FRIDAY:

Vegan Filled Croissant Pop-Up

Pastries by Eureka Compass. 3-6 p.m. Fri.; 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sat. 629 Aldine St., St. Paul.

Unstoppable Force: Women Artists, Here and Now

Work by Lynn Geesaman, Valerie Jenkins, Shana Kaplow, Barbara Kreft, Jantje Visscher, and Harriet Dell. Artist talk 7 p.m. Sat., Jun. 10. Public reception 6-8 p.m. Sat., May 27. Every Thu., Fri., and Sat. from May 25-July 1, 12-6 p.m. Free. Form + Content Gallery, 210 N. 2nd St., Minneapolis; 612-436-1151.

Vinyl Club

All vinyl nights with variety of DJs. Every Fri. and Sat. from March 9, 10:30 p.m. Free. The Lexington, 1096 Grand Ave., St. Paul; 651-222-5878.



World's Most Dangerous Polka Band

Every Fri. from Feb. 10, 7-10 p.m. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.



(Burn Fetish)



Burn Fetish

With Karate Break, Muscle Beach, and Speedweed. May 26, 9 p.m. Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.



Midlife

8 p.m. Excelsior Brewing Company, 421 Third St. S., Excelsior.



Cold World

Featuring paintings, prints, and other artwork from artists painting live at Soundset. May 26, 7-11 p.m. Free. CO Exhibitions, 1101 Stinson Blvd. NE, Minneapolis; 612-379-4151.



Jeremy Walker

May 26, 6:30 p.m. Free. Vieux Carre, 408 St. Peter St., St. Paul; 612-332-5299.



Maurice Jacox

May 26, 7:30 p.m. Free. Crooners Lounge & Supper Club, 6161 Hwy. 65 NE, Minneapolis; 763-571-9020.







Good Night Gold Dust

With Oh My Love. May 26, 10 p.m. Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.



Jazz in the Lobby Bar

Featuring JoAnn Funk on piano with Jeff Brueske on bass. Every Fri. and Sat. from Nov. 4, 7-11 p.m. Free. St. Paul Hotel, 350 Market St., St. Paul; 800-292-9292.



Party Monster Fridays

Upbeat pop dance music, with 2 for 1 drink specials and free cover if in costume. 21+. May 26, 10 p.m.-2 a.m. $5; free if in costume. Ground Zero Nightclub, 15 4th St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-378-5115.



Soul Tree

May 26, 9 p.m. Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.



The Comedy Corner Open Mic Night

10 p.m. Free. The Corner Bar, 1501 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-339-4333.

(Tanner Johnson)

The Endless Quest and A Biographical Representation of Life in the Forest

Photograph exhibitions by Tanner Johnson and Matt Moss. Opening reception 7-10 p.m. Fri., May 26. Daily from May 26-July 14. Free. Light Grey Art Lab, 118 E. 26th St., Minneapolis; 612-239-2047.

Wanderlust: The Iceland Residency Exhibition

Group show featuring artists from 2016 Iceland residency. Opening reception 7-10 p.m. Fri., May 26. Daily from May 26-July 14. Free. Light Grey Art Lab, 118 E. 26th St., Minneapolis; 612-239-2047.

Unimaginable Animals

Illustrative ode to field guides. Opening reception 7-10 p.m. Fri., May 26. Daily from May 26-July 14. Free. Light Grey Art Lab, 118 E. 26th St., Minneapolis; 612-239-2047.



Bill Lunn

Author presents his book, Heart of a Ranger. May 26, 7 p.m. Free. Magers & Quinn Booksellers, 3038 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-822-4611.



SATURDAY:

Memory Lanes Block Party 2017

Featuring Dillinger Four, Sarah White, Birthday Suits, JC Brooks, Sophia Eris, Monica LaPlante, Shannon Blowtorch, Tony Peachka, and more. Daily from May 27-28, 3 p.m.-2 a.m. $5; free after 10 p.m. Memory Lanes, 2520 26th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-721-6211.

Hey, That's My Jam Dance Party

Featuring Hey There Handsome and Slow Moe. May 27, 10 p.m. Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.



Donuts and Dogs Fundraiser

Beer and donuts from Glam Doll Donuts benefit Secondhand Hounds. Dogs welcome. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. HeadFlyer Brewing, 861 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.





Stanley's Bark-B-Q on the Pawtio Kick Off

Dog-friendly patio drinkin with BBQ. Saturday and Sundays, 2-8 p.m. Stanley's Northeast Bar Room, 2500 University Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-788-2529.



Conspiracy of Strange Girls

Shop from witchy, natural, subversive, and creative local makers. Saturday, 7-10 p.m. Modern Times, 3200 Chicago Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-886-3882.

Back Alley

May 27, 9 p.m. Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.



Cat & Fox

With Degenerate Era, Products, Senior Video, and Wicked Tamazusa. May 27, 9 p.m. Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.





Strider Race Series

An adorable toddlers' race. RSVP by Friday. Saturday, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Seven Spokes Bike Shop, 1044 Cleveland Ave. S., St. Paul; 651-698-2453.

Debbie Duncan

May 27, 7:30 p.m. Free. Crooners Lounge & Supper Club, 6161 Hwy. 65 NE, Minneapolis; 763-571-9020.



Scott Graves

May 27, 6 p.m. Free. Vieux Carre, 408 St. Peter St., St. Paul; 612-332-5299.



SUNDAY:



Maker Days at Linden Hills Farmers Market

Minneapolis Craft Market joins forces with Linden Hills Farmers Market. Sunday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Settergren of Linden Hills, 2813 43rd St. W., Minneapolis.

Tragic Death

With Non and Violence Condoned. May 28, 9 p.m. Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

612Brew's Hidden Beach Party

Featuring live music, freebies, contests, $4 select taps. Sunday, 7-11:30 p.m. Lord Fletcher's Old Lake Lodge, 3746 Sunset Dr., Spring Park.

Boy Kisses Comedy Showcase

Every Sun., 7:30 p.m. Free. Universe Games, 711 W. Lake St., Minneapolis; 612-825-4066.

Fair State University: Citizen Social

Free education series helps people understand how state and local bodies work together with communities and neighorhoods. Tiny Footprint Coffee will be sampling in the taproom. Sunday, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Fair State Brewing Cooperative, 2506 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-444-3209.

Comedy Open Mic

Featuring local and visiting standup comedians, hosted by Trish Cook. Sign up begins at 6 p.m. In the Poco Loco Lounge. Every Sun., 7 p.m. Free. Pepitos Tex-Mex Bar & Grill, 4820 Chicago Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-822-2104.



Sam Miltich & Dave Karr Play the Music of Lester Young

May 28, 7 p.m. Free. Crooners Lounge & Supper Club, 6161 Hwy. 65 NE, Minneapolis; 763-571-9020.

