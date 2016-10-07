Freeloader Friday: 42 free things to do this weekend

FRIDAY:

Dakota Isanti: Reclaiming Identity

6-8 p.m. Two Rivers Gallery, 1530 E. Franklin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-879-1780.

By Request Karaoke with D.J. Sinclair

9 p.m. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

Freedom Fridays

Weekly concert and community gathering with art activities and free food. 7-10 p.m. Freedom Square, at corner of West Broadway and Logan in Minneapolis. More info at westbroadway.org.

Annie and the Bang Bang (ep-release), Popcycle

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.

Hotel

With Jonathan Ackerman. 9 p.m. Kitty Cat Klub, 315 14th Ave. SE, Minneapolis; 612-331-9800.

The New Americans

Work by Selma Fernandez Richter, Pao Houa Her, Mohamud Mumin, and Steve Ozone. In the Concourse Gallery. 6-8 p.m. MCAD Gallery, 2501 Stevens Ave., Minneapolis; 612-874-3700.

Also at MCAD:

Jerome Emerging Artist Fellowship Exhibition

Group show featuring Star Wallowing Bull, Emmett Ramstad, Holly Streekstra, Lindsay Rhyner, and Samuel Weinberg. 6-8 p.m. MCAD Gallery, 2501 Stevens Ave., Minneapolis; 612-874-3700.

Afton Alps Family Fall Fair and Slopeside Swap

Featuring ski and snowboard swaps, equipment upgrades, new and used winter sports items, chair-lift rides, hayrides, a bouncy house, food trucks, refreshments, and live music. Check website for full schedule of events. Fri., Sat., and Sun. Afton Alps, 6600 Peller Ave. S., Hastings; 651-436-5245.

Becky Barksdale

9 p.m. Shaw's Bar & Grill, 1528 University Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-781-4405.

Curated Style: Straight from the Runway

Runway show featuring the work of seven designers from Project Runway. 7:30 p.m. Mall of America Best Buy Rotunda, 365 N. Garden, Bloomington; 952-883-8800.

(Stephen D. Workman)

Lowertown First Fridays

Featuring open studios, receptions, demonstrations, and other artsy happenings. For more info, visit lowertownfirstfridays.org. 6-9 p.m. Lowertown, 5th St. E. & Sibley St., St Paul.

Dave Eggers

The author will sign books and chat with guests. 3 p.m. Milkweed Books, 1011 Washington Ave. S., Ste. 300, Minneapolis; 612-332-3192.

First Fridays: Brazilian Jazz

Featuring Mira & Tom Kehoe with Xibaba. 8-11 p.m. Senor Wong, 111 Kellogg Blvd. E., St. Paul; 651-224-2019.

Heidi Arneson

The author presents her new book, Interlocking Monsters. 7 p.m. Magers & Quinn Booksellers, 3038 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-822-4611.

Open Casket

Featuring open studios, demonstrations, film screenings, food trucks, and more. Fri. 5-10 p.m.; Sat. noon to 8 p.m.; Sun. noon to 5 p.m. Casket Arts Community, 681 17th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-788-5551.

Ramm

9 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.

Twin Cities Marathon Health & Fitness Expo

Featuring vendors, health and fitness exhibits, free samples, massages, information, presentations, merchandise, and seminars. More info www.tcmevents.org. Fri. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sat. 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saint Paul Rivercentre, 175 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul; 651-265-4800.

SATURDAY:

Frogtown Arts Fest

Featuring an open mic, local artist booths, live music, and more. 3-8 p.m. 815 University Ave. W., St. Paul.

Head+Room

With the Sparrow, Incarnatus, and A Dream Set Fire. 9 p.m. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

self-evident, the Bronzed Chorus, Not From Here

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.

Get Behind the Work IV

Group show featuring member work. 6-8 p.m. Vine Arts Center, 2637 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-728-5745.

Gods and Monsters 7

Group show of spooky art. The opening party includes henna tattoos and live music from Night Corvettes and Trans Manic. 7-10 p.m. Artspace Jackson Flats, 901 18 1/2 Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-333-9012.

Old To The New

Featuring DJ Mike 2600 and DJ Nak. 10 p.m. Ginger Hop, 201 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-746-0304.

Powderhorn Rummage Tour

Over 75 residents sell their wares. Stop by Powderhorn Park Neighborhood Association (821 E. 35th St., Minneapolis) for food truck eats and kids’ activities. 9 a.m. Powderhorn Park, 3400 15th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-823-1141.

Southdale Center's 60th Anniversary Party

Featuring presentations, live music, food and drink from Southdale restaurants, and a fashion show featuring work created by students from Arts Institutes International Minnesota. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Southdale Center, 10 Southdale Center, Edina; 952-925-7874.

Southern Resident Killer Whales

With the River High. 7-10 p.m. Inbound BrewCo, 701 N. 5th St., Minneapolis.

Indeed Brewing's Hullabaloo 2016

Featuring special beer and live music from Bruise Violet, Southside Desire, Romantica, Catbath, Nato Coles & the Blue Diamond Band, Little Man, Night Moves, and more. Sat. noon to 11 p.m.; Sun. noon to 8 p.m. Indeed Brewing Company, 711 15th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-843-5090.

Jesse Ventura

Author/politician presents his new book, Jesse Ventura's Marijuana Manifesto. Numbered vouchers handed out beginning at 9 a.m. 4 p.m. Barnes & Noble HarMar Mall, 2100 Snelling Ave. N., Roseville; 651-639-9256.

John Lennon Birthday Tribute

Featuring the Tommy Bentz Band with Curtiss A. 8:30 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.

Lindsey Vonn

The Olympic gold medalist presents her new book, Strong Is the New Beautiful: Embrace Your Natural Beauty, Eat Clean, and Harness Your Power. 2 p.m. Mall of America Best Buy Rotunda, 365 N. Garden, Bloomington; 952-883-8800.

You Build Your Own Chapels by Carolyn Swiszcz

2-5 p.m. Groveland Gallery, 25 Groveland Terrace, Minneapolis; 612-377-7800.

Minnesota Valley National Wildlife Refuge 40th Anniversary Public Celebration

Featuring commemorative ceremony, family-friendly hands-on activities, exploration, fishing, hiking, crafts, food trucks, and cupcakes. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Minnesota Valley National Wildlife Refuge Education and Visitor Center, 3815 American Blvd. E., Bloomington; 952-854-5900.

Gracias Christmas Cantata

Gracias Choir presents original pieces and classic Christmas carols, featuring hand-crafted set pieces, costumes, and choreography. 7 p.m. Roy Wilkins Auditorium, 175 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul; 651-989-5151.

Storyteller Saturdays with Tim Houlihan

Featuring round-robin of artists playing songs based around different themes. 7-9 p.m. DEMO Center for Music, 3530 E 28th St., Minneapolis; 612-405-9001.

Wheel Fun Rentals Pumpkin Patch

With pick your own pumpkins, a bounce house, bike and surrey rentals, games, and concessions. More info at www.wheelfunrentals.com/theirftp/Richfield-Pumpkinpatch.php. Every Sat. and Sun. from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Veterans Memorial Park, 6335 Portland Ave. S., Richfield; 612-861-9350.

SUNDAY:

Debate Viewing Party

Featuring viewing of the presidential debate, bingo. RSVP at info.americanpublicmediagroup.org/LP=1446. 7:30 p.m. Free; RSVP suggested. Nomad World Pub, 501 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-338-6424.

Blues Jam

7-11 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.

Boy Kisses Comedy Showcase

7:30 p.m. Universe Games, 711 W. Lake St., Minneapolis; 612-825-4066.

Charanga Tropical: Danzon Matinee

3-5 p.m. Icehouse, 2528 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis; 612-276-6523.

Charlie Chaplin's 'Gold Rush' with Organ Accompaniment by Aaron David Miller

With free pizza lunch before the screening and performance. Noon. Hamline United Methodist Church, 1514 Englewood Ave., St. Paul; 651-645-0667.

Mead Making

Noon. Midwest Supplies: Home Brewing and Winemaking, 5825 Excelsior Blvd., Minneapolis; 888-449-2739.

PetOberfest

Benefit for Twin Cities Pet Rescue, featuring silent auction, local craft beer, food truck, doggie fashion show, paw painting, carnival games, bake sale, pet vendors, adoptable pets on-site, and live music from Nathan Miller & Unstoppable Co. and Old Desert Road. More info at www.tcpetrescue.org. Noon to 5 p.m. Fetch Delivers - Pet Events, 783 Harding St. NE., Minneapolis; 612-338-2344.