FRIDAY:



Metro Transit Free Rides for St. Patrick's Day

All Metro Transit buses, Metro lines, and Northstar rides are free from 6 p.m.-3 a.m. Free. Metro Transit, 560 6th Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-341-4287.



St. Patrick's Day Parade in St. Paul

At noon, musicians, firefighters, police, politicians, and more will march along Fifth Street East, from Wacouta to Washington Street. Afterward, consider heading over O’Gara’s, as it will be hosting its “World’s Shortest Parade” (it’s basically a lap around the bar) at 3:30 p.m., and there will be free music throughout the day. Dubliner Pub also has some live music planned. Other Irish spots sure to be hopping are Emmett’s Public House, Half Time Rec, and Patrick McGovern’s Pub. During the evening, from 6 p.m. to 3 a.m., all Metro Transit buses, Metro lines, and Northstar rides are free. Plan a backup, however, as some transportation will be at full capacity. For more info on the parades, visit www.mplsstpats.org and www.stpatsmn.org. March 17, 12 p.m. Free. Rice Park, 109 W. 4th St., St. Paul.

Minneapolis St. Patrick's Day Parade

The party starts much later in Minneapolis, as its parade launches at 7:30 p.m., traveling on Marquette Avenue from Sixth Street to 11th Street. Head out early for happy hour; Irish pubs nearby include the Local and Kieran’s Irish Pub. During the evening, from 6 p.m. to 3 a.m., all Metro Transit buses, Metro lines, and Northstar rides are free. Plan a backup, however, as some transportation will be at full capacity. For more info on the parades, visit www.mplsstpats.org and www.stpatsmn.org. March 17, 7:30 p.m. Free. Marquette Avenue and 11th Street, Marquette Avenue and 11th St., Minneapolis.

Survivance

This evening at Two Rivers Gallery showcasing Native American artists is part exhibition, part performance. See the work of local artists, including Aza and Palas Erdrich, Maggie Thompson, Rory Wakemup, Isabella LaBlanc, and Carolyn Anderson. Their pieces will be showcased alongside photographic portraits by John Ratzloff. Performances this evening include a bit from the New Native Theatre Company’s National Ten Minute Play Festival. Here Rhiana Yazzi has collaborated with filmmaker Keri Pickett, sound designer Jason Takahashi, and producer Charlie Thayer. 6 to 8 p.m. Two Rivers Gallery, 1530 E. Franklin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-879-1780.

St Patrick’s Day Holland Oats Karaoke with Bill the Thrill

Amsterdam Bar and Hall, 6 p.m. Free. 21+. Sixth & Wabasha, St. Paul; 612-285-3112.

Special Beer Release

Each year, the Herkimer releases a special beer for the holiday. They’ll have an Irish Red Ale on Friday. Jameson and Powers will be on special, and there will be Irish eats on the menu. Herkimer Pub & Brewery, 2922 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-821-0101; www.theherkimer.com.

Murder In The House Of God

With Stone Grove, Deephaven, and A Dream Set Fire. March 17, 9 p.m. Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

Party Monster Friday St. Patrick's Day Shenanigans

Featuring DJ Dirty O'Duke, lip syncing, and 2-for-1s from 10-11:30 p.m. March 17, 10 p.m.-2 a.m. $5; free if in costume. Ground Zero Nightclub, 15 4th St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-378-5115.



Saint Patrick's Day with Stringdingers

March 17, 10 a.m. Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.



St. Patrick's Day at Brit's

Featuring bagpipers, O'Hammer Band, corned beef and cabbage special, and happy hour. March 17, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Free. Brit's Pub & Eating Establishment, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis; 612-332-3908.



St. Patrick's Day at The Dubliner Pub

March 17, 11 a.m. Dubliner Pub, 2162 University Ave. W., St. Paul; 651-646-5551.



The Comedy Corner Open Mic Night

10 p.m. Free. The Corner Bar, 1501 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-339-4333.



Tumblin' Dice

St. Patrick's Day party featuring Rolling Stones tribute band. March 17, 9 p.m. Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.



World's Most Dangerous Polka Band

Every Fri. from Feb. 10, 7-10 p.m. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.

Asemic Writing: Offline & In the Gallery

Featuring work by over 50 international artists, curated by Michael Jacobson. Special reading 7-9 p.m. Sat., Mar. 25 featuring music by Ghostband. Daily from March 10-May 28. Free. Minnesota Center for Book Arts, 1011 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-215-2520.

Annie Mack

March 17, 7:30 p.m. Free. Crooners Lounge & Supper Club, 6161 Hwy. 65 NE, Minneapolis; 763-571-9020.

Rick Carlson and Guests

Daily from March 13-17, 5-7 p.m. Crooners Lounge & Supper Club, 6161 Hwy. 65 NE, Minneapolis; 763-571-9020.

Corda Mor Irish Dance

March 17, 2:45 p.m. Free. Mall of America Best Buy Rotunda, 365 N. Garden, Bloomington; 952-883-8800.



Jung Yun

Author of 'Shelter,' in conversation with Riveter Magazine. March 17, 7 p.m. Free. Magers & Quinn Booksellers, 3038 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-822-4611.



Let's Celebrate Basketball

Viewing of the Timberwolves vs. Miami Heat on big screen with youth basketball players, Wolves dancers, and Crunch. March 17, 6:30 p.m. Free. Mall of America Best Buy Rotunda, 365 N. Garden, Bloomington; 952-883-8800.

SATURDAY:



Peacock Groove + Prince Tribute Party

Erik Noren made a bike tribute to Prince so awesome that he won Best In Show and Best Theme Bike at NAHBS. At this party, come see the bike, jam out to Prince tunes, drink beer, and meet other bike and Prince lovers. 7:30 p.m. to midnight. One on One Bicycle Studio, 117 Washington Ave. N., Minneapolis.

The Assortment

With DJ Michael Grey. 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Clubhouse Jäger, 923 Washington Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-332-2686.

Atomic Lights

With Black Sam Malone and Grapedoor. March 18, 10 p.m. Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.



Christopher the Conquered

March 18, 10 p.m. Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.

Leaning into the Light

New work by Carl Oltvedt and Barbara McIlrath. Opening reception 2-5 p.m. Sat., Mar. 18. Daily from March 18-April 22. Free. Groveland Gallery, 25 Groveland Terrace, Minneapolis; 612-377-7800.



Circle of Heat

March 18, 7 p.m. Free. Kieran's Irish Pub, 85 6th St. N, Minneapolis; 612-339-4499.







Free Ink Day

Since 2002, Highpoint Center has been opening up its studio and gallery spaces for Free Ink Day. So if you’ve ever been curious as to what making print art entails, this Saturday is your chance to give it a go for free. During the afternoon, artist Carolyn Swiszcz and Highpoint volunteers will be helping folks make their own mono prints to take home using their vast resources and collections of materials. This activity is open to all ages, so bring the kids. Wear clothes that you don’t mind getting messy, and plan to spend at least 30 minutes working on your creations. March 18, 12-4 p.m. Free. Highpoint Center for Printmaking, 912 W. Lake St., Minneapolis; 612-871-1326.



Lush Country

March 18, 7:30 p.m. Free. Crooners Lounge & Supper Club, 6161 Hwy. 65 NE, Minneapolis; 763-571-9020.



Northside Celebration

Collaborative concert presented by the Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra and the Capri Theater. Reservations and more info at www.thespco.org/northside. Daily from March 18-19, 4 p.m. Free; RSVP required. North Senior High School, 1500 James Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-668-1700.



Saturday Beers and Beats with DJ Keith Millions

Weekly celebration of craft beers and cool tunes featuring DJ Keith Millions. Every Sat. from Feb. 24-April 29, 8 p.m.-12 a.m. Free. Clockwerks Brewing, 25 4th St. N., Minneapolis; 612-339-9375.



Sound+VisionMN Pop Culture Collectibles Show

Dealers selling music, comic books, toys, figurines, sports and nostalgia memorabilia, with speical guest comic book writer/illustrator Otis Frampton. March 18, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Free. Valley Creek Mall, 1750 Weir Drive, Woodbury; 651-739-9433.



Watercolor Landscapes

Paintings by Andy Evansen. Opening reception 7-9 p.m. Sat., Mar. 18. Daily from March 18-May 13. Free. The Frameworks, 2202 Ford Parkway, St. Paul; 651-698-3372.

SUNDAY:



Situation Normal

Drawings and sculptures by Russ White. Artist talk 4 p.m. Sat., Mar. 11. Closing reception noon-5 p.m. Sun., Mar. 19. Viewings also available by appointment. March 4, 6-10 p.m. March 11, 4 p.m. March 19, 12-5 p.m. Free. Truckstop Gallery, 20 Grove St. #72, Nicollet Island, Minneapolis.



Sunday School

Standup comedy followed by late night karaoke in the Library lounge bar. Every 3rd Sun., 8 p.m.-12 a.m. Free. Mercy, 901 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-252-7000.



Tune Trivia at the Turf Club

Music-related team trivia competition hosted by Ryan Cameron of Let It Be Records with a variety of special guests and giveaways. March 19, 5-8 p.m. Free. Turf Club, 1601 University Ave. W., St. Paul; 651-647-0486.

Maker's Market Pop-Up 3.0 at Mercado

Noon to 6 p.m. Mercado by Earl Giles, 2904 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-354-7408.

Blues Jam

Every Sun. from Jan. 11, 7-11 p.m. Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.



Boy Kisses Comedy Showcase

7:30 p.m. Free. Universe Games, 711 W. Lake St., Minneapolis; 612-825-4066.



Comedy Open Mic

Featuring local and visiting stand up comedians, hosted by Trish Cook. Sign up begins at 6 p.m. In the Poco Loco Lounge. Every Sun. from Feb. 12, 7 p.m. Free. Pepitos Tex-Mex Bar & Grill, 4820 Chicago Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-822-2104.



John Evans

Author presents his new book, 'Should I Still Wish.' March 19, 5 p.m. Free. Magers & Quinn Booksellers, 3038 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-822-4611.



Marcie Rendon and Carter Meland

Authors present their new books. March 19, 7 p.m. Free. Lake of the Isles Lutheran Church, 2020 W. Lake of the Isles Parkway, Minneapolis; 612-377-5095.