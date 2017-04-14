(Surly Darkness and other brews of note will be on tap tonight)

FRIDAY:

Surly Brewing Showcase

Most folks have tried the super-hoppy Surly Furious and the caffeinated Surly Bender by now. But at this special evening at Stanley’s, a few rare unicorn brews will be on draft. There will be Eight, a golden-hued oat wine/barleywine-style ale aged in a rye whiskey barrel; Nein, an imperial smoked Dunkelweizen, inspired by travels to Germany, with notes of clove and banana; Ten, a pale “old ale” featuring vanilla-sassafras flavors; 2016 Darkness, a spicy, chocolatey, coffee-imbued Russian imperial stout; and the 2017 barrel-aged Darkness. Yes, Furious will also be available. Start your weekend off with a pint. April 14, 5 p.m.-2 a.m. Free. Stanley's Northeast Bar Room, 2500 University Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-788-2529.

Bikes & Beers with Farmstead

Casual bike ride to nearby tap rooms every Friday night in April to celebrate 30 Days of Biking. Tonight’s ride will be heading to Lake Monster Brewing in St. Paul. 7 p.m. Free. Farmstead Bike Shop, 4001 Bryant Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-824-9300.

Invidiosus

With Violence Condoned, Krawg, and Mutation, Maggot. April 14, 9 p.m. Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

(Sherry Muyuan He)

Art Is Why I Wake Up In The Morning

Sherry Muyuan He’s exhibition at Soo Visual Art Center is all about how people connect through sharing knowledge. Guests won’t just be looking at art demonstrating this, however; at the opening reception, they’ll be invited to learn and share as well. The pieces featured in “Art Is Why I Wake Up in the Morning” are inspired by a recent trip to Tokyo, where He’s random meeting with a stranger resulted in an origami-learning session. At the opening reception from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, April 14, He will be inviting guests to create their own books, fashioned after breakfast items. There will be four items — eggs, toast, fruit, and cheese — all bound using a different technique. Come and learn and see the show. Opening reception 6-9 p.m. Fri., Apr. 14. Soo Visual Arts Center, 2909 Bryant Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-871-2263.



Wild Age

With Dirt Train and Grand Courriers. April 14, 10 p.m. Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.



Williamsburg Vinyl Club

All vinyl nights with variety of DJs. Every Thu., Fri., and Sat. from March 9, 9:30 p.m. Free. The Lexington, 1096 Grand Ave., St. Paul; 651-222-5878.

Big George Jackson

April 14, 9 p.m. Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.





(FB event page photo)

Don’t You Feel It Too?

Participatory dance event and street protest. More info at www.DYFIT.org. April 14, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. Planned Parenthood, 671 Vandalia St., St Paul; 612-821-6106.



Eric Dregni

Author presents his new book, 'Let's Go Fishing!: Fish Tales from the North Woods.' April 14, 7 p.m. Free. Eat My Words Bookstore, 1228 2nd St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-804-7985.



Grind'n Gears: DJ Mixie D

April 14, 8 p.m.-12 a.m. Free. Clockwerks Brewing, 25 4th St. N., Minneapolis; 612-339-9375.

The Comedy Corner Open Mic Night

10 p.m. Free. The Corner Bar, 1501 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-339-4333.







(Ken Gonzales-Day)

Ken Gonzales-Day: Shadowlands

Last call for this powerful collection of images exploring lynching history and black resistance to oppression. Minnesota Museum Of American Art, 141 E. 4th St., The Historic Pioneer Endicott, St. Paul; 651-797-2571.



BLCA Reading Series

Featuring local authors Julie Schumacher and May Lee-Yang. April 14, 7:30 p.m. Free. Banfill-Locke Center for the Arts, 6666 E. River Rd., Fridley; 763-574-1850.

Jazz in the Lobby Bar

Featuring JoAnn Funk on piano with Jeff Brueske on bass. Every Fri. and Sat. from Nov. 4, 7-11 p.m. Free. St. Paul Hotel, 350 Market St., St. Paul; 800-292-9292.



Machinery Hill

Every 2nd Fri., 8 p.m. Free. Black Dog Cafe, 308 Prince St., St. Paul; 651-228-9274.



World's Most Dangerous Polka Band

Every Fri. from Feb. 10, 7-10 p.m. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.

(Mark Schoening)

SATURDAY:



Mark Schoening

4 to 6 p.m. Forage Modern Workshop, 4023 E. Lake St., Minneapolis; 612-886-3603.

Comets Ov Cupid

With Celica, Betz Peterson, Typewriter, and Psychomantic Ritual Death Cult. April 15, 9 p.m. Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

The Brian Naughton Band

April 15, 9 p.m. Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.

Modist First Year Anniversary Bash

Featuring the 4onthefloor, Greg Grease, Sarah White, Nato Coles and the Blue Diamond Band, DJ Sophia Eris, and DJ Mike 2600, with live art, special beer release, and art supply drive for Free Arts MN. April 15, 11 a.m.-11:59 p.m. Free. Modist Brewing Co., 505 N. 3rd St., Minneapolis; 612-454-0258.

Transmission Presents: Disco 2017 (a night of '90s Britpop)

With $5 Newcastles all night. Hosted by Jake Rudh. 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Brit's Pub, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis; 612-332-3908.

What Tyrants

April residency featuring a variety of opening acts. Every Sat. from April 1-29, 10 p.m. Free. Grumpy's Bar & Grill Downtown, 1111 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-340-9738.

(FB event page image)

Light Grey Game Night

Bring a Japanese board game to play or try one of the new games provided by the gallery. Noon to 5 p.m. Light Grey Art Lab, 118 E. 26th St, Ste 101, Minneapolis; 612-239-2047.

Lonny Unitus Goodbye Blowout Sale

Featuring clearance sale and scratch & dent posters. April 15, 12-5 p.m. Free. Who Made Who Design Studio + Screenprint Emporium, 158 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.



Old Desert Road

With Pocketful 'a' Change (album release), Pasadena '68, and Dakota Shakedown. April 15, 10 p.m. Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.

(Vesna Kittelson)

Babel Library

New sculptures by Vesna Kittelson. Opening reception 6-8 p.m. Sat., Apr. 15. Daily from April 13-May 20. Free. Form + Content Gallery, 210 N. 2nd St., Minneapolis; 612-436-1151.



Amanda Grace

With the Twins of Franklin and Mama Caught Fire. April 15, 7 p.m. Free; donations accepted. Riverview Cafe & Wine Bar, 3745 42nd Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4200.



Bowling with the Bunny

Free event for children ages 3 to 9, featuring bowling, treats, photo booth, and a visit with the Easter Bunny. Call 612-460-0522 for reservations. April 15, 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Free. Tuttle's Eat Bowl Play, 107 Shady Oak Road, Hopkins; 952-938-4090.

(Joshua McGarvey)



Here Comes Jesus: A Video Series by Joshua McGarvey

April 15, 7:30 p.m. Free. The Soap Factory, 514 2nd St. SE, Minneapolis; 612-623-9176.

Saturday Beers and Beats with DJ Keith Millions

Weekly celebration of craft beers and cool tunes featuring DJ Keith Millions. Every Sat. from Feb. 24-April 29, 8 p.m.-12 a.m. Free. Clockwerks Brewing, 25 4th St. N., Minneapolis; 612-339-9375.



Tax March MN

This Saturday, tens of thousands of protesters are expected to march to the White House in Washington D.C. to demand that Trump release his tax statements. The movement also calls for increased transparency in politics, including disclosing potential conflicts of interest, business ties, and other situations that encourage financial bias. Folks will be marching in Minnesota, too, and all around the nation. Here in town people will be meeting on the north side of the Veterans’ Services Building (20 W. 12th St., St. Paul). Marchers will make their way from there to the State Capitol for a rally that will include speeches from Mayor Betsy Hodges, Rep. Ilhan Omar, and Sen. John Marty, among others. For more info, visit www.taxmarchmn.org. April 15, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Free. Minnesota State Capitol, 75 Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., St. Paul; 651-296-2881.







Pastry Ride

Family-friendly rides every Saturday in April to celebrate 30 Days of Biking. More info here. Every Sat. from April 1-30, 9 a.m. Perennial Cycle, 3342 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-827-8000.



Little Golden Bus Tour

Little Golden Books 75th anniversary celebration featuring interactive presentations, live character appearances, puzzles, pop-up bookstore, and Create Your Own Little Golden Book station. In the North Lot (near IKEA). April 15, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. Mall of America, 60 E. Broadway, Bloomington; 952-883-8800.

(Image via FB event page for Mosaic On a Stick)

SUNDAY:



Mosaic On a Stick

Learn how to do mosaic art with Lori Greene. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste 004, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.



Boy Kisses Comedy Showcase

7:30 p.m. Free. Universe Games, 711 W. Lake St., Minneapolis; 612-825-4066.



Comedy Open Mic

Featuring local and visiting stand up comedians, hosted by Trish Cook. Sign up begins at 6 p.m. In the Poco Loco Lounge. Every Sun. from Feb. 12, 7 p.m. Free. Pepitos Tex-Mex Bar & Grill, 4820 Chicago Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-822-2104.



Sunday School

Standup comedy followed by late night karaoke in the Library lounge bar. Every 3rd Sun., 8 p.m.-12 a.m. Free. Mercy, 901 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-252-7000.