: Stillwater Criterium

Sunday’s race in Stillwater is a brutal one, as many athletes break down physically and mentally while riding their way up the cruel Chilkoot Hill on each lap. There will be plenty of freebies, samplings, beer gardens, free bike valets, and an adorable kids’ race each day. Check www.northstarbicyclefestival.com for more info. June 18, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. The Rivertown Inn, 306 W. Olive St., Stillwater; 651-430-2955.

Bethany Mota

Style vlogger presents her new book, 'Make Your Mind Up.' June 18, 1 p.m. Free. Mall of America Best Buy Rotunda, 365 N. Garden, Bloomington; 952-883-8800.

Blues Jam

Every Sun. from Jan. 11, 7-11 p.m. Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.

Comedy Open Mic

Featuring local and visiting stand up comedians, hosted by Trish Cook. Sign up begins at 6 p.m. In the Poco Loco Lounge. Every Sun. from Feb. 12, 7 p.m. Free. Pepitos Tex-Mex Bar & Grill, 4820 Chicago Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-822-2104.

Dr. Joanne Cacciatore

Author presents her new book, 'Bearing the Unbearable.' June 18, 5 p.m. Free. Magers & Quinn Booksellers, 3038 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-822-4611.

Sunday School

Stand up comedy followed by late night karaoke in the Library lounge bar. Every 3rd Sun., 8 p.m.-12 a.m. Free. Mercy, 901 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-252-7000.