Freeloader Friday: 42 free things to do this weekend
This week in free things to do we have doughnuts, rare beer, and Feral Cats. Come take a look.
Friday, Jan. 13:
The Significance of the Middle
New exhibition of work by Katayoun Amjadi (above) and Ellie Kingsbury. There will be an opening reception from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, January 13. Daily from Jan. 13-Feb. 17. Free. Artistry at Bloomington Center for the Arts, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Rd., Bloomington; 952-563-8575.
Founders the 13
Rare beers – including Nitro Breakfast Stout, Lizard of Koz, and PC Pills – will be on tap in St. Paul and Uptown. 11 a.m. to close. Dark Horse Bar & Eatery, 250 E. Seventh St., St. Paul; 651-313-7960.
Muddy Waters, 2933 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-872-2232.
Likehell
With Porcupine and the Toxenes. Jan. 13, 9 p.m. Free. James Ballentine VFW Post 246, 2916 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-823-6233.
The Ashtray Hearts
With the Tender Years. Jan. 13, 9 p.m. Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.
The Comedy Corner Open Mic Night
10 p.m. Free. The Corner Bar, 1501 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-339-4333.
The New Feral Cats
Jan. 13, 9 p.m. Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.
BLCA Reading Series: Chris Santiago and Faith Sullivan
Authors present their recent work. Jan. 13, 7:30 p.m. Free. Banfill-Locke Center for the Arts, 6666 E. River Rd., Fridley; 763-574-1850.
Coup d'Cabaret
Burlesque and drag presented by the Vigilantease Collective. Every 2nd Fri., 11 p.m.-2 a.m. Free. Coup D'Etat, 2923 Girard Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-354-3575.
Kim Brown and Rick Carlson
Daily from Jan. 9-13, 5-7 p.m. Crooners Lounge & Supper Club, 6161 Hwy. 65 NE, Minneapolis; 763-571-9020.
Luke Aleckson: The Liberator
New work. Opening reception 6:30-8:30 p.m. Fri., Jan. 13. Daily from Jan. 13-Feb. 20. Free. Phipps Center for the Arts, 109 Locust St., Hudson; 715-386-2305.
Machinery Hill
Every 2nd Fri., 8 p.m. Free. Black Dog Cafe, 308 Prince St., St. Paul; 651-228-9274.
Michelle Matthees and Julie Gard
Poets present their most recent collections, 'Flucht' and 'Home Studies.' Jan. 13, 7 p.m. Free. SubText: a bookstore, 165 Western Ave. N., St. Paul; 612-387-8803.
Minneapolis WinterSkate
Free public skating rink with a warming house and complimentary skate rental. Daily from Nov. 23-March 31. Free. Loring Park, 1382 Willow St., Minneapolis.
Outdoor Ice Rink
Free ice skating during mall hours through February 19. Daily from Nov. 19-Feb. 19. Free. Southdale Center, 10 Southdale Center, Edina; 952-925-7874.
Party Monster Fridays
Upbeat dance music in a Gothic horror themed venue, with drink specials, and free cover if in costume. Every Fri. from June 10, 10 p.m.-2 a.m. $5; free if in costume. Ground Zero Nightclub, 15 4th St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-378-5115.
Wells Fargo Winter Skate
Bring your own skates, borrow them for free if you bank at Wells Fargo, or pay $4 to rent a pair. For more info, visit www.visitsaintpaul.com. Daily from Nov. 19-Feb. 28. Free. Landmark Center, 75 W. 5th St., St. Paul; 651-292-3293.
Saturday, Jan. 14:
Bleed & Burn: Catalytic Flag Making
Artists make statements with flags. There will be an opening reception from 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday, January 14, with a performance from Gay Henry at 9 p.m. Upstairs, the “2017 Volunteer Biennial” will also be hosting a celebration. Opening reception 7-11 p.m. Sat., Jan. 14, with performance by Gay Henry. The Soap Factory, 514 2nd St. SE, Minneapolis; 612-623-9176.
Women’s March on Washington (and Minnesota) Sign-Making Event
Bring materials and get creative. 2 to 4 p.m. Black Dog Cafe, 308 Prince St., St. Paul; 651-228-9274.
Be Heard MN Youth Poetry Slam Series
Jan. 14, 7 p.m. Free. Black Dog Cafe, 308 Prince St., St. Paul; 651-228-9274.
Boneshaker Books Turns 6
This Saturday, Boneshaker will be turning six with a party open to all. Treats will include a keg of beer, though bringing your own drinks, alcoholic or not, is welcome as well. A cake festooned with tacky decorations will be sliced and shared, tunes will be spun, and dancing will be encouraged for those inclined to do so. The event is family-friendly. Costumes are encouraged. Jan. 14, 6-10 p.m. Free. Boneshaker Books, 2002 23rd Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-871-7110.
Mill City Winter Market
Indoor marketplace featuring local food, ceramics, jewelry, art, music, and home products. More info at millcityfarmersmarket.org/visit/winter-market. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Free. Mill City Museum, 704 S. 2nd St., Minneapolis; 612-341-7555.
Old To The New
Featuring DJ Mike 2600 and DJ Nak. Every 2nd Sat., 10 p.m. Free. Ginger Hop, 201 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-746-0304.
Count Backwards From 10: 2017-2007
A 10-year retrospective featuring 20 artists who helped make the gallery great. There will be an opening reception from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, January 14. The Gallery @ Fox Tax, 503 1st Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-824-2829.
Crossing Guards
With the Persian Leaps and Tall, Tall Mountain. Jan. 14, 9 p.m. Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.
Disruption: 2017 Volunteer Biennial
There will be an opening reception on Saturday, January 14, from 7 to 11 p.m. The Soap Factory, 514 2nd St. SE, Minneapolis; 612-623-9176.
LiveWell Expo
Featuring free fitness classes, product booths, free samples, and giveaways. Jan. 14, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Free. Mall of America Best Buy Rotunda, 365 N. Garden, Bloomington; 952-883-8800.
Love, Hope, Rise: Family & Friends Solidarity March
Featuring pre-march activities and program, followed by march to Governor's Mansion in support of justice, dignity, equality, and freedom. Jan. 14, 1 p.m. Free. Unity Church-unitarian, 732 W. Holly Ave., St. Paul; 651-228-1456.
Emily Schadow: Spark
There will be an opening reception from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, January 14. Showroom, 612 W. Lake St., Minneapolis; 612-345-7391.
Family Fun Day
Featuring readings by Nancy Carlson, Stephanie Watson, Molly Beth Griffin, and Cori Doerrfeld, and a performance by the Teddy Bear Band. Jan. 14, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Free. Barnes & Noble Galleria, 3225 W. 69th St., Edina; 952-920-0633.
Jack Knife & the Sharps
Jan. 14, 9 p.m. Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.
The Heart is a Lovely Hunter
Illustrated works by Dena Ann Adams. Opening reception 7-10 p.m. Sat., Jan. 14. Free. Gallery 360, 3011 W. 50th St., Minneapolis; 612-925-2400.
Mikel Wright and the Wrongs
Jan. 14, 8:30 p.m. Free. Floyd's, 1758 Arboretum Blvd., Victoria; 952-443-9944.
Race: The Power of an Illusion
Screening of the 3-part PBS documentary, with post viewing discussions facilitated by Pat Samples and Catherine Gortenhuis. Jan. 14, 1-6 p.m. Free; donations suggested. Unity Minneapolis, 4000 Golden Valley Rd., Minneapolis; 763-521-4793.
Sunday, Jan. 15:
Rebel Donut Bar Pop Up
12:30 to 4 p.m. Fair State Brewing Cooperative, 2506 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-444-3209.
Featuring 15+ flavors to sample with pint purchases available. This month’s special flavors are Peanut Butter Chocolate Cookie and Oatmeal Cookie. Jan. 15, 2-5 p.m. Free. Urban Growler Brewing Company, 2325 Endicott St., St. Paul; 612-501-1128.
Boy Kisses Comedy Showcase
7:30 p.m. Free. Universe Games, 711 W. Lake St., Minneapolis; 612-825-4066.
Hot Black Funky
Every Sun. from April 6, 8:30 p.m. Free. Whiskey Junction, 901 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-338-9550.
Jennifer Grimm
Jan. 15, 8 p.m. Free. Crooners Lounge & Supper Club, 6161 Hwy. 65 NE, Minneapolis; 763-571-9020.
Maria Verven (CD Release Show)
With Dean Magraw and Michael Bissonnette. Jan. 15, 4 p.m. Free. 318 Cafe, 318 Water St., Excelsior; 952-401-7902.
Minnesota Caregiver Appreciation Day
Featuring performances, musicians, speakers, children's activities, and organization exhibitors. Jan. 15, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. Mall of America Best Buy Rotunda, 365 N. Garden, Bloomington; 952-883-8800.
Sunday School
Standup comedy followed by late night karaoke in the Library lounge bar. Every 3rd Sun., 8 p.m.-12 a.m. Free. Marin Restaurant & Bar, 901 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-252-7000.
