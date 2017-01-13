Freeloader Friday: 42 free things to do this weekend

Friday, Jan. 13:

The Significance of the Middle

New exhibition of work by Katayoun Amjadi (above) and Ellie Kingsbury. There will be an opening reception from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, January 13. Daily from Jan. 13-Feb. 17. Free. Artistry at Bloomington Center for the Arts, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Rd., Bloomington; 952-563-8575.



Founders the 13

Rare beers – including Nitro Breakfast Stout, Lizard of Koz, and PC Pills – will be on tap in St. Paul and Uptown. 11 a.m. to close. Dark Horse Bar & Eatery, 250 E. Seventh St., St. Paul; 651-313-7960.

Muddy Waters, 2933 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-872-2232.

Likehell

With Porcupine and the Toxenes. Jan. 13, 9 p.m. Free. James Ballentine VFW Post 246, 2916 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-823-6233.

The Ashtray Hearts

With the Tender Years. Jan. 13, 9 p.m. Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.



The Comedy Corner Open Mic Night

10 p.m. Free. The Corner Bar, 1501 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-339-4333.



The New Feral Cats

Jan. 13, 9 p.m. Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.

BLCA Reading Series: Chris Santiago and Faith Sullivan

Authors present their recent work. Jan. 13, 7:30 p.m. Free. Banfill-Locke Center for the Arts, 6666 E. River Rd., Fridley; 763-574-1850.



Coup d'Cabaret

Burlesque and drag presented by the Vigilantease Collective. Every 2nd Fri., 11 p.m.-2 a.m. Free. Coup D'Etat, 2923 Girard Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-354-3575.



Kim Brown and Rick Carlson

Daily from Jan. 9-13, 5-7 p.m. Crooners Lounge & Supper Club, 6161 Hwy. 65 NE, Minneapolis; 763-571-9020.







Luke Aleckson: The Liberator

New work. Opening reception 6:30-8:30 p.m. Fri., Jan. 13. Daily from Jan. 13-Feb. 20. Free. Phipps Center for the Arts, 109 Locust St., Hudson; 715-386-2305.



Machinery Hill

Every 2nd Fri., 8 p.m. Free. Black Dog Cafe, 308 Prince St., St. Paul; 651-228-9274.



Michelle Matthees and Julie Gard

Poets present their most recent collections, 'Flucht' and 'Home Studies.' Jan. 13, 7 p.m. Free. SubText: a bookstore, 165 Western Ave. N., St. Paul; 612-387-8803.



Minneapolis WinterSkate

Free public skating rink with a warming house and complimentary skate rental. Daily from Nov. 23-March 31. Free. Loring Park, 1382 Willow St., Minneapolis.



Outdoor Ice Rink

Free ice skating during mall hours through February 19. Daily from Nov. 19-Feb. 19. Free. Southdale Center, 10 Southdale Center, Edina; 952-925-7874.



Party Monster Fridays

Upbeat dance music in a Gothic horror themed venue, with drink specials, and free cover if in costume. Every Fri. from June 10, 10 p.m.-2 a.m. $5; free if in costume. Ground Zero Nightclub, 15 4th St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-378-5115.



Wells Fargo Winter Skate

Bring your own skates, borrow them for free if you bank at Wells Fargo, or pay $4 to rent a pair. For more info, visit www.visitsaintpaul.com. Daily from Nov. 19-Feb. 28. Free. Landmark Center, 75 W. 5th St., St. Paul; 651-292-3293.

Saturday, Jan. 14:

Bleed & Burn: Catalytic Flag Making

Artists make statements with flags. There will be an opening reception from 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday, January 14, with a performance from Gay Henry at 9 p.m. Upstairs, the “2017 Volunteer Biennial” will also be hosting a celebration. Opening reception 7-11 p.m. Sat., Jan. 14, with performance by Gay Henry. The Soap Factory, 514 2nd St. SE, Minneapolis; 612-623-9176.

Women’s March on Washington (and Minnesota) Sign-Making Event

Bring materials and get creative. 2 to 4 p.m. Black Dog Cafe, 308 Prince St., St. Paul; 651-228-9274.

Be Heard MN Youth Poetry Slam Series

Jan. 14, 7 p.m. Free. Black Dog Cafe, 308 Prince St., St. Paul; 651-228-9274.





Boneshaker Books Turns 6

This Saturday, Boneshaker will be turning six with a party open to all. Treats will include a keg of beer, though bringing your own drinks, alcoholic or not, is welcome as well. A cake festooned with tacky decorations will be sliced and shared, tunes will be spun, and dancing will be encouraged for those inclined to do so. The event is family-friendly. Costumes are encouraged. Jan. 14, 6-10 p.m. Free. Boneshaker Books, 2002 23rd Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-871-7110.

Mill City Winter Market

Indoor marketplace featuring local food, ceramics, jewelry, art, music, and home products. More info at millcityfarmersmarket.org/visit/winter-market. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Free. Mill City Museum, 704 S. 2nd St., Minneapolis; 612-341-7555.



Old To The New

Featuring DJ Mike 2600 and DJ Nak. Every 2nd Sat., 10 p.m. Free. Ginger Hop, 201 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-746-0304.





Count Backwards From 10: 2017-2007

A 10-year retrospective featuring 20 artists who helped make the gallery great. There will be an opening reception from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, January 14. The Gallery @ Fox Tax, 503 1st Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-824-2829.



Crossing Guards

With the Persian Leaps and Tall, Tall Mountain. Jan. 14, 9 p.m. Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.



Disruption: 2017 Volunteer Biennial

There will be an opening reception on Saturday, January 14, from 7 to 11 p.m. The Soap Factory, 514 2nd St. SE, Minneapolis; 612-623-9176.

LiveWell Expo

Featuring free fitness classes, product booths, free samples, and giveaways. Jan. 14, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Free. Mall of America Best Buy Rotunda, 365 N. Garden, Bloomington; 952-883-8800.



Love, Hope, Rise: Family & Friends Solidarity March

Featuring pre-march activities and program, followed by march to Governor's Mansion in support of justice, dignity, equality, and freedom. Jan. 14, 1 p.m. Free. Unity Church-unitarian, 732 W. Holly Ave., St. Paul; 651-228-1456.





Emily Schadow: Spark

There will be an opening reception from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, January 14. Showroom, 612 W. Lake St., Minneapolis; 612-345-7391.



Family Fun Day

Featuring readings by Nancy Carlson, Stephanie Watson, Molly Beth Griffin, and Cori Doerrfeld, and a performance by the Teddy Bear Band. Jan. 14, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Free. Barnes & Noble Galleria, 3225 W. 69th St., Edina; 952-920-0633.



Jack Knife & the Sharps

Jan. 14, 9 p.m. Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.







The Heart is a Lovely Hunter

Illustrated works by Dena Ann Adams. Opening reception 7-10 p.m. Sat., Jan. 14. Free. Gallery 360, 3011 W. 50th St., Minneapolis; 612-925-2400.

Mikel Wright and the Wrongs

Jan. 14, 8:30 p.m. Free. Floyd's, 1758 Arboretum Blvd., Victoria; 952-443-9944.



Race: The Power of an Illusion

Screening of the 3-part PBS documentary, with post viewing discussions facilitated by Pat Samples and Catherine Gortenhuis. Jan. 14, 1-6 p.m. Free; donations suggested. Unity Minneapolis, 4000 Golden Valley Rd., Minneapolis; 763-521-4793.

Sunday, Jan. 15:

Rebel Donut Bar Pop Up

12:30 to 4 p.m. Fair State Brewing Cooperative, 2506 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-444-3209.

Featuring 15+ flavors to sample with pint purchases available. This month’s special flavors are Peanut Butter Chocolate Cookie and Oatmeal Cookie. Jan. 15, 2-5 p.m. Free. Urban Growler Brewing Company, 2325 Endicott St., St. Paul; 612-501-1128.

Boy Kisses Comedy Showcase

7:30 p.m. Free. Universe Games, 711 W. Lake St., Minneapolis; 612-825-4066.



Hot Black Funky

Every Sun. from April 6, 8:30 p.m. Free. Whiskey Junction, 901 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-338-9550.



Jennifer Grimm

Jan. 15, 8 p.m. Free. Crooners Lounge & Supper Club, 6161 Hwy. 65 NE, Minneapolis; 763-571-9020.



Maria Verven (CD Release Show)

With Dean Magraw and Michael Bissonnette. Jan. 15, 4 p.m. Free. 318 Cafe, 318 Water St., Excelsior; 952-401-7902.



Minnesota Caregiver Appreciation Day

Featuring performances, musicians, speakers, children's activities, and organization exhibitors. Jan. 15, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. Mall of America Best Buy Rotunda, 365 N. Garden, Bloomington; 952-883-8800.

Sunday School

Standup comedy followed by late night karaoke in the Library lounge bar. Every 3rd Sun., 8 p.m.-12 a.m. Free. Marin Restaurant & Bar, 901 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-252-7000.