Freeloader Friday: 45 free things to do this weekend

FRIDAY:

Art Blok Open Studio Tour

This weekend, artists in the former General Mills Research Labs, now 2010 Art Blok, will open their studios and share their work. Those who explore will find glass blowers, illustrators, wood carvers, metal casters, furniture makers, and textile artists. Around 30 creatives will be hosting open galleries, demonstrations, and receptions, including folks from FOCI Minnesota Center for Glass Arts, acrylic artist Kate Renee, and printmaker Faye Passow. There will be plenty of things to explore during this three-day celebration. Fri. 4-9 p.m.; Sat. 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sun. 12-5 p.m. 2010 Artblok, 2010 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

2016 Holiday Gallery Shop

Featuring weekly artist demos and trunk shows, and StevenBe studio gallery takeover. Daily from Nov. 1-Dec. 24. Textile Center, 3000 University Ave., Minneapolis; 612-436-0464.



30th Annual Thanksgiving Iron Pour

Students and visiting artists participate in a live iron pour. 5-7 p.m. Regis Center for Art, 405 21st Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-625-8096.



Bruce Henry

7:30 p.m. Crooners Lounge & Supper Club, 6161 Hwy. 65 NE, Minneapolis; 763-571-9020.



King Colt (CD Release Show)

With Filthy Animals and Dan Mariska and the Boys Choir. 10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.



Charles Philippe Jean Pierre: The Feminist

7 p.m. to midnight Friday; artist’s talk and panel discussion will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday. Public Functionary, 1400 12th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-978-5566.



Lee Schubert

Author of 'Woman Incognito' gives presentation on her journey towards self-discovery as a transsexual woman. 5 p.m. All God's Children Metropolitan Community Church, 3100 Park Ave., Minneapolis; 612-824-2673.



Outdoor Adventure Expo at Midwest Mountaineering

Fri. 2-9:30 p.m.; Sat. 9 a.m.-6:30 p.m.; Sun. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Midwest Mountaineering, 309 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-339-3433.



Rooin

With Day 0, Unstable Society, and Death Blossom. 9 p.m. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.



The Comedy Corner Open Mic Night

10 p.m. The Corner Bar, 1501 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-339-4333.



The Jason Dixon Line

9 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.

SATURDAY:

Minneapolis Craft'za

Gifts made by hand are extra special. However, if you’re accident-prone, or not very crafty, sometimes it’s best to opt for something really cool handmade by someone else. At Minneapolis Craft’za, you’ll find plenty of awesome options from makers around the Twin Cities. Shop for pastel paintings, sparkling jewelry, or a colorful tote. If you’re feeling especially adventurous, you might find some yarn and bead artists to shop from. Should you get hungry, food trucks will be stopping by. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Grain Belt Brewery Bottling House, 79 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-465-0234.

A Trip Around the Sun 2

Insight's two-year anniversary party benefiting Southern Anoka Community Assistance, featuring special beers on tap, food, and live music from Bloodnstuff, American Revival, Pleezer, Roe Family Singers, and Eyes Appear. 12-10 p.m. $2; free with non-perishable food item. Insight Brewing, 2821 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-722-7222.

MCAD Art Sale

Sift through lots of art at this huge sale and show featuring student artists. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. MCAD Gallery, 2501 Stevens Ave., Minneapolis; 612-874-3700.



11th Annual Green Gifts Fair

Shop from over 80 local eco-friendly, sustainable businesses. Shop for clothing, toys, beauty items, artwork, and more. Learn about alternative wrapping options, and make your own cleaning products. The event also includes kids’ activities, food samples, and free rides from MetroTransit (visit online to download a pass). 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Midtown Global Market, 920 E. Lake St., Minneapolis; 612-872-4041.



Circles & Squares: Post Election Edition

Featuring all-vinyl DJs Timothy Ritter and Janey Winterbauer. 9 p.m. Bev's Wine Bar, 250 3rd Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-337-0102.



Crash Cuddle

With Black Lodge White Lodge, Swimsuit Area, and CHUB. 9 p.m. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.



A New Twist on the Old Testament [Part III]

New paintings by Samuel Robertson. 6 p.m.-1 a.m., with live music from What Tyrants, Carnivore Bones, Bollywood, and DJ Matt Linden. Blockfort Studio, 2920 Talmage Ave. SE, #140, Minneapolis.



Ballet Minnesota presents The Classic Nutcracker

Excerpted performances from the ballet. 12-4 p.m. Mall of America Best Buy Rotunda, 365 N. Garden, Bloomington; 952-883-8800.



Charmin & Shapira

7-10 p.m. The Normandy Kitchen, 405 N. 8th St., Minneapolis; 612-370-1400.



Choral Concert

8 p.m. Macalester College Janet Wallace Fine Arts Center, 1600 Grand Ave., St. Paul; 651-696-6000.



Eric Dregni

Author presents his new book, 'Let's Go Fishing!: Fish Tales from the North Woods,' with herring and lutefisk tasting. 1 p.m. Ingebretsen's Scandinavian Gifts And Foods, 1601 E. Lake St., Minneapolis; 612-729-9333.



Holiday Book Fair

Featuring a variety of local authors presenting and signing their latest works, with a free gift drawing, live music, coffee and treats, and kids’ books giveaways. 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 700 Snelling Ave., St. Paul; 651-699-1378.



Macy's 54th Annual Santaland

Featuring Santa's elves preparing for Christmas, with photo packages, holiday bakery, toy shop, and meeting with Santa. All donations go to a local Make-A-Wish chapter. Daily from Nov. 19-Dec. 24. Macy's Downtown Minneapolis, 700 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis; 612-375-2200.



Minneapolis-St. Paul Music Expo Pop-Up Record Show

Featuring local record collectors selling albums, 45 RPM records, CDs, and music memorabilia. More info at www.mspmusicexpo.com. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free; $10 early admission at 8:30 a.m. Wold-Chamberlain American Legion Post 99, 5600 S. 34th Ave., Minneapolis; 612-724-9909.

Mujeres Grabando Resistencia: Women Engraving Resistance

Group show featuring empowering graphic art. 12-5 p.m. Electric Machete Studios, 777 Smith Ave., St. Paul; 651-493-8861.



Raghavan Iyer

Author presents his new book, 'Smashed, Mashed, Boiled, and Baked - And Fried, Too!: A Celebration of Potatoes in 75 Irresistible Recipes.' 6-8:30 p.m. Cooks Of Crocus Hill, 877 Grand Ave., St. Paul; 651-228-1333.

Sound+VisionMN Pop Culture Collectibles Show

Featuring dealers selling vintage and current music, comics, toys, and pop culture memorabilia, with special guests from the world of comics and illustration. More info at soundvisionmn.webs.com. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Valley Creek Mall, 1750 Weir Drive, Woodbury; 651-739-9433.



Su’ad Abdul Khabeer

Author/doctor presents her new book, 'Muslim Cool: Race, Religion, and Hip Hop in the United States.' 6 p.m. Daybreak Press Global Bookshop, 720 Washington Ave. SE, Minneapolis; 612-584-3359.



Thankful For Your Health Fair

Featuring educational activities, photo booth, blood pressure screenings, infant saftey information, and dental hygiene. In the Commons Area. 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Anoka-Ramsey Community College, 11200 Mississippi Blvd., Coon Rapids; 763-433-1100.



The Dee Miller Band

9 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.









WinterSkate

Outdoor, artifically chilled ice rink with open skating, broomball, and youth hockey. For hours and additional info, visit www.visitsaintpaul.com/things-to-do/winter-fun/wells-fargo-winterskate. Daily from Nov. 19-Feb. 28. Free. Landmark Center, 75 W. 5th St., St. Paul; 651-292-3293.



Tim Mahoney

With complimentary EP, appetizers, and beverages. 1-4 p.m. Tuttle's Eat Bowl Play, 107 Shady Oak Road, Hopkins; 952-938-4090.



Todd Smith

Author presents his new book, 'Hockey Strong: Stories of Sacrifice from Inside the NHL.' 5 p.m. SubText: a bookstore, 165 Western Ave. N., St. Paul; 612-387-8803.



Valet

With Total Gaze and Hunter. 10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.

Salt Cave Mobile

Featuring food, drink, and tours of the new salt cave on wheels. 1 to 4 p.m. The Salt Cave Minnesota, 4811 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis; 612-567-2587.



June’s Vintage Gift Market

Shop for vintage items from Moth Oddities and Lori Barbero. Saturday through Sunday. 3406 S Lyndale Ave, Minneapolis.

MN Nice Holiday Pop-up

Noon to 4 p.m. True Ethic, 1500 Jackson St. NE, Ste 238, Minneapolis; 612-207-2968.

SUNDAY:



Holiday Open House

Featuring coffee and cider, tasty baked goods, and shopping opportunities. 12-4 p.m. Northern Clay Center, 2424 E. Franklin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-339-8007.



John Reeve: Some Hidden Magic

Opening reception and holiday open house noon to 4 p.m. Northern Clay Center, 2424 E. Franklin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-339-8007.

Boy Kisses Comedy Showcase

Every Sun. 7:30 p.m. Universe Games, 711 W. Lake St., Minneapolis; 612-825-4066.



Brian Laidlaw & Ashley Hanson: Protest Songwriting Workshop and Performance

Open to songwriters of all ages and ability levels, with free performance to follow the workshop. 4 p.m. Hymie's Vintage Records, 3820 E. Lake St., Minneapolis; 612-729-8890.



Chamber Ensembles Concert

3 p.m. Macalester College Janet Wallace Fine Arts Center, 1600 Grand Ave., St. Paul; 651-696-6000.



Linden Hills Holiday Market

Featuring over 50 different vendors selling local crafts, holiday gifts, artisan foods, and ready-to-eat meals. Every Sun. from Nov. 20-Dec. 18, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunnyside Gardens, 3723 W. 44th St., Minneapolis; 612-926-2654.



Sunday School

Standup comedy followed by late night karaoke in the Library lounge bar. Every 3rd Sun., 8 p.m.-12 a.m. Marin Restaurant & Bar, 901 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-252-7000.