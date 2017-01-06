Freeloader Friday: 30 free things to do this weekend

FRIDAY:

Deterioration

With Cokskar, Spicoli, Plagued Insanity, and Maggot. Jan. 6, 9 p.m. Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.



First Fridays with the Wibesmen

Every 1st Fri., 8-10 p.m. Free. Golden's Cafe and Deli, 275 E. 4th St., 1st floor, St. Paul; 651-224-8888.



Folk Landscapes: Presented by Lakes Area Music Festival

Featuring violinist Francesca Anderegg, cellist Scott Lykins, and pianist Tanya Gabrielian, with cocktail hour beginning at 6 p.m. RSVP at lamf.brownpapertickets.com. Jan. 6, 7 p.m. Free; RSVP encouraged. The Woman's Club of Minneapolis, 410 Oak Grove St., Minneapolis; 612-813-5300.



Hotel

With Jonathan Ackerman Every 1st Fri., 9 p.m. Free. Kitty Cat Klub, 315 14th Ave. SE, Minneapolis; 612-331-9800.



Jazz in the Lobby Bar

Featuring JoAnn Funk on piano with Jeff Brueske on bass. Every Fri. and Sat. from Nov. 4, 7-11 p.m. Free. St. Paul Hotel, 350 Market St., St. Paul; 800-292-9292.



Joyann Parker

Jan. 6, 9 p.m. Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.



Judi Vinar

Jan. 6, 7:30 p.m. Free. Crooners Lounge & Supper Club, 6161 Hwy. 65 NE, Minneapolis; 763-571-9020.



Lowertown First Fridays

Featuring special receptions, open studios, demonstrations, and more throughout the neighborhood. For more info, visit lowertownfirstfridays.org. Every 1st Fri., 6-9 p.m. Free. Lowertown, 5th St. E. & Sibley St., St Paul.



Minneapolis WinterSkate

Free public skating rink with a warming house and complimentary skate rental. Daily from Nov. 23-March 31. Free. Loring Park, 1382 Willow St., Minneapolis.



Outdoor Ice Rink

Free ice skating during mall hours through February 19. Daily from Nov. 19-Feb. 19. Free. Southdale Center, 10 Southdale Center, Edina; 952-925-7874.



Party Monster Fridays

Upbeat dance music in a Gothic horror themed venue, with drink specials, and free cover if in costume. Every Fri. from June 10, 10 p.m.-2 a.m. $5; free if in costume. Ground Zero Nightclub, 15 4th St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-378-5115.



The Comedy Corner Open Mic Night

10 p.m. Free. The Corner Bar, 1501 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-339-4333.



Wavy Maze (CD Release Show)

With Dan Mariska and the Boys Choir and Mayfair. Jan. 6, 10 p.m. Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.



Wells Fargo Winter Skate

This season, downtown St. Paul is turning into a winter wonderland, full of simple pleasures like twinkling lights and a giant rink open to all. Now through the end of the Saint Paul Winter Carnival, Rice Park will be illuminated each night with a flurry of festive lights strung from tall trees. Meanwhile, over by the Landmark Center, guests will take to the ice, where the rink will welcome casual skaters and hockey teams who reserve a time. Take a date or your family. Bring your own skates, borrow them for free if you bank at Wells Fargo, or pay $4 to rent a pair. For more info, visit www.visitsaintpaul.com. Daily from Nov. 19-Feb. 28. Free. Landmark Center, 75 W. 5th St., St. Paul; 651-292-3293.



SATURDAY:

Art Shanty Projects Kick-Off Event

You’ll have to wait until February for the Art Shanty Projects to return to White Bear Lake for weekends filled with wacky parties, creative collaborations, and whimsical artworks. This Saturday, however, you can get a sneak peek at what’s in store. Photography and other ephemera celebrating and reflecting on the shanties, which kicked off in 2005, will be on display. Guests will also be able to investigate mini-installations showcasing this year’s festival, which include the return of the Pedal Bear Bike and the Shanty of Misfit Toys. If you’re feeling musical, join Norae Shanty’s Mike Hoyt for some karaoke. Appetizers, drinks, and items for sale will round out this evening, which will serve as a benefit party as well. Jan. 7, 6-9 p.m. Free. Soo Visual Arts Center, 2909 Bryant Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-871-2263.



Finally, A Festival That Isn't Longer Than Your Attention Span

Featuring the work of local artists, illustrators, and cartoonists, with music by Wes Langill, treats, and beverages. More info here. Jan. 7, 7:30-10 p.m. Free; donations suggested. Minnehaha Free Space, 3747 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis; 612-729-3733.



Free First Saturday: Here and There

The Walker Art Center’s monthly family-friendly happening kicks off 2017 with a variety of fun for kids and grownups. Check out quirky decor and architecture in the “Question the Wall Itself” exhibition, or gaze upon the ephemera of Chris Larson’s “Land Speed Record,” which is closing soon. Larson will be leading hands-on art activities this day. Hayao Miyazaki’s 1988 film, the adorable My Neighbor Totoro, will be screening in the Walker Cinema at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. The animated flick follows two sisters who befriend a variety of colorful woodland creatures in rural Japan. Jan. 7, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Free. Walker Art Center, 1750 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-375-7600.



Dance party fundraiser for $15Now MN.

Jan. 7, 10 p.m. Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.





Heart and Soul: Portraiture and the Body

Eighteen artists explore the depths of human emotion through. Opening reception 2-4 p.m. Sat., Jan. 7. Free. Flow Art Space, 308 E. Prince St., St. Paul; 612-564-3569.



Mr. Winky

Jan. 7, 9 p.m. Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.

Raise the Roof to Raise the Wage



Willie Murphy

Jan. 7, 7:30 p.m. Free. Crooners Lounge & Supper Club, 6161 Hwy. 65 NE, Minneapolis; 763-571-9020.





The Rematch: James Wrayge and Duane Ditty

Abstract art. 7-10 p.m. Rosalux Gallery, 1400 Van Buren St NE, Ste. 195, Minneapolis.

Spirit of America Dance Championship

Featuring dance teams from junior high, senior high, and college. Jan. 7, 9 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Free. Mall of America Best Buy Rotunda, 365 N. Garden, Bloomington; 952-883-8800.



The Coax

With the Hottman Sisters and Wild Age. Jan. 7, 10 p.m. Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.

SUNDAY:

Reaching Backward, Reaching Forward: Tracing Histories

Work by Kit Leffler and Monica Sheets. 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, January 8. Free. Banfill-Locke Center for the Arts, 6666 E. River Rd., Fridley; 763-574-1850.

Boy Kisses Comedy Showcase

7:30 p.m. Free. Universe Games, 711 W. Lake St., Minneapolis; 612-825-4066.



Hot Black Funky

Every Sun. 8:30 p.m. Free. Whiskey Junction, 901 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-338-9550.



Minnesota Comic Book Convention

Featuring dealers with comics from past and present, collectibles, and comic book buyers. More info at www.epguides.com/comics. Jan. 8, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. Mermaid Event Center, 2200 Highway 10, Moundsview; 763-784-7350.



Sherlock Viewing Party

RSVP and more info at www.tpt.org/event/sherlock-viewing-party. Jan. 8, 6-9 p.m. Free; RSVP required. Twin Cities Public Television, 172 E. 4th St., St. Paul; 651-222-1717.