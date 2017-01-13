City Pages

Freeloader Friday: 42 free things to do this weekend

Friday, January 13, 2017 by Jessica Armbruster in Arts & Leisure
Comedian Rana May uses deadpan delivery to garner laughs during open mic night at Comedy Corner Underground. Courtney Perry, Star Tribune

This week in free things to do we have doughnuts, rare beer, and Feral Cats. Come take a look.

Friday, Jan. 13:

The Significance of the Middle
New exhibition of work by Katayoun Amjadi (above) and Ellie Kingsbury. There will be an opening reception from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, January 13. Daily from Jan. 13-Feb. 17. Free. Artistry at Bloomington Center for the Arts, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Rd., Bloomington; 952-563-8575.

Founders the 13
Rare beers – including Nitro Breakfast Stout, Lizard of Koz, and PC Pills – will be on tap in St. Paul and Uptown. 11 a.m. to close. Dark Horse Bar & Eatery, 250 E. Seventh St., St. Paul; 651-313-7960. 
Muddy Waters, 2933 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-872-2232.

Likehell
With Porcupine and the Toxenes. Jan. 13, 9 p.m. Free. James Ballentine VFW Post 246, 2916 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-823-6233.

The Ashtray Hearts
With the Tender Years. Jan. 13, 9 p.m. Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.

The Comedy Corner Open Mic Night
10 p.m. Free. The Corner Bar, 1501 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-339-4333.

The New Feral Cats
Jan. 13, 9 p.m. Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.

BLCA Reading Series: Chris Santiago and Faith Sullivan
Authors present their recent work. Jan. 13, 7:30 p.m. Free. Banfill-Locke Center for the Arts, 6666 E. River Rd., Fridley; 763-574-1850.

Coup d'Cabaret
Burlesque and drag presented by the Vigilantease Collective. Every 2nd Fri., 11 p.m.-2 a.m. Free. Coup D'Etat, 2923 Girard Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-354-3575.

Kim Brown and Rick Carlson
Daily from Jan. 9-13, 5-7 p.m. Crooners Lounge & Supper Club, 6161 Hwy. 65 NE, Minneapolis; 763-571-9020.



Luke Aleckson: The Liberator
New work. Opening reception 6:30-8:30 p.m. Fri., Jan. 13. Daily from Jan. 13-Feb. 20. Free. Phipps Center for the Arts, 109 Locust St., Hudson; 715-386-2305.

Machinery Hill
Every 2nd Fri., 8 p.m. Free. Black Dog Cafe, 308 Prince St., St. Paul; 651-228-9274.

Michelle Matthees and Julie Gard
Poets present their most recent collections, 'Flucht' and 'Home Studies.' Jan. 13, 7 p.m. Free. SubText: a bookstore, 165 Western Ave. N., St. Paul; 612-387-8803.

Minneapolis WinterSkate
Free public skating rink with a warming house and complimentary skate rental. Daily from Nov. 23-March 31. Free. Loring Park, 1382 Willow St., Minneapolis.

Outdoor Ice Rink
Free ice skating during mall hours through February 19. Daily from Nov. 19-Feb. 19. Free. Southdale Center, 10 Southdale Center, Edina; 952-925-7874.

Party Monster Fridays
Upbeat dance music in a Gothic horror themed venue, with drink specials, and free cover if in costume. Every Fri. from June 10, 10 p.m.-2 a.m. $5; free if in costume. Ground Zero Nightclub, 15 4th St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-378-5115.

Wells Fargo Winter Skate
Bring your own skates, borrow them for free if you bank at Wells Fargo, or pay $4 to rent a pair. For more info, visit www.visitsaintpaul.com. Daily from Nov. 19-Feb. 28. Free. Landmark Center, 75 W. 5th St., St. Paul; 651-292-3293.

 

 

Saturday, Jan. 14:

Bleed & Burn: Catalytic Flag Making
Artists make statements with flags. There will be an opening reception from 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday, January 14, with a performance from Gay Henry at 9 p.m. Upstairs, the “2017 Volunteer Biennial” will also be hosting a celebration. Opening reception 7-11 p.m. Sat., Jan. 14, with performance by Gay Henry. The Soap Factory, 514 2nd St. SE, Minneapolis; 612-623-9176.

Women’s March on Washington (and Minnesota) Sign-Making Event
Bring materials and get creative. 2 to 4 p.m. Black Dog Cafe, 308 Prince St., St. Paul; 651-228-9274.

Be Heard MN Youth Poetry Slam Series
Jan. 14, 7 p.m. Free. Black Dog Cafe, 308 Prince St., St. Paul; 651-228-9274.



Boneshaker Books Turns 6
This Saturday, Boneshaker will be turning six with a party open to all. Treats will include a keg of beer, though bringing your own drinks, alcoholic or not, is welcome as well. A cake festooned with tacky decorations will be sliced and shared, tunes will be spun, and dancing will be encouraged for those inclined to do so. The event is family-friendly. Costumes are encouraged. Jan. 14, 6-10 p.m. Free. Boneshaker Books, 2002 23rd Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-871-7110.

Mill City Winter Market
Indoor marketplace featuring local food, ceramics, jewelry, art, music, and home products. More info at millcityfarmersmarket.org/visit/winter-market. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Free. Mill City Museum, 704 S. 2nd St., Minneapolis; 612-341-7555.

Old To The New
Featuring DJ Mike 2600 and DJ Nak. Every 2nd Sat., 10 p.m. Free. Ginger Hop, 201 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-746-0304.



Count Backwards From 10: 2017-2007
A 10-year retrospective featuring 20 artists who helped make the gallery great. There will be an opening reception from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, January 14. The Gallery @ Fox Tax, 503 1st Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-824-2829.

Crossing Guards
With the Persian Leaps and Tall, Tall Mountain. Jan. 14, 9 p.m. Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.

 

 


Disruption: 2017 Volunteer Biennial
There will be an opening reception on Saturday, January 14, from 7 to 11 p.m. The Soap Factory, 514 2nd St. SE, Minneapolis; 612-623-9176.

LiveWell Expo
Featuring free fitness classes, product booths, free samples, and giveaways. Jan. 14, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Free. Mall of America Best Buy Rotunda, 365 N. Garden, Bloomington; 952-883-8800.

Love, Hope, Rise: Family & Friends Solidarity March
Featuring pre-march activities and program, followed by march to Governor's Mansion in support of justice, dignity, equality, and freedom. Jan. 14, 1 p.m. Free. Unity Church-unitarian, 732 W. Holly Ave., St. Paul; 651-228-1456.

 



Emily Schadow: Spark
There will be an opening reception from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, January 14. Showroom, 612 W. Lake St., Minneapolis; 612-345-7391.

Family Fun Day
Featuring readings by Nancy Carlson, Stephanie Watson, Molly Beth Griffin, and Cori Doerrfeld, and a performance by the Teddy Bear Band. Jan. 14, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Free. Barnes & Noble Galleria, 3225 W. 69th St., Edina; 952-920-0633.

Jack Knife & the Sharps
Jan. 14, 9 p.m. Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.
 



The Heart is a Lovely Hunter
Illustrated works by Dena Ann Adams. Opening reception 7-10 p.m. Sat., Jan. 14. Free. Gallery 360, 3011 W. 50th St., Minneapolis; 612-925-2400.

Mikel Wright and the Wrongs
Jan. 14, 8:30 p.m. Free. Floyd's, 1758 Arboretum Blvd., Victoria; 952-443-9944.

Race: The Power of an Illusion
Screening of the 3-part PBS documentary, with post viewing discussions facilitated by Pat Samples and Catherine Gortenhuis. Jan. 14, 1-6 p.m. Free; donations suggested. Unity Minneapolis, 4000 Golden Valley Rd., Minneapolis; 763-521-4793.

 

 

Sunday, Jan. 15:

 

Rebel Donut Bar Pop Up
12:30 to 4 p.m. Fair State Brewing Cooperative, 2506 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-444-3209.

Sweet Science Free Ice Cream Tasting
Featuring 15+ flavors to sample with pint purchases available. This month’s special flavors are Peanut Butter Chocolate Cookie and Oatmeal Cookie. Jan. 15, 2-5 p.m. Free. Urban Growler Brewing Company, 2325 Endicott St., St. Paul; 612-501-1128.

Boy Kisses Comedy Showcase
7:30 p.m. Free. Universe Games, 711 W. Lake St., Minneapolis; 612-825-4066.

Hot Black Funky
Every Sun. from April 6, 8:30 p.m. Free. Whiskey Junction, 901 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-338-9550.

Jennifer Grimm
Jan. 15, 8 p.m. Free. Crooners Lounge & Supper Club, 6161 Hwy. 65 NE, Minneapolis; 763-571-9020.

Maria Verven (CD Release Show)
With Dean Magraw and Michael Bissonnette. Jan. 15, 4 p.m. Free. 318 Cafe, 318 Water St., Excelsior; 952-401-7902.

Minnesota Caregiver Appreciation Day
Featuring performances, musicians, speakers, children's activities, and organization exhibitors. Jan. 15, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. Mall of America Best Buy Rotunda, 365 N. Garden, Bloomington; 952-883-8800.

Sunday School

Standup comedy followed by late night karaoke in the Library lounge bar. Every 3rd Sun., 8 p.m.-12 a.m. Free. Marin Restaurant & Bar, 901 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-252-7000.

