FRIDAY:

Thou Shall Not Covet: A Show by Jesse R Lentz

Found objects documenting the artist's 25th year. Opening reception 7-9 p.m. Fri., Feb. 24. MCAD Gallery, 2501 Stevens Ave., Minneapolis; 612-874-3700.

Norseman Anniversary Gala featuring Nightchain

Cocktail room will be transformed into a dance club. Dress to impress. Feb. 24, 8 p.m. Free. Norseman Distillery, 451 Taft St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-643-1933.

Aloha From Hell

With Narco States and Fret Rattles. Feb. 24, 10 p.m. Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.

A Party Monster Friday Mardi Gras

Featuring costumes, bead tossing, lipsync, and drink specials. Feb. 24, 10 p.m.-2 a.m. $5; free if in costume. Ground Zero Nightclub, 15 4th St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-378-5115.

(Abigail Engle)

Beauty In Chaos

Group show. Opening reception 7-9 p.m. Fri., Feb. 24. Squirrel Haus Arts, 3450 Snelling Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-669-8712.

Cold Colours

Feb. 24, 9 p.m. Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

Ari Herstand

Musician/author presents his new book, 'How to Make It in the New Music Business: Practical Tips on Building a Loyal Following and Making a Living As a Musician.' Feb. 24, 7 p.m. Free. Magers & Quinn Booksellers, 3038 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-822-4611.

BLAC Talent Showcase in Honor of Black History Month

Presented by the Macalester Black Liberation Affairs Committee. Feb. 24, 8 p.m. Free. Macalester College, Kagin Commons, 1600 Grand Ave., St Paul; 651-696-6000.

Charlie Lawson Blues Combo

Feb. 24, 10 p.m. Free. Shamrocks, 995 W. 7th St., St. Paul; 651-228-9925.

Grounded in the Sky: Linda Snouffer

Botanical landscapes. Artist reception 5:30-8:30 p.m. Fri., Feb. 24. Dow Art Gallery and Picture Framing, 2242 University Ave. W., St. Paul; 612-607-9203.

The Comedy Corner Open Mic Night

10 p.m. Free. The Corner Bar, 1501 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-339-4333.

The Dee Miller Band

Feb. 24, 9 p.m. Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.

Willie Walker

Feb. 24, 7:30 p.m. Free. Crooners Lounge & Supper Club, 6161 Hwy. 65 NE, Minneapolis; 763-571-9020.

World's Most Dangerous Polka Band

7-10 p.m. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.

Applying Influences

Ceramacist Ernest Miller curates this group show. There will be an opening reception Friday, February 24, from 7 to 8 p.m. (an artists’ talk is at 6 p.m.). Artistry at Bloomington Center for the Arts, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Rd., Bloomington; 952-563-8575.

Spoken Word Workshop

Featuring presentation by local artist Joe Davis, with all ages workshop. Feb. 24, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Free. Living Spirit United Methodist Church, 4501 Bloomington Ave., Minneapolis; 612-721-5025.

38th International Eelpout Festival

Ice fishing festival featuring torch-lighting ceremony, games, polar plunge, ice castle, fish fry, and more. For additional info visit www.chasethepout.com. Daily from Feb. 23-26. Free. Chase on the Lake, 502 Cleveland Blvd. W., Walker; 218-547-7777.

SATURDAY:

Leslie Barlow: Loving

Leslie Barlow creates a series of portraits of interracial Twin Cities families. There will be a reception on Saturday, February 25, from 7 p.m. to midnight. Public Functionary, 1400 12th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-978-5566.

Record Swap

Trade vinyl with other likeminded record collectors. No cash involved, just trades. More info at www.facebook.com/recordswap. Feb. 25, 3-7 p.m. Free. Grumpy's Bar & Grill Downtown, 1111 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-340-9738.

Saturday Beers and Beats with DJ Keith Millions

Weekly celebration of craft beers and cool tunes featuring DJ Keith Millions. Every Sat. from Feb. 24-April 29, 8 p.m.-12 a.m. Free. Clockwerks Brewing, 25 4th St. N., Minneapolis; 612-339-9375.

90-Second Newbery Film Festival

Screenings of short films of celebrated children's books hosted by authors James Kennedy and Kelly Barnhill. Feb. 25, 3-5 p.m. Free. Minneapolis Central Library, 300 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis; 952-847-8107.

Art Shanty Projects

Although it takes place during some of the coldest weeks in Minnesota, the Art Shanties Project is a warm-fuzzy experience. Each year, artists set up shanties on a frozen lake, offering weekend fun for everyone. Step inside this year’s shanties and you’ll find plenty to see, do, and learn, including dance parties, chef sessions, storytelling, and camaraderie. The event is kid- and adult-friendly, and encourages everything from quiet contemplation to rowdy interactions with new friends. For more info, visit www.artshantyprojects.org. Every Sat. and Sun. from Feb. 4-26, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. White Bear Lake, 5050 Lake Ave. N., White Bear Lake; 651-748-2500.

George Harrison Birthday Party Featuring Tommy Bentz Band & Dan Israel

Feb. 25, 8:30 p.m. Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.

Hey, That's My Jam Dance Party

Featuring Hey There Handsome and Slow Moe. Feb. 25, 10 p.m. Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.

Augustine Team Ice Fishing Derby

Family friendly ice fishing event featuring lunch, snacks, hot chocolate, and cider. Feb. 25, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Free. Medicine Lake, 2015 W. Medicine Lake Dr., Minneapolis.

Dana Chase

Author presents her new book, 'In Spite of Heroin.' Feb. 25, 2 p.m. Free. SubText: a bookstore, 165 Western Ave. N., St. Paul; 612-387-8803.

Humanature

Work by Glenn Grafelman, Valerie Jenkins, Walter Jost, and Lisa Nebenzahl. Opening reception 6-9 p.m. Sat., Feb. 25, with music by Terraplane. Free. 801 Art Gallery, 801 Washington Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-747-2313.

Murrieta

With Architectis Death Spiral, Trinity Test, and Equinox. Feb. 25, 9 p.m. Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

Neighborhood Roots Winter Farmers Market

Featuring local meats, cheeses, produce, and preserves from area vendors, beer and wine by the glass, and live music from Bob and Lynn Dixon, and the Hawthorn Collection. Feb. 25, 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Free. Bachman's, 6010 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-861-7600.

People Used to Look Up More

New works by College of Saint Benedict students, Alexis Bernstein, Erin Beacom, and Madeline Cochran. Opening reception 6-10 p.m. Sat., Feb. 25. Center for Lost Objects, 957 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Scottie Miller

Feb. 25, 7:30 p.m. Free. Crooners Lounge & Supper Club, 6161 Hwy. 65 NE, Minneapolis; 763-571-9020.

Shana Kaplow and Emmett Ramstad

New work. Public dialogue and artist talk 2-4 p.m. Sat., Feb. 25. Free. Rosalux Gallery, 1400 Van Buren St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-747-3942.

MN Sinfonia Presents: Father & Son II

Featuring Itamar Zorman. Feb. 25, 2 p.m. Free. Basilica of St. Mary, 88 17th St. N., Minneapolis; 612-317-3511.

Megan Maynor

Author presents her new children's book, 'Ella & Penguin: A Perfect Match,' with activities and storytime. Feb. 25, 1 p.m. Free. Barnes & Noble Galleria, 3225 W. 69th St., Edina; 952-920-0633.

SUNDAY:

Arctic Market: A Winter Pop-Up

Craft market featuring work from local artists and makers, with Belgian-style beers, and tacos from Flagsmash. Feb. 26, 12-5 p.m. Free. Lakes & Legends Brewing Company, 1368 LaSalle Ave, Minneapolis; 612-999-6020.

Comedy Open Mic

Featuring local and visiting standup comedians, hosted by Trish Cook. Sign up begins at 6 p.m. In the Poco Loco Lounge. Every Sun. from Feb. 12, 7 p.m. Free. Pepitos Tex-Mex Bar & Grill, 4820 Chicago Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-822-2104.

6th Annual Paul Manske Memorial Jam

Feb. 26, 3 p.m. Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.

A Survey of Native American Dance in the Twin Cities

Choreographer lecture and panel. Feb. 26, 2-4 p.m. Free. The Cowles Center for Dance & the Performing Arts, 528 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-206-3636.

Garage Door Pop-Up

Public sale of flour, bread, and baker's choice treats, with tour of Food Building. Feb. 26, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Free. Food Building, 1401 Marshall St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-545-5555.

Boy Kisses Comedy Showcase

7:30 p.m. Free. Universe Games, 711 W. Lake St., Minneapolis; 612-825-4066.

Choral Concert: From Silences into Light

Presented by the University Singers and Chamber Singers. Feb. 26, 7:30 p.m. Free. St. Olaf Catholic Church, 215 S. 8th St., Minneapolis; 612-332-7471.

Hot Black Funky

Every Sun. from April 6, 8:30 p.m. Free. Whiskey Junction, 901 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-338-9550.

Jennifer Grimm

Feb. 26, 8 p.m. Free. Crooners Lounge & Supper Club, 6161 Hwy. 65 NE, Minneapolis; 763-571-9020.