Freeloader Friday: 27 free things to do this weekend

FRIDAY:

Summer Pop-Up Art Exhibit and Patio Party

Presented by Hennepin Theatre Trust's Made Here, featuring work by five local painters, and a DJ set by Keith Millions. 6-9 p.m. Kieran's Irish Pub, 85 6th St. N., Minneapolis.

Despise

With Distant Friends, Hildifyr, and Violence Condoned. 9 p.m. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Eric Sommer

9 p.m. Viking Bar, 1829 Riverside Ave., Minneapolis.

Harrison Street

9 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Jeremy Walker, Southside Aces

6, 9 p.m. Vieux Carre, 408 St. Peter St., St. Paul.

Little Man

With the Boot. 10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Music and Movies: The Parent Trap

With Cactus Blossoms. 7:30 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Parkway, Minneapolis.

Woodbury Days

Featuring live music, sports tournaments, Taste of Woodbury, carnival rides, fireworks, and more. For more info visit www.woodburydays.com. 4-10 p.m. Fri., 9:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Sat., 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.Ojibwe Park, 2695 Ojibwe Dr., Woodbury.

Sweet Tea

7:30 p.m. Crooners Lounge & Supper Club, 6161 Hwy 65 NE, Minneapolis.

The Canopic Jar of My Sins

Justin Maxwell reads from his play about Ralph Wiley, the inventor of modern plastic, as he is forced into a show trial adjudicated by an angel, a dead bird, and Roger Waters. Every Fri.-Sat. 6 p.m.Swandive Theatre Headquarters, 2313 E. 35th St., Minneapolis.

The Comedy Corner Open Mic Night

10 p.m. The Corner Bar, 1501 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Free at the Fair (with admission):

Unite in Purple

With Prince tributes on free music stages, a dance party at Carousel Park, buildings and rides lit purple, and fireworks. Score glow bracelets and purple buttons while supplies last. Visit www.mnstatefair.org for more info. 5 p.m. to midnight. ($11-$13.) Minnesota State Fairgrounds, 1265 Snelling Ave. N., St. Paul.

G. Love and Special Sauce

Fri.-Sat. 8:30 p.m. Leinie Lodge Bandshell, 1265 Snelling Ave. N., MN State Fairgrounds, St. Paul.

SATURDAY

Art Unloaded: End of Summer Art & Supply Sale

Discounted art supplies and prints. With snacks, drinks, and music from DJ Egypto Knuckles. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Public Functionary, 1400 12th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Animal Lover

With Dimensionals, Channel Surf, and Muscle Beach. 9 p.m. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.



Chalk Walk

The sidewalks will be the canvas at Chalk Walk, a daylong festival where artists will create live art for all to see. During the celebration, guests will be invited to help out or merely appreciate the work. Bring chalk and create your own piece as well. The day will also include live music, food and drink, and other fun. Noon to 6 p.m. Harrison Park, 1518 5th Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Guthrie Open House

Featuring backstage self-guided tours, storytelling corner, mask-making station, mini-classes, costumes, and props. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Guthrie Theater, 818 S. 2nd St., Minneapolis.

Nikki Roux and Rich Rue

6 p.m. Vieux Carre, 408 St. Peter St., St. Paul.

Snak Attack

9 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

The Halley DeVestern Band

7 p.m. Wild Tymes Sports Bar & Grill, 33 W. 7th Pl., St. Paul.

SUNDAY

Five Watt Flea Market

Books, records, vintage wear, artisan treats, ceramics, and jewelry from vendors like Black Spoke Leather, Caroline Sebastian Vintage, Borealis Wool Co., Double Peace Studio, Shiznit Vintage, Motelprint Studio, and Soft Abuse Records. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Five Watt Coffee, 3745 Nicollet Ave S., Minneapolis.

Boy Kisses Comedy Showcase

7:30 p.m. Universe Games, 711 W. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Hot Black Funky

8:30 p.m. Whiskey Junction, 901 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis.

International Go Topless Day

Go topless. Event is dog- and kid-friendly. For more info on the national movement, visit facebook.com/gotopless. 1 p.m. Gold Medal Park, 900 S. 2nd St., Minneapolis.

Pet Party

Featuring pet-related family activities, pet costume party, photographer, story time, balloon animals, art projects, and K-9 demo from Plymouth Police Department. 1-4 p.m. Sabes Jewish Community Center, 4330 Cedar Lake Rd. S., St. Louis Park.

Vikings First Home Game Party

Game shown on all six screens, with music from a DJ following the game. Noon. Viking Bar, 1829 Riverside Ave., Minneapolis.

Voices of Wisdom

Group show featuring artwork by the Jewish Artists' Laboratory. Closing party in conjunction with Art Beat. 6-9 p.m. Sabes Jewish Community Center, 4330 Cedar Lake Rd. S., St. Louis Park.