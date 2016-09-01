Freeloader Friday: 27 free things to do Labor Day weekend

Friday:

Lowertown First Fridays

Featuring gallery shows, open studios, and more. For more info, visit lowertownfirstfridays.org. 6-9 p.m. Lowertown, 5th St. E. & Sibley St., St Paul, MN.

Canvas Jam

Collaborative event featuring three visuals artists and three musicians. 6 p.m. Bedlam Theatre Lowertown, 213 E. 4th St., St Paul, MN; 651-209-0597.

Cornbread Harris

6-9 p.m. Loring Pasta Bar, 327 14th Ave. SE, Minneapolis, MN; 612-378-4849.

First Fridays: Brazilian Jazz

Featuring Mira & Tom Kehoe with Xibaba. 8-11 p.m. Senor Wong, 111 Kellogg Blvd. E., St. Paul, MN; 651-224-2019.

Friday Night Jazz Series

Curated by Steve Kenny. 8:30 p.m. The Nicollet, 1931 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis, MN; 612-424-5513.

A Letter From the South: Paintings by Horace Imhotep

7 p.m. to midnight. City Wide Artists, 1506 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis, MN; 612-359-0828.

Hotel

With Jonathan Ackerman. 9 p.m. Kitty Cat Klub, 315 14th Ave. SE, Minneapolis, MN; 612-331-9800.

Marah in the Mainsail

9-11 p.m. Lakes & Legends Brewing Company, 1368 LaSalle Ave, Minneapolis, MN; 612-999-6020.

Swamp Kings

9 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis, MN; 612-729-4365.

The Comedy Corner Open Mic Night

10 p.m. The Corner Bar, 1501 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis, MN; 612-339-4333.

Tim Sparks & James Buckley

6:30 p.m. Icehouse, 2528 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis, MN; 612-276-6523.

Saturday:

Brit’s Pub Vault

Pole vaulting on the top of the building. 9:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Brit's Pub & Eating Establishment, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, MN; 612-332-3908.

Bryan Nichols and James Buckley

6:30 p.m. Icehouse, 2528 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis, MN; 612-276-6523.

The Dee Miller Band

9 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis, MN; 612-729-4365.

Melissa Stern, Family

The Talking Cure

Frederick R. Weisman Art Museum, 333 E. River Rd., Minneapolis, MN; 612-625-9494.

Weezer Afterpary with Pleezer

9 p.m. Viking Bar, 1829 Riverside Ave., Minneapolis, MN; 612-353-4794.

DJ Barb Abney

8 p.m. to 1 a.m. Day Block Brewing, 1105 S. Washington Ave., Minneapolis, MN; 612-617-7793.

Free First Saturday: Stage & Screen (Folk Tail)

Explore the “Paper City” gallery show. With music from Brian Laidlaw & the Family Trade, a screening of Belle and Sebastian (2013). 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Walker Art Center, 1750 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis, MN; 612-375-7600.

Andy Richter

Free with Fair admission:

Somalia's Balloon

Daily at 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 1:30 p.m. Minnesota State Fairgrounds, 1265 Snelling Ave., St. Paul; 651-288-4400. Through Monday.

Sunday:

Blues Jam

7-11 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis, MN; 612-729-4365.

Boy Kisses Comedy Showcase

7:30 p.m. Universe Games, 711 W. Lake St., Minneapolis, MN; 612-825-4066.

Monthly series explores short stories and the real life of F. Scott Fitzgerald. 4 p.m. Common Good Books, 38 S. Snelling Ave., St. Paul, MN; 651-225-8989.

Holly J. Hughes and BJ Hollars

Hughes reads from her new poetry collection, Passings: Poems, and Hollars reads from his memoir, Flock Together: A Love Affair with Extinct Birds. 5 p.m. Magers & Quinn Booksellers, 3038 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis, MN; 612-822-4611.

Hot Black Funky

8:30 p.m. Whiskey Junction, 901 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis, MN; 612-338-9550.

The Great Hinckley Fire 1894: The New Climate

Group show. Schmidt Artist Lofts, 882 7th St. W., St. Paul, MN.

Free at the Fair:

War

Sun.-Mon. at 8:30 p.m. Leinie Lodge Bandshell, 1265 Snelling Ave. N., Minnesota State Fairgrounds, St. Paul, MN; 651-288-4400.

Monday:

Laughing Waters Bluegrass Festival

Featuring Robbie Fulks, the Platte Valley Boys, the Middle Spunk Creek Boys, the Sawtooth Brothers, and the Pride of the Prairie, with food and beverage options. 1-6:30 p.m. Minnehaha Park and Falls, 4801 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis, MN; 612-230-6400.