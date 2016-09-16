Freeloader Friday: 41 free things to do this weekend

FRIDAY

Night at the Bell Museum Instameet

Snap pics of the current space before the Bell moves to its new digs. 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Bell Museum of Natural History, 10 Church St. SE, Minneapolis; 612-626-9660.

Saint Paul Oktoberfest

Featuring craft beers, food, bed races, carriage rides, polka, and contests. More info at www.saintpauloktoberfest.org. Fri. 4 p.m.; Sat.-Sun. 10 a.m. Rice Park, 109 W. 4th St., St. Paul, MN; 651-632-5111.

Stand Out Prints: An International Juried Print Exhibition

Featuring work by 66 artists from four countries and 27 states. 6:30 to 9 p.m. Highpoint Center for Printmaking, 912 W. Lake St., Minneapolis, MN; 612-871-1326.

Tiny Homes

Group show featuring over eighty artists, with work exploring the idea of home. Light Grey Art Lab, 118 E. 26th St., Minneapolis, MN; 612-239-2047.

The Dirty Banks (EP Release Show)

With the Persian Leaps (EP Release Show) and Driftwood Pyre. 10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis, MN; 612-331-1746.

2016 Fall Fine Arts Show

Annual exhibition of member artwork, presented by the Northeast Minneapolis Arts Association. Fri. 6 to 10 p.m.; Sat.-Sun. noon to 6 p.m. Solar Arts by Chowgirls, 711 15th Ave. NE, Minneapolis, MN; 612-203-0786.

Zinester Reading

Promotional event for the Twin Cities Zine Fest, featuring readings focusing on the lived experiences of queer and gender-nonconforming people. 7-8:30 p.m. Quatrefoil Library, 1220 E. Lake St., Minneapolis, MN; 651-641-0969.

Anchorhead, the Betsies, Rocket Appliances, Blood Banks

9 p.m. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Autumn Daze

With games, music, bingo, food, a book sale, fish fry, beer, and fireworks Fri. 5 p.m.; Autumn Daze Parade Sat. 10 a.m.; antique, vintage, and collector car show Sun. 11:30 a.m. St. Helena Parish, 3204 E. 43rd St., Minneapolis; 612-729-7344.

Bryan Nichols Duo

6:30 p.m. Icehouse, 2528 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis, MN; 612-276-6523.

Jason Madeiros, Ray Barnard, and Friends

9 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis, MN; 612-729-4365.

Jeremy Walker

6 p.m. Vieux Carre, 408 St. Peter St., St. Paul, MN; 612-332-5299.

Jonis Agee

Author presents her new book, The Bones of Paradise. 7 p.m. Magers & Quinn Booksellers, 3038 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis, MN; 612-822-4611.

Tom Hunter Quartet

7:30 p.m. Crooners Lounge & Supper Club, 6161 Hwy 65 NE, Minneapolis, MN; 763-571-9020.

A popular game from last year's bike show...

SATURDAY

Konawerks/Grumpy's 6th Bike Show

With motorbikes, scooters, and mopeds, prizes, raffle, games, great music. 3-8 p.m. Grumpy's Bar & Grill, 1111 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-340-9738.

Field Trip

Featuring artmaking, music, art fair, vendors, poetry, and more. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Three Rivers Park District - Silverwood Park, 2500 County Rd. E W., St. Anthony; 763-694-7707.

Bug Fix, Blood Cookie

9 p.m. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

City of Sound, the Person & the People

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis, MN; 612-331-1746.

Bog Cycles

Work by Alan Montgomery. 6-9 p.m. Icebox Quality Framing and Gallery, 1500 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-788-1790.

18th Annual Art at Rice Creek Festival

Featuring art making, food, entertainment, and artist vendors. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Banfill-Locke Center for the Arts, 6666 E. River Rd., Fridley, MN; 763-574-1850.

2016 Bacon Bash

Nation's largest free bacon festival, with food competitions, live music, arts and crafts fair, local microbrews, and family fun. More info at www.riverfallsbaconbash.com. Sat. 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sun. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Bacon Bash Site, 100 E. Elm St., River Falls, WI; 715-425-7433.

Stand Up Against Islamophobia March

1-3 p.m. Mayday Plaza, 301 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis.

3x5 September Residency Opening Reception

Month-long residency featuring three artist coordinators and emerging artists. 6-10 p.m. The Soap Factory, 514 2nd St. SE, Minneapolis, MN; 612-623-9176.

ArtReach Art Fair

Featuring art, live music, food, and family fun benefiting Hennepin's outreach for social justice. 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Hennepin Avenue United Methodist Church, 511 Groveland Ave., Minneapolis, MN; 612-871-5303.

Bryan Nichols and Zacc Harris

6:30 p.m. Icehouse, 2528 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis, MN; 612-276-6523.

Solo exhibition by Neal Perbix.

The Gallery @ Fox Tax, 503 1st Ave. NE, Minneapolis, MN; 612-824-2829.

Electric Fetus Garage Sale and Fall Festival

Featuring storewide discounts, Market BBQ food truck, complimentary Glam Doll donuts and Red Bull, and live music from Dash Hounds, Monica LaPlante, and the Lioness. Sat. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sun. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Electric Fetus, 2000 4th Ave. S., Minneapolis, MN; 612-870-9300.

Ice Cream, Peanut Butter, and Jam Party

Community gathering presented by Saint Paul Parks and Recreation, featuring free Izzy's ice cream, activites, local artists, food trucks, and family fun. Noon to 6 p.m. Merriam Park, 2000 St. Anthony Ave., St. Paul, MN.

Jui Vinar

7:30 p.m. Crooners Lounge & Supper Club, 6161 Hwy 65 NE, Minneapolis, MN; 763-571-9020.

Lakeville Art Festival

Featuring over 70 artists, food, youth art tent, community projects, and more. More info at www.lakevilleartscenterfriends.org. Sat.-Sun. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Lakeville Area Arts Center, 20965 Holyoke Ave., Lakeville, MN; 952-985-4640.

LoLA Art Crawl

With after-party and Annual First Responders Chilli Cook-off from 5-8 p.m. Sat. More info at lolaartcrawl.com. Sat.-Sun. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Print and Drawing Fair

Original works on paper are available to purchase from leading art dealers in the U.S. and Europe. Sat.-Sun. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis, MN; 612-870-3131.

Ryan McLaughlin: New Paintings

7-9 p.m. David Petersen Gallery, 2018 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis, MN; 612-276-6541.

Southside End of Summer Party with Back Alley and Snak Attack

5 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis, MN; 612-729-4365.

Wilder Block Party 2016

Featuring family activities, community mural project, food trucks, dancing, and live music from PaviElle and Tall Paul. More info at www.wilder.org/blockparty. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Wilder Center, 451 Lexington Pkwy. N., St. Paul, MN; 651-280-2000.



SUNDAY

Open Streets Nicollet

Featuring carless streets, activities, food, performances, and more. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nicollet Avenue, between Lake Street and West 46th Street, Minneapolis.

Ramen Kazama Rama

Celebration of the restaurant's anniversary, with food and drinks, and live music from the Blind Shake, Birthday Suits, Celica, In Corridors, Wild!!Wing, Nightosaur, Wowsville, Pleasure Wounds, Peelander Yellow, and DJ Antonio Perez-Cajina. 1-7 p.m. Ramen Kazama, 3400 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis, MN; 612-353-6160.

Armenian Festival

Featuring food, presentations, dance, family activities, and interactive exhibits that celebrate Armenia's culture and history. 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. St. Sahag Armenian Church, 203 N. Howell St., St. Paul, MN; 651-603-1940.

Church of Cash

11 a.m. Icehouse, 2528 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis, MN; 612-276-6523.

Roadrunner's Roadstock III

Part of Open Streets Nicollet festivities, featuring live music from the Spectors, Kinda Kinky, Rank Strangers, Fang 3, and Cerveza Muscular. 1-5 p.m. Roadrunner Records, 4304 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis, MN; 612-822-0613.

16th Ukrainian Heritage Festival

With entertainment, food, and beer. Noon to 5 p.m. Ukrainian American Community Center, 301 Main St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-379-1956.