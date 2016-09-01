Freeloader Friday: 27 free things to do Labor Day weekend
This week in free things to do we have arts shows, dance parties, pole vaulting, and more. Come take a look and plan your weekend.
Friday:
Lowertown First Fridays
Featuring gallery shows, open studios, and more. For more info, visit lowertownfirstfridays.org. 6-9 p.m. Lowertown, 5th St. E. & Sibley St., St Paul, MN.
Canvas Jam
Collaborative event featuring three visuals artists and three musicians. 6 p.m. Bedlam Theatre Lowertown, 213 E. 4th St., St Paul, MN; 651-209-0597.
Cornbread Harris
6-9 p.m. Loring Pasta Bar, 327 14th Ave. SE, Minneapolis, MN; 612-378-4849.
First Fridays: Brazilian Jazz
Featuring Mira & Tom Kehoe with Xibaba. 8-11 p.m. Senor Wong, 111 Kellogg Blvd. E., St. Paul, MN; 651-224-2019.
Friday Night Jazz Series
Curated by Steve Kenny. 8:30 p.m. The Nicollet, 1931 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis, MN; 612-424-5513.
A Letter From the South: Paintings by Horace Imhotep
7 p.m. to midnight. City Wide Artists, 1506 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis, MN; 612-359-0828.
Hotel
With Jonathan Ackerman. 9 p.m. Kitty Cat Klub, 315 14th Ave. SE, Minneapolis, MN; 612-331-9800.
Marah in the Mainsail
9-11 p.m. Lakes & Legends Brewing Company, 1368 LaSalle Ave, Minneapolis, MN; 612-999-6020.
Swamp Kings
9 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis, MN; 612-729-4365.
The Comedy Corner Open Mic Night
10 p.m. The Corner Bar, 1501 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis, MN; 612-339-4333.
Tim Sparks & James Buckley
6:30 p.m. Icehouse, 2528 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis, MN; 612-276-6523.
Saturday:
Brit’s Pub Vault
Pole vaulting on the top of the building. 9:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Brit's Pub & Eating Establishment, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, MN; 612-332-3908.
Bryan Nichols and James Buckley
6:30 p.m. Icehouse, 2528 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis, MN; 612-276-6523.
The Dee Miller Band
9 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis, MN; 612-729-4365.
Melissa Stern, Family
The Talking Cure
Frederick R. Weisman Art Museum, 333 E. River Rd., Minneapolis, MN; 612-625-9494.
Weezer Afterpary with Pleezer
9 p.m. Viking Bar, 1829 Riverside Ave., Minneapolis, MN; 612-353-4794.
DJ Barb Abney
8 p.m. to 1 a.m. Day Block Brewing, 1105 S. Washington Ave., Minneapolis, MN; 612-617-7793.
Free First Saturday: Stage & Screen (Folk Tail)
Explore the “Paper City” gallery show. With music from Brian Laidlaw & the Family Trade, a screening of Belle and Sebastian (2013). 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Walker Art Center, 1750 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis, MN; 612-375-7600.
Andy Richter
Free with Fair admission:
Somalia's Balloon
Daily at 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 1:30 p.m. Minnesota State Fairgrounds, 1265 Snelling Ave., St. Paul; 651-288-4400. Through Monday.
Sunday:
Blues Jam
7-11 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis, MN; 612-729-4365.
Boy Kisses Comedy Showcase
7:30 p.m. Universe Games, 711 W. Lake St., Minneapolis, MN; 612-825-4066.
[email protected]
Monthly series explores short stories and the real life of F. Scott Fitzgerald. 4 p.m. Common Good Books, 38 S. Snelling Ave., St. Paul, MN; 651-225-8989.
Holly J. Hughes and BJ Hollars
Hughes reads from her new poetry collection, Passings: Poems, and Hollars reads from his memoir, Flock Together: A Love Affair with Extinct Birds. 5 p.m. Magers & Quinn Booksellers, 3038 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis, MN; 612-822-4611.
Hot Black Funky
8:30 p.m. Whiskey Junction, 901 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis, MN; 612-338-9550.
The Great Hinckley Fire 1894: The New Climate
Group show. Schmidt Artist Lofts, 882 7th St. W., St. Paul, MN.
Free at the Fair:
War
Sun.-Mon. at 8:30 p.m. Leinie Lodge Bandshell, 1265 Snelling Ave. N., Minnesota State Fairgrounds, St. Paul, MN; 651-288-4400.
Monday:
Laughing Waters Bluegrass Festival
Featuring Robbie Fulks, the Platte Valley Boys, the Middle Spunk Creek Boys, the Sawtooth Brothers, and the Pride of the Prairie, with food and beverage options. 1-6:30 p.m. Minnehaha Park and Falls, 4801 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis, MN; 612-230-6400.