Freeloader Friday: 42 free things to do this weekend

FRIDAY:

Hamline Theatre Costume Sale

Looking for a cheap Halloween costume? Hamline University Theatre is holding a sale vintage, handmade, and weird getups with everything under $10. Bring cash. Fri. 2-6 p.m.; Sat. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Drew Fine Arts Lobby, Hamline University Theatre, 1536 Hewitt Ave., St. Paul; 651-523-2905.

Church of St. Peter Fall Festival

Featuring food, concessions, games, boutique, silent auction, bake sale, raffle, and live music. Fri. 6-9 p.m.; Sat. 5-9 p.m.; Sun. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Church of St. Peter, 2600 N. Margaret St., St. Paul, MN; 651-777-8304.

Crooked Dice

9 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis, MN; 612-729-4365.

Cameron Booth: A Retrospective

Paintings and prints. 5-8 p.m. Hiro Fine Art Gallery, 275 Market St., Ste. #524, Minneapolis, MN; 612-643-0946.

Performing Works: Theatre and Dance Sampler

6:30 p.m. Macalester College Janet Wallace Fine Arts Center, 1600 Grand Ave., St. Paul, MN; 651-696-6000.

Also at Macalester:



Family Fest Sampler Concert

Featuring the Wind Ensemble, Orchestra, and Mac Jazz big band. 8 p.m.

Freedom Fridays

Weekly concert and community gathering. With art activities and free food. More info at westbroadway.org. 7-10 p.m. Held in Freedom Square, at the corner of West Broadway and Logan in north Minneapolis.

Friday Night Jazz Series

Curated by Steve Kenny. 8:30 p.m. The Nicollet, 1931 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis, MN; 612-424-5513.

Lisa Harris

Poet presents her new collection, 'Unveiled Beauty,' with fashion show, readings, photography gallery, and cocktail reception. 7 p.m. The Woman's Club of Minneapolis, 410 Oak Grove St., Minneapolis, MN; 612-813-5300.

Moon Hollow

Featuring music by Paul Metsa, treats and refreshments, games, character actors from the Wizard of Oz, a haunted room, treat bags, and store-wide sale. 5-11 p.m. Antiquified, 1519 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis, MN; 612-789-1989.

Nikki Roux and Rich Rue

6 p.m. Vieux Carre, 408 St. Peter St., St. Paul, MN; 612-332-5299.

Pauline Oliveros

Participatory performance in the Best Buy Theater. 7 p.m. Northrop, 84 Church St. SE, Minneapolis, MN; 612-625-6003.

Rich Mattson and the Northstars

With Martin Devaney. 10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis, MN; 612-331-1746.

Willie Walker and the We R

7:30 p.m. Crooners Lounge & Supper Club, 6161 Hwy 65 NE, Minneapolis, MN; 763-571-9020.

SATURDAY:

Measured

This one-night show features work by local designers Max Lohrbach, Laura Fulk, Jenny Carle, Kerry Riley (Needle & Black), Raul Osorio, and Maritza Ramirez. 6-10 p.m. Soo Visual Arts Center, 2909 Bryant Ave. S., Minneapolis, MN; 612-871-2263.

Heat Up Your Life

Featuring spicy foods from local artisans, art, live music from Poor Nobodies, and presentations from Dr. David Baumler. Noon to 5 p.m. Bent Brewstillery, 1744 Terrace Drive, Roseville, MN; 844-879-2368.

Scratch & Dent Sale and Fleabag Flea Market

Presented by Aesthetic Apparatus and Grumpy's, featuring a poster sale, vendors, barbecue, drink specials, and live music. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Grumpy's Bar & Grill Downtown, 1111 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis, MN; 612-340-9738.

Free First Saturdays

Featuring open galleries, family activities, and other fun. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Walker Art Center, 1750 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis, MN; 612-375-7600.

Viking Bar Open Street Party

DJ Strangelove and drink specials. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Viking Bar, 1829 Riverside Ave., Minneapolis, MN; 612-353-4794.

Built/Unbuilt

Sculpture and jewelry by Kat Cole. 7-10 p.m. Gallery 360, 3011 W. 50th St., Minneapolis, MN; 612-925-2400.

Dogs + Design Fashion Show

Featuring dogs from Coco's Heart Dog Rescue wearing outfits created by local student designers. 1-4 p.m. Mall of America Best Buy Rotunda, 365 N. Garden, Bloomington, MN; 952-883-8800.

Performing Works In Progress: A Theatre and Dance Sampler

Work by the Department of Theatre and Dance. 6:30 p.m. Macalester College Janet Wallace Fine Arts Center, 1600 Grand Ave., St. Paul, MN; 651-696-6000.

Also at Mac:

Family Fest Sampler Concert

Featuring the choirs and African Music Ensemble. 8 p.m.

Open Streets Minneapolis: University of Minnesota

Areas of Cedar Riverside, West Bank, and Dinkytown, are closed to cars. With open biking, walking, and skating, plus special happenings. For more info visit openstreetsmpls.com. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.



Ross William Perry (CD Release Show)

9 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis, MN; 612-729-4365.

Sacred Garden 2016

Featuring a public performance by Malia Burckhardt. For more info, check here. 7-9 p.m. Minnehaha Park and Falls, 4801 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis, MN; 612-230-6400.

Some Assembly Required

Storefront art installation by Erik Farseth. In Suite 102. 7 to 10 p.m. The Historic Minnesota Building, 46 Fourth St. E., St. Paul, MN; 612-326-5646.

Storyteller Saturdays with Tim Houlihan

Featuring round-robin of artists playing songs based around different themes. 7-9 p.m. DEMO Center for Music, 3530 E 28th St., Minneapolis, MN; 612-405-9001.

Teen Idol Pre-Show Party

Featuring a beer tasting, live music, and post-show meet-and-greet with creative team behind 'Teen Idol.' 6:30 p.m. Tin Whiskers Brewing Company, 125 E. 9th St., St. Paul, MN; 651-330-4734.

Hydro-Illuminata

Featuring performances by James Brenner (sculpture), students of Minnesota Waldorf School, members of the Macalester Pipe Band, and Rhythm of the Saints. Gastrotruck will also be on site. 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. MWMO Headquarters, 2522 Marshall St. NE, Minneapolis.

Up and Out: Revolution of Self

National queer youth multidisciplinary arts festival, with workshops, panel discussions, film screenings, art gallery, and live performances. Sat. 5-8:30 p.m.; Sun. 1-6 p.m. Intermedia Arts, 2822 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis, MN; 612-871-4444.

Wheel Fun Rentals Pumpkin Patch

With pumpkins, a bounce house, bike and surrey rentals, games, and concessions. 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Veterans Memorial Park, 6335 Portland Ave. S., Richfield, MN; 612-861-9350.

The Paranormal Project

Brandon Kuehn researches paranormal activity in Minnesota. 6 to 10 p.m. The Soap Factory, 514 Second St. SE, Minneapolis.

Motosota

Featuring drinks, trade show, cool rides, live music, and more. Noon to midnight Sat.-Sun. Norseman Distillery, 451 Taft St NE, Unit 19, Minneapolis, MN; 612-568-5299.

32nd Annual Fall Colors Fine Art & Music Festival

Featuring live music, local art, food, beer, and wine. More info at stillwaterfallartfair.com. Sat. 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sun. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Lowell Park, Stillwater, MN.

SUNDAY:



Undecided

Featuring new artwork by Makenzie Flom, music by Alex Simpson and Toby Ramaswamy, and dance by Kelvin Wailey. Plus donuts and coffee. 1 to 4 p.m. Honeycomb Salon, 3504 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis, MN; 612-824-2662.

Boy Kisses Comedy Showcase

7:30 p.m. Universe Games, 711 W. Lake St., Minneapolis, MN; 612-825-4066.

Celebration of Non-Violence Day

Featuring a peace march and speeches, presented by the India Association of Minnesota. 10 a.m. Minnesota State Capitol, 75 Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., St. Paul, MN.

Chris Hawkey Band

With meet-and-greet following the performance. 2 p.m. Mall of America Best Buy Rotunda, 365 N. Garden, Bloomington, MN; 952-883-8800.

Dear Gaza Block Party

Fundraiser for American Near East Refugee Aid, featuring spoken word, dance, art, family activities, live music, and deliciously inclusive ice cream. 3 to 10 p.m. 24th Street, between Lyndale and Garfield Avenues, Minneapolis.

Music Meets MN Lit

Readings by Charles Baxter, Ray Gonzalez, Marlon James, and Kaethe Schwehn, with songs inspired by their writings performed by Ipsifendus Collective featuring Paul Fonfara. Part of St. Paul's Litoberfest. 7 p.m. Bedlam Theatre Lowertown, 213 E. 4th St., St Paul, MN; 651-209-0597.