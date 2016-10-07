Freeloader Friday: 42 free things to do this weekend
This week in free things to do we have a few festivals, a handful of beer parties, and epic some rummage sales. Come take a look and plan your weekend.
FRIDAY:
Dakota Isanti: Reclaiming Identity
6-8 p.m. Two Rivers Gallery, 1530 E. Franklin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-879-1780.
By Request Karaoke with D.J. Sinclair
9 p.m. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.
Freedom Fridays
Weekly concert and community gathering with art activities and free food. 7-10 p.m. Freedom Square, at corner of West Broadway and Logan in Minneapolis. More info at westbroadway.org.
Annie and the Bang Bang (ep-release), Popcycle
10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.
Hotel
With Jonathan Ackerman. 9 p.m. Kitty Cat Klub, 315 14th Ave. SE, Minneapolis; 612-331-9800.
The New Americans
Work by Selma Fernandez Richter, Pao Houa Her, Mohamud Mumin, and Steve Ozone. In the Concourse Gallery. 6-8 p.m. MCAD Gallery, 2501 Stevens Ave., Minneapolis; 612-874-3700.
Also at MCAD:
Jerome Emerging Artist Fellowship Exhibition
Group show featuring Star Wallowing Bull, Emmett Ramstad, Holly Streekstra, Lindsay Rhyner, and Samuel Weinberg. 6-8 p.m. MCAD Gallery, 2501 Stevens Ave., Minneapolis; 612-874-3700.
Featuring ski and snowboard swaps, equipment upgrades, new and used winter sports items, chair-lift rides, hayrides, a bouncy house, food trucks, refreshments, and live music. Check website for full schedule of events. Fri., Sat., and Sun. Afton Alps, 6600 Peller Ave. S., Hastings; 651-436-5245.
Becky Barksdale
9 p.m. Shaw's Bar & Grill, 1528 University Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-781-4405.
Curated Style: Straight from the Runway
Runway show featuring the work of seven designers from Project Runway. 7:30 p.m. Mall of America Best Buy Rotunda, 365 N. Garden, Bloomington; 952-883-8800.
(Stephen D. Workman)
Lowertown First Fridays
Featuring open studios, receptions, demonstrations, and other artsy happenings. For more info, visit lowertownfirstfridays.org. 6-9 p.m. Lowertown, 5th St. E. & Sibley St., St Paul.
Dave Eggers
The author will sign books and chat with guests. 3 p.m. Milkweed Books, 1011 Washington Ave. S., Ste. 300, Minneapolis; 612-332-3192.
First Fridays: Brazilian Jazz
Featuring Mira & Tom Kehoe with Xibaba. 8-11 p.m. Senor Wong, 111 Kellogg Blvd. E., St. Paul; 651-224-2019.
Heidi Arneson
The author presents her new book, Interlocking Monsters. 7 p.m. Magers & Quinn Booksellers, 3038 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-822-4611.
Open Casket
Featuring open studios, demonstrations, film screenings, food trucks, and more. Fri. 5-10 p.m.; Sat. noon to 8 p.m.; Sun. noon to 5 p.m. Casket Arts Community, 681 17th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-788-5551.
Ramm
9 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.
Twin Cities Marathon Health & Fitness Expo
Featuring vendors, health and fitness exhibits, free samples, massages, information, presentations, merchandise, and seminars. More info www.tcmevents.org. Fri. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sat. 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saint Paul Rivercentre, 175 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul; 651-265-4800.
SATURDAY:
Frogtown Arts Fest
Featuring an open mic, local artist booths, live music, and more. 3-8 p.m. 815 University Ave. W., St. Paul.
Head+Room
With the Sparrow, Incarnatus, and A Dream Set Fire. 9 p.m. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.
self-evident, the Bronzed Chorus, Not From Here
10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.
Get Behind the Work IV
Group show featuring member work. 6-8 p.m. Vine Arts Center, 2637 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-728-5745.
Gods and Monsters 7
Group show of spooky art. The opening party includes henna tattoos and live music from Night Corvettes and Trans Manic. 7-10 p.m. Artspace Jackson Flats, 901 18 1/2 Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-333-9012.
Old To The New
Featuring DJ Mike 2600 and DJ Nak. 10 p.m. Ginger Hop, 201 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-746-0304.
Powderhorn Rummage Tour
Over 75 residents sell their wares. Stop by Powderhorn Park Neighborhood Association (821 E. 35th St., Minneapolis) for food truck eats and kids’ activities. 9 a.m. Powderhorn Park, 3400 15th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-823-1141.
Southdale Center's 60th Anniversary Party
Featuring presentations, live music, food and drink from Southdale restaurants, and a fashion show featuring work created by students from Arts Institutes International Minnesota. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Southdale Center, 10 Southdale Center, Edina; 952-925-7874.
Southern Resident Killer Whales
With the River High. 7-10 p.m. Inbound BrewCo, 701 N. 5th St., Minneapolis.
Indeed Brewing's Hullabaloo 2016
Featuring special beer and live music from Bruise Violet, Southside Desire, Romantica, Catbath, Nato Coles & the Blue Diamond Band, Little Man, Night Moves, and more. Sat. noon to 11 p.m.; Sun. noon to 8 p.m. Indeed Brewing Company, 711 15th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-843-5090.
Jesse Ventura
Author/politician presents his new book, Jesse Ventura's Marijuana Manifesto. Numbered vouchers handed out beginning at 9 a.m. 4 p.m. Barnes & Noble HarMar Mall, 2100 Snelling Ave. N., Roseville; 651-639-9256.
John Lennon Birthday Tribute
Featuring the Tommy Bentz Band with Curtiss A. 8:30 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.
Lindsey Vonn
The Olympic gold medalist presents her new book, Strong Is the New Beautiful: Embrace Your Natural Beauty, Eat Clean, and Harness Your Power. 2 p.m. Mall of America Best Buy Rotunda, 365 N. Garden, Bloomington; 952-883-8800.
You Build Your Own Chapels by Carolyn Swiszcz
2-5 p.m. Groveland Gallery, 25 Groveland Terrace, Minneapolis; 612-377-7800.
Minnesota Valley National Wildlife Refuge 40th Anniversary Public Celebration
Featuring commemorative ceremony, family-friendly hands-on activities, exploration, fishing, hiking, crafts, food trucks, and cupcakes. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Minnesota Valley National Wildlife Refuge Education and Visitor Center, 3815 American Blvd. E., Bloomington; 952-854-5900.
Gracias Christmas Cantata
Gracias Choir presents original pieces and classic Christmas carols, featuring hand-crafted set pieces, costumes, and choreography. 7 p.m. Roy Wilkins Auditorium, 175 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul; 651-989-5151.
Storyteller Saturdays with Tim Houlihan
Featuring round-robin of artists playing songs based around different themes. 7-9 p.m. DEMO Center for Music, 3530 E 28th St., Minneapolis; 612-405-9001.
Wheel Fun Rentals Pumpkin Patch
With pick your own pumpkins, a bounce house, bike and surrey rentals, games, and concessions. More info at www.wheelfunrentals.com/theirftp/Richfield-Pumpkinpatch.php. Every Sat. and Sun. from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Veterans Memorial Park, 6335 Portland Ave. S., Richfield; 612-861-9350.
SUNDAY:
Debate Viewing Party
Featuring viewing of the presidential debate, bingo. RSVP at info.americanpublicmediagroup.org/LP=1446. 7:30 p.m. Free; RSVP suggested. Nomad World Pub, 501 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-338-6424.
Blues Jam
7-11 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.
Boy Kisses Comedy Showcase
7:30 p.m. Universe Games, 711 W. Lake St., Minneapolis; 612-825-4066.
Charanga Tropical: Danzon Matinee
3-5 p.m. Icehouse, 2528 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis; 612-276-6523.
Charlie Chaplin's 'Gold Rush' with Organ Accompaniment by Aaron David Miller
With free pizza lunch before the screening and performance. Noon. Hamline United Methodist Church, 1514 Englewood Ave., St. Paul; 651-645-0667.
Mead Making
Noon. Midwest Supplies: Home Brewing and Winemaking, 5825 Excelsior Blvd., Minneapolis; 888-449-2739.
PetOberfest
Benefit for Twin Cities Pet Rescue, featuring silent auction, local craft beer, food truck, doggie fashion show, paw painting, carnival games, bake sale, pet vendors, adoptable pets on-site, and live music from Nathan Miller & Unstoppable Co. and Old Desert Road. More info at www.tcpetrescue.org. Noon to 5 p.m. Fetch Delivers - Pet Events, 783 Harding St. NE., Minneapolis; 612-338-2344.
Comments
More from Arts & Leisure
Sponsor Content