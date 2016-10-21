Freeloader Friday: 30 free things to do this weekend

FRIDAY:

Minneapolis Art Lending Library Fall Lending Event

At each event, guests are invited to peruse the 100-plus pieces, which include paintings, photography, prints, and sculptures. See something you like? Check it out like a library book and enjoy it in your home or workplace for three months. For more info, visit www.artlending.org. 5-8 p.m. Bryant Square Neighborhood Center, 3101 Bryant Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-370-4907.

The Slow Death

With Arms Aloft and Tight Whips. 9 p.m. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

Braver, Lutheran Heat, Constant Insult

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.



40th Annual Members’ Juried Exhibition

Group show in the Inez Greenberg Gallery, juried by Teresa Engeltjes. 6 to 8 p.m. Artistry at Bloomington Center for the Arts, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Rd., Bloomington; 952-563-8587.

60th Anniversary Concert featuring Johnny Holm Band

Featuring door prizes and specials. 7:30 p.m. Medina Entertainment Center, 500 Hwy. 55, Hamel; 763-478-6661.

Explore Minnesota Slopes Ski & Snowboard Expo

Featuring area retailers, businesses, and representatives from ski hills from around the state, with discounted season passes and lift tickets available. Fri.-Sat. 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Mall of America Best Buy Rotunda, 365 N. Garden, Bloomington; 952-883-8800.

Joyann Parker and Sweet Tea

9 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.

Lisa Wenger Band

7:30 p.m. Crooners Lounge & Supper Club, 6161 Hwy 65 NE, Minneapolis; 763-571-9020.

MN Sinfonia: In Memory of Jacqui Gardner

7 p.m. Metropolitan State University, 1501 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-659-7300.



Malcolm Myers Prints: A Retrospective

Solo exhibition by Minnesotan artist. Regis Center for Art, 405 21st Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-625-8096.

West of Central

A woman finds herself on a tangled trail of deceit, corruption, and treacherous backroom deals in this play reading. 7 p.m. The Playwrights' Center, 2301 Franklin Ave. E., Minneapolis; 612-332-7481.

SATURDAY:

Borrachos Inc. (10th Anniversary Party)

With Murrieta, Grapedoor, and Junkyard Hooligans. 9 p.m. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

Lowertown Art Show

Group show. 6 to 10 p.m. AZ Gallery, 308 Prince St., St. Paul; 651-255-6624.

16MM

Selection of films curated by Phil Harder with live soundtrack by Spook Town Glamour. 10 p.m. The Draft Horse, 117 14th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-208-1476.

Business Man, Doug Otto and the Getaways, Christine Hoberg

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.

Battle of the Food Trucks

Featuring over a dozen Minnesota food trucks, with beer garden, and kids area, with portion of proceeds benefiting charity. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Maplewood Mall, 3001 White Bear Ave., Roseville; 612-770-5020.

All-Grain Brewing Talk

11 a.m. Midwest Supplies: Home Brewing and Winemaking, 5825 Excelsior Blvd., Minneapolis; 888-449-2739.

Beyond Bars: Voices of Incarceration

Annual reading from the Minnesota Prison Writing Workshop, with a Q&A session and informal discussion. 7 p.m. Hamline University Klas Center, 1537 Taylor Ave., St. Paul; 651-962-5000.

Freak Show

Group show featuring local artists. 5 to 11 p.m. Studio Payne, 1129 Payne Ave., St. Paul; 651-230-7767.

Mark Frost

The Twin Peaks co-creator presents The Secret History of Twin Peaks. RSVP here. 6 p.m. Grace Trinity Community Church, 1430 W. 28th St., Minneapolis; 612-872-8266.

Patty Peterson and Friends

7:30 p.m. Crooners Lounge & Supper Club, 6161 Hwy 65 NE, Minneapolis; 763-571-9020.

Snak Attack

9 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.

The Remains

Play reading explores gay divorce. 7 p.m. The Playwrights' Center, 2301 Franklin Ave. E., Minneapolis; 612-332-7481.



Also at the Playwrights' Center:

We the Invisibles

A play about people from all over the globe working at New York's luxury hotels. 1 p.m. The Playwrights' Center, 2301 Franklin Ave. E., Minneapolis; 612-332-7481.

Wheel Fun Rentals Pumpkin Patch

Featuring a pumpkins patch, bounce house, bike and surrey rentals, games, and concessions. Sat. and Sun. from Sep. 24-Oct 31. 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Veterans Memorial Park, 6335 Portland Ave. S., Richfield; 612-861-9350.





Trash Film Debauchery: Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2

8 p.m. Bedlam Lowertown, 213 Fourth St. E., St. Paul.



BooFest

Featuring trick-or-treating, pony rides, coloring and costume contests, a petting zoo. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Grand Avenue, St. Paul.

Intro to Brewing

Noon. Midwest Supplies: Home Brewing and Winemaking, 5825 Excelsior Blvd., Minneapolis; 888-449-2739.

Playwriting Fellows Showcase

The current Jerome and McKnight playwriting fellows participate in staged readings of scenes from new plays. Noon. The Playwrights' Center, 2301 Franklin Ave. E., Minneapolis, MN; 612-332-7481.