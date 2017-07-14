FRIDAY:



Highland Fest 2017

Featuring live music, art vendors, family fun, a beer garden, do races, games, and vintage cars. More info can be found at www.highlandfest.com. July 14, 5-10 p.m. July 15, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. July 16, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. Highland Park Neighborhood Community, 2065 Ford Parkway, St. Paul.

Party At X

X Games party featuring a DJ set by skater Corey Duffel, a photo exhibit featuring work by skateboarder Rodent, and screening of 'The Oddity,' with X Games athlete Axell Hodges in attendance, with complimentary food and drinks. July 14, 7-10 p.m. Free. Radisson Red Minneapolis, 609 S. 3rd St., Minneapolis; 612-252-5400.

Pints and Plants

Featuring live music and the release of Cuvée Rosé de Boom. 4-10 p.m. Boom Island Brewing Company, 2014 Washington Ave. N., Minneapolis.

The Comedy Corner Open Mic Night

10 p.m. Free. The Corner Bar, 1501 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-339-4333.



The Comedy of Errors

Shakespeare's shortest place filled with a myriad of accusations. Presented by Classical Actors Ensemble. July 14, 7 p.m. Free. Como Park, 1225 Estabrook Drive, St. Paul; 651-487-8200.





Black Bike Week TC 2017

With sunny weather predictions for the next five days, it's a great week for biking. Hosted by Slow Roll Mpls and Birchwood Cafe, Black Bike Week will feature a variety of casual rides open to all, each ending with food and other treats. Things kick off Tuesday with a meet-and-greet at Birchwood Cafe, a Friday evening BBQ and North Side beer crawl starting at Wirth Park, and a family-friendly ride to Rondo Days on Saturday. For a complete schedule of events and locations, start at the event's Facebook page. Through Sunday. Free. Birchwood Cafe, 3311 E. 25th St., Minneapolis; 612-722-4474.



10th Annual Middle Eastern Festival

Featuring Middle Eastern cuisine, live entertainment, marketplace, silent auction, childrens' games, and camel rides. RSVP and more info at www.mideastfest.com. Daily from July 14-15, 12-10 p.m. July 16, 12-6 p.m. Free. St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church, 1250 Oakdale Ave., West St. Paul; 651-457-0854.



Allison Baker: Medusa's Head

New installation. Opening reception 5-8 p.m. Fri., July 14. July 14, 5-8 p.m. Free. Franconia in the City @ Casket Gallery and Education Space, 1781 Jefferson St. NE, Minneapolis.

Last Rites

Assembled curiosities and found objects. Opening reception 5-8 p.m. Fri., July 14. Free. Strange Boutique, 3458 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis; 612-886-1614.



Zootopia

Fri. 9 p.m. Lake Harriet Park.

Rating: PG Movies start 15 minutes after sunset. Bring a lawn chair or blanket and come early to grab a good spot. The Movies in the Parks...

Ramsey County Fair

Featuring food, animals, carnival rides, exhibits, more. For more info visit www.ramseycountyfair.com. Daily from July 12-13, 5-11 p.m. Daily from July 14-15, 12 p.m.-12 a.m. July 16, 12-9:30 p.m. Free. Ramsey County Fairgrounds, 2020 White Bear Ave., Maplewood; 651-770-2626.



Transported: Works by Greg Lecker

Solo show featuring 45 paintings. Opening reception 6-8 p.m. Fri., July 14. Free. Hopkins Center for the Arts, 1111 Main St., Hopkins; 952-979-1100.



Tyler Burdwood and Jake McKelvie

With Bella Yaga. July 14, 10 p.m. Free. Solid State, 4022 E. 46th St., Minneapolis; 612-916-0990.



Vinyl Club

All vinyl nights with variety of DJs. Every Fri. and Sat. from March 9, 10:30 p.m. Free. The Lexington, 1096 Grand Ave., St. Paul; 651-222-5878.



West Broadway Farmers Market

Featuring locally sourced food and informational community presentations. More info here. Every Fri. from June 9-Oct. 6, 3-7 p.m. Free. West Broadway Farmers Market, 300 W Broadway, Minneapolis; 612-353-5178.



World's Most Dangerous Polka Band

Every Fri. 6-9 p.m. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.

SATURDAY:

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Sat. 9 p.m. Windom Northeast Park.



South Nicollet Summer Jam

Featuring live music, food, family entertainment, beer, pop-up shops, and more. Sat. 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Five Watt Coffee, 3745 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Northeast Folk Festival

Saturday noon to 11 p.m. Grumpy's Northeast, 2200 Fourth St. NE, Minneapolis.

Bauhaus 3 Year Anniversary Party

Live music from Nooky Jones, Solid Gold, and Viva Knievel, plus custom T-shirt making, logrolling, tricycles for adults, and food from Wyn65 and Butcher Salt. July 15, 12-11 p.m. Free. Bauhaus Brew Labs, 1315 Tyler St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-276-6911.



Family Safety Fair

Educational safety experience featuring crafts, photo booth, interactive activities, and music, presented by Jacob Wetterling Resource Center. In the North Lot. July 15, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Free. Mall of America, 60 E. Broadway, Bloomington; 952-883-8800.



International Festival of Burnsville

Featuring cultural dance and music, ethnic foods, art exhibits, children's activities, and more. For more info check intlfestburnsville.org. July 15, 3-9 p.m. Free. Nicollet Commons Park, 12600 Nicollet Ave., Burnsville; 952-895-4509.



James C. Leonard: Migrations

Recent paintings. Opening artist reception 6-9 p.m. Sat. Jul. 15. Daily from July 15-Aug. 27. Free. Douglas Flanders & Associates, 818 W. Lake St., Minneapolis; 612-791-1285.



Midtown Farmers Market

Featuring local produce, meats, and cheeses, with prepared foods, local artwork, and live entertainment. More info at midtownfarmersmarket.org. Every Sat. from May 6-Oct. 28, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Every Tue. from June 6-Oct. 31, 3-7 p.m. Free. Midtown Farmers' Market, 2225 Lake St. E., Minneapolis; 612-724-7457.





Midway's 10th Annual Monster Drawing Rally

Art gallery fundraisers aren’t necessarily known for being affordable or family-friendly. However, Midway’s Monster Drawing Rally is free and decidedly unpretentious. From 6 to 8 p.m., 40 or so artists will make pieces live during three separate sessions. Watch them create drawings, or peruse the wall of finished works. See something you like? Take it home for a mere $35. There will also be a cash bar and food trucks. Participating artists include John Alspach, Ute Bertog, Pete Driessen, Katelyn Farstad, Melissa Loop, Edie Overturf, Jehra Patrick, and Bruce Tapola. All proceeds from the event will benefit Midway Contemporary Art. July 15, 6-11 p.m. Free. Midway Contemporary Art, 527 2nd Ave. SE, Minneapolis; 612-605-4504.



Summer Artist Market

Featuring a variety of locally made goods from area artisans. Daily from July 15-16, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. The White Page, 3400 Cedar Ave., Minneapolis; 413-478-0455.



Sundance Creative Distribution Workshop

Featuring speakers, presentations, and discussions for filmmakers. RSVP and more info here. July 15, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free; RSVP required. SPNN Studios, 550 Vandalia St., Ste. 170, St. Paul; 651-298-8906.



The Comedy of Errors

Shakespeare's comedy filled with accusations of theft and infidelity. Presented by Clasical Actors Ensemble. Every Sat. from June 24-July 22, 7 p.m. Every Sun. from July 9-23, 2 p.m. July 21, 7 p.m. Free. Lake of the Isles, 2500 Lake Isles Parkway, Minneapolis; 612-230-6400.

(Angel Hawari)

The Dinosaur Art Show

Group show. Opening reception 6-9 p.m. Sat., July 15. Daily from July 15-Aug. 31. Free. Byte, 319 1st Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-354-2533.

Naptaker

With Jung Santa, DR.EW, and Soren. July 15, 8 p.m.-12 a.m. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.



Nershfest

Featuring live local music from General B & the Wiz, Hustle Rose, Come Together (Beatles Tribute) and Black River Revue, with craft beer and food, benefiting the MN Music Coalition. July 15, 3-10 p.m. Free. Inbound BrewCo, 701 N. 5th St., Minneapolis; 612-615-8243.



Northeast Minneapolis Farmers Market

Featuring locally grown produce, live music, children's activities, and food trucks. More info at www.northeastmarket.org. Every Sat. from May 20-Oct. 21, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Free. St. Boniface Catholic Church, 629 2nd St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-379-2761.





Verdant Vinings

Botanical paintings by Wendy Westlake. Opening reception 7-10 p.m. Sat., July 15. Daily from July 15-Aug. 13. Free. Gallery 360, 3011 W. 50th St., Minneapolis; 612-925-2400.

Music in the Kitchen with the Joshua Schmidt Duo

July 15, 7-9 p.m. Aug. 19, 7-9 p.m. Free. Barnes & Noble Galleria, 3225 W. 69th St., Edina; 952-920-0633.



Sound+VisionMN Pop Culture Collectibles Show

Dealers selling music, comic books, toys, figurines, sports, film, and nostalgia memorabilia. July 15, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Free. Valley Creek Mall, 1750 Weir Drive, Woodbury; 651-739-9433.



SUNDAY:



15th Annual Bastille Day Block Party

This Sunday, Barbette’s popular annual celebration returns. Taking the stage at this year’s Bastille Day Block Party will be electronic artist Aby Wolf, hip-hop mavens Heiruspecs, and rocker Mark Mallman, plus Monica LaPlante, Black Widows, and Brass Messengers. In between jams, the masses will be entertained by Infiammati Fire Circus, burlesque talents Nadine DuBois and Les Folies Risque, and daredevils from Aviary Aerial Fitness. Prepare for lines if you plan to drink or eat, but rest assured, your selections will be delicious: Organic picnic foods, champagne cocktails, and other fancy treats are usually offered. July 16, 3-10 p.m. Free. Barbette, 1600 W. Lake St., Minneapolis; 612-827-5710.



Blues Jam

7-11 p.m. Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.



Brit's Bastille Day Celebration

Featuring Graham Parker, the Belfast Cowboys, and 'The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged).' July 16, 3-10 p.m. Free. Brit's Pub & Eating Establishment, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis; 612-332-3908.



Comedy Open Mic

Featuring local and visiting stand up comedians, hosted by Trish Cook. Sign up begins at 6 p.m. In the Poco Loco Lounge. Every Sun. from Feb. 12, 7 p.m. Free. Pepitos Tex-Mex Bar & Grill, 4820 Chicago Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-822-2104.



Day Block Block Party

Featuring live music by Sean Anonymous & DJ Name, Chance York & Big Cats, and DJ Frank Castle, with beer garden open all day. July 16, 6-10 p.m. Free. Day Block Brewing Co., 1105 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-617-7793.



F. Scott Fitzgerald Gallery Talk & Book Presentation

Featuring presentations from president of Fitzgerald in St. Paul Stu Wilson and scholar/author Dave Page. July 16, 2 p.m. Free. George Latimer Central Library, 90 W. 4th St., St. Paul; 651-266-7000.



National Ice Cream Day Free Ice Cream Tasting

Presented by Sweet Science Ice Cream. July 16, 3-6 p.m. Free. Lake Monster Brewing, 550 Vandalia St., St. Paul; 612-964-6288.



Sociable Summer: Americana Fest

Featuring specialty beers, food trucks, craft vendors, and live music from Roe Family Singers, the Dead Pigeons, No Man's String Band, and Dead Horses. Hosted by the Current's Bill DeVille. July 16, 2-9 p.m. Free; $5 for drinking wristbands. Sociable Cider Werks, 1500 Fillmore St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-758-0105.



Twin Cities Beach Blast

Featuring milk carton boat races and sandcastle contest. July 16, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. Thomas Beach, Lake Calhoun, 3751 W. Calhoun Parkway, Minneapolis; 612-230-6400.



Twin Cities World Refugee Day

Featuring live entertainment, children's activities, community resource fair, interactive educational displays, and food and vendors from around the world. More info at tcworldrefugeeday.org. July 16, 1-5 p.m. Free. Loring Park, 1382 Willow St., Minneapolis.