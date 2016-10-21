Freeloader Friday: 30 free things to do this weekend
This weekend there's plenty to see and do, including some pre-Halloween fun, live music, and even some free art. Come take a look and plan your weekend.
FRIDAY:
Minneapolis Art Lending Library Fall Lending Event
At each event, guests are invited to peruse the 100-plus pieces, which include paintings, photography, prints, and sculptures. See something you like? Check it out like a library book and enjoy it in your home or workplace for three months. For more info, visit www.artlending.org. 5-8 p.m. Bryant Square Neighborhood Center, 3101 Bryant Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-370-4907.
The Slow Death
With Arms Aloft and Tight Whips. 9 p.m. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.
Braver, Lutheran Heat, Constant Insult
10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.
40th Annual Members’ Juried Exhibition
Group show in the Inez Greenberg Gallery, juried by Teresa Engeltjes. 6 to 8 p.m. Artistry at Bloomington Center for the Arts, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Rd., Bloomington; 952-563-8587.
60th Anniversary Concert featuring Johnny Holm Band
Featuring door prizes and specials. 7:30 p.m. Medina Entertainment Center, 500 Hwy. 55, Hamel; 763-478-6661.
Explore Minnesota Slopes Ski & Snowboard Expo
Featuring area retailers, businesses, and representatives from ski hills from around the state, with discounted season passes and lift tickets available. Fri.-Sat. 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Mall of America Best Buy Rotunda, 365 N. Garden, Bloomington; 952-883-8800.
Joyann Parker and Sweet Tea
9 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.
Lisa Wenger Band
7:30 p.m. Crooners Lounge & Supper Club, 6161 Hwy 65 NE, Minneapolis; 763-571-9020.
MN Sinfonia: In Memory of Jacqui Gardner
7 p.m. Metropolitan State University, 1501 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-659-7300.
Malcolm Myers Prints: A Retrospective
Solo exhibition by Minnesotan artist. Regis Center for Art, 405 21st Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-625-8096.
West of Central
A woman finds herself on a tangled trail of deceit, corruption, and treacherous backroom deals in this play reading. 7 p.m. The Playwrights' Center, 2301 Franklin Ave. E., Minneapolis; 612-332-7481.
SATURDAY:
Borrachos Inc. (10th Anniversary Party)
With Murrieta, Grapedoor, and Junkyard Hooligans. 9 p.m. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.
Lowertown Art Show
Group show. 6 to 10 p.m. AZ Gallery, 308 Prince St., St. Paul; 651-255-6624.
16MM
Selection of films curated by Phil Harder with live soundtrack by Spook Town Glamour. 10 p.m. The Draft Horse, 117 14th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-208-1476.
Business Man, Doug Otto and the Getaways, Christine Hoberg
10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.
Battle of the Food Trucks
Featuring over a dozen Minnesota food trucks, with beer garden, and kids area, with portion of proceeds benefiting charity. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Maplewood Mall, 3001 White Bear Ave., Roseville; 612-770-5020.
All-Grain Brewing Talk
11 a.m. Midwest Supplies: Home Brewing and Winemaking, 5825 Excelsior Blvd., Minneapolis; 888-449-2739.
Beyond Bars: Voices of Incarceration
Annual reading from the Minnesota Prison Writing Workshop, with a Q&A session and informal discussion. 7 p.m. Hamline University Klas Center, 1537 Taylor Ave., St. Paul; 651-962-5000.
Freak Show
Group show featuring local artists. 5 to 11 p.m. Studio Payne, 1129 Payne Ave., St. Paul; 651-230-7767.
Mark Frost
The Twin Peaks co-creator presents The Secret History of Twin Peaks. RSVP here. 6 p.m. Grace Trinity Community Church, 1430 W. 28th St., Minneapolis; 612-872-8266.
Patty Peterson and Friends
7:30 p.m. Crooners Lounge & Supper Club, 6161 Hwy 65 NE, Minneapolis; 763-571-9020.
Snak Attack
9 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.
The Remains
Play reading explores gay divorce. 7 p.m. The Playwrights' Center, 2301 Franklin Ave. E., Minneapolis; 612-332-7481.
Also at the Playwrights' Center:
We the Invisibles
A play about people from all over the globe working at New York's luxury hotels. 1 p.m. The Playwrights' Center, 2301 Franklin Ave. E., Minneapolis; 612-332-7481.
Wheel Fun Rentals Pumpkin Patch
Featuring a pumpkins patch, bounce house, bike and surrey rentals, games, and concessions. Sat. and Sun. from Sep. 24-Oct 31. 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Veterans Memorial Park, 6335 Portland Ave. S., Richfield; 612-861-9350.
SUNDAY:
Trash Film Debauchery: Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2
8 p.m. Bedlam Lowertown, 213 Fourth St. E., St. Paul.
BooFest
Featuring trick-or-treating, pony rides, coloring and costume contests, a petting zoo. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Grand Avenue, St. Paul.
Intro to Brewing
Noon. Midwest Supplies: Home Brewing and Winemaking, 5825 Excelsior Blvd., Minneapolis; 888-449-2739.
Playwriting Fellows Showcase
The current Jerome and McKnight playwriting fellows participate in staged readings of scenes from new plays. Noon. The Playwrights' Center, 2301 Franklin Ave. E., Minneapolis, MN; 612-332-7481.