Freeloader Friday: 38 free things to do this weekend

FRIDAY

APOPTOSIS 2016: MCAD’s Master of Fine Arts Fall Exhibition

6-9 p.m. MCAD MFA Studios and Gallery, 2201 First Ave. S., Minneapolis.



Crash Cuddle, Burn Fetish, Things That Loud

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.

Insideous, SNAFU, Extremely Brutal, Pattisserie, Non-

9 p.m. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

River Balcony Prototyping Festival

Featuring music, art, food, beer, and more in various locations. For a full lineup and more info, visit riverbalconyprototyping.wordpress.com. Fri from 5-10 pm Fri; Sat from 2-6pm. Kellogg Park, 62 Kellogg Blvd. E., St. Paul.



Jacob Hanson and James Buckley

6:30 pm. Icehouse, 2528 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis; 612-276-6523.

PBR Art Showcase: Minneapolis

Group show featuring work inspired by Pabst Blue Ribbon, with interactive installation from Rogue Citizen, and music from DJ Truckstache. 7-11pm. Gamut Gallery, 717 S. 10th St., Minneapolis; 612-367-4327.

Jack Knife & the Sharps

9pm. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.

The Women and Money Project

6 to 9pm. Katherine E. Nash Gallery, Regis Center for Art, 418 21st Ave. S., University of Minnesota, Minneapolis; 612-624-7530.

28th Annual Taste of Greece Festival

Featuring authentic Greek food, handmade desserts, live music, dancing, church tours, a Greek boutique, and kid's area with inflatables. Fri-Sat from noon to 10pm; Sun from noon to 6pm. St. Mary's Greek Orthodox Church, 3450 Irving Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-825-9595.

Seeing 40/40: Forty Years of Collecting at GMD

7 to 9pm. Goldstein Museum of Design, McNeal Hall, 1985 Buford Ave., St. Paul; 612-624-7434.

Look Where Time Takes You

Work by Lynn A. Gray and Kimchi Hoang. 6 to 9 p.m. The Quarter Gallery, 405 21st Ave. S., Regis Center for Art, Minneapolis; 612-624-7530.

Claws: 16 Illustrators Grappling with Their Obsessions

6 p.m. Public Functionary, 1400 12th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Dyani White Hawk, Storied Abstraction

6 to 9pm. Bockley Gallery, 2123 W. 21st St., Minneapolis.

SATURDAY

Jennifer Gilles

5 to 8pm. The Showroom, 615 W. Lake St., Minneapolis; 612-345-7391.

The Drug Budget, Prorenada, Jack and the Coax

10 pm. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.

Les Deux Magots; Richardson, Richardson; Dirty Bird; BOTH/AND

9 pm. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S. Minneapolis.

Bellyrama

Family yoga, kids’ yoga, live DJ, face painting, local vendors, family dance party, henna, food, belly mapping, more. 9am to noon. Lake Harriet Bandshell.

Eric Wesley's Isosceles Trapezoid Arch

6 to 8pm. Midway Contemporary Art Library 527 2nd Ave. SE, Minneapolis; 612-605-4504.

Launch Party: Red Wing Heritage Women's

Noon to 4pm. Hazel and Rose, 945 Broadway St. NE, Ste 220, Minneapolis; 612-788-4178.

Deschutes Brewery’s World's Largest Street Pub

Beer, food, family fun, concerts, and more. Beers are a $5 token each. For more info, visit www.deschutesbrewery.com. All ages. 2 to 10 p.m. Corner of North Second Avenue and North Washington Avenue, Minneapolis.

Bad Lucky

9pm. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.

Old To The New

Featuring DJ Mike 2600 and DJ Nak. 10pm. Ginger Hop, 201 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-746-0304.

Transplant Eyes

6 to 8 p.m. Instinct Art Gallery, 940 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Angry Catfish Barista Throwdown

With a Ruby Coffee Roasters tasting at 6 p.m., Wyn65 Mobile Food Emporium, Sociable Cider Werks, and Phone Drone. 6 to 10 p.m. Angry Catfish Bicycle and Coffee Bar, 4208 28th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-1538.

Laura Stack and Melissa Loop: Paintings

7 to 10 p.m. Rosalux Gallery, 1400 Van Buren St. NE, Minneapolis.

Twin Cities Pagan Pride Fall Festival

Featuring workshops, rituals, discussions, vendors, food drive, and entertainment. 10am-6pm. Minnehaha Park and Falls, 4801 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis; 612-230-6400.

Golden Home Mishaps/Herd Mentality/Miracles and Happenstance

Curt LeMieux creates 34 presidential portraits, Ruthann Godollei reflects on the current election, and new pieces by Donovan Durham and Bonnie Thorne. 6 to 9 p.m. Soo Visual Arts Center, 2909 Bryant Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-871-2263.

2016 Selby Ave JazzFest

Featuring Kirk Whalum, Anthony Walker Review featuring Carl Walker, the Men of New Hope, Brio Brass, Walker West Music Academy's Urban Legends of Jazz, and Selby Ave Brass Band, with local food vendors, family activities, and live artist demonstrations. 11am-8pm. Golden Thyme Coffee and Café, 921 Selby Ave., St. Paul; 651-645-1340.

THCC Community BBQ

Featuring family-friendly games and activities, live music, and free food. 11am-3pm. The Holy Christian Church, 125 Stevens St. W., St. Paul; 651-290-9673.

Open Streets Minneapolis: Broadway

Broadway Ave., from Lyndale Ave. N. to Penn Ave. N., closes to cars. With open biking, walking, and skating, plus special happenings. For more info visit openstreetsmpls.com. 11am - 5pm.

Reggae Fesitval

Featuring Ras Kelly, Dred I Dread, MindSettaz, DJ Virgo, and the Non-Prophets. All ages. 1-10pm. Harriet Brewing, 3036 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis; 651-225-2184.

Minneapolis Monarch Festival

Featuring music, art activities, games, food, and monarch-themed events and parade. More info at www.monarchfestival.org. 10am - 4pm. Lake Nokomis Community Center, 2401 E. Minnehaha Parkway, Minneapolis; 612-370-4938.

SUNDAY

Materiality: Inside/Out

Work by Jim Proctortman, Fern Keniston, Presley Martin, Alis Olsen, and Teri Power displayed inside the galleries and outside in Manomin Park. 1 to 4pm. Banfill-Locke Center for the Arts, 6666 E. River Rd., Fridley; 763-574-1850.

Goldzilla

Largest gathering of Golden Retrievers in America, with 5K walk, pet activities, and raising awareness for Retrieve a Golden of Minnesota. More info at goldzilla.ragom.org. 8:30am-2pm. Long Lake Regional Park, 1500 Old Highway 8, New Brighton.

Fall Beertique at Lift Bridge Brewery

Beer and shopping. Noon to 4 p.m. Lift Bridge Beer Company, 1900 Tower Dr. W., Stillwater, 888-430-2337.

September Free Ice Cream Tasting at Urban Growler

With S'mores Ice Cream, Sweet Corn Blueberry, and 15 or so other flavors from Sweet Science. 2 to 5 p.m. 2325 Endicott St., St. Paul; 651-340-5793.

Olympiada

Day full of fitness activities, featuring 5K fun run, Ninja Warrior competition, ultimate frisbee, 3-on-3 basketball tournament, and family fun games. 9am-5pm. Free; some events have fees. Sabes Jewish Community Center, 4330 Cedar Lake Rd. S., St. Louis Park; 952-381-3400.

Minnesota Comic Book Convention

Featuring dealers buying and selling vintage and new comic books, with related collectibles. For more info, visit www.epguides.com/comics. 10am-4pm. Mermaid Event Center, 2200 Highway 10, Moundsview; 763-784-7350.