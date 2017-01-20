FRIDAY:



Inauguration Day Mega-March

Join Resist from Day One as they march to Minneapolis City Hall. Meet at Lake and Nicollet at 2 p.m. or Franklin and Nicollet at 4 p.m., where there will be rallies on the way to their destination (around 5 p.m.). Groups marching include MN Neighborhoods Organizing for Change (NOC), 15 Now Minnesota, Green Party of Minnesota, St. Paul for Justice, Minnesota Socialist Students, IWW Local 14, Native Lives Matter.Org, MN Native Lives Matter, Native Lives Matter Coalition, InquilinXs UnidXs por Justicia, Students for a Revolutionary Society, and International Marxist Tendency.

Water is Life: Resist Cultural Genocide #NODAPL

Meet for hot chocolate and then march to City Hall for a rally. 3 p.m. 1900 Nicollet Ave. Minneapolis.

Thanks Obama

Tapping of a special edition winter rye IPA. Surly Brewing Co., 520 Malcolm Ave. SE, Minneapolis; 763-535-3330.

Gabriel Douglas

With Better Years, Murzik, and Adam Svec. Jan. 20, 9 p.m. Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

Yuya Negishi

9 p.m. to midnight. the fox den salon, 704 W. 22nd St., Minneapolis; 612-872-4556.

Drumpfster Fire: A Protest Charity Art Auction

Fundraiser for the ACLU on inaugeration day, featuring a silent auction of work by over a dozen local artists. Jan. 20, 7 p.m.-1 a.m. Free. Blockfort Studio, 2920 Talmage Ave. SE, #140, Minneapolis; 651-307-7792.







Another Voice: Political Illustration of the Late Twentieth Century

Featuring pieces from the Progressive that ran from 1981-1999. 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, January 20. Free. MCAD Gallery, 2501 Stevens Ave., Minneapolis; 612-874-3700.



Todo Lo Que Dejaron (Everything Left Behind)

Artwork by Jonathan Herrera. In Gallery 148. Opening reception 6-9 p.m. Fri., Jan. 20. Daily from Jan. 20-31. Free. MCAD Gallery, 2501 Stevens Ave., Minneapolis; 612-874-3700.

A Pressing Matter

Collaborative project between Piotr Szyhalski/Labor Camp and student-run artist collective the People's Library. In the Concourse Gallery. Public reception 6-9 p.m. Fri., Jan. 20, with community participatory activities. Daily from Jan. 17-Feb. 26. Free. MCAD Gallery, 2501 Stevens Ave., Minneapolis; 612-874-3700.

Inauguration: Acts of Resistance, Acts of Kindness

In response to the inauguration, Susan Hensel Gallery will be opening up for a special one-night party for all ages. The walls will be festooned with a variety of political pieces from Hensel, Kurt Seaburg, and Patricia Olson. Dancers, spoken-word artists, and other creatives will inspire as well. Art will also be made onsite, as guests will be invited to design their own protest art, paint yard signs, and put together buttons. Bring food to share, as the celebration is also a potluck. Jan. 20, 6-10 p.m. Free. Susan Hensel Gallery, 3441 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-2324.

Process

Work by seniors at the University of Northwestern—St. Paul. 6 to 8 p.m. Denler Gallery, 3003 Snelling Ave. N., St. Paul; 651-286-7570.







Ken Gonzales-Day: Shadowlands

Be sure to check out this racially charged show, which opened yesterday. Free. Minnesota Museum of American Art, 141 E. 4th St., The Historic Pioneer Endicott, St. Paul; 651-797-2571.



Love, Resistance, Revolution: An Inauguration Day Community Festival

Family-friendly community festival of solidarity, featuring music, theatrical performances, stories, resources, food, and drinks. Jan. 20, 6-9 p.m. Free. Las Mojarras, 1507 E. Lake St., Minneapolis; 612-208-0120.



Lungs

With More.Is.More and Falcon Arrow. Jan. 20, 10 p.m. Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.



Minneapolis WinterSkate

Free public skating rink with a warming house and complimentary skate rental. Daily from Nov. 23-March 31. Free. Loring Park, 1382 Willow St., Minneapolis.



Outdoor Ice Rink

Free ice skating during mall hours through February 19. Daily from Nov. 19-Feb. 19. Free. Southdale Center, 10 Southdale Center, Edina; 952-925-7874.



Party Monster Fridays

Upbeat dance music in a Gothic horror themed venue, with drink specials, and free cover if in costume. Every Fri. from June 10, 10 p.m.-2 a.m. $5; free if in costume. Ground Zero Nightclub, 15 4th St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-378-5115.









The Mad Ripple Anti-Trump and Pro-People and Music Hootenanny

Featuring Jim Walsh, Dan Israel, Venus DeMars, Brianna Lane, Katy Vernon, Doug Collins, Kari Arnett, and more, with food and drink specials all day. Jan. 20, 12-9 p.m. Free. Studio 2, 818 W. 46th St., Minneapolis; 612-444-3460.



Wells Fargo Winter Skate

This season, downtown St. Paul is turning into a winter wonderland, full of simple pleasures like twinkling lights and a giant rink open to all. Now through the end of the Saint Paul Winter Carnival, Rice Park will be illuminated each night with a flurry of festive lights strung from tall trees. Meanwhile, over by the Landmark Center, guests will take to the ice, where the rink will welcome casual skaters and hockey teams who reserve a time. Take a date or your family. Bring your own skates, borrow them for free if you bank at Wells Fargo, or pay $4 to rent a pair. For more info, visit www.visitsaintpaul.com. Daily from Nov. 19-Feb. 28. Free. Landmark Center, 75 W. 5th St., St. Paul; 651-292-3293.





What I Think About

Featuring work by U of M professors Diane Katsiaficas and Thomas Rose, plus their mentees Kate Casanova, Kelsey Bosch, Krista Kelley Walsh, Ali Raza, and others. The show opened yesterday wih a reception. Free. Regis Center for Art, 405 21st Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-625-8096.

Ramm

Jan. 20, 9 p.m. Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.



The Comedy Corner Open Mic Night

10 p.m. Free. The Corner Bar, 1501 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-339-4333.

Kelly Fitzgerald

SATURDAY:

Northrup King Nights

Featuring open studios, entertainment, and more. 6 to 10 p.m. Northrup King Building, 1500 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-363-5612.

Women’s March MN

Meet at St. Paul College (235 Marshal Ave., St. Paul) in Lot E at 10 a.m. Once at the Capitol, from noon to 2 p.m. there will be entertainment and speakers. More info at www.womensmarchmn.com. Stop by Pizza Luce in St. Paul from 8 to 9:30 a.m. for free breakfast pizza and Peace Coffee.

The Pour Organs

With Die Ghost and Dude Corea. Jan. 21, 10 p.m. Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.



The Wolf Council

With Acoustic Guillotine, Let It Breathe, and Hrad Valis. Jan. 21, 9 p.m. Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.









Humor Me: A Serious Look at Humor in Art

Group show featuring work by Heather Renaux, Jocelyn Bullock, Michaela Chorn, James Powell, and Darrell Hagan. 7-10 p.m. Sat., Jan. 21. Free. Gallery 427, 1500 NE Jackson St., Minneapolis; 612-379-2237.

One Year Anniversary at Wicked Wort

Featuring specialty beers, food trucks, mini-golf, and live music by the Mooseknuckle Bros. Jan. 21, 6-12 p.m. Free. Wicked Wort, 4165 W Broadway Ave, Robbinsdale; 763-504-9977.

Fire & Ice: A Winter Carnival Art Show

Group show featuring local artists. Public reception 6-10 p.m. Sat., Jan. 21, featuring a DJ and performance by the Minneapolis Fire Collective. Daily from Jan. 12-Feb. 19, 4 p.m. Free. AZ Gallery, 308 Prince St., St. Paul; 651-255-6624.



Worlding

Work by Preston Drum, Andy Ducett, Andrea Carlson, Nicole Gordon, Sarah Faye McPherson, and Lamar Peterson. Artists' reception 7-9 p.m. Sat., Jan. 21. Daily from Jan. 5-Feb. 18. Free. The Kolman & Pryor Gallery, 1500 Jackson St. NE., Minneapolis; 612-385-4239.





John Kohring: Photographs

5 to 11 p.m. Saturday, January 21. In the Quarter Gallery. Free. Regis Center for Art, 405 21st Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-625-8096.



Peter Pearson

Author presents his new book, 'How to Eat an Airplane.' Jan. 21, 1 p.m. Free. Barnes & Noble Galleria, 3225 W. 69th St., Edina; 952-920-0633.



Touch to Touch: An Evening of Digital Jams

Jan. 21, 9 p.m. Free. Bev's Wine Bar, 250 3rd Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-337-0102.



An Exhibition of Recent Acquisitions

Opening reception 6-9 p.m. Sat., Jan. 21. Daily from Jan. 21-Feb. 26. Free. Douglas Flanders & Associates, 818 W. Lake St., Minneapolis; 612-791-1285.



Big George Jackson

Jan. 21, 9 p.m. Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.



CAFAC Presents: Christopher Harrison

Artist talk. Jan. 21, 1-2 p.m. Free. Chicago Avenue Fire Arts Center, 3749 Chicago Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-294-0400.

SUNDAY:

Reaching Backward, Reaching Forward: Tracing Histories

Artist Kit Leffler her work at 2 p.m. Sunday, January 22. Free. Banfill-Locke Center for the Arts, 6666 E. River Rd., Fridley; 763-574-1850.

23rd Annual U of M High School Honor Band Concert

Jan. 22, 1:30 p.m. Free. Ted Mann Concert Hall, 2128 4th St. S., Minneapolis; 612-624-2345.

Rebel Donut Bar Pop-Up

Mini-doughnuts and beer. 12:30 p.m. Fair State Brewing Cooperative, 2506 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-444-3209.

Arctic Market

Drink beer and shop from local makers. Noon to 5 p.m. Lakes & Legends Brewing Company, 1368 Lasalle Ave., Minneapolis; 612-999-6020.

AKA Sunday Presents: Richard Cole & Washboard Dickie

Jan. 22, 4-6 p.m. Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.



Blues Jam

Every Sun. from Jan. 11, 7-11 p.m. Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.



Boy Kisses Comedy Showcase

7:30 p.m. Free. Universe Games, 711 W. Lake St., Minneapolis; 612-825-4066.



Hot Black Funky

Every Sun. from April 6, 8:30 p.m. Free. Whiskey Junction, 901 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-338-9550.