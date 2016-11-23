Freeloader Friday: 40 free things to do Thanksgiving weekend

WEDNESDAY:

Pop-Up Beer Garden

Featuring Oliphant Brewing. 5-10 p.m. The Bachelor Farmer, 50 N. 2nd Ave., Minneapolis; 612-206-3920.

WinterSkate

Outdoor artifically-chilled ice rink with open skating, broomball, and youth hockey. For hours and additional info, visit www.visitsaintpaul.com/things-to-do/winter-fun/wells-fargo-winterskate. Daily from Nov. 19-Feb. 28. . Landmark Center, 75 W. 5th St., St. Paul; 651-292-3293.

Club Taco

DJ sets, drink specials and 75¢ tacos. 9 p.m. . Maruso Street Food and Cocktails, 715 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-333-0100.



Karaoke

Wed. 10 p.m.; Fri.-Sat. 9 p.m. Sun. 7 p.m. James Ballentine VFW Post 246, 2916 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-823-6233.



Karaoke

With the Infernal Singalong Machine. 9 p.m. Acadia Cafe, 329 S. Cedar Ave., Minneapolis; 612-874-8702.



Maurice Jacox Acoustic

7:30 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.



Thanksgiving Eve

Alternative rock video dance night. 9 p.m. Clubhouse Jager, 923 Washington Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-332-2686.



The Death Comedy Jam

The show starts at 10 p.m., but hopeful performers should sign up at 9 p.m. Grumpy's Bar & Grill Downtown, 1111 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-340-9738.

FRIDAY:



5th Annual Imperial Black Friday

Twenty varieties on tap. 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. SW Craft Bar, 111 Kellogg Blvd. E., St. Paul; 651-224-2019.



Black Friday on Broadway

Three day small business shopping event along Broadway Ave. Daily from Nov. 25-27. West Broadway, between Bryant & Dupont Ave., Minneapolis.



Co-Op Shop with Gumball Boutique

Featuring unique crafts from local artisans and coffee samples, with special taproom hours and shuttles to other breweries. Daily from Nov. 25-26, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Fair State Brewing Cooperative, 2506 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-444-3209.



Excelsior Christkindlsmarkt

Christmas festival featuring open-air market, gifts, German food, beer garden, and Kinderworld for the children. More info at www.excelsiorchristkindlsmarkt.com. Fri.-Sat. 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Sun. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Excelsior Brewing Company, 421 3rd St., Excelsior; 952-474-7837.



Skiing on Black Friday

Lift tickets are free, with Summit Chalet available for non-skiiers. 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Lutsen Resort, 5700 W. Highway 61, Lutsen; 218-663-7212.



Holidazzle 2016

Holiday festival featuring local food, music, and vendors, with ice skating, movie screenings, family activities, and fireworks. More info at www.holidazzle.com. Thu. 5-9 p.m.; Fri. 5-10 p.m.; Sat. 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; Sun. 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Loring Park, 1382 Willow St., Minneapolis.



Javier & the Innocent Sons

9 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.



Nature's Black Friday Fun

Naturalist and self-guided nature exploration activities, games, scavenger hunt, and family fun. Registration and more info at www.minneapolisparks.org. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. North Mississippi Regional Park, 5114 N. Mississippi, Minneapolis; 763-694-7693.



Northside Holiday Boutique

Pop-up shop with unique holiday gifts for purchase from Northside businesses and vendors. Located in the Skyway level. Every Mon., Tue., Wed., Thu., and Fri. from Nov. 25-Dec. 23, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Gaviidae Common, 5th St. and Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis; 612-372-1222.



Patty Peterson

7:30 p.m. Crooners Lounge & Supper Club, 6161 Hwy. 65 NE, Minneapolis; 763-571-9020.



Plaid Friday

Minneapolis Craft Market presents an outdoor winter market with local makers and a celebration of Small Business Saturday, with hot mulled cider and live music in the tap room. Daily from Nov. 25-26, 12-6 p.m. Sociable Cider Werks, 1500 Fillmore St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-758-0105.



Schmidt Holiday Bazaar

Featuring artwork and goods available to purchase from local artisans. Daily from Nov. 25-27, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Schmidt Artist Lofts, 882 7th St W, St Paul.



The Comedy Corner Open Mic Night

10 p.m. The Corner Bar, 1501 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-339-4333.



SATURDAY:



The Shannon Shoe Stopper

Installation satirizing the world of autocorrect. Closing night party 6-10 p.m. features the Nathan Scott Phillips Band. Vine Arts Center, 2637 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-728-5745.



2016 Shop Small Holiday Market

Small businesses feature locally made artisan and organic foods, art pieces, health and beauty products, cookbooks, kitchen and house ware, jewelry, clothing, and gift baskets, with child care provided for shoppers. More info at www.midwestpantry.com/shop-small-holiday-market. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. St. Anthony City Hall and Community Center, 3301 Silver Lake Rd. NE, Minneapolis; 612-706-1166.



50th and France Holiday Market and Tree Lighting Ceremony

Featuring visit by Santa, carolers, and goods from local artisans. 12-5 p.m. 50th & France, 3925 50th St. W., Edina; 952-922-1524.



Back Alley

9 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.



Midway Holiday Pop-Up Shop

Featuring wares from local small businesses, crafters, artisans, and artists, with music, holiday stories, and family activities. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. The Celtic Junction, 836 Prior Ave. N., St. Paul; 612-722-7000.



Nokomis Tree Lighting

Featuring holiday music, photos with Santa, books for children, gift bags, and food donation collection. 4 p.m. Oxendale's Market, 5025 S. 34th Ave., Minneapolis; 612-724-4474.



Riverside Swing Band (Christmas CD Release Show)

7:30 p.m. Crooners Lounge & Supper Club, 6161 Hwy. 65 NE, Minneapolis; 763-571-9020.



Small Business Saturday

Featuring one of a kind arty gifts for the holidays. 8 a.m.-9 p.m. Studio Payne, 1129 Payne Ave., St. Paul; 651-230-7767.



Third Annual Minneapolis Rock Art Experience

Featuring work available for purchase by Johnny Hanson, Sean Gray, Jeff Troldahl, Jesse Brodd, Chuck Hues, Stephanie Jocum, Mike Carina, and Geoff Schley, with live painting and music by Minnesota musicians. 4-9 p.m. The Hook and Ladder Theater & Lounge, 3010 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis.





SUNDAY:

Made By Hands Holiday Sale

Featuring crafts and wearables by local artisans, beer, food trucks, and DJ Shane Kramer. 12-6 p.m. Bauhaus Brew Labs, 1315 Tyler St. NE, Minneapolis.



Arts and Animals

Featuring interaction with Minnesota animals, and art making activities. Registration and more info at www.minneapolisparks.org. 1-3 p.m. North Mississippi Regional Park, 5114 N. Mississippi, Minneapolis; 763-694-7693.



Boy Kisses Comedy Showcase

7:30 p.m. Universe Games, 711 W. Lake St., Minneapolis; 612-825-4066.



Holiday Music Festival

Featuring performances from a variety of groups, choirs, bands, and orchestras. For more info and schedule, visit www.mallofamerica.com/events/feature/holiday-music-festival. Daily from Nov. 27-Dec. 23. Mall of America Best Buy Rotunda, 365 N. Garden, Bloomington; 952-883-8800.



Hot Black Funky

8:30 p.m. Whiskey Junction, 901 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-338-9550.



Karaoke

8:30 p.m. Eagles Club #34, 2507 E. 25th St., Minneapolis; 612-729-4469.



Linden Hills Holiday Market

Featuring over 50 different vendors selling local crafts, holiday gifts, artisan foods, and ready-to-eat meals. Every Sun. from Nov. 20-Dec. 18, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunnyside Gardens, 3723 W. 44th St., Minneapolis; 612-926-2654.

