Freeloader Friday: 27 free things to do this weekend
This week in free things to do we have a few pop-up markets, live music, and more. Come take a look at our list and plan your weekend.
FRIDAY:
Summer Pop-Up Art Exhibit and Patio Party
Presented by Hennepin Theatre Trust's Made Here, featuring work by five local painters, and a DJ set by Keith Millions. 6-9 p.m. Kieran's Irish Pub, 85 6th St. N., Minneapolis.
Despise
With Distant Friends, Hildifyr, and Violence Condoned. 9 p.m. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.
Eric Sommer
9 p.m. Viking Bar, 1829 Riverside Ave., Minneapolis.
Harrison Street
9 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.
Jeremy Walker, Southside Aces
6, 9 p.m. Vieux Carre, 408 St. Peter St., St. Paul.
Little Man
With the Boot. 10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.
Music and Movies: The Parent Trap
With Cactus Blossoms. 7:30 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Parkway, Minneapolis.
Woodbury Days
Featuring live music, sports tournaments, Taste of Woodbury, carnival rides, fireworks, and more. For more info visit www.woodburydays.com. 4-10 p.m. Fri., 9:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Sat., 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.Ojibwe Park, 2695 Ojibwe Dr., Woodbury.
Sweet Tea
7:30 p.m. Crooners Lounge & Supper Club, 6161 Hwy 65 NE, Minneapolis.
The Canopic Jar of My Sins
Justin Maxwell reads from his play about Ralph Wiley, the inventor of modern plastic, as he is forced into a show trial adjudicated by an angel, a dead bird, and Roger Waters. Every Fri.-Sat. 6 p.m.Swandive Theatre Headquarters, 2313 E. 35th St., Minneapolis.
The Comedy Corner Open Mic Night
10 p.m. The Corner Bar, 1501 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis.
Free at the Fair (with admission):
Unite in Purple
With Prince tributes on free music stages, a dance party at Carousel Park, buildings and rides lit purple, and fireworks. Score glow bracelets and purple buttons while supplies last. Visit www.mnstatefair.org for more info. 5 p.m. to midnight. ($11-$13.) Minnesota State Fairgrounds, 1265 Snelling Ave. N., St. Paul.
G. Love and Special Sauce
Fri.-Sat. 8:30 p.m. Leinie Lodge Bandshell, 1265 Snelling Ave. N., MN State Fairgrounds, St. Paul.
SATURDAY
Art Unloaded: End of Summer Art & Supply Sale
Discounted art supplies and prints. With snacks, drinks, and music from DJ Egypto Knuckles. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Public Functionary, 1400 12th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.
Animal Lover
With Dimensionals, Channel Surf, and Muscle Beach. 9 p.m. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.
Chalk Walk
The sidewalks will be the canvas at Chalk Walk, a daylong festival where artists will create live art for all to see. During the celebration, guests will be invited to help out or merely appreciate the work. Bring chalk and create your own piece as well. The day will also include live music, food and drink, and other fun. Noon to 6 p.m. Harrison Park, 1518 5th Ave. N., Minneapolis.
Guthrie Open House
Featuring backstage self-guided tours, storytelling corner, mask-making station, mini-classes, costumes, and props. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Guthrie Theater, 818 S. 2nd St., Minneapolis.
Nikki Roux and Rich Rue
6 p.m. Vieux Carre, 408 St. Peter St., St. Paul.
Snak Attack
9 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.
The Halley DeVestern Band
7 p.m. Wild Tymes Sports Bar & Grill, 33 W. 7th Pl., St. Paul.
SUNDAY
Five Watt Flea Market
Books, records, vintage wear, artisan treats, ceramics, and jewelry from vendors like Black Spoke Leather, Caroline Sebastian Vintage, Borealis Wool Co., Double Peace Studio, Shiznit Vintage, Motelprint Studio, and Soft Abuse Records. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Five Watt Coffee, 3745 Nicollet Ave S., Minneapolis.
Boy Kisses Comedy Showcase
7:30 p.m. Universe Games, 711 W. Lake St., Minneapolis.
Hot Black Funky
8:30 p.m. Whiskey Junction, 901 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis.
International Go Topless Day
Go topless. Event is dog- and kid-friendly. For more info on the national movement, visit facebook.com/gotopless. 1 p.m. Gold Medal Park, 900 S. 2nd St., Minneapolis.
Pet Party
Featuring pet-related family activities, pet costume party, photographer, story time, balloon animals, art projects, and K-9 demo from Plymouth Police Department. 1-4 p.m. Sabes Jewish Community Center, 4330 Cedar Lake Rd. S., St. Louis Park.
Vikings First Home Game Party
Game shown on all six screens, with music from a DJ following the game. Noon. Viking Bar, 1829 Riverside Ave., Minneapolis.
Voices of Wisdom
Group show featuring artwork by the Jewish Artists' Laboratory. Closing party in conjunction with Art Beat. 6-9 p.m. Sabes Jewish Community Center, 4330 Cedar Lake Rd. S., St. Louis Park.